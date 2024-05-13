ADVERTISEMENT

How many times have you finished a series craving more? Maybe that led you to explore the vast world of fan fiction. Or maybe you sat down and fantasized about various twists yourself?

Well, this artist, who goes by Cholgami, was particularly drawn to alternate realities of shows like Miraculous Ladybug and Hazbin Hotel. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared more about the themes explored in the comics: "Most comics are very comedic and focus on Audrey from Miraculous Ladybug and Adam from Hazbin Hotel. The characters aren’t mine, but I absolutely love their funny personalities. I also really like adding depth to their characters and giving them development."

Cholgami's Instagram account has over 123K followers and continues to grow, as fans of these shows are all in for this artist's imagination!

More info: Instagram

#1

Hazbin Hotel: Duck Wings

Hazbin Hotel: Duck Wings

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: New Mask

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: New Mask

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Miraculous Ladybug: Melon Bug

Miraculous Ladybug: Melon Bug

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Hazbin Hotel: Lucifer Sneaks Into The Garden Of Eden

Hazbin Hotel: Lucifer Sneaks Into The Garden Of Eden

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Hazbin Hotel X Helluva Boss: Ducks And Flying Horses

Hazbin Hotel X Helluva Boss: Ducks And Flying Horses

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Unwanted Sleepover - Adam Dies Yet Again!?

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Unwanted Sleepover - Adam Dies Yet Again!?

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Memories Of Uncle Adam

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Memories Of Uncle Adam

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Miraculous Ladybug: Miraculous Beach Episode?!... But It's Only About The Parents

Miraculous Ladybug: Miraculous Beach Episode?!... But It’s Only About The Parents

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Lucifer Finds Out About Adam's Return

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Lucifer Finds Out About Adam’s Return

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Hazbin Hotel: Adam's Redemption Part 2

Hazbin Hotel: Adam’s Redemption Part 2

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Miraculous Ladybug: Audrey Loves Hesperia!

Miraculous Ladybug: Audrey Loves Hesperia!

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Miraculous Ladybug: The Other Tikki - Disaster Girl?

Miraculous Ladybug: The Other Tikki - Disaster Girl?

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Miraculous Ladybug: Miraculous World Paris - The Other Chloe?!

Miraculous Ladybug: Miraculous World Paris - The Other Chloe?!

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Miraculous Ladybug: Derision Deleted Scene - Tom's Childhood Story

Miraculous Ladybug: Derision Deleted Scene - Tom’s Childhood Story

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Miraculous Ladybug: Kagami's Secret Sketchbook

Miraculous Ladybug: Kagami’s Secret Sketchbook

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Miraculous Ladybug: Adoration Randomness

Miraculous Ladybug: Adoration Randomness

I wonder how *certain dubs* will handle this episode…let's not forget that one time they censored Audrey's shoulders. I repeat they censored Audrey's shoulders! I mean WHAT.

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hazbin Hotel: Babysitter Adam Episode 3 - Paparazzi

Hazbin Hotel: Babysitter Adam Episode 3 - Paparazzi

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Miraculous Ladybug: Worse Than Gabriel?!

Miraculous Ladybug: Worse Than Gabriel?!

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Miraculous Ladybug: Reunited

Miraculous Ladybug: Reunited

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hazbin Hotel: Sera And Adam Go To Earth!

Hazbin Hotel: Sera And Adam Go To Earth!

chlogami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

