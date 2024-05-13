20 Fan Fiction Comics Based On “Miraculous Ladybug” And “Hazbin Hotel” By This Artist
How many times have you finished a series craving more? Maybe that led you to explore the vast world of fan fiction. Or maybe you sat down and fantasized about various twists yourself?
Well, this artist, who goes by Cholgami, was particularly drawn to alternate realities of shows like Miraculous Ladybug and Hazbin Hotel. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared more about the themes explored in the comics: "Most comics are very comedic and focus on Audrey from Miraculous Ladybug and Adam from Hazbin Hotel. The characters aren’t mine, but I absolutely love their funny personalities. I also really like adding depth to their characters and giving them development."
Cholgami's Instagram account has over 123K followers and continues to grow, as fans of these shows are all in for this artist's imagination!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Hazbin Hotel: Duck Wings
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: New Mask
Miraculous Ladybug: Melon Bug
Hazbin Hotel: Lucifer Sneaks Into The Garden Of Eden
Hazbin Hotel X Helluva Boss: Ducks And Flying Horses
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Unwanted Sleepover - Adam Dies Yet Again!?
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Memories Of Uncle Adam
Miraculous Ladybug: Miraculous Beach Episode?!... But It’s Only About The Parents
Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Lucifer Finds Out About Adam’s Return
Hazbin Hotel: Adam’s Redemption Part 2
Miraculous Ladybug: Audrey Loves Hesperia!
Miraculous Ladybug: The Other Tikki - Disaster Girl?
Miraculous Ladybug: Miraculous World Paris - The Other Chloe?!
Miraculous Ladybug: Derision Deleted Scene - Tom’s Childhood Story
Miraculous Ladybug: Kagami’s Secret Sketchbook
Miraculous Ladybug: Adoration Randomness
I wonder how *certain dubs* will handle this episode…let’s not forget that one time they censored Audrey’s shoulders. I repeat they censored Audrey’s shoulders! I mean WHAT.