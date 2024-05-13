ADVERTISEMENT

How many times have you finished a series craving more? Maybe that led you to explore the vast world of fan fiction. Or maybe you sat down and fantasized about various twists yourself?

Well, this artist, who goes by Cholgami, was particularly drawn to alternate realities of shows like Miraculous Ladybug and Hazbin Hotel. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared more about the themes explored in the comics: "Most comics are very comedic and focus on Audrey from Miraculous Ladybug and Adam from Hazbin Hotel. The characters aren’t mine, but I absolutely love their funny personalities. I also really like adding depth to their characters and giving them development."

Cholgami's Instagram account has over 123K followers and continues to grow, as fans of these shows are all in for this artist's imagination!

More info: Instagram