To help you out a little bit, we collected some of the most common British phrases that have people raise their eyebrows when they hear them. Which ones do you find the most hilarious or confusing? Vote for them, and if you know any other British words and expressions used in colloquial speech, make sure to explain them in the comments.

Every time you try to make sense of British expressions, remember that the Brits are well known for their dry sense of humor, and it often shows in their speech. Another thing to keep in mind is that slang in London will be different from slang in Manchester or Edinburgh, so don’t get too confused. At least try not to.

Even if you spend your days binge-watching Doctor Who while drinking tea and keeping an eye on the events unfolding in the royal family, there is one thing you will need some (a lot of) time to make sense of, and that is British slang. While slang in any country is usually quite different from the common language, British sayings will literally have you scratching your head trying to discern their meaning, and wishing someone actually took the trouble and wrote a British slang dictionary.

#1 Knackered

Meaning: tired to the point where you can’t be bothered by or interested in anything around you.

#2 Muppet

Meaning: used to insult a person who is clueless, ignorant, and generally not very bright.

#3 Gobsmacked

Meaning: you’re so shocked, you don’t even know how to react.

#4 Lost the plot

Meaning: according to the Brits, if you become very angry or irrational, to the point where you begin acting ridiculously, you’ve lost the plot.

#5 Gutted

Meaning: severely disappointed about something.

#6 Bloke

Meaning: a man of any age. Usually used the same way Americans use “dude.”

#7 Bonkers

Meaning: a synonym for “crazy.” It is usually used when you find something mind-blowing.

#8 Daft

Meaning: meaning “silly” or “stupid,” it is not too much of an insult.

#9 Bevvy

Meaning: short for “beverages,” mostly alcohol, and more often beer than any other.

#10 Mug

Meaning: this is what Londoners call people who they think to be stupid.

#11 Prat

Meaning: keep this one for that one person you really don’t like. A prat is someone very full of themself who, in reality, is rather stupid.

#12 Bev

Meaning: for whatever reason, this means “a handsome man.”

#13 Mate

Meaning: normally means “friend,” but listen to the tone, it can very well be used sarcastically.

#14 Tosh

Meaning: nonsense or rubbish, especially when coming out of someone’s mouth.

#15 Bender

Meaning: a long period of excessive drinking.

#16 Lad

Meaning: used to refer to a younger man or boy.

#17 Trollied, Plastered

Meaning: if you’re either trollied or plastered, it means you’ve had too much alcohol.

#18 Throwing a wobbly

Meaning: you’re an adult, you’re having a tantrum, and honestly, you should know better.

#19 Fiver

Meaning: just a five-pound note.

#20 Chav

Meaning: describes a young hooligan who lives to make trouble.

#21 Cheeky

Meaning: not referring to the volume of one’s cheeks, this word means that you’re slightly disrespectful but somehow manage to be charming at it.

#22 Buzzin’

Meaning: this could go two ways, if you’re buzzin’, you are either slightly drunk or very excited about something.

#23 Loo

Meaning: one of the most common words to denote a toilet.

#24 To sack off

Meaning: to avoid doing something or to give up on something you didn’t really want to do to begin with.

#25 Peng

Meaning: attractive or appealing. Normally used to describe people, but on occasion can be applied to things as well.

#26 Antwacky

Meaning: you know people who look, talk, and act like they came out of the 1930s? They are antwacky.

#27 Can’t be arsed

Meaning: you can’t be bothered about something, and you’re saying it in a not very polite way.

#28 Chuffed

Meaning: if you describe yourself as chuffed, you’re happy or delighted.

#29 Skint

Meaning: broke, with no cash in your pockets.

#30 Grafting

Meaning: in Scotland, this is a term close to flirting, referring to a guy trying to make a girl like him.

#31 To crack on

Meaning: to get started or to get back to your business. You better crack on with reading, if you want to get to the end of this list.

#32 Blimey

Meaning: an exclamation to express your surprise or astonishment.

#33 Innit

Meaning: if you master saying this expression, you’ll instantly pass off for a Brit. A shortened form of “isn’t it?”, this expression is used left, right, and center.

#34 Minging

Meaning: if you say “eww” when you look at something, you find it minging, or disgusting.

#35 To nick

Meaning: if you nicked it, you stole it.

#36 Cheers

Meaning: it’s used to thank somebody, but sometimes, though not necessarily, it may be sarcastic.

#37 Melt

Meaning: coming from the reality TV show Love Island, it denotes someone who is a coward.

#38 Pull a blinder

Meaning: your goal was rather difficult, but you achieved it faultlessly and skillfully.

#39 Chinwag

Meaning: sounds mysterious, but in fact, it means having a conversation, talking to another person.

#40 To leg it

Meaning: legs are used for running, and that’s exactly what this word means, especially when you run away from trouble.

#41 Dodgy

Meaning: things and/or people that can’t be trusted, look/taste/smell suspicious, or are just questionable in their validity are dodgy.

#42 Bloody

Meaning: you can place “bloody” in front of any other word to emphasize it.

#43 Tenner

Meaning: it’s a ten-pound note, nothing to do with the Tenth Doctor.

#44 Cock-up

Meaning: stop going in that direction! This expression simply means a mistake or a failure.

#45 Kerfuffle

Meaning: a fuss, a loud disagreement, or some minor (but probably loud) trouble.

#46 Cracking

Meaning: something exceptionally good. Can be a person, can be tea.

#47 Fit

Meaning: Any attractive person.

#48 Bruv

Meaning: just the British version of “bro.”

#49 Oojah

Meaning: stands in the same line as doohickeys and whatchamacallits as a thing you know the name of but can’t remember right now.

#50 Bants

Meaning: short form of “banter”, i.e., friendly mocking and teasing remarks.

#51 Dog’s dinner

Meaning: can mean a mess or a failure.

#52 Full of beans

Meaning: we all have that one friend who is ready for action at any given moment. Feel free to call them full of beans, meaning energetic or enthusiastic.

#53 Quid

Meaning: this is how Brits refer to their money.

#54 A cuppa

Meaning: not just any regular cup, but a cup of tea

#55 Bog

Meaning: could mean a marsh or a swamp, but in slang, it is another word for toilet.

#56 Bog roll

Meaning: think of a roll you’d need in a bog. That’s right, it’s toilet paper.

#57 Git

Meaning: chavs also have their term for a man they find to be unpleasant or incompetent.

#58 Sod

Meaning: acts as a replacement in expressions similar to “You lucky devil [sod]!” or “You clever thing [sod]!”

#59 Nosh

Meaning: food, as simple as that.

#60 Pied off

Meaning: you’ve been rejected or shot down.

#61 Faffing around

Meaning: imagine doing nothing productive or useful, or taking too long to do something relatively simple and uncomplicated. That’s faffing around.

#62 Skiver

Meaning: someone who plays sick to avoid going to work or school. The action is called “skiving off.”

#63 Banter

Meaning: joking or teasing someone, often in a friendly way without meaning any harm.

#64 Barmy

Meaning: if you find something to be crazy, eccentric, or foolish, you can call it barmy.

#65 Ledge

Meaning: not that the word “legend” is too long or difficult to pronounce, but “ledge” is its abbreviation. The tone can vary from genuine to ironic or joking.

#66 Anorak

Meaning: a geek with a strong interest in a particular, usually not mainstream, area.

#67 Boot

Meaning: the back of your car where the luggage goes, or “trunk” in the US.

#68 Brolly

Meaning: with the British weather, an umbrella is somewhat of a daily necessity and requires its own slang term.

#69 Dim

Meaning: not particularly bright, not knowing common things.

#70 Doddle

Meaning: an easy, simple task.

#71 Bird

Meaning: one of the ways to describe a female human being.

#72 Slag off

Meaning: calling a person names, making fun of them through verbal attack.

#73 Proper

Meaning: a substitute for “very” or “extremely,” as in “proper good.”

#74 Botch job

Meaning: a repair job that was done hurriedly and without much care, and will probably crumble in your hands soon.

#75 Codswallop

Meaning: a British version of BS. Something untrue, frequently made up to make a dramatic impression.

#76 Pants

Meaning: this seemingly simple word can mean at least two things in the UK that you wouldn’t have thought of. Number one, it refers to underwear. Number two, it’s used in an exclamation to show that something’s bad.