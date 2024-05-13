25 Witty Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And More By John Atkinson (New Pics)Interview With Artist
John Atkinson is a Canadian cartoonist behind the beloved "Wrong Hands" series. Known for his humorous take on classic literature and everyday life, Atkinson's cartoons never fail to bring joy and laughter.
“Cartooning is a great way to extract the silliness bottled up in my head. Humor is subjective so it’s always interesting to read other people’s reactions to my work. I get a wide range of comments from 'This is hilarious' to 'You think you’re so clever, you’re not!' to 'I don’t get it.' The last one is always my favorite. I usually like to respond 'I don’t get it either'," Atkinson shared with Bored Panda. Scroll down to see the most recent cartoons posted by the artist.
More info: Instagram | wronghands1.com | twitter.com | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Comics have a special place in our world, especially today with everything being digital. They're not just about superheroes anymore, although those are still super cool. Comics cover all sorts of topics and themes, from humor to social issues. But what exactly do they contribute to our society now, in this age of screens and pixels? "I think it depends on the type of cartoon," says Atkinson. "Editorial cartoons play a significant role in social observation and criticism. Strip cartoons, with recurring characters, provide a humorous fictional narrative not unlike a TV sitcom. Single-panel cartoons pair words and images in a succinct frame or frames to illustrate an amusing 'world in a moment'. My work would fall under the latter. What role does it play? Nothing earth-shattering, just an entertaining or insightful thought to break up one's day.
The digital world makes it that much easier to get your work in front of an audience. In this digital age, all cartoonists basically start out as 'syndicated'. There's a built-in worldwide audience accessible through social media to share your work with. It's up to the online audience to decide if a cartoon is successful or not."
"It's lunchtime so I brought you a sandw.....some bread meat".
Being a cartoonist sounds like a lot of fun, right? Drawing all day and making people laugh with your doodles. But it's not always easy. Just like any job, there are obstacles along the way. For Atkinson, there are too many challenges to list here. "Perhaps the greatest and most consistent is having to continually create new content. I try to produce about two cartoons per week. That may not seem like much, but it can be quite a task! Some days nothing seems particularly funny, so it can be a struggle just to get in the right headspace to try and conjure up a 'joke'. Other times everything seems funny, so those are the days I usually stockpile my ideas."
Creating comics might seem like magic - how do cartoonists turn a simple idea into a finished comic that makes people smile? Well, it's not magic, but it is a special process. From that first spark of an idea to the final stroke of the pen, there's a journey every comic takes. But how does it all happen? Atkinson shared with us that he tends to stare off into space quite a bit and take a lot of naps. "I carry a small notebook wherever I go in case I think of something that could potentially be worked into a comic. I always refer to the notebooks when developing a new cartoon. Sometimes it will just be a word I've jotted down that I think I can use, other times I'll scribble almost a complete comic in the notebook. Once I decide an idea has some merit, I'll begin mapping out the drawing. I draw and write simultaneously. While finalizing the image, I'll also be writing and rewriting the caption(s). Once the cartoon is completed, I leave it for a few days and come back to it. If it still makes me smile, I'll share it. If it doesn't, I'll rework it - again and again and again. Some never make it, but most eventually do."
This kind of highly charged, sexual tension gives me the vapors.
Starting a career as a cartoonist can be both thrilling and daunting. If you're just dipping your toes into the world of comics, you might be wondering: what advice do seasoned cartoonists have for beginners like you? Well, here's the scoop straight from the source. But fair warning, Atkinson is not big on giving advice. Still, there are a few nuggets of wisdom he's willing to share: "All I would say to someone starting out is stay true to your sense of humor, develop a thick skin, and get a second job so you can pay the bills."
We are still philosophers we just don’t have luxury to get high on psychedelic honey or mushrooms.