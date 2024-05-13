Creating comics might seem like magic - how do cartoonists turn a simple idea into a finished comic that makes people smile? Well, it's not magic, but it is a special process. From that first spark of an idea to the final stroke of the pen, there's a journey every comic takes. But how does it all happen? Atkinson shared with us that he tends to stare off into space quite a bit and take a lot of naps. "I carry a small notebook wherever I go in case I think of something that could potentially be worked into a comic. I always refer to the notebooks when developing a new cartoon. Sometimes it will just be a word I've jotted down that I think I can use, other times I'll scribble almost a complete comic in the notebook. Once I decide an idea has some merit, I'll begin mapping out the drawing. I draw and write simultaneously. While finalizing the image, I'll also be writing and rewriting the caption(s). Once the cartoon is completed, I leave it for a few days and come back to it. If it still makes me smile, I'll share it. If it doesn't, I'll rework it - again and again and again. Some never make it, but most eventually do."

