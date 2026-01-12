ADVERTISEMENT

'Friends' was so much more than a sitcom. For many of us, it was a lifestyle... We learned through the friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, career aspirations, comings-of-age, and of course, Rachel's many different hairstyles. The lovable and quirky characters became our own friends in many ways, as we lived - and laughed - vicariously through them.

The show ended years ago in 2004, after an impressive 10 seasons and 236 episodes. Yet, decades later, you'll still find fans binge-watching the series from beginning to end. Friends just refuses to age quietly. From Ross's emotional breakdowns to Phoebe's ditziness, Monika's crazy competitiveness, and Chandler's sarcastic quips, there's been no shortage of meme-worthy moments.

There's an entire corner of the internet dedicated to Friends Memes... Some are pure nostalgia, others have a modern twist. Many are painfully relatable, whether you were a fan of the show or not. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites for you to scroll through after you settle onto the couch with a cup of Central Perk-style coffee.