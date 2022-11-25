175 “Who Knows Me Better” Questions For A BFF Contest
While you can have some fun with This or That and Never Have I Ever questions to see what your friends are trying to hide, they can’t quite reveal how true of a friend they are. Another game to add to the collection, Who Knows Me Better questions is the perfect way of seeing how much a person knows about you. See it as a best friend quiz, where you could either show how much you care about a person or reveal some new details about that person. While we are not all perfect and we tend to forget small things about a person, it might be interesting to ask this question about yourself — just how well do you know the people around you, and how well do they know you?
It’s easier to speak and connect with people when you know something about them that you can build on. Maybe you thought your friend liked blue, but he likes red? By raising some Who Knows Me Better questions for friends, you could discover just how much you know about your friends, but also how well they know you. And if it becomes too boring to ask these questions to friends, you can always ask people closer to you — family. You can’t run away from them, so it is just better to get to know them better. With Who Knows Me Better questions for family, you could get closer and bond over similar things.
So if you are looking for some questions to use in this friendship test on your friends, take a look down below. With plenty of fun questions to ask friends, some questions on the list are surely a little bit harder, but if a friend knows you, the answer will always be flowing out of his memory. So, if you are up for the task, upvote the ones that you would like to ask your friends. If you already asked a question, comment down below how it went down, if it was a success or not.
What kind of business would I start if I had the chance?
Can you name one thing that I couldn’t live without?
What is my favorite subject to talk about?
Do I enjoy my job or profession?
What comforts me when I am happy or sad?
Name the top 3 things on my bucket lists?
When I am not at home or at work, where do I like to spend my time?
What makes me happy?
What makes me sad?
What is my favorite international food?
Do I have any tattoo and, if so, how many and what are they of?
What job or profession did I say I wanted when I was a child?
What is something with which I have always struggled?
If I went to jail, who would I call first?
What school subject did I almost fail?
Which of my achievements makes me proud?
When was the last time I cried and what caused my tears?
What do I like to do on the weekends?
What is my favorite activity to do in the summer?
Am I a good cook?
What do I like to do to chill out?
Where did I go on my last extended vacation?
Do I go to the gym?
What is it that drives me crazy?
Do I prefer an amusement park or a water park?
Do I am healthy and try to live an active lifestyle?
What do I love to eat for breakfast?
Would I rather swim in the ocean or a pool?
Is there anything I ever did that I regret?
Have I ever suffered from depression?
Do I like road trips and where have I gone?
What is one thing that really annoys me?
What controversial position do I hold?
What was my most embarrassing moment?
What keeps me awake or up at night?
What is the biggest achievement in my life so far?
What event or activity am I looking forward to that is happening soon?
What was my favorite cartoon growing up?
What is the craziest thing I ever did to my hair?
What is the most adventurous thing I have ever done that you know about?
My personality is the most like which family member?
If I were stranded on an island, what would be the 3 things I would want to bring with me?
What is my dream car?
When I’m sleeping, do I move around much?
What is my nickname? Who calls me by that name?
Am I good at keeping secrets?
Do I consider myself a geek or a nerd?
What is my favorite movie?
What is my favorite color?
Do I have any pets?
What are the names of my pets?
Am I an introvert or an extrovert?
How do I like to celebrate my birthday?
What is my favorite show to watch on TV?
What is my favorite non-domestic animal?
What is my favorite food?
What is my favorite fast-food restaurant?
What is my favorite dessert?
What is my favorite flavor of ice cream?
Do I like crowds or prefer to be alone?
Which season is my favorite?
Do I like to travel?
What is one thing I really hate?
Do I like playing video games?
Am I a good driver?
What is my favorite type of TV show?
Do I enjoy meeting new people?
Which app on my phone do I use the most?
What kind of people do I consider my kind of people?
What did I do last summer?
Do I feel close to my siblings?
Do I like Disney movies?
Do I enjoy camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors?
Have I even been fired from a job?
Did I ever quit a job?
Is there a job I have always dreamed of having?
What weird or unusual food do I love to eat?
Which celebrity would I like to meet?
If I won a lottery, what would I do with the money?
What is my biggest complaint about any relationship?
What song irritates me?
What do I think is expensive but worth it?
What is the last new thing I tried?
What Job have I had that I hated the most?
What is my go-to funny story or joke?
Was I ever in trouble at school and for what?
Do you think I had a happy childhood?
How old was I when I first went somewhere without my family?
When I was young, was I good at making friends?
What is the one dish that I hated as a child?
What is the weirdest text I have gotten from someone in family?
Could I change the tire on my car if I got a flat?
What did I do for my first job?
Was I ever bullied in school?
What was my most embarrassing childhood experience?
What do you think was the most memorable moment of my life?
What is one fad I followed in my teens?
Who do I go to when I need advice?
How long can I concentrate on studying or working without getting distracted?
Who do I talk to the most on the phone?
Was there a fashion trend I followed in my younger years?
Who was my biggest crush at Summer camp?
Do I sing in the shower?
What is my shoe size?
Do I prefer to cook, order food, or eat out?
Do I prefer store-bought gifts or experiences?
What is my favorite song?
What is my middle name?
What is my favorite holiday?
Am I of an indoor or outdoor person?
How many pets do I have?
Which do I like the most, dogs or cats?
How old am I and what is my birthdate?
Do I prefer coffee or tea?
Do I like my tea or coffee sweetened?
What color are my eyes?
How much education have I had?
What is my job or profession?
Where do my parents live?
Am I close to my family?
Do I have any children?
Where do I live?
Can I play any instruments?
Would I rather travel by plane, car, or train?
Did I have any pets when I was a child?
Who did I break up with that I really cared about?
What is my favorite restaurant?
Do I have any allergies?
What is my job title?
Have I ever been to Disneyland or Disney World?
Am I religious?
Do I dance when no one is watching?
Do I have a green thumb or do all my plants die?
Do I like spicy food?
What song do I love to sing in the car?
Would I rather work at home or at my place of employment?
What sport did I enjoy watching/playing as a child?
What chore did I have to do as a child that I hated?
What is my absolute favorite thing about our family?
What is my favorite family tradition?
Which dish that mom makes do I love the most?
Did I have a favorite book as a child and what was it?
Which person in the family am I closest to?
What’s my spirit animal?
Do I have a talent that I have not pursued?
Is there anything I feel I must do as a ritual?
Have I ever seen a ghost or had a paranormal experience?
Do I have any birthmarks?
Am I a morning person or a night owl?
What do I put first in my bowl: cereal or milk?
What is my favorite type of music?
What is my favorite book?
How many siblings do I have?
Am I right or left-handed?
Am I able to speak any other languages?
Which toppings do I like on my pizza?
Would I rather watch a comedy film, romance, or horror movie?
Where have I traveled?
Do I socialize with those I work with outside of the office?
Am I married, single, divorced, or widowed?
Do I live alone or with others?
Do you consider me a sore loser?
Did I attend public or private school, or was I homeschooled?
Have I ever been on a blind date?
When I eat out, do I take leftovers home?
What is one thing about myself I do not like?
Have I ever broken a bone?
At what age did I get my first phone?
How old do you think I was when I had my first partner?
Which of my family members am I closest to?
What is your favorite childhood memory?
What was I afraid of as a child?
What person do I admire?
What is the name of my oldest best friend?
Have I ever dyed my hair?