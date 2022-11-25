While you can have some fun with This or That and Never Have I Ever questions to see what your friends are trying to hide, they can’t quite reveal how true of a friend they are. Another game to add to the collection, Who Knows Me Better questions is the perfect way of seeing how much a person knows about you. See it as a best friend quiz, where you could either show how much you care about a person or reveal some new details about that person. While we are not all perfect and we tend to forget small things about a person, it might be interesting to ask this question about yourself — just how well do you know the people around you, and how well do they know you?

It’s easier to speak and connect with people when you know something about them that you can build on. Maybe you thought your friend liked blue, but he likes red? By raising some Who Knows Me Better questions for friends, you could discover just how much you know about your friends, but also how well they know you. And if it becomes too boring to ask these questions to friends, you can always ask people closer to you — family. You can’t run away from them, so it is just better to get to know them better. With Who Knows Me Better questions for family, you could get closer and bond over similar things.

So if you are looking for some questions to use in this friendship test on your friends, take a look down below. With plenty of fun questions to ask friends, some questions on the list are surely a little bit harder, but if a friend knows you, the answer will always be flowing out of his memory. So, if you are up for the task, upvote the ones that you would like to ask your friends. If you already asked a question, comment down below how it went down, if it was a success or not.

#1

What kind of business would I start if I had the chance?

#2

Can you name one thing that I couldn’t live without?

#3

What is my favorite subject to talk about?

#4

Do I enjoy my job or profession?

#5

What comforts me when I am happy or sad?

#6

Name the top 3 things on my bucket lists?

#7

When I am not at home or at work, where do I like to spend my time?

#8

What makes me happy?

#9

What makes me sad?

#10

What is my favorite international food?

#11

Do I have any tattoo and, if so, how many and what are they of?

#12

What job or profession did I say I wanted when I was a child?

#13

What is something with which I have always struggled?

#14

If I went to jail, who would I call first?

#15

What school subject did I almost fail?

#16

Which of my achievements makes me proud?

#17

When was the last time I cried and what caused my tears?

#18

What do I like to do on the weekends?

#19

What is my favorite activity to do in the summer?

#20

Am I a good cook?

#21

What do I like to do to chill out?

#22

Where did I go on my last extended vacation?

#23

Do I go to the gym?

#24

What is it that drives me crazy?

#25

Do I prefer an amusement park or a water park?

#26

Do I am healthy and try to live an active lifestyle?

#27

What do I love to eat for breakfast?

#28

Would I rather swim in the ocean or a pool?

#29

Is there anything I ever did that I regret?

#30

Have I ever suffered from depression?

#31

Do I like road trips and where have I gone?

#32

What is one thing that really annoys me?

#33

What controversial position do I hold?

#34

What was my most embarrassing moment?

#35

What keeps me awake or up at night?

#36

What is the biggest achievement in my life so far?

#37

What event or activity am I looking forward to that is happening soon?

#38

What was my favorite cartoon growing up?

#39

What is the craziest thing I ever did to my hair?

#40

What is the most adventurous thing I have ever done that you know about?

#41

My personality is the most like which family member?

#42

If I were stranded on an island, what would be the 3 things I would want to bring with me?

#43

What is my dream car?

#44

When I’m sleeping, do I move around much?

#45

What is my nickname? Who calls me by that name?

#46

Am I good at keeping secrets?

#47

Do I consider myself a geek or a nerd?

#48

What is my favorite movie?

#49

What is my favorite color?

#50

Do I have any pets?

#51

What are the names of my pets?

#52

Am I an introvert or an extrovert?

#53

How do I like to celebrate my birthday?

#54

What is my favorite show to watch on TV?

#55

What is my favorite non-domestic animal?

#56

What is my favorite food?

#57

What is my favorite fast-food restaurant?

#58

What is my favorite dessert?

#59

What is my favorite flavor of ice cream?

#60

Do I like crowds or prefer to be alone?

#61

Which season is my favorite?

#62

Do I like to travel?

#63

What is one thing I really hate?

#64

Do I like playing video games?

#65

Am I a good driver?

#66

What is my favorite type of TV show?

#67

Do I enjoy meeting new people?

#68

Which app on my phone do I use the most?

#69

What kind of people do I consider my kind of people?

#70

What did I do last summer?

#71

Do I feel close to my siblings?

#72

Do I like Disney movies?

#73

Do I enjoy camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors?

#74

Have I even been fired from a job?

#75

Did I ever quit a job?

#76

Is there a job I have always dreamed of having?

#77

What weird or unusual food do I love to eat?

#78

Which celebrity would I like to meet?

#79

If I won a lottery, what would I do with the money?

#80

What is my biggest complaint about any relationship?

#81

What song irritates me?

#82

What do I think is expensive but worth it?

#83

What is the last new thing I tried?

#84

What Job have I had that I hated the most?

#85

What is my go-to funny story or joke?

#86

Was I ever in trouble at school and for what?

#87

Do you think I had a happy childhood?

#88

How old was I when I first went somewhere without my family?

#89

When I was young, was I good at making friends?

#90

What is the one dish that I hated as a child?

#91

What is the weirdest text I have gotten from someone in family?

#92

Could I change the tire on my car if I got a flat?

#93

What did I do for my first job?

#94

Was I ever bullied in school?

#95

What was my most embarrassing childhood experience?

#96

What do you think was the most memorable moment of my life?

#97

What is one fad I followed in my teens?

#98

Who do I go to when I need advice?

#99

How long can I concentrate on studying or working without getting distracted?

#100

Who do I talk to the most on the phone?

#101

Was there a fashion trend I followed in my younger years?

#102

Who was my biggest crush at Summer camp?

#103

Do I sing in the shower?

#104

What is my shoe size?

#105

Do I prefer to cook, order food, or eat out?

#106

Do I prefer store-bought gifts or experiences?

#107

What is my favorite song?

#108

What is my middle name?

#109

What is my favorite holiday?

#110

Am I of an indoor or outdoor person?

#111

How many pets do I have?

#112

Which do I like the most, dogs or cats?

#113

How old am I and what is my birthdate?

#114

Do I prefer coffee or tea?

#115

Do I like my tea or coffee sweetened?

#116

What color are my eyes?

#117

How much education have I had?

#118

What is my job or profession?

#119

Where do my parents live?

#120

Am I close to my family?

#121

Do I have any children?

#122

Where do I live?

#123

Can I play any instruments?

#124

Would I rather travel by plane, car, or train?

#125

Did I have any pets when I was a child?

#126

Who did I break up with that I really cared about?

#127

What is my favorite restaurant?

#128

Do I have any allergies?

#129

What is my job title?

#130

Have I ever been to Disneyland or Disney World?

#131

Am I religious?

#132

Do I dance when no one is watching?

#133

Do I have a green thumb or do all my plants die?

#134

Do I like spicy food?

#135

What song do I love to sing in the car?

#136

Would I rather work at home or at my place of employment?

#137

What sport did I enjoy watching/playing as a child?

#138

What chore did I have to do as a child that I hated?

#139

What is my absolute favorite thing about our family?

#140

What is my favorite family tradition?

#141

Which dish that mom makes do I love the most?

#142

Did I have a favorite book as a child and what was it?

#143

Which person in the family am I closest to?

#144

What’s my spirit animal?

#145

Do I have a talent that I have not pursued?

#146

Is there anything I feel I must do as a ritual?

#147

Have I ever seen a ghost or had a paranormal experience?

#148

Do I have any birthmarks?

#149

Am I a morning person or a night owl?

#150

What do I put first in my bowl: cereal or milk?

#151

What is my favorite type of music?

#152

What is my favorite book?

#153

How many siblings do I have?

#154

Am I right or left-handed?

#155

Am I able to speak any other languages?

#156

Which toppings do I like on my pizza?

#157

Would I rather watch a comedy film, romance, or horror movie?

#158

Where have I traveled?

#159

Do I socialize with those I work with outside of the office?

#160

Am I married, single, divorced, or widowed?

#161

Do I live alone or with others?

#162

Do you consider me a sore loser?

#163

Did I attend public or private school, or was I homeschooled?

#164

Have I ever been on a blind date?

#165

When I eat out, do I take leftovers home?

#166

What is one thing about myself I do not like?

#167

Have I ever broken a bone?

#168

At what age did I get my first phone?

#169

How old do you think I was when I had my first partner?

#170

Which of my family members am I closest to?

#171

What is your favorite childhood memory?

#172

What was I afraid of as a child?

#173

What person do I admire?

#174

What is the name of my oldest best friend?

#175

Have I ever dyed my hair?

