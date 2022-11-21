170 Never Have I Ever Questions To Reveal Your Friends’ Truest Colors
Imagine the perfect party game: it's free, requires zero props or preparation, reveals all the dirt about your friends, and is hella entertaining. We are talking about Never Have I Ever, which is pretty much synonymous with the Have You Ever game we've covered before. Although we have already featured some fun Have You Ever questions, the sky is the limit when it comes to good Never Have I Ever questions.
If you've never played it, let us give you brief instructions: in Never Have I Ever, each gamer raises a hand and, in turn, says, "Never have I ever..." and ends the sentence revealing something they have never done before. Everyone who has done the activity, let's say, going over a speed limit, has to put down one finger. And if your gathering involves alcohol, they may take a sip of their bevvy. Whoever is left with the most fingers raised wins.
We believe you've got the hang of it. However, the goal of playing Never Have I Ever questions with friends, other than getting a little tipsy, is to reveal the craziest, funniest, or perhaps, the spiciest things your friends have done. And ultimately, juicy Never Have I Ever questions are all about getting some fun!
Below, we've compiled a list of the best Never Have I Ever questions that will undoubtedly serve you a bit of fun and some juicy material to hold against your friends. While we believe the 170 Never Have I Ever questions for adults below will be enough for tonight, check out our previous article featuring even more similar prepositions and also upvote the Never Have I Ever questions you liked the most!
Never have I ever used a fake ID?
Never have I ever slept outdoors for an entire night?
Never have I ever ran a marathon?
Never have I ever binged an entire series in one day?
Never have I ever done something so bad in public that I still cringe when I think about it?
Never have I ever worn my shirt the wrong way around?
Never have I ever lied about my age?
Never have I ever spent more than $100 on a top?
Never have I ever ghosted someone?
Never have I ever deleted a chat conversation so a date wouldn’t see it?
Never have I ever been kicked out of a pub/club/bar?
Never have I ever made an embarrassing TikTok video?
Never have I ever drunk-dialed my ex?
Never have I ever gotten lost alone in a foreign country?
Never have I ever bribed someone?
Never have I ever lived alone?
Never have I ever got seriously hungover?
Never have I ever used someone else’s toothbrush?
Never have I ever kissed someone in public?
Never have I ever trolled someone on social media?
Never have I ever gone on a solo vacation?
Never have I ever gone on a road trip?
Never have I ever gotten stopped by airport security?
Never have I ever left gum in a public space?
Never have I ever left someone on read?
Never have I ever regretted an apology?
Never have I ever disliked something that I cooked?
Never have I ever deleted a post on social media because it didn’t get enough likes?
Never have I ever pretended to be sick to get out of something?
Never have I ever caught the bouquet?
Never have I ever seen someone object during the ceremony?
Never have I ever crashed a wedding?
Never have I ever been unfaithful?
Never have I ever stalked an ex’s boyfriend or girlfriend on social media?
Never have I ever kissed someone with very bad breath?
Never have I ever unlocked my phone and then forgot what I wanted to do?
Never have I ever invented my own board game?
Never have I ever missed a flight?
Never have I ever been on TV?
Never have I ever lied to law enforcement?
Never have I ever clogged somebody else’s toilet?
Never have I ever fallen asleep in public?
Never have I ever fought in public?
Never have I ever won the lottery?
Never have I ever lied to a boss?
Never have I ever pranked someone?
Never have I ever laughed so hard I, um, peed my pants as an adult?
Never have I ever got on the wrong train or bus?
Never have I ever had to take a walk of shame?
Never have I ever eaten an entire pizza by myself?
Never have I ever saved a life?
Never have I ever made a speech in front of 100 people or more?
Never have I ever been to a Disney park?
Never have I ever had sleep paralysis?
Never have I ever pretended I was sick for attention?
Never have I ever thrown a drink at someone?
Never have I ever met someone famous?
Never have I ever been on a sports team?
Never have I ever been blackout drunk?
Never have I ever been engaged?
Never have I ever gotten married?
Never have I ever pretended to get a text to leave a date?
Never have I ever dated someone over ten years older?
Never have I ever dated someone over ten years younger?
Never have I ever eaten dog/cat food?
Never have I ever been attracted to a cartoon character?
Never have I ever danced on a bar?
Never have I ever been arrested?
Never have I ever been married?
Never have I ever flirted with someone to get a free drink?
Never have I ever trespassed?
Never have I ever been on a nudist beach?
Never have I ever been hunted by a dog?
Never have I ever told a joke that no one else found funny?
Never have I ever run into a glass wall?
Never Have I ever played a videogame for the entire night?
Never have I ever screamed because of a scary movie?
Never have I ever had a crush on Justin Bieber?
Never have I ever puked in a cab/taxi?
Never have I ever greeted a stranger who I thought was someone else?
Never have I ever forgotten a friend’s birthday?
Never have I ever thought about what will happen after death?
Never have I ever talked to myself?
Never have I ever dreamed of being someone else?
Never have I ever believed that I am immortal?
Never have I ever given a fake name?
Never have I ever had a holiday romance?
Never have I ever played hooky from school or work?
Never have I ever stolen anything?
Never have I ever rode a motorcycle?
Never have I ever lost a bet?
Never have I ever gone skinny-dipping?
Never have I ever sang karaoke?
Never have I ever broken a bone?
Never have I ever been on a blind date?
Never have I ever gotten a tattoo?
Never have I ever had to go to court?
Never have I ever been to a destination wedding?
Never have I ever kissed more than one person in 24 hours?
Never have I ever regifted a gift?
Never have I ever climbed out of a window?
Never have I ever driven over a curb?
Never have I ever gone 24 hours without showering?
Never have I ever wanted to be on a reality TV show?
Never have I ever started a fire?
Never have I ever gone viral online?
Never have I ever given/received a lap dance?
Never have I ever relieved myself in a public pool?
Never have I ever lied to my best friend about who I was with?
Never have I ever believed something was haunted?
Never have I ever participated in a protest?
Never have I ever been the alibi for a lying friend?
Never have I ever pulled an all-nighter?
Never have I ever worn someone else’s underwear?
Never have I ever attempted a trendy diet?
Never have I ever maxed out a credit card?
Never have I ever donated to a charity?
Never have I ever gone on a date with no intention of paying for anything?
Never have I ever gone on a date just to make someone else jealous?
Never have I ever gone on more than one date in one day?
Never have I ever said I'd call but never bothered?
Never have I ever dated more than one person at once?
Never have I ever shaved my body hair into a random shape for a laugh?
Never have I ever eaten what I knew was someone else's food?
Never have I ever picked out a wedgie in public?
Never have I ever rubbed someone else's toothbrush in something other than toothpaste?
Never have I ever cut my own hair?
Never have I ever accidentally set something on fire?
Never have I ever shoplifted?
Never have I ever snuck in somewhere?
Never have I ever done a runner from a restaurant?
Never have I ever blocked someone's toilet?
Never have I ever sneezed into my hands and then wiped it on something?
Never have I ever eaten something which was on the floor for over 10 seconds?
Never have I ever bitten my toenails as an adult?
Never have I ever tasted earwax?
Never have I ever gave a speech at a wedding?
Never have I ever been in handcuffs?
Never have I ever insulted a child?
Never have I ever laughed at an inappropriate time?
Never have I ever found dust in my belly button?
Never have I ever had an allergic reaction to another person?
Never have I ever been caught picking my nose?
Never have I ever had an embarrassing hairstyle?
Never have I ever stuck a gummy bear in my nose?
Never have I ever had a speeding ticket?
Never have I ever dumped someone over text?
Never have I ever kissed a friend's sibling?
Never have I ever cheated on someone?
Never have I ever been on a yacht?
Never have I ever broken up with someone?
Never have I ever dined and dashed?
Never have I ever had a one-night stand?
Never have I ever sent a sext?
Never have I ever cursed in a place of worship?
Never have I ever snooped through someone’s stuff?
Never have I ever tried marijuana?
Never have I ever made up a story about someone who wasn’t real?
Never have I ever gone streaking?
Never have I ever stood up a date?
Never have I ever met up with someone from a dating app?
Never have I ever humiliated myself on a date?
Never have I ever used the gents in a club because the line for the ladies was too long?
Never have I ever done more than 120mph on the motorway?
Never have I ever quietly farted at work and then left the room?
Never have I ever blamed a fart on a pet?
Never have I ever not changed my underwear for longer than two days?
Never have I ever not washed my hands after going to the toilet?
Never have I ever kicked a pigeon?