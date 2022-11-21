Below, we've compiled a list of the best Never Have I Ever questions that will undoubtedly serve you a bit of fun and some juicy material to hold against your friends. While we believe the 170 Never Have I Ever questions for adults below will be enough for tonight, check out our previous article featuring even more similar prepositions and also upvote the Never Have I Ever questions you liked the most!

We believe you've got the hang of it. However, the goal of playing Never Have I Ever questions with friends, other than getting a little tipsy, is to reveal the craziest, funniest, or perhaps, the spiciest things your friends have done. And ultimately, juicy Never Have I Ever questions are all about getting some fun!

If you've never played it, let us give you brief instructions: in Never Have I Ever, each gamer raises a hand and, in turn, says, "Never have I ever..." and ends the sentence revealing something they have never done before. Everyone who has done the activity, let's say, going over a speed limit, has to put down one finger. And if your gathering involves alcohol, they may take a sip of their bevvy. Whoever is left with the most fingers raised wins.

Imagine the perfect party game: it's free, requires zero props or preparation, reveals all the dirt about your friends, and is hella entertaining. We are talking about Never Have I Ever, which is pretty much synonymous with the Have You Ever game we've covered before. Although we have already featured some fun Have You Ever questions , the sky is the limit when it comes to good Never Have I Ever questions.

#1 Never have I ever used a fake ID?

#2 Never have I ever slept outdoors for an entire night?

#3 Never have I ever ran a marathon?

#4 Never have I ever binged an entire series in one day?

#5 Never have I ever done something so bad in public that I still cringe when I think about it?

#6 Never have I ever worn my shirt the wrong way around?

#7 Never have I ever lied about my age?

#8 Never have I ever spent more than $100 on a top?

#9 Never have I ever ghosted someone?

#10 Never have I ever deleted a chat conversation so a date wouldn’t see it?

#11 Never have I ever been kicked out of a pub/club/bar?

#12 Never have I ever made an embarrassing TikTok video?

#13 Never have I ever drunk-dialed my ex?

#14 Never have I ever gotten lost alone in a foreign country?

#15 Never have I ever bribed someone?

#16 Never have I ever lived alone?

#17 Never have I ever got seriously hungover?

#18 Never have I ever used someone else’s toothbrush?

#19 Never have I ever kissed someone in public?

#20 Never have I ever trolled someone on social media?

#21 Never have I ever gone on a solo vacation?

#22 Never have I ever gone on a road trip?

#23 Never have I ever gotten stopped by airport security?

#24 Never have I ever left gum in a public space?

#25 Never have I ever left someone on read?

#26 Never have I ever regretted an apology?

#27 Never have I ever disliked something that I cooked?

#28 Never have I ever deleted a post on social media because it didn’t get enough likes?

#29 Never have I ever pretended to be sick to get out of something?

#30 Never have I ever caught the bouquet?

#31 Never have I ever seen someone object during the ceremony?

#32 Never have I ever crashed a wedding?

#33 Never have I ever been unfaithful?

#34 Never have I ever stalked an ex’s boyfriend or girlfriend on social media?

#35 Never have I ever kissed someone with very bad breath?

#36 Never have I ever unlocked my phone and then forgot what I wanted to do?

#37 Never have I ever invented my own board game?

#38 Never have I ever missed a flight?

#39 Never have I ever been on TV?

#40 Never have I ever lied to law enforcement?

#41 Never have I ever clogged somebody else’s toilet?

#42 Never have I ever fallen asleep in public?

#43 Never have I ever fought in public?

#44 Never have I ever won the lottery?

#45 Never have I ever lied to a boss?

#46 Never have I ever crashed a wedding?

#47 Never have I ever pranked someone?

#48 Never have I ever laughed so hard I, um, peed my pants as an adult?

#49 Never have I ever got on the wrong train or bus?

#50 Never have I ever had to take a walk of shame?

#51 Never have I ever eaten an entire pizza by myself?

#52 Never have I ever saved a life?

#53 Never have I ever made a speech in front of 100 people or more?

#54 Never have I ever been to a Disney park?

#55 Never have I ever had sleep paralysis?

#56 Never have I ever pretended I was sick for attention?

#57 Never have I ever thrown a drink at someone?

#58 Never have I ever met someone famous?

#59 Never have I ever been on a sports team?

#60 Never have I ever been blackout drunk?

#61 Never have I ever been engaged?

#62 Never have I ever gotten married?

#63 Never have I ever pretended to get a text to leave a date?

#64 Never have I ever dated someone over ten years older?

#65 Never have I ever dated someone over ten years younger?

#66 Never have I ever eaten dog/cat food?

#67 Never have I ever been attracted to a cartoon character?

#68 Never have I ever danced on a bar?

#69 Never have I ever been arrested?

#70 Never have I ever been married?

#71 Never have I ever flirted with someone to get a free drink?

#72 Never have I ever trespassed?

#73 Never have I ever been on a nudist beach?

#74 Never have I ever been hunted by a dog?

#75 Never have I ever told a joke that no one else found funny?

#76 Never have I ever run into a glass wall?

#77 Never Have I ever played a videogame for the entire night?

#78 Never have I ever screamed because of a scary movie?

#79 Never have I ever had a crush on Justin Bieber?

#80 Never have I ever puked in a cab/taxi?

#81 Never have I ever greeted a stranger who I thought was someone else?

#82 Never have I ever forgotten a friend’s birthday?

#83 Never have I ever thought about what will happen after death?

#84 Never have I ever talked to myself?

#85 Never have I ever dreamed of being someone else?

#86 Never have I ever believed that I am immortal?

#87 Never have I ever given a fake name?

#88 Never have I ever had a holiday romance?

#89 Never have I ever played hooky from school or work?

#90 Never have I ever stolen anything?

#91 Never have I ever rode a motorcycle?

#92 Never have I ever lost a bet?

#93 Never have I ever gone skinny-dipping?

#94 Never have I ever sang karaoke?

#95 Never have I ever broken a bone?

#96 Never have I ever been on a blind date?

#97 Never have I ever gotten a tattoo?

#98 Never have I ever had to go to court?

#99 Never have I ever been to a destination wedding?

#100 Never have I ever kissed more than one person in 24 hours?

#101 Never have I ever regifted a gift?

#102 Never have I ever climbed out of a window?

#103 Never have I ever driven over a curb?

#104 Never have I ever gone 24 hours without showering?

#105 Never have I ever wanted to be on a reality TV show?

#106 Never have I ever started a fire?

#107 Never have I ever gone viral online?

#108 Never have I ever given/received a lap dance?

#109 Never have I ever relieved myself in a public pool?

#110 Never have I ever lied to my best friend about who I was with?

#111 Never have I ever believed something was haunted?

#112 Never have I ever participated in a protest?

#113 Never have I ever been the alibi for a lying friend?

#114 Never have I ever pulled an all-nighter?

#115 Never have I ever worn someone else’s underwear?

#116 Never have I ever attempted a trendy diet?

#117 Never have I ever maxed out a credit card?

#118 Never have I ever donated to a charity?

#119 Never have I ever gone on a date with no intention of paying for anything?

#120 Never have I ever gone on a date just to make someone else jealous?

#121 Never have I ever gone on more than one date in one day?

#122 Never have I ever said I'd call but never bothered?

#123 Never have I ever dated more than one person at once?

#124 Never have I ever shaved my body hair into a random shape for a laugh?

#125 Never have I ever eaten what I knew was someone else's food?

#126 Never have I ever picked out a wedgie in public?

#127 Never have I ever rubbed someone else's toothbrush in something other than toothpaste?

#128 Never have I ever cut my own hair?

#129 Never have I ever accidentally set something on fire?

#130 Never have I ever shoplifted?

#131 Never have I ever snuck in somewhere?

#132 Never have I ever done a runner from a restaurant?

#133 Never have I ever blocked someone's toilet?

#134 Never have I ever sneezed into my hands and then wiped it on something?

#135 Never have I ever eaten something which was on the floor for over 10 seconds?

#136 Never have I ever bitten my toenails as an adult?

#137 Never have I ever tasted earwax?

#138 Never have I ever gave a speech at a wedding?

#139 Never have I ever been in handcuffs?

#140 Never have I ever insulted a child?

#141 Never have I ever laughed at an inappropriate time?

#142 Never have I ever found dust in my belly button?

#143 Never have I ever had an allergic reaction to another person?

#144 Never have I ever been caught picking my nose?

#145 Never have I ever had an embarrassing hairstyle?

#146 Never have I ever stuck a gummy bear in my nose?

#147 Never have I ever had a speeding ticket?

#148 Never have I ever dumped someone over text?

#149 Never have I ever kissed a friend's sibling?

#150 Never have I ever cheated on someone?

#151 Never have I ever been on a yacht?

#152 Never have I ever broken up with someone?

#153 Never have I ever dined and dashed?

#154 Never have I ever had a one-night stand?

#155 Never have I ever sent a sext?

#156 Never have I ever cursed in a place of worship?

#157 Never have I ever snooped through someone’s stuff?

#158 Never have I ever tried marijuana?

#159 Never have I ever made up a story about someone who wasn’t real?

#160 Never have I ever gone streaking?

#161 Never have I ever stood up a date?

#162 Never have I ever met up with someone from a dating app?

#163 Never have I ever humiliated myself on a date?

#164 Never have I ever used the gents in a club because the line for the ladies was too long?

#165 Never have I ever done more than 120mph on the motorway?

#166 Never have I ever quietly farted at work and then left the room?

#167 Never have I ever blamed a fart on a pet?

#168 Never have I ever not changed my underwear for longer than two days?

#169 Never have I ever not washed my hands after going to the toilet?