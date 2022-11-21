129 This Or That Questions To Dabble With Your Friends
We love some fun icebreaker games here on Bored Panda. Previously, we've shared an ample amount of Never Have I Ever, Have You Ever, and Would You Rather questions to employ during a game night. However, there may never be enough question games to play among friends. Perhaps not as deep or intimate, but nonetheless entertaining and thought-provoking are This Or That questions.
Playing fun This Or That questions, also known as Either Or questions or A or B questions, players must choose between two options. The subjects of This Or That icebreaker questions can be thought-provoking as well as humorous, controversial, nasty, or whatever floats your gamer crew's boat. Such prompts typically work great as icebreaker games or as a quick game to play with chums anywhere and anytime.
Below, we've compiled a list of good This Or That questions to share with your friends, mess about and fritter time away whether stuck in traffic, a long car trip, or waiting in line. Do you know more funny This Or That questions? Let us know!
Lose sleep or skip a meal?
Live ten minutes away from a mediocre job or commute two hours to your dream job?
Comedian in a serious film or a serious actor in a comedy film?
Share food or don’t share food?
Start work late or leave work early?
Work from the office or work from home?
Lose all of the money you earned this year or lose all of the memories you made this year?
Play outside or create a blanket fort?
Get lost alone or get lost with someone who annoys you?
Never be able to cry again or never be able to laugh again?
Test the waters or dive in the deep end?
Phone in the bathroom or no phone in the bathroom?
Funny story or one-liner?
Silly hats or silly socks?
Instagram famous or infomercial famous?
Be embarrassed or be afraid?
Hot coffee or iced coffee?
Call first thing in the morning or call in the middle of the night?
Plans or surprises?
Forget your pencil or forget a notebook?
Multiple choice or essay?
Private office or reserved parking spot?
Smartest person in the world or richest person in the world?
See the future or change the past?
Time machine or magic wand?
Misunderstood after death or forgotten after death?
Be the “fix it” person or be everyone’s shoulder to cry on?
False hope or unnecessary anxiety?
Be the one that everyone calls in an emergency or be the one everyone goes to for a laugh?
Be known as an active person or be known as a communicator?
Go out and meet new people or let them come to you first?
Be able to speak any language or be able to speak to animals?
Have a photographic memory or perfect pitch?
Work four-day weeks with long work hours or six-day weeks with short work hours?
Be able to sense danger, or be able to sense safety?
Free travel for one year or free lodging for five years?
Meet someone famous from the past or someone famous in the present?
Find out you’re actually a robot or find out you’ve been living your whole life in a dream?
Go a month without sleep or a year without any kind of sugar?
Wake up to the smell of autumn every day, or wake to the smell of spring every day?
Know the truth about all the mysteries of the universe or be able to teleport?
Spend an entire day running in the desert without water or two hours swimming in the middle of the ocean after dark?
Live in the world of Harry Potter but have to battle Voldemort once a year, or live in the world of the Hunger Games and have to fight kids from other districts?
Have an incredible sense of direction, or have an incredible sense of smell?
See the other side of a black hole or walk on the moon?
Build the magical world of your dreams or find yourself inside of your favourite movie?
Bad haircut or bad dye job?
Winning the lottery or finding your soulmate?
Glass half-full or glass half-empty?
Sort by price or by rating?
Sauce on the side or sauce on top?
Crunchy peanut butter or smooth peanut butter?
Bad breath or body odor?
Air guitar or air drums?
Speeding ticket or parking ticket?
A store where every item is free or a restaurant where every dish is calorie-free?
Passwords or secret handshakes?
Loud neighbors or nosey neighbors?
Rich and famous or rich and unknown?
Cooking or being cooked for?
Roommates or live alone?
Sweating or shivering?
Reality shows or documentaries?
Take a friend on your family vacation or join a friend on their family vacation?
Shopping online or shopping in-store?
Brand name or generic?
Protagonist or sidekick?
Teacher reads your text message aloud or teacher tells the whole class your grade?
Angry client or angry coworker?
Team building after work or team building on the weekend?
Poor and happy or rich and miserable?
Intense pain for ten minutes or dull pain for one day?
Eat instant noodles for breakfast or eat cereal for dinner?
Be the class clown or on the honor roll?
Be on a dating show or a survival show?
Always sit by the printer or always sit by the water cooler at the office?
Visit every country in the world or go to space?
Plan your own trip or let the locals tell you the best things to do?
Be shrunk down to the size of a cricket or blown up the size of an elephant?
Pineapple pizza or candy corn?
Working hard or hardly working?
Babies dressed as animals or animals dressed as humans?
Art museum or history museum?
Owe money or owe a favor?
Play or standup show?
Attend a party or host a party?
Fiction or nonfiction?
Social media message or text message?
French fries or onion rings?
Give a ride or hitch a ride?
Roller coasters or water slides?
Souvenirs or postcards?
Save as you go, or save at the end?
USB backup or Cloud storage?
Field trips or field days?
Big class or small class?
Video meetings or in-person meetings?
Snack stash or stationary stash?
Be an interviewer or interviewee?
Speed or accuracy?
Group feedback or one on one feedback?
Ability to travel without a passport or ability to read minds?
Explore the deep sea or outer space?
Live in a world with dinosaurs or a world with giants?
Have to rhyme everything you say, or sing everything you say?
Be invisible or fly like Superman?
Travel for 5 years in an RV or travel for 5 years in a sailboat?
Have your favourite food every day or have a million dollars – but never have your favourite food again?
Spend a whole day reading the dictionary or a whole year studying a new language?
Talking pets or talking babies?
Passenger or driver?
Camping or glamping?
Sneakers or dress shoes?
Espresso or drip coffee?
Letter or emails?
Bargain or top-shelf?
Driving fast or driving slow?
Group work or solo work?
Pen or pencil?
Physical planners or digital planners?
Win the lottery or land your dream job?
Physical work or mental work?
Big company or small company?
Book smarts or street smarts?
Company retreat or company holiday party?
Happy endings or sad endings?
Overly optimistic or overly pessimistic?
Be better at writing or better at speaking?
Desks or tables?