We love some fun icebreaker games here on Bored Panda. Previously, we've shared an ample amount of Never Have I Ever, Have You Ever, and Would You Rather questions to employ during a game night. However, there may never be enough question games to play among friends. Perhaps not as deep or intimate, but nonetheless entertaining and thought-provoking are This Or That questions.

Playing fun This Or That questions, also known as Either Or questions or A or B questions, players must choose between two options. The subjects of This Or That icebreaker questions can be thought-provoking as well as humorous, controversial, nasty, or whatever floats your gamer crew's boat. Such prompts typically work great as icebreaker games or as a quick game to play with chums anywhere and anytime.

Below, we've compiled a list of good This Or That questions to share with your friends, mess about and fritter time away whether stuck in traffic, a long car trip, or waiting in line. Do you know more funny This Or That questions? Let us know!