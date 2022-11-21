We love some fun icebreaker games here on Bored Panda. Previously, we've shared an ample amount of Never Have I Ever, Have You Ever, and Would You Rather questions to employ during a game night. However, there may never be enough question games to play among friends. Perhaps not as deep or intimate, but nonetheless entertaining and thought-provoking are This Or That questions.

Playing fun This Or That questions, also known as Either Or questions or A or B questions, players must choose between two options. The subjects of This Or That icebreaker questions can be thought-provoking as well as humorous, controversial, nasty, or whatever floats your gamer crew's boat. Such prompts typically work great as icebreaker games or as a quick game to play with chums anywhere and anytime.

Below, we've compiled a list of good This Or That questions to share with your friends, mess about and fritter time away whether stuck in traffic, a long car trip, or waiting in line. Do you know more funny This Or That questions? Let us know!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lose sleep or skip a meal?

Report

10points
POST
#2

Live ten minutes away from a mediocre job or commute two hours to your dream job?

Report

10points
POST
#3

Comedian in a serious film or a serious actor in a comedy film?

Report

9points
POST
#4

Share food or don’t share food?

Report

9points
POST
#5

Start work late or leave work early?

Report

9points
POST
#6

Work from the office or work from home?

Report

9points
POST
#7

Lose all of the money you earned this year or lose all of the memories you made this year?

Report

9points
POST
#8

Play outside or create a blanket fort?

Report

9points
POST
#9

Get lost alone or get lost with someone who annoys you?

Report

9points
POST
#10

Never be able to cry again or never be able to laugh again?

Report

9points
POST
#11

Test the waters or dive in the deep end?

Report

8points
POST
#12

Phone in the bathroom or no phone in the bathroom?

Report

8points
POST
#13

Funny story or one-liner?

Report

8points
POST
#14

Silly hats or silly socks?

Report

8points
POST
#15

Instagram famous or infomercial famous?

Report

8points
POST
#16

Be embarrassed or be afraid?

Report

8points
POST
#17

Hot coffee or iced coffee?

Report

8points
POST
#18

Call first thing in the morning or call in the middle of the night?

Report

8points
POST
#19

Plans or surprises?

Report

8points
POST
#20

Forget your pencil or forget a notebook?

Report

8points
POST
#21

Multiple choice or essay?

Report

8points
POST
#22

Private office or reserved parking spot?

Report

8points
POST
#23

Smartest person in the world or richest person in the world?

Report

8points
POST
#24

See the future or change the past?

Report

8points
POST
#25

Time machine or magic wand?

Report

8points
POST
#26

Misunderstood after death or forgotten after death?

Report

8points
POST
#27

Be the “fix it” person or be everyone’s shoulder to cry on?

Report

8points
POST
#28

False hope or unnecessary anxiety?

Report

8points
POST
#29

Be the one that everyone calls in an emergency or be the one everyone goes to for a laugh?

Report

8points
POST
#30

Be known as an active person or be known as a communicator?

Report

8points
POST
#31

Go out and meet new people or let them come to you first?

Report

8points
POST
#32

Be able to speak any language or be able to speak to animals?

Report

8points
POST
#33

Have a photographic memory or perfect pitch?

Report

8points
POST
#34

Work four-day weeks with long work hours or six-day weeks with short work hours?

Report

8points
POST
#35

Be able to sense danger, or be able to sense safety?

Report

8points
POST
#36

Free travel for one year or free lodging for five years?

Report

8points
POST
#37

Meet someone famous from the past or someone famous in the present?

Report

8points
POST
#38

Find out you’re actually a robot or find out you’ve been living your whole life in a dream?

Report

8points
POST
#39

Go a month without sleep or a year without any kind of sugar?

Report

8points
POST
#40

Wake up to the smell of autumn every day, or wake to the smell of spring every day?

Report

8points
POST
#41

Know the truth about all the mysteries of the universe or be able to teleport?

Report

8points
POST
#42

Spend an entire day running in the desert without water or two hours swimming in the middle of the ocean after dark?

Report

8points
POST
#43

Live in the world of Harry Potter but have to battle Voldemort once a year, or live in the world of the Hunger Games and have to fight kids from other districts?

Report

8points
POST
#44

Have an incredible sense of direction, or have an incredible sense of smell?

Report

8points
POST
#45

See the other side of a black hole or walk on the moon?

Report

8points
POST
#46

Build the magical world of your dreams or find yourself inside of your favourite movie?

Report

8points
POST
#47

Bad haircut or bad dye job?

Report

7points
POST
#48

Winning the lottery or finding your soulmate?

Report

7points
POST
#49

Glass half-full or glass half-empty?

Report

7points
POST
#50

Sort by price or by rating?

Report

7points
POST
#51

Sauce on the side or sauce on top?

Report

7points
POST
#52

Crunchy peanut butter or smooth peanut butter?

Report

7points
POST
#53

Bad breath or body odor?

Report

7points
POST
#54

Air guitar or air drums?

Report

7points
POST
#55

Speeding ticket or parking ticket?

Report

7points
POST
#56

A store where every item is free or a restaurant where every dish is calorie-free?

Report

7points
POST
#57

Passwords or secret handshakes?

Report

7points
POST
#58

Loud neighbors or nosey neighbors?

Report

7points
POST
#59

Rich and famous or rich and unknown?

Report

7points
POST
#60

Cooking or being cooked for?

Report

7points
POST
#61

Roommates or live alone?

Report

7points
POST
#62

Sweating or shivering?

Report

7points
POST
#63

Reality shows or documentaries?

Report

7points
POST
#64

Take a friend on your family vacation or join a friend on their family vacation?

Report

7points
POST
#65

Shopping online or shopping in-store?

Report

7points
POST
#66

Brand name or generic?

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Protagonist or sidekick?

Report

7points
POST
#68

Teacher reads your text message aloud or teacher tells the whole class your grade?

Report

7points
POST
#69

Angry client or angry coworker?

Report

7points
POST
#70

Team building after work or team building on the weekend?

Report

7points
POST
#71

Poor and happy or rich and miserable?

Report

7points
POST
#72

Intense pain for ten minutes or dull pain for one day?

Report

7points
POST
#73

Eat instant noodles for breakfast or eat cereal for dinner?

Report

7points
POST
#74

Be the class clown or on the honor roll?

Report

7points
POST
#75

Be on a dating show or a survival show?

Report

7points
POST
#76

Always sit by the printer or always sit by the water cooler at the office?

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Visit every country in the world or go to space?

Report

7points
POST
#78

Plan your own trip or let the locals tell you the best things to do?

Report

7points
POST
#79

Be shrunk down to the size of a cricket or blown up the size of an elephant?

Report

7points
POST
#80

Pineapple pizza or candy corn?

Report

6points
POST
#81

Working hard or hardly working?

Report

6points
POST
#82

Babies dressed as animals or animals dressed as humans?

Report

6points
POST
#83

Art museum or history museum?

Report

6points
POST
#84

Owe money or owe a favor?

Report

6points
POST
#85

Play or standup show?

Report

6points
POST
#86

Attend a party or host a party?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Fiction or nonfiction?

Report

6points
POST
#88

Social media message or text message?

Report

6points
POST
#89

French fries or onion rings?

Report

6points
POST
#90

Give a ride or hitch a ride?

Report

6points
POST
#91

Roller coasters or water slides?

Report

6points
POST
#92

Souvenirs or postcards?

Report

6points
POST
#93

Save as you go, or save at the end?

Report

6points
POST
#94

USB backup or Cloud storage?

Report

6points
POST
#95

Field trips or field days?

Report

6points
POST
#96

Big class or small class?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Video meetings or in-person meetings?

Report

6points
POST
#98

Snack stash or stationary stash?

Report

6points
POST
#99

Be an interviewer or interviewee?

Report

6points
POST
#100

Speed or accuracy?

Report

6points
POST
#101

Group feedback or one on one feedback?

Report

6points
POST
#102

Ability to travel without a passport or ability to read minds?

Report

6points
POST
#103

Explore the deep sea or outer space?

Report

6points
POST
#104

Live in a world with dinosaurs or a world with giants?

Report

6points
POST
#105

Have to rhyme everything you say, or sing everything you say?

Report

6points
POST
#106

Be invisible or fly like Superman?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#107

Travel for 5 years in an RV or travel for 5 years in a sailboat?

Report

6points
POST
#108

Have your favourite food every day or have a million dollars – but never have your favourite food again?

Report

6points
POST
#109

Spend a whole day reading the dictionary or a whole year studying a new language?

Report

6points
POST
#110

Talking pets or talking babies?

Report

5points
POST
#111

Passenger or driver?

Report

5points
POST
#112

Camping or glamping?

Report

5points
POST
#113

Sneakers or dress shoes?

Report

5points
POST
#114

Espresso or drip coffee?

Report

5points
POST
#115

Letter or emails?

Report

5points
POST
#116

Bargain or top-shelf?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#117

Driving fast or driving slow?

Report

5points
POST
#118

Group work or solo work?

Report

5points
POST
#119

Pen or pencil?

Report

5points
POST
#120

Physical planners or digital planners?

Report

5points
POST
#121

Win the lottery or land your dream job?

Report

5points
POST
#122

Physical work or mental work?

Report

5points
POST
#123

Big company or small company?

Report

5points
POST
#124

Book smarts or street smarts?

Report

5points
POST
#125

Company retreat or company holiday party?

Report

5points
POST
#126

Happy endings or sad endings?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#127

Overly optimistic or overly pessimistic?

Report

5points
POST
#128

Be better at writing or better at speaking?

Report

5points
POST
#129

Desks or tables?

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!