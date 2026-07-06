Karoline Leavitt’s Marriage Under Fire After Viral Post Reveals Explosive Age Gap Between Husband And Her Mom

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt being 32 years younger than her real estate developer husband, Nicholas Riccio, is a well-known fact, but a recent social media post claimed that the latter is even older than her mom.

This detail triggered a wave of sarcastic remarks aimed at Leavitt, with one netizen writing, “I’m sure she married him for love,” and another adding, “She legitimately married a grandpa.”

Highlights A viral social media post reignited debate over Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's 32-year age gap after highlighting that Riccio is older than Leavitt's mother.

Many accused Leavitt of being a "gold digger," claiming she only married Riccio for his wealth.

However, Leavitt has expressed her love for her husband on several occasions, praising him as her support system and a great father to their children.

Notably, Leavitt herself described her relationship with Riccio as “atypical” in a 2025 interview.

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Karoline Leavitt faced renewed scrutiny over her age gap with her husband

Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

Patrick Howley, a reporter with profiles in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Atlantic, among others, took to X on Sunday, July 5, to highlight the fact that Leavitt’s mom, Erin, now 55, was 12 years old when her husband, now 60, graduated from high school.

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“This is insane,” a user said in response.

“This is sick,” a second echoed, while a third commented, “Gross.”

Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

“Her husband and mom would make a great couple,” a fourth pointed out, while a fifth accused Leavitt of being a “gold digger” for marrying someone so much older than her.

“She has a will ready to take over his fortune,” the latter added.

Many took aim at Leavitt’s parents, saying, “The fact that they were okay with this speaks a great deal about them too.”

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Others, meanwhile, used the opportunity to claim they now understood why she supports the current administration.

“If she is old enough to marry a senior citizen, she is old enough to lie for Trump,” one said.

Leavitt and Riccio got married in January 2025, shortly before Trump began his second term in the White House.

Leavitt admitted she was hesitant about tying the knot with Riccio in an interview

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The pair met when Leavitt was running for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022.

She won the Republican nomination but ultimately lost the seat to Democrat Chris Pappas.

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“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant and invited my husband,” she recalled of meeting Riccio during her appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in March 2025.

“I was speaking. We met, and we became acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love,” she added.

Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

When pressed by the podcast host about their age gap, Leavitt acknowledged that she was skeptical at first.

“I mean, it’s a very atypical love story,” she admitted.

She, however, went on to say that her admiration for Riccio overcame her doubts.

“He is incredible,” she said about her husband, adding, “He is my best friend, and he’s my rock.”

Karoline Leavitt does not sound thrilled about her marriage to the old man when she describes it as a “very atypical love story” that gave her doubts. But her hubby is her “greatest supporter.” Yeah we know! pic.twitter.com/LsknbaKp63 — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) July 6, 2026

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Leavitt also noted that Riccio is supportive of her career despite her line of work being “very chaotic.”

“I say, ‘I walked into your life, and it’s been a circus ever since,’ but God bless him, because he’s fully on board,” she said.

Leavitt recently doubled down on praising her husband as her support system, claiming he fulfills overnight baby duties

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Leavitt returned to her role as White House press secretary in late June, just eight weeks after the birth of her daughter, Viviana.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on June 29, she said her comeback was only possible thanks to her husband, who takes care of their newborn each night.

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She added that he had also encouraged her to get an early night before the interview so she could be well-prepared and fully alert.

“I’m feeling good thanks to him,” she said.

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Leavitt’s praise of Riccio, however, did not sit well with some netizens, who argued he was only doing the “bare minimum.”

“When a mother watches her kids, it’s called parenting, but when a father does it, it’s called stepping up,” one pointed out.

“He is a retired businessman. Managing the household should be a given while she operates in a demanding 24/7 White House role,” another stated.

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Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

Some skeptical users also pointed out that the couple likely utilizes a team of nannies, making the “you can do it all” narrative unbelievable.

Leavitt and Riccio, for the record, are also parents to a son, Nicholas, who was born in July 2024.

“Disgusting,” a social media user said about Leavitt and Riccio’s age gap

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