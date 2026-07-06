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Karoline Leavitt’s Marriage Under Fire After Viral Post Reveals Explosive Age Gap Between Husband And Her Mom
Karoline Leavitt and her husband on a deck with an age gap. He wears a plaid jacket, she's in red.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Karoline Leavitt’s Marriage Under Fire After Viral Post Reveals Explosive Age Gap Between Husband And Her Mom

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt being 32 years younger than her real estate developer husband, Nicholas Riccio, is a well-known fact, but a recent social media post claimed that the latter is even older than her mom.

This detail triggered a wave of sarcastic remarks aimed at Leavitt, with one netizen writing, “I’m sure she married him for love,” and another adding, “She legitimately married a grandpa.” 

Highlights
  • A viral social media post reignited debate over Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's 32-year age gap after highlighting that Riccio is older than Leavitt's mother.
  • Many accused Leavitt of being a "gold digger," claiming she only married Riccio for his wealth.
  • However, Leavitt has expressed her love for her husband on several occasions, praising him as her support system and a great father to their children.

Notably, Leavitt herself described her relationship with Riccio as “atypical” in a 2025 interview.

RELATED:

    Karoline Leavitt faced renewed scrutiny over her age gap with her husband

    Karoline Leavitt with her husband, capturing the age gap discussion.

    Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

    Patrick Howley, a reporter with profiles in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Atlantic, among others, took to X on Sunday, July 5, to highlight the fact that Leavitt’s mom, Erin, now 55, was 12 years old when her husband, now 60, graduated from high school.

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    Karoline Leavitt and her husband at an event, highlighting their marriage.

    Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

    “This is insane,” a user said in response.

    “This is sick,” a second echoed, while a third commented, “Gross.”

    Karoline Leavitt, her mom, and father, amidst discussions of her marriage and age gap.

    Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

    “Her husband and mom would make a great couple,” a fourth pointed out, while a fifth accused Leavitt of being a “gold digger” for marrying someone so much older than her.

    “She has a will ready to take over his fortune,” the latter added.

    Many took aim at Leavitt’s parents, saying, “The fact that they were okay with this speaks a great deal about them too.”

    A social media post regarding Karoline Leavitt's husband and her mom's age gap.

    Image credits: HowleyReporter

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    A social media reply about Karoline Leavitt's husband and mom, fueling age gap discussion.

    Image credits: WeldonNath21356

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    Others, meanwhile, used the opportunity to claim they now understood why she supports the current administration.

    “If she is old enough to marry a senior citizen, she is old enough to lie for Trump,” one said.

    Leavitt and Riccio got married in January 2025, shortly before Trump began his second term in the White House.

    Leavitt admitted she was hesitant about tying the knot with Riccio in an interview

    Karoline Leavitt at White House podium during her marriage under fire controversy.

    Image credits: DWS News

    The pair met when Leavitt was running for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022.

    She won the Republican nomination but ultimately lost the seat to Democrat Chris Pappas.

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    “A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant and invited my husband,” she recalled of meeting Riccio during her appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in March 2025.

    “I was speaking. We met, and we became acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love,” she added.

    Karoline Leavitt and husband share a kiss, highlighting the age gap in their marriage.

    Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

    When pressed by the podcast host about their age gap, Leavitt acknowledged that she was skeptical at first.

    “I mean, it’s a very atypical love story,” she admitted.

    She, however, went on to say that her admiration for Riccio overcame her doubts.

    “He is incredible,” she said about her husband, adding, “He is my best friend, and he’s my rock.”

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    Leavitt also noted that Riccio is supportive of her career despite her line of work being “very chaotic.”

    “I say, ‘I walked into your life, and it’s been a circus ever since,’ but God bless him, because he’s fully on board,” she said.

    Leavitt recently doubled down on praising her husband as her support system, claiming he fulfills overnight baby duties

    A viral post about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, with an explosive age gap comment.

    Image credits: Mwingrove1951L

    A viral post discussing Karoline Leavitt's marriage age gap and criticism.

    Image credits: alawdawg1977

    Leavitt returned to her role as White House press secretary in late June, just eight weeks after the birth of her daughter, Viviana.

    Appearing on Fox & Friends on June 29, she said her comeback was only possible thanks to her husband, who takes care of their newborn each night. 

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    Karoline Leavitt speaking, amid discussions about her marriage and age gap.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    She added that he had also encouraged her to get an early night before the interview so she could be well-prepared and fully alert. 

    “I’m feeling good thanks to him,” she said.

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    Karoline Leavitt's husband and child with a festive Christmas tree, highlighting their family life amidst age gap controversy.

    Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

    Leavitt’s praise of Riccio, however, did not sit well with some netizens, who argued he was only doing the “bare minimum.”

    “When a mother watches her kids, it’s called parenting, but when a father does it, it’s called stepping up,” one pointed out.

    “He is a retired businessman. Managing the household should be a given while she operates in a demanding 24/7 White House role,” another stated.

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    Karoline Leavitt, her husband, and their child in a serene outdoor setting, illustrating the marriage age gap.

    Image credits: karolineleavitt/Instagram

    Some skeptical users also pointed out that the couple likely utilizes a team of nannies, making the “you can do it all” narrative unbelievable.

    Leavitt and Riccio, for the record, are also parents to a son, Nicholas, who was born in July 2024. 

    “Disgusting,” a social media user said about Leavitt and Riccio’s age gap

    Screenshot of a viral post by Tracy Geurts commenting on Karoline Leavitt's marriage and explosive age gap.

    Image credits: TracyGeurts

    Screenshot of a viral post by Kristi on Karoline Leavitt's age gap in her marriage to husband.

    Image credits: MsKristi5

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    Screenshot of a viral post from Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa about Karoline Leavitt's marriage and age gap.

    Image credits: DHGRVA

    A tweet on Twitter discussing Karoline Leavitt's marriage and age gap, stating, Plot twist, he's her Dad.

    Image credits: _unimpressed__

    A tweet from RightisRight55 about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, stating, Legitimately could be her grandfather.

    Image credits: RightisRight55

    A tweet from Gadgetboy (formerly dagadgetboi) on Twitter about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, mentioning a grandfather's country club friend.

    Image credits: dagadgetboy

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    A tweet from Mister Monkey about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, questioning her mom's approval.

    Image credits: octorom

    A tweet from 2ndGen360 discussing Karoline Leavitt's marriage, saying, At least she looks 40......

    Image credits: 2ndGen360

    Screenshot of a tweet by dwal criticizing Karoline Leavitt's marriage and age gap, calling her a Disgusting Gold Digger.

    Image credits: dwal111

    Tweet by 1234567 stating 'Something is wrong w her , weird weird stuff' about Karoline Leavitt's marriage age gap.

    Image credits: nedepaz

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    Tweet from We Chimpin with laughing emojis about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, implying irony regarding her parents pride about the age gap.

    Image credits: bigbobbootleg

    Tweet by cow town usa reacting to Karoline Leavitt's marriage, stating, 'This is sick, she's sick in the head,' about the age gap.

    Image credits: horseshowmom20

    Tweet by likewhydidyousaythat commenting on Karoline Leavitt's marriage age gap, saying 'She's aging faster than him it's not the flex she thinks it is lol.'

    Image credits: vecnussygotgrip

    A tweet on Twitter about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, mentioning an age gap and future care.

    Image credits: TunesOnX

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    A tweet about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, raising questions about the age gap and future responsibilities.

    Image credits: dpowre

    A tweet criticizing Karoline Leavitt's marriage, suggesting it's for money despite an age gap.

    Image credits: MJ5984070762126

    A tweet commenting on Karoline Leavitt's marriage, implying the age gap is overlooked due to status.

    Image credits: gotchainmysite

    A supportive tweet about Karoline Leavitt's marriage, focusing on love and family amidst age gap discussion.

    Image credits: HCLibertyLab

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    A Twitter post from Dave Hollie wishing Karoline Leavitt a long and loving marriage despite age gap scrutiny.

    Image credits: dave_holli57456

    A Twitter post from Salley Bobally defending Karoline Leavitt's marriage, telling others to leave her alone.

    Image credits: mustangsalsal

    A Twitter post from Mango (phd) commenting on Karoline Leavitt's marriage, stating they look happy.

    Image credits: sjw_sjw_and

    A Twitter post from John Smith discussing Karoline Leavitt's marriage, questioning age-gap choices.

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    Image credits: JohnSmithHighCa

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't care about her grandad sha gging. Care about her being a Nahzee Barbie.

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    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't care about her grandad sha gging. Care about her being a Nahzee Barbie.

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