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After Trump’s “Trolling” Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They’re Disappointed With The Singer
Taylor Swift with long hair and bangs, wearing a knit top, looking to the side. Fans are disappointed with the singer.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Trump’s “Trolling” Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They’re Disappointed With The Singer

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Donald Trump attempted to drag Taylor Swift into a public feud by posting a parody of her Eras Tour poster the day before her July 3 wedding, but she ignored him.

Her silence, however, disappointed some fans, who interpreted it as secret support for the president and his administration, prompting a heated discussion on social media.

Highlights
  • Donald Trump shared a parody of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour poster ahead of her wedding, but the singer did not respond to the post.
  • Her lack of response was interpreted by netizens as support for the president and his administration.
  • Some, however, pointed to Swift's past anti-Trump statements and her 2024 endorsement of Kamala Harris as evidence against those claims.

“It’s odd that a woman who’s built her career around being relentless about copyrighting and licensing her likeness and music is now suddenly silent on this plagiarized version of her tour poster,” one said.

The comment referred to Swift sending cease-and-desist letters and copyright infringement warnings to vendors selling unofficial merchandise featuring her lyrics, trademarking phrases like “Taylor’s Version,” “Hey, it’s Taylor,” and more.

RELATED:

    Netizens accused Taylor Swift of being a Trump supporter after her silence over his latest provocation

    Taylor Swift walking on a city street, looking disappointed.

    Image credits: Aeon/GC Images

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    The White House shared a multicolored collage that closely replicated the distinctive grid layout and color palette associated with Swift’s billion-dollar musical tour.

    Instead of her different musical eras, the graphic carried President Trump alongside major figures and moments from American history, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and the Moon landing.

    The image featured the title “America’s Eras Tour” and was posted alongside the caption, “It’s been a long time coming,” a lyric from Swift’s 2019 song, Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.

    Donald Trump at a podium, smiling, after trolling Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: The White House

    Trump has a history of using artists’ lyrics and promotional material for its social media posts.

    Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and others strongly criticized the use of their work to support Trump. 

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    Swift’s decision not to offer a similar response sparked considerable discussion on X, as one detractor wrote, “This is legit the most telling thing about the fake liberal image she’s been trying to launder for her career.”

    Another was more direct in their accusation, noting, “It’s because she’s a Republican.”

    A fan's tweet about Taylor Swift's disappointment regarding her copyrighted work.

    Image credits: yasminesummanx

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    A tweet from a fan expressing disappointment and questioning Taylor Swift's affiliations.

    Image credits: ervis_2000

    “Look at Taylor in her MAGA era,” a third remarked, while a fourth commented, “She’s a Trumpie.”

    “The sooner people realize this is just who she is as a person, the better,” the next said in agreement.

    Some supporters pushed back, arguing that Swift is legally powerless to act in this case

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    Taylor Swift on a red carpet, looking stylish, amidst fan disappointment.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

    “Trump is gross for this, but there’s nothing legally she can do here. Parody is protected by law,” a Swiftie schooled.

    “She cannot copyright a color grid. I don’t know how many times people need to tell y’all this. As long as it’s not her name, there’s nothing she can do,” a second added.

    “Please do not talk about something you don’t understand,” a third advised the singer’s critics.

    Fans disappointed by Donald Trump trolling Taylor Swift during her wedding, a sign outside Madison Square Garden says Just&T Married!

    Image credits: Sara Konradi/The Washington Post/Getty Images

    Others cautioned against assumptions about Swift’s political alignment by reminding critics that she has explicitly expressed anti-Trump views in the past.

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    For instance, the multi-Grammy Award winner endorsed the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket in 2024, citing the pair’s stances on reproductive rights and AI misinformation.

    Taylor Swift and her husband hold hands, with fans disappointed by Trump's trolling during her wedding.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    This came after she was labeled a “childless cat lady” by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, while Trump posted several AI-generated images announcing her support for him on his Truth Social platform with the caption, “I accept.”

    In 2020, she accused Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” during his first term in office.

    Swifties accused Trump of being obsessed with her following his latest attempt to provoke her

    Screenshot of a fan's tweet about Trump's trolling of Taylor Swift during her wedding.

    Image credits: TaylorErasEra

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    Screenshot of a fan's tweet on Trump's trolling of Taylor Swift, discussing fans being disappointed with the singer.

    Image credits: vinnyswift2

    Trump faced ample mockery from Taylor Swift’s fans in the comments section of the spoofed Eras Tour poster.

    “She lives rent-free in your head, doesn’t she?” one asked.

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

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    A second post featured lyrics from Swift’s Actually Romantic, which was speculated to call out Charli XCX’s alleged fascination with her.

    “It’s actually sweet all the time he’s spent on her. It’s honestly wild all the effort he’s put in,” the comment read.

    Donald Trump trolling Taylor Swift; fans disappointed with the singer after Trump's actions during her wedding.

    Image credits: The White House

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    A third called Trump “the smallest man who ever lived,” referencing another Swift song.

    “He’s just mad her wedding is getting more publicity than his stunts for America 250,” a fourth hypothesized.

    “This is comical,” remarked a fifth.

    Social media continued to buzz over Taylor Swift’s silence on Trump’s post

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing fan disappointment with Taylor Swift's silence regarding Trump's trolling during her wedding.

    Image credits: _cheeneee_

    Screenshot of a tweet from chibeepuff, about Taylor Swift fans disappointment with the singer's copyright actions.

    Image credits: chibeepuff

    Screenshot of a tweet from em, discussing fan disappointment with Taylor Swift's inconsistent actions on copyright.

    Image credits: thedudav0cado

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    Screenshot of a tweet expressing fan disappointment with Taylor Swift's actions and MAGA association after Trump's trolling.

    Image credits: victowave

    Fans disappointed with Taylor Swift after Trump trolling. A tweet discussing publicist Tree Paine's lack of response.

    Image credits: waakemeeeup

    Fans disappointed with Taylor Swift after Trump trolling. A tweet alleging Swift is a MAGA billionaire.

    Image credits: prisonlimo

    Fans disappointed with Taylor Swift after Trump trolling. A tweet asking about confirmation.

    Image credits: MrTempestilence

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    Fans disappointed with Taylor Swift after Trump trolling. A tweet claiming Swift's wedding guest list had Epstein clients.

    Image credits: splinter110505

    Fans disappointed with Taylor Swift after Trump trolling. A tweet about ICE using Swift's music for TikTok videos.

    Image credits: hollowskiies

    Fans express disappointment with Taylor Swift about her wedding guest list after Trump's trolling.

    Image credits: nico_is_on_fire

    Fans are disappointed with Taylor Swift, citing her as a Republican and her husband as MAGA after Trump's trolling.

    Image credits: de1tavirus

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    Fans are disappointed with Taylor Swift, claiming her image is fake following Trump's trolling.

    Image credits: RyanSchuetz11

    Fans are disappointed with Taylor Swift, noting this isn't the first time she hasn't reacted to Trump's trolling.

    Image credits: houseofsham

    Fans are disappointed with Taylor Swift for not reacting to Trump trolling her during her wedding.

    Image credits: Griya__g

    A tweet showing fans disappointed with Taylor Swift after Trump's trolling during her wedding.

    Image credits: nickred221989

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    A tweet from fans exposing disappointment with Taylor Swift during her wedding after Trump's trolling.

    Image credits: PsychicCancer

    Fans expressing disappointment with Taylor Swift after Trump's trolling during her wedding in a tweet.

    Image credits: KarenSuepp32381

    A fan's tweet about Taylor Swift's wedding and disappointment over Trump's trolling.

    Image credits: imalltoowell

    A tweet showing fan's disappointment with Taylor Swift after Trump's trolling during her wedding.

    Image credits: BornOn3rdBase42

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    Fans discuss disappointment with Taylor Swift during her wedding, mentioning legalities of trolling and parody.

    Image credits: ColdCase143

    Fans discuss disappointment with Taylor Swift during her wedding, suggesting her legal team is handling the situation.

    Image credits: barbiehines

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America's Errors tour. Its best to ignore and not engage that father of maggots. If someone vile tries to use you for attention ignore them.

    2
    2points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can the man get any more petty?

    0
    0points
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh. He's just gettin started. The short answer. Yes. His pettiness knows no bounds.

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    User avatar
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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America's Errors tour. Its best to ignore and not engage that father of maggots. If someone vile tries to use you for attention ignore them.

    2
    2points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can the man get any more petty?

    0
    0points
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh. He's just gettin started. The short answer. Yes. His pettiness knows no bounds.

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    0points
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