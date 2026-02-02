Full List Of 2026 Grammy Winners (Updating Live)
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards have officially come to a close, leaving the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles buzzing after one of the most unpredictable nights in music history.
Trevor Noah returned for his sixth and final stint as host, as he celebrated everything from the viral TikTok anthems that lived in our heads rent-free to the genre-blurring masterpieces.
Between Lady Gaga’s high-octane performance and that emotional In Memoriam tribute, the energy never wavered.
While the red carpet brought the glamour, the real drama unfolded on stages as the Recording Academy finally revealed who took home the gold.
Here are all the winners at the 2026 Grammys.
Image credits: RecordingAcad
General Field
Record Of The Year
- DtMF — Bad Bunny
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety — Doechii
- WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
- luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- The Subway — Chappell Roan
- APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny
- SWAG — Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- MAYHEM — Lady Gaga
- GNX — Kendrick Lamar
- MUTT — Leon Thomas
- CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
- Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
- Anxiety — Doechii
- APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- DtMF — Bad Bunny
- Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- Luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr
- Laura Veltz
Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic
Best Pop Solo Performance
- DAISIES — Justin Bieber
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease — Lady Gaga
- The Subway — Chappell Roan
- Messy — Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- Gabriela — KATSEYE
- APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- 30 For 30 — SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Image credits: Phil McCarten/Getty Images
Best Pop Vocal Album
- SWAG — Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus
- MAYHEM — Lady Gaga
- I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, Part 2 — Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
- Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
- SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA
- VOLTAGE — Skrillex
- End Of Summer — Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco
- Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
- Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) — Tate McRae
- Illegal — PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- EUSEXUA — FKA twigs
- Ten Days — Fred again..
- Fancy That — PinkPantheress
- Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL
- F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex
Image credits: Rich Polk/Getty Images
Best Remixed Recording
- Abracadabra — Gesaffelstein Remix
- Don’t Forget About Us — KAYTRANADA
- A Dreams A Dream — Ron Trent Remix
- Galvanize — Chris Lake
- Golden — David Guetta REM/X
Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music
Best Rock Performance
- U Should Not Be Doing That — Amyl and The Sniffers
- The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
- Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams
- Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning — YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
- Night Terror — Dream Theater
- Lachryma — Ghost
- Emergence — Sleep Token
- Soft Spine — Spiritbox
- BIRDS — Turnstile
Best Rock Song
- As Alive As You Need Me To Be — Nine Inch Nails
- Caramel — Sleep Token
- Glum — Hayley Williams
- NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
- Zombie — YUNGBLUD
Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Best Rock Album
- private music — Deftones
- I quit — HAIM
- From Zero — Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
- Idols — YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver
- Alone — The Cure
- SEEIN’ STARS — Turnstile
- mangetout — Wet Leg
- Parachute — Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
- SABLE, fABLE — Bon Iver
- Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure
- DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator
- moisturizer — Wet Leg
- Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams
Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry
Best R&B Performance
- YUKON — Justin Bieber
- It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Folded — Kehlani
- MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk – Leon Thomas
- Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker
Image credits: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Here We Are — Durand Bernarr
- UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway
- LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi
- Crybaby — SZA
- VIBES DON’T LIE — Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
- Folded — Kehlani
- Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker
- It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Overqualified — Durand Bernarr
- YES IT IS — Leon Thomas
Best Progressive R&B Album
- BLOOM — Durand Bernarr
- Adjust Brightness — Bilal
- LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad
- Access All Areas — FLO
- Come As You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
- BELOVED — GIVĒON
- Why Not More — Coco Jones
- The Crown — Ledisi
- Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
- MUTT — Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
- Outside — Cardi B
- Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
- Anxiety — Doechii
- tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
- Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Proud Of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
- Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
- luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
- SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
- Anxiety — Doechii
- The Birds Don’t Sing — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire
- Sticky — Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- TGIF — GloRilla
- tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Best Rap Album
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- GLORIOUS — GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly — JID
- GNX — Kendrick Lamar
- CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — Queen Sheba
- Black Shaman — Marc Marcel
- Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
- Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
- Words For Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz
Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater
Best Jazz Performance
- Noble Rise — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
- Windows — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
- Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True — Samara Joy
- Four — Michael Mayo
- All Stars Lead To You — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
- We Insist 2025 — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell Featuring Weedie Braimah, Milena Casado, Morgan Guerin, Simon Moullier & Matthew Stevens
- Portrait — Samara Joy
- Fly — Michael Mayo
- Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Trilogy 3 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
- Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
- Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade
- Fasten Up — Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Orchestrator Emulator — The 8-Bit Big Band
- Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — Christian McBride Big Band
- Lumen — Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band
- Basie Rocks — Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra
- Lights on a Satellite — Sun Ra Arkestra
- Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
- La Fleur de Cayenne — Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band
- The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa
- Mundoagua — Celebrating Carla Bley — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro
- Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard — Miguel Zenón Quartet
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- honey from a winter stone — Ambrose Akinmusire
- Keys To The City Volume One — Robert Glasper
- Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau
- LIVE-ACTION — Nate Smith
- Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Wintersongs — Laila Biali
- The Gift Of Love — Jennifer Hudson
- Who Believes In Angels — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
- Harlequin — Lady Gaga
- A Matter Of Time — Laufey
- The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Brightside — ARKAI
- Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton
- BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
- Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz
- Shayan — Charu Suri
Best Musical Theater Album
- Buena Vista Social Club — Original Broadway Cast
- Death Becomes Her — Original Broadway Cast
- Gypsy — 2024 Broadway Cast
- Just In Time — Original Broadway Cast
- Maybe Happy Ending — Original Broadway Cast
Field 5: Country & American Roots Music
Best Country Solo Performance
- Nose On The Grindstone — Tyler Childers
- Good News — Shaboozey
- Bad As I Used To Be — From F1® The Movie – Chris Stapleton
- I Never Lie — Zach Top
- Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- A Song To Sing — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
- Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- Love Me Like You Used To Do — Margo Price & Tyler Childers
- Amen — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
- Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame — George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
- Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers
- Good News — Shaboozey
- I Never Lie — Zach Top
- Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson
- A Song To Sing — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Best Traditional Country Album
- Dollar A Day — Charley Crockett
- American Romance — Lukas Nelson
- Oh What A Beautiful World — Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
- Ain’t In It For My Health — Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
- Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll
- Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert
Best American Roots Performance
- LONELY AVENUE — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
- Ancient Light — I’m With Her
- Crimson And Clay — Jason Isbell
- Richmond On The James — Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Beautiful Strangers — Mavis Staples
Best Americana Performance
- Boom — Sierra Hull
- Poison In My Well — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
- Godspeed — Mavis Staples
- That’s Gonna Leave A Mark — Molly Tuttle
- Horses — Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
- Ancient Light — I’m With Her
- BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste
- Foxes In The Snow — Jason Isbell
- Middle — Jesse Welles
- Spitfire — Sierra Hull
Best Americana Album
- BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste
- Bloom — Larkin Poe
- Last Leaf On The Tree — Willie Nelson
- So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle
- Middle — Jesse Welles
Best Bluegrass Album
- Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
- A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull
- Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Outrun — The Steeldrivers
- Highway Prayers — Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Ain’t Done With The Blues — Buddy Guy
- Room On The Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
- One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur
- Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite
- Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa
- Paper Doll — Samantha Fish
- A Tribute To LJK — Eric Gales
- Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph
- Family — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
- What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
- Crown Of Roses — Patty Griffin
- Wild And Clear And Blue — I’m With Her
- Foxes In The Snow — Jason Isbell
- Under The Powerlines April 24 — September 24 — Jesse Welles
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Live At Vaughan’s — Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet
- For Fat Man — Preservation Brass
- Church Of New Orleans — Kyle Roussel
- Second Line Sunday — Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band
- A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco — Various Artists
Field 6: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Do It Again — Kirk Franklin
- Church — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend
- Still — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts
- Amen — Pastor Mike Jr.
- Come Jesus Come — CeCe Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- I Know A Name — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake
- YOUR WAY’S BETTER — Forrest Frank
- Hard Fought Hallelujah — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll
- Headphones — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.
- Amazing — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Gospel Album
- Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
- Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
- Only On The Road Live — Tye Tribbett
- Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank
- Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
- King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
- Reconstruction — Lecrae
- Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
- I Will Not Be Moved — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
- Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band
- Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs
- Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River
- Back To My Roots — Candi Staton
Field 7: Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant
Best Latin Pop Album
- Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro
- BOGOTÁ DELUXE — Andrés Cepeda
- Tropicoqueta — KAROL G
- Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade
- Y ahora qué — Alejandro Sanz
Best Música Urbana Album
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny
- Mixteip — J Balvin
- FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid
- NAIKI — Nicki Nicole
- EUB DELUXE — Trueno
- SINFÓNICO — Yandel
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados
- ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
- PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards
- Novela — Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
- Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera
- Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara
- Palabra De To’s – Seca — Carín León
- Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande — Bobby Pulido
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- Raíces — Gloria Estefan
- Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche
- Bingo — Alain Pérez
- Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Best Global Music Performance
- EoO — Bad Bunny
- Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
- JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
- Inmigrante Y Que — Yeisy Rojas
- Shrini’s Dream — Shakti
- Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Best African Music Performance
- Love — Burna Boy
- With You — Davido Featuring Omah Lay
- Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
- Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
- PUSH 2 START — Tyla
Best Global Music Album
- Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
- No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
- Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour
- Mind Explosion – 50th Anniversary Tour Live — Shakti
- Chapter III: We Return To Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
- Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia
Best Reggae Album
- Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
- Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
- BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
- From Within — Mortimer
- No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet
- Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison
- NOMADICA — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality
- The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding
Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film
Best Children’s Music Album
- Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
- Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
- Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V
- Herstory — Flor Bromley
- The Music Of Tori And The Muses — Tori Amos
Best Comedy Album
- Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
- PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
- Single Lady — Ali Wong
- What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
- Into The Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
- Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
- You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet
- F1® The Album — Various Artists
- KPop Demon Hunters — Various Artists
- Sinners — Various Artists
- Wicked — Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (& Wicked Movie Cast)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- How To Train Your Dragon — John Powell
- Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro
- Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
- Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz
- The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Secrets of the Spires – Pinar Toprak
- Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II
- Indiana Jones And The Great Circle — Gordy Haab
- Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II
- Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- As Alive As You Need Me To Be — From TRON: Ares – Nine Inch Nails
- Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- I Lied to You — From Sinners — Miles Caton
- Never Too Late — From Elton John: Never Too Late — Elton John, Brandi Carlile
- Pale, Pale Moon — From Sinners — Jayme Lawson
- Sinners — From Sinners — Rod Wave
Best Music Video
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- So Be It — Clipse
- Anxiety — Doechii
- Love — OK Go
- Young Lion — Sade
Best Music Film
- Devo — Devo
- Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Raye
- Relentless — Diane Warren
- Music By John Williams — John Williams
- Piece By Piece — Pharrell Williams
Field 9: Package, Notes & Historical
Best Recording Package
- And The Adjacent Possible — OK Go
- Balloonerism — Mac Miller
- Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Duran Duran
- Loud Is As — Tsunami
- Sequoia — Various Artists
- The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl – Mac Miller
- Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Bruce Springsteen
Best Album Cover
- CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
- The Crux — Djo
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny
- Glory — Perfume Genius
- moisturizer — Wet Leg
Best Album Notes
- Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 — Buck Owens And His Buckaroos
- After The Last Sky — Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland
- Árabe — Amanda Ekery
- The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 — Sly & The Family Stone
- A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition — Wilco
- Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings — Miles Davis
Best Historical Album
- Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 — Joni Mitchell
- The Making Of Five Leaves Left — Nick Drake
- Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41 — Various Artists
- Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39 — (Various Artists
- You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos – Doc Pomus
Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- All Things Light — Cam
- Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station
- For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women — Japanese Breakfast
- That Wasn’t A Dream — Pino Palladino, Blake Mills
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion
- Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 — Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra
- Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District — Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra
- Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion
- Yule — Trio Mediæval
Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Sergei Kvitko
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
Best Immersive Audio Album
- All American F—boy — Duckwrth
- Immersed — Justin Gray
- An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live — Various Artists
- Tearjerkers — Tearjerkers
- Yule — Trio Mediæval
Best Instrumental Composition
- First Snow — Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz
- Live Life This Day: Movement I — Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra
- Lord, That’s A Long Way — Sierra Hull
- Opening – Zain Effendi
- Train To Emerald City — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz
- Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down — Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Be Okay — Cynthia Erivo
- A Child Is Born — Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf
- Fight On — The Westerlies
- Super Mario Praise Break — The 8-Bit Big Band
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- Big Fish — Nate Smith Featuring säje
- How Did She Look — Seth MacFarlane
- Keep An Eye On Summer — Jacob Collier
- Something In The Water — Acoustic-Ish — Lawrence
- What A Wonderful World — Cody Fry
Field 11: Classical
Best Orchestral Performance
- Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Ballade Op. 4, Suites From 24 Negro Melodies — National Philharmonic
- Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Boston Symphony Orchestra
- Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela
- Still & Bonds — The Philadelphia Orchestra
- Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — San Francisco Symphony
Best Opera Recording
- Heggie: Intelligence — Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer
- Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang
- Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street
- O’Halloran: Trade & MaryMotorhead — Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran
- Tesori: Grounded — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant
Best Choral Performance
- Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare
- Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale
- Lang: Poor Hymnal — Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing
- Ortiz: Yanga — Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale
- Requiem Of Light – Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
- La Mer — French Piano Trios – Neave Trio
- Lullabies For The Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon
- Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski
- Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies — National Philharmonic
- Hope Orchestrated — Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble
- Inheritances — Adam Tendler
- Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Malmö Opera Orchestra
- Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Boston Symphony Orchestra
- Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Boston Symphony Orchestra
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Alike – My Mother’s Dream — National Symphonia Orchestra
- Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist
- In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, artist
- Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, artist
- Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
- Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Best Classical Compendium
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
- The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
- Ortiz: Yanga
- Seven Seasons
- Tombeaux
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion
- Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
- León: Raíces — Origins — Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra
- Okpebholo: Songs In Flight — Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists
- Ortiz: Dzonot — Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Word to the wise, Samridhi. We don't give a tinker's cuss about the tedious Grammys, or grammies or whatever they are.
Word to the wise, Samridhi. We don't give a tinker's cuss about the tedious Grammys, or grammies or whatever they are.
25
2