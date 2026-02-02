Full List Of 2026 Grammy Winners (Updating Live)

ADVERTISEMENT

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards have officially come to a close, leaving the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles buzzing after one of the most unpredictable nights in music history.

Trevor Noah returned for his sixth and final stint as host, as he celebrated everything from the viral TikTok anthems that lived in our heads rent-free to the genre-blurring masterpieces.

Between Lady Gaga’s high-octane performance and that emotional In Memoriam tribute, the energy never wavered.

While the red carpet brought the glamour, the real drama unfolded on stages as the Recording Academy finally revealed who took home the gold.

Here are all the winners at the 2026 Grammys.

General Field

Record Of The Year

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety — Doechii

WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway — Chappell Roan

APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

MUTT — Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Anxiety — Doechii

APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES — Justin Bieber

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Disease — Lady Gaga

The Subway — Chappell Roan

Messy — Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela — KATSEYE

APT — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 — SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG — Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM — Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, Part 2 — Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA

VOLTAGE — Skrillex

End Of Summer — Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) — Tate McRae

Illegal — PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA — FKA twigs

Ten Days — Fred again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL

F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording

Abracadabra — Gesaffelstein Remix

Don’t Forget About Us — KAYTRANADA

A Dreams A Dream — Ron Trent Remix

Galvanize — Chris Lake

Golden — David Guetta REM/X

Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That — Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning — YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror — Dream Theater

Lachryma — Ghost

Emergence — Sleep Token

Soft Spine — Spiritbox

BIRDS — Turnstile

Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — Nine Inch Nails

Caramel — Sleep Token

Glum — Hayley Williams

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Zombie — YUNGBLUD

Best Rock Album

private music — Deftones

I quit — HAIM

From Zero — Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Idols — YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver

Alone — The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS — Turnstile

mangetout — Wet Leg

Parachute — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE — Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer — Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams

Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

Best R&B Performance

YUKON — Justin Bieber

It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded — Kehlani

MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk – Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are — Durand Bernarr

UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway

LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi

Crybaby — SZA

VIBES DON’T LIE — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded — Kehlani

Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker

It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Overqualified — Durand Bernarr

YES IT IS — Leon Thomas

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — FLO

Come As You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED — GIVĒON

Why Not More — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

MUTT — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside — Cardi B

Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety — Doechii

tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud Of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety — Doechii

The Birds Don’t Sing — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire

Sticky — Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

TGIF — GloRilla

tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS — GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly — JID

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — Queen Sheba

Black Shaman — Marc Marcel

Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words For Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz

Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

Best Jazz Performance

Noble Rise — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

Windows — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True — Samara Joy

Four — Michael Mayo

All Stars Lead To You — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025 — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell Featuring Weedie Braimah, Milena Casado, Morgan Guerin, Simon Moullier & Matthew Stevens

Portrait — Samara Joy

Fly — Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 3 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up — Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Orchestrator Emulator — The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen — Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks — Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite — Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

La Fleur de Cayenne — Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

Mundoagua — Celebrating Carla Bley — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard — Miguel Zenón Quartet

Best Alternative Jazz Album

honey from a winter stone — Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys To The City Volume One — Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau

LIVE-ACTION — Nate Smith

Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brightside — ARKAI

Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton

BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan — Charu Suri

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club — Original Broadway Cast

Death Becomes Her — Original Broadway Cast

Gypsy — 2024 Broadway Cast

Just In Time — Original Broadway Cast

Maybe Happy Ending — Original Broadway Cast

Field 5: Country & American Roots Music

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose On The Grindstone — Tyler Childers

Good News — Shaboozey

Bad As I Used To Be — From F1® The Movie – Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie — Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song To Sing — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers

Good News — Shaboozey

I Never Lie — Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson

A Song To Sing — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Best American Roots Performance

LONELY AVENUE — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

Ancient Light — I’m With Her

Crimson And Clay — Jason Isbell

Richmond On The James — Alison Krauss & Union Station

Beautiful Strangers — Mavis Staples

Best Americana Performance

Boom — Sierra Hull

Poison In My Well — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

Godspeed — Mavis Staples

That’s Gonna Leave A Mark — Molly Tuttle

Horses — Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

Ancient Light — I’m With Her

BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste

Foxes In The Snow — Jason Isbell

Middle — Jesse Welles

Spitfire — Sierra Hull

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste

Bloom — Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree — Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle

Middle — Jesse Welles

Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull

Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun — The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers — Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ain’t Done With The Blues — Buddy Guy

Room On The Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll — Samantha Fish

A Tribute To LJK — Eric Gales

Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph

Family — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown Of Roses — Patty Griffin

Wild And Clear And Blue — I’m With Her

Foxes In The Snow — Jason Isbell

Under The Powerlines April 24 — September 24 — Jesse Welles

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live At Vaughan’s — Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

For Fat Man — Preservation Brass

Church Of New Orleans — Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday — Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco — Various Artists

Field 6: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Do It Again — Kirk Franklin

Church — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend

Still — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts

Amen — Pastor Mike Jr.

Come Jesus Come — CeCe Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

I Know A Name — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake

YOUR WAY’S BETTER — Forrest Frank

Hard Fought Hallelujah — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll

Headphones — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.

Amazing — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road Live — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

I Will Not Be Moved — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs

Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots — Candi Staton

Field 7: Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ DELUXE — Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta — KAROL G

Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade

Y ahora qué — Alejandro Sanz

Best Música Urbana Album

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

Mixteip — J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid

NAIKI — Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE — Trueno

SINFÓNICO — Yandel

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL

PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards

Novela — Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara

Palabra De To’s – Seca — Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande — Bobby Pulido

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

Bingo — Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Global Music Performance

EoO — Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que — Yeisy Rojas

Shrini’s Dream — Shakti

Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best African Music Performance

Love — Burna Boy

With You — Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

PUSH 2 START — Tyla

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion – 50th Anniversary Tour Live — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return To Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi

From Within — Mortimer

No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison

NOMADICA — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding

Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran

Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory — Flor Bromley

The Music Of Tori And The Muses — Tori Amos

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver

Into The Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet

F1® The Album — Various Artists

KPop Demon Hunters — Various Artists

Sinners — Various Artists

Wicked — Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (& Wicked Movie Cast)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

How To Train Your Dragon — John Powell

Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro

Sinners — Ludwig Göransson

Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Secrets of the Spires – Pinar Toprak

Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle — Gordy Haab

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II

Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory

Best Song Written For Visual Media

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — From TRON: Ares – Nine Inch Nails

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

I Lied to You — From Sinners — Miles Caton

Never Too Late — From Elton John: Never Too Late — Elton John, Brandi Carlile

Pale, Pale Moon — From Sinners — Jayme Lawson

Sinners — From Sinners — Rod Wave

Best Music Video

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

So Be It — Clipse

Anxiety — Doechii

Love — OK Go

Young Lion — Sade

Best Music Film

Devo — Devo

Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Raye

Relentless — Diane Warren

Music By John Williams — John Williams

Piece By Piece — Pharrell Williams

Field 9: Package, Notes & Historical

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible — OK Go

Balloonerism — Mac Miller

Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Duran Duran

Loud Is As — Tsunami

Sequoia — Various Artists

The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl – Mac Miller

Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Bruce Springsteen

Best Album Cover

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

The Crux — Djo

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny

Glory — Perfume Genius

moisturizer — Wet Leg

Best Album Notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 — Buck Owens And His Buckaroos

After The Last Sky — Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland

Árabe — Amanda Ekery

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 — Sly & The Family Stone

A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition — Wilco

Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings — Miles Davis

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 — Joni Mitchell

The Making Of Five Leaves Left — Nick Drake

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41 — Various Artists

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39 — (Various Artists

You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos – Doc Pomus

Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All Things Light — Cam

Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station

For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women — Japanese Breakfast

That Wasn’t A Dream — Pino Palladino, Blake Mills

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 — Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District — Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion

Yule — Trio Mediæval

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album

All American F—boy — Duckwrth

Immersed — Justin Gray

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live — Various Artists

Tearjerkers — Tearjerkers

Yule — Trio Mediæval

Best Instrumental Composition

First Snow — Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz

Live Life This Day: Movement I — Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra

Lord, That’s A Long Way — Sierra Hull

Opening – Zain Effendi

Train To Emerald City — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down — Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Be Okay — Cynthia Erivo

A Child Is Born — Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf

Fight On — The Westerlies

Super Mario Praise Break — The 8-Bit Big Band

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Big Fish — Nate Smith Featuring säje

How Did She Look — Seth MacFarlane

Keep An Eye On Summer — Jacob Collier

Something In The Water — Acoustic-Ish — Lawrence

What A Wonderful World — Cody Fry

Field 11: Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Ballade Op. 4, Suites From 24 Negro Melodies — National Philharmonic

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela

Still & Bonds — The Philadelphia Orchestra

Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — San Francisco Symphony

Best Opera Recording

Heggie: Intelligence — Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street

O’Halloran: Trade & MaryMotorhead — Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran

Tesori: Grounded — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant

Best Choral Performance

Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare

Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale

Lang: Poor Hymnal — Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing

Ortiz: Yanga — Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale

Requiem Of Light – Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

La Mer — French Piano Trios – Neave Trio

Lullabies For The Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies — National Philharmonic

Hope Orchestrated — Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble

Inheritances — Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Malmö Opera Orchestra

Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Boston Symphony Orchestra

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Boston Symphony Orchestra

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Alike – My Mother’s Dream — National Symphonia Orchestra

Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, artist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, artist

Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

Best Classical Compendium

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

Ortiz: Yanga

Seven Seasons

T ombeaux

Best Contemporary Classical Composition