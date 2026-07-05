Ariana Grande’s Latest Public Appearance Reignites Concern Among Fans

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Ariana Grande’s latest public outing has once again sparked debate about her appearance.

The singer was recently spotted shopping at a Whole Foods store in Boca Raton, Florida, before heading to her parents’ home to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The sighting came just days after she completed three sold-out shows on her Eternal Sunshine tour in Florida.

Highlights Ariana Grande was photographed shopping in Florida, prompting renewed discussion about her appearance.

Fans remained divided, with some expressing concern while others defended Grande and criticized body-focused commentary.

Grande has repeatedly stated that a past version of her body, often called “healthier,” was actually a difficult period in her life.

While many fans were happy to see the pop star enjoying some downtime, others focused on her appearance and shared concerns online.

“I am so worried about her. Please take care of yourself, Ari,” one fan wrote.

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Ariana Grande’s grocery store appearance quickly sparked concern among viewers

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The 33-year-old singer kept things casual for the outing, wearing jeans, a black-and-white top, a gray Givenchy zip-up jacket, and white flats while loading groceries into a vehicle.

Normally, a quick shopping trip would not make headlines. However, because concerns about Grande’s weight have followed her throughout the past few years, the photos quickly spread online and reignited discussions about her health.

Many commenters expressed worry.

“I can’t believe the biggest female artist in the world looks like this?” one person wrote.

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Another asked, “Do guys actually like women who are this skinny?”

Others were more sympathetic.

“I hope she starts looking healthier soon,” one commenter said.

“This is actually really disturbing to watch in real time. Poor girl gets sicker and sicker, and nobody seems to be doing anything about it,” another added.

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The recent photos are far from the first time fans have discussed Grande’s appearance this year

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Since launching her 40-date Eternal Sunshine tour on June 6, many viewers have shared concerns after seeing photos and videos from her performances.

As reported by Bored Panda, one viral clip posted in June garnered more than a million views, with fans focusing on Grande’s frame rather than her choreography.

“She shouldn’t be touring right now,” one viewer wrote after watching the footage.

Another fan admitted, “I get a pit in my stomach seeing some of her shows.”

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The discussion intensified because this tour marks Grande’s first major arena tour since 2019. The singer previously suggested it could be her last large-scale tour for a very long time.

“The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up,” she said in a previous interview, adding that touring again might not happen for “a long, long, long, long, long time.”

Questions about Grande’s appearance also resurfaced after she released the music video for her song Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Some viewers focused on her visible collarbones and chest rather than the song itself.

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ariana grande spotted in boca raton yesterday pic.twitter.com/NE27zjxw8q — allegraꕤ (@theegrandeheels) July 5, 2026

“Bones should not be that visible,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “I love her so much, but this is not normal.”

A similar reaction followed a recent r.e.m. beauty campaign photo. Fans noticed that a choker Grande wore seemed loose around her neck, prompting some to speculate about her weight.

One fan wrote, “I’m so scared for her.”

Ariana Grande has repeatedly addressed the discussion herself

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In a TikTok video, she explained that the version of her body many people describe as “healthier” was actually one of the hardest periods of her life.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of it,” Grande said.

“I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly. It was the lowest point in my life.”

She later repeated that message in interviews, explaining that people often assume they know someone’s health status from photos.

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I can’t believe the biggest female artist in the world looks like this? 😭 pic.twitter.com/R3y0dZLsrQ — Godswill Red (@GodswillRed) July 5, 2026

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“The body that you consider to be my healthiest wasn’t, in fact, healthy,” she said.

Many fans continue to defend her.

“She’s always been skinny. She’s always been THAT girl. Let’s leave commenting on bodies that aren’t ours in 2007,” one supporter wrote.

Another asked, “That’s how her body is. What is she supposed to do? Hide?”

The conversation about Grande’s health came alongside major changes in her personal life

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Earlier this year, reports confirmed that Grande and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater quietly ended their relationship after nearly three years together.

A source told People the breakup was amicable.

“It’s amicable; they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” the insider said.

“They are still friends and very supportive of one another.”

Sources close to Grande later suggested that her demanding work schedule may have played a role.

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One insider told reporters that the singer tends to throw herself fully into new projects, whether it is a movie, an album, or a tour.

“A new project comes along, a movie, a tour, and suddenly the relationship isn’t the center of her world anymore,” the source claimed.

For now, Grande remains focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, recently apologizing to fans after several shows were rescheduled due to production issues.

“We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes,” she wrote.

“The most important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost.”

“How were you able to spot that skinny little thing?” questioned one user

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