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Ariana Grande Fans Begging Her To Get Help After Viral Tour Video Sparks Major Concern
Ariana Grande, with high ponytail and pink eyeshadow, performing onstage. Fans express major concern for her help.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ariana Grande Fans Begging Her To Get Help After Viral Tour Video Sparks Major Concern

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Ariana Grande’s fans are once again begging the singer to get help after a viral tour video drew concern over her increasingly thin appearance.

The 11-second clip of Grande performing part of her choreography for her Eternal Sunshine tour was posted on June 25, and has since got viral with more than  1.3 million views as fans focused on the singer’s frame rather than the movement itself.

Highlights
  • Ariana Grande’s fans raised fresh concerns after a viral tour video showed the singer performing in an outfit that exposed her sternum.
  • The video came days after fans noticed her choker appeared loose around her neck, adding to months of scrutiny around her changing appearance.
  • Some fans believe the artist should step away from the stage and focus on her health.

In the video, Grande’s outfit left her chest and shoulders exposed, with viewers pointing to her visible sternum and the muscles in her neck as signs that the singer should not be on stage and instead focusing on her health.

“She shouldn’t be touring right now,” a fan wrote.

RELATED:

    Ariana Grande’s latest tour video made fans revisit concerns that had already grown days earlier

    Ariana Grande singing on tour, sparking major concern among fans.

    Image credits: frankiel99

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    The reaction came less than a week after another photo had already revived concern about her physique.

    The previous discussion began last Saturday, June 20, when Grande uploaded a photo of herself wearing a black Ludovic de Saint Sernin lace halter dress and matching choker for an r.e.m. beauty campaign.

    In the image, the singer is seen applying an icy glossy balm from her beauty line.

    Ariana Grande on stage during her tour, prompting fan concern.

    Image credits: anniebaexquie/X

    Many viewers, however, focused on the fit of the choker, which appeared loose around her neck. The detail alarmed fans who had already grown wary of Grande’s changing appearance.

    One viewer wrote they were “worried this is going to end badly.”

    “I get a pit in my stomach seeing some of her shows,” another fan wrote.

    The new video deepened that reaction because it came during one of the most demanding stretches of Grande’s career.

    A tweet from Ariana Grande fans expressing concern over her tour.

    Image credits: kirawontmiss

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    A fan tweet about Ariana Grande's health during her tour.

    Image credits: tjwkr4n54g

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    Her Eternal Sunshine Tour marks her first arena tour since the Sweetener World Tour.

    The 2026 series of concerts supports her Eternal Sunshine album and kicked off on June 6 in Oakland, California. It is scheduled to end on August 23 in London.

    Grande had already framed the tour as a possible farewell to large-scale touring, describing it in late 2025 as her “last hurrah” and saying she might not tour again for a “long, long, long, long, long time.”

    That context has made the repeated concern sharper for fans who fear the singer may be pushing through a demanding schedule before quitting live shows for good.

    Debate about Grande’s appearance grew significantly during the Wicked 2 press cycle

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

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    The latest tour video followed months of scrutiny that intensified during the Wicked 2 press cycle.

    Photos and videos of Grande at red carpets, interviews, and press events circulated widely online, leading to renewed commentary about her weight and physical appearance.

    Several viral posts compared recent images of Grande to older photographs, with some viewers saying she looked “unhealthily thin.”

    The discussion quickly split into two camps.

    Some fans said they were genuinely worried and urged Grande to seek help if she needed it.

    Others defended her, arguing that she is naturally petite and accusing critics of body-shaming her under the guise of concern.

    Arianators, Grande’s fanbase, have repeatedly pushed back against claims about the singer’s health, saying strangers should not diagnose her based on images alone.

    A fan tweet praising Ariana Grande's appearance despite tour concerns.

    Image credits: truestoryismine

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    A tweet from Sure Papi on June 7, 2026, about Ariana Grande fans and concern for her.

    Image credits: SurePapi

    At the same time, critics and commentators have argued that the situation reflects Hollywood’s obsession with extreme thinness, hollow cheeks, and bony frames, especially as high-profile celebrity images circulate among young audiences.

    Grande previously asked people not to comment on her body

    Ariana Grande embracing a detailed, sparkly dress, sparking major concern among fans.

    Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

    The discussion has become more complicated because some social media users have used alarming language about Grande’s health, including claims that she suffers from an undisclosed eating disorder.

    No public medical diagnosis for Grande has been reported, but the actress has not remained silent on the issue.

    In 2025, Grande responded after a photo comparison between her current appearance and her look after being named Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year began circulating online.

    While she recognized the concern from fans, she also asked people not to “comment on [her] body.”

    A tweet from externalsunshine on June 21, 2026, expressing concern about a choker not fitting Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: anniebaexquie

    A tweet from moonlightrcds on June 21, 2026, showing discomfort and concern over an Ariana Grande photo.

    Image credits: moonlightrcds

    “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of it,” Grande said in a video uploaded to TikTok. “I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly. It was the lowest point in my life.”

    The 2018 photos showed Grande with long, silky, dark hair and noticeably rounder cheeks.

    At the time, some viewers speculated that she may have had an eating disorder, while others accused her of using aggressive weight loss methods like injections.

    Fans also revisited the period involving Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, after the latest video went viral

    Ariana Grande on tour in a lace outfit, performing while fans express major concern for her

    Image credits: vodolove/X

    The renewed concern around Grande’s tour footage also led some fans to revisit the late 2010s, one of the most difficult periods of her life.

    In May 2017, Grande was performing in Manchester, England, when a bomber detonated an explosive at her concert, taking the lives of 22 people and injuring more than 500.

    The attack reportedly left the singer dealing with survivor’s guilt and long-term psychological trauma.

    “May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life,” Grande later said of the bombing.

    Ariana Grande's viral tour video sparks major concern among fans, showing her back and shoulders, prompting calls for help.

    Image credits: vodolove/X

    Just over a year later, in September 2018, Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away of an accidental overdose at age 26.

    Around the same time, she was navigating a whirlwind relationship with Pete Davidson.

    The relationship began in May 2018, escalated into an engagement less than one month later, and ended abruptly in October.

    At the time, some online users accused Grande of cheating on Miller with Davidson, and blamed her for Miller’s deteriorating mental state.

    “Ariana Grande is a piece of sh*t that used Mac Miller’s d**th to further her career,” one user wrote at the time.

    Others pushed back against that narrative.

    “The narrative that Ariana is somehow to blame for Mac’s d**th is way too prominent for how false it is,” a fan wrote.

    “She’s going to pass out on stage,” a netizen warned

    Ariana Grande fans express concern in a viral tour video, with one tweet saying, Poor girl... and she blamed it all on her ex.

    Image credits: ug__mm

    Ariana Grande's viral tour video sparks major concern, with a fan tweeting, She's been running on 2% battery for like 3 years now.

    Image credits: benchsideid

    A fan tweet praises Ariana Grande as a stunner girl amid viral tour video concern.

    Image credits: BabeCoal”

    Ariana Grande's viral tour video causes concern, with a fan tweeting about her hair thinning like crazy.

    Image credits: sinkdrain5160

    A tweet from Christine Creed discussing the concern about Ariana Grande's viral tour video.

    Image credits: Chillami

    A tweet from Lissette responding to the concern about Ariana Grande's viral tour video.

    Image credits: 89dreamgirl

    A tweet from Link Lauren about stars and a*******n, related to Ariana Grande's viral tour video concern.

    Image credits: itslinklauren

    A tweet from KumoriRaver questioning body shaming, relating to Ariana Grande's viral tour video concern.

    Image credits: kumoriRaver

    A tweet from Smoke expressing empathy for Ariana Grande amidst concern from her viral tour video.

    Image credits: Hikkimori

    A screenshot of a tweet from user @Twon024 saying 'She about to disappear,' relating to Ariana Grande fans concern.

    Image credits: Twon024

    A screenshot of a tweet from user @Lisastation_ saying 'I think people need to take a break and focus on their lives instead of body shaming her,' regarding Ariana Grande fans concern.

    Image credits: Lisastation__

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is at least the third story about Ariana's eating disorder in as many days. I think someone is mixing up their job duties with the shampoo instructions.

    3
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    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s gonna pull a Karen Carpenter.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is at least the third story about Ariana's eating disorder in as many days. I think someone is mixing up their job duties with the shampoo instructions.

    3
    3points
    reply
    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s gonna pull a Karen Carpenter.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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