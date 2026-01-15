“Can’t Believe This Is The Same Woman”: Ariana Grande’s Transformation Baffles Fans As New Pics Emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

The saga of viewers being “weirded out” by Ariana Grande’s physical transformation continues with her latest Golden Globes appearance creating a fresh wave of backlash.

The images, shared earlier today (January 15), show Grande stepping out of her vehicle in a pale pink dress while holding a small matching handbag. Many viewers said they were struggling to reconcile her current appearance with the pop star they once followed.

Highlights Viewers were put off by new photos of Ariana Grande arriving at the Golden Globes looking allegedly thinner.

Much of the backlash focused on what critics believe is Grande’s deliberately cultivated image of fragility.

Longstanding concerns resurfaced about the influence she may have on younger fans.

Beyond the usual comments about her thinness, fans are saying she now looks outright ill and withered. Critics believe Grande’s transformation began when joined the cast of Disney’s Wicked in November 2021.

“Can’t believe this is the same woman,” one commenter wrote after comparing the photos with those of Grande from around 2018.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Fans believe Ariana Grande’s transformation has reached a new extreme after photos from the Golden Globes spread

Ariana Grande in a black off-shoulder gown with tattoos visible on her hands, showcasing a stunning transformation at an event.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of the immediate reaction focused on Grande’s posture and overall presentation as she arrived at the event.

“Her stance is killing me. She genuinely looks like a grandma,” one viewer commented.

Another compared her appearance to something artificial and unsettling. “She looks like a wax figure you see at history museums,” they wrote.

Ariana Grande in a sparkly pink dress with tattoos visible on her hands, showcasing a stunning transformation look.

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

As the discussion grew, some users argued that the look was not accidental, but rather carefully curated. According to this group, Grande appears to be leaning into an exaggerated image of fragility for PR purposes.

“It’s all for sympathy and attention. She’s also putting makeup on that makes her look sickly and paler,” one commenter claimed.

“She wants to look like a delicate tiny baby flower. She’s obsessing over the attention she’s getting over her being too thin, too pale, sickly, bald etc. She’s feeding off it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande in a pink floral dress with matching heels and handbag, showcasing a stunning transformation look.

Image credits: JOKER/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Others simply made fun of the situation.

“She is like a human version of a chihuahua,” a user wrote. “This is the most accurate thing I’ve ever read about her,” another replied.

Beyond appearance alone, critics once again raised concerns about the message they believe Grande is sending to her audience

Ariana Grande's transformation surprises fans as new photos reveal a dramatically different look and style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande's transformation baffling fans as new pictures show dramatic change in her appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande posing on the red carpet in a lilac dress and matching thigh-high boots, showcasing a striking transformation.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“At this point, she or her team have to know about this,” one commenter wrote. “At this point it has to be either a humiliation kink or a ‘look like I haven’t eaten in weeks but I’m famous so I’m invincible’ kink, something. This is just nuts.”

The same user continued. “Young women every day look up to her and want to be like her, and here she is setting an example of starving yourself and being proud of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is the world so backwards right now?”

Ariana Grande performing on stage in a glittery black outfit showcasing her transformation in new photos.

Image credits: Rich Polk/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

These concerns echo a broader criticism that has followed Grande for years, with some accusing her of normalizing eating disorders within a fanbase that now skews younger than during her early career thanks to her Disney influence.

The images also reignited a parallel debate over cosmetic procedures. Late last year, a set of before-and-after photos went viral after a fan questioned whether Grande’s altered eye shape could truly be explained by makeup alone.

Ariana Grande's transformation shown in new pictures, highlighting a striking change that baffles fans and viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan expressing disbelief over Ariana Grande's transformation and commenting on her changing appearance in new photos

“What’s going on with the makeup style that’s changing her eye shape so drastically?” the user asked, comparing a 2024 photo to one taken before Wicked. “She looks like two different people here.”

“It’s not makeup, it’s plastic surgery,” a commenter replied.

Young woman wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and cap stands in a doorway, showcasing Ariana Grande's transformation in new pics.

Image credits: Either-Software-4195/Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

When the original poster asked if the most dramatic change was around her eyelids, the response was blunt. “Yes darling, it’s called a blepharoplasty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She chopped off a huge part of her eyelid surgically plus her facelift pulling everything back gave her scary looking eyes,” the commenter added. “It doesn’t help that she does her makeup so badly and accentuates the eyes drastically.”

Grande has not been the only Wicked cast member to be scrutinized for drastically losing weight

Ariana Grande holding a microphone, wearing a black top and headband, showing her tattooed hand during a discussion.

Image credits: hollywoodreporter/Instagram

In November, a before-and-after comparison showing Grande now alongside a photo of her at age 12 in 2008 amassed more than 11 million views on X.

The earlier image showed fuller cheeks, thicker brows, and soft, unaltered eyelids. The more recent photo revealed hollowed cheeks, a sharply defined jawline, lifted outer eye corners, higher brows, a smoother forehead, and fuller lips.

“That’s called tons of surgery. It’s sad, actually,” one viewer wrote at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The immense strain this woman is putting on her body cannot be sustained indefinitely,” another warned.

Ariana Grande's transformation surprises fans as new photos reveal a strikingly different look and style.

Ariana Grande’s transformation shown in new pictures, highlighting her stylish outfits and glamorous appearance.

Image credits: Recording Academy/GRAMMYs / arianagrande/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Grande has not been the only Wickedcast member to face scrutiny. Before-and-after images of Grande alongside Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh also went viral, drawing millions of views.

“It’s a global pandemic,” one user wrote, suggesting a wider Hollywood issue.

Ariana Grande wearing a pink feathered gown and high heels standing outdoors near trailers showcasing her transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

Erivo later acknowledged that the production was physically demanding.

“We’d worked ourselves to the bone,” she told The New York Times. Grande added that while they only got sick once each, both illnesses occurred before some of the most demanding parts of the film.

Despite those claims, fans remained unconvinced. “Y’all talking about ‘Wicked healed her,’ looks like it sucked the life outta her,” one commenter said.

“Bizarre.” The discussion about Grande’s looks shows no signs of slowing down

Fan comments on Ariana Grande's transformation, highlighting her makeup and appearance changes in recent photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande's transformation surprises fans as new photos reveal a dramatically changed appearance and style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande's transformation baffles fans as new photos show a dramatic change in her appearance.

Fan comment on Ariana Grande's transformation, describing her appearance as strange and puzzling compared to her younger self.

Fan comments on Ariana Grande's transformation, expressing disbelief at how different she looks in new photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande's transformation baffles fans as new pictures show a dramatically changed look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande's transformation baffles fans as new pictures show a striking change in her appearance.

Ariana Grande's transformation surprises fans as new photos reveal a striking change in her appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment discussing makeup criticism on Ariana Grande's transformation with focus on her pink eyeshadow look.

Ariana Grande’s transformation baffles fans as new photos reveal a strikingly different look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Ariana Grande’s transformation, baffling fans with new pics.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Ariana Grande's transformation, expressing disbelief and criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s transformation baffles fans as new photos show striking changes in her appearance and style.