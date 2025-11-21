Ariana Grande Stuns Fans By Revealing Diagnosis Amid ‘Wicked’ Press Tour
Following weeks of press interviews, red carpets, and late-night TV appearances to promote her new film Wicked: For Good, the exhaustive schedule has finally taken a toll on Ariana Grande’s health.
The 32-year-old pop icon’s diagnosis was revealed just days after co-star Cynthia Erivo’s own “scary” health scare.
The duo had also collectively skipped multiple high-profile interviews during the film’s final premiere in New York City earlier this week, on November 17.
“Cynthia must be DEVASTATED… I’m surprised she isn’t at her bedside,” one user sarcastically mocked Ariana’s diagnosis.
Ariana Grande announced her diagnosis just days after Cynthia Erivo revealed she had “lost her voice”
Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The former Nickelodeon star raised concerns with an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, November 20.
It even led to her canceling all her upcoming interviews, including her highly-anticipated appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Ariana posted a black-and-white still from her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In the photo, captured while the songstress was showing off her wand skills as Glinda, she wrote in the caption, “moments before Covid.”
The Wicked star tested positive for Covid shortly after appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s popular late-night show
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Her diagnosis was likely confirmed after filming the episode, during which she later tested positive.
In addition to skipping her taped appearance on Clarkson’s talk show, Grande is now set to miss several upcoming Q&A discussions for Wicked: For Good scheduled in the days ahead.
Her health concern coincides with Cynthia’s, who had completely “lost her voice” during the film’s final premiere in NYC.
Representatives revealed in a public statement at the time, “Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice.”
Image credits: arianagrande
“Therefore, she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening.”
Ariana decided to skip her solo interviews, despite being well at the time, in solidarity with her co-star, even acting as Erivo’s spokesperson throughout the night.
During a rare red-carpet interview, Grande firmly told the reporter, “I’m not letting her speak. She has to rest her voice!”
Fans brutally mocked her diagnosis with several pointing it to Grande’s recent “dramatic” weight loss
Image credits: kellyclarksonshow
Given the highly scrutinized and often dramatic interactions between the two leading ladies during public appearances, several netizens mocked the Supernatural singer’s latest positive diagnosis.
One user wrote, “Omg I can only imagine what Cynthia will do with this!”
Another added, “ALL GOOD, I know Cynthia is probably out there drop-kicking the virus on sight …”
A third chimed in, “I wonder if that’s why Cynthia was poor at the NY premiere, hope she recovers quick, the timing is actually insane.”
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
“Cynthia is going to get it in solidarity.”
Ariana has been under constant scrutiny regarding her physical health for months, and her Covid diagnosis has only intensified that ongoing conversation.
While some fans were surprised by the news and wished her a speedy recovery, others harshly dismissed the diagnosis altogether, claiming it was merely a result of her “not eating enough” or appearing “frail.”
One user commented, “Ariana Grande looks emaciated. She needs to gain some weight. Just my honest opinion.”
As part of the film’s promotional tour, Ariana, along with several other cast members, has been on a constant public run this month
Image credits: arianagrande
Several others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting she should “maybe have a nice home-cooked meal or three.”
However, some fans defended her, pointing to her other medical conditions such as anxiety and PTSD.
One supporter wrote, “She also has ptsd which is hard enough to deal with without adding Covid into the mix. Be kind.”
Earlier, on November 4, during the film’s first premiere in São Paulo, Brazil, the Victorious actress was unable to attend due to a mechanical issue with the plane she was traveling on.
The 32-year-old singer has faced multiple scares, beyond just her health, during the promotional tour
Image credits: iHeartRadio
One fan even hinted at her weakened state, writing, “With their defenses so low it’s not a surprise,” referring to another alarming incident that took place just last week on November 13.
During the film’s Singapore premiere, a man named Johnson Wen, a popular social media prankster, suddenly lunged at Ariana.
He aggressively grabbed her shoulders and jumped around on the carpet, prompting Cynthia and security personnel to intervene immediately.
Image credits: arianagrande
Wen was later sentenced to nine days in prison for the dangerous stunt.
With the film’s release this Friday, it seems Grande can finally take a step back and focus on her health and well-being.
