Ariana Grande Stuns Fans By Revealing Diagnosis Amid ‘Wicked’ Press Tour

Following weeks of press interviews, red carpets, and late-night TV appearances to promote her new film Wicked: For Good, the exhaustive schedule has finally taken a toll on Ariana Grande’s health.

The 32-year-old pop icon’s diagnosis was revealed just days after co-star Cynthia Erivo’s own “scary” health scare.

The duo had also collectively skipped multiple high-profile interviews during the film’s final premiere in New York City earlier this week, on November 17.

“Cynthia must be DEVASTATED… I’m surprised she isn’t at her bedside,” one user sarcastically mocked Ariana’s diagnosis.

Ariana Grande announced her diagnosis just days after Cynthia Erivo revealed she had “lost her voice”

Ariana Grande in an elegant black and white gown, attending a press event during her Wicked press tour.

The former Nickelodeon star raised concerns with an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, November 20.

It even led to her canceling all her upcoming interviews, including her highly-anticipated appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Ariana posted a black-and-white still from her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the photo, captured while the songstress was showing off her wand skills as Glinda, she wrote in the caption, “moments before Covid.”

The Wicked star tested positive for Covid shortly after appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s popular late-night show

Ariana Grande in a black sheer top, speaking during a late-night show amid Wicked press tour and diagnosis reveal.

Her diagnosis was likely confirmed after filming the episode, during which she later tested positive.

In addition to skipping her taped appearance on Clarkson’s talk show, Grande is now set to miss several upcoming Q&A discussions for Wicked: For Good scheduled in the days ahead.

Her health concern coincides with Cynthia’s, who had completely “lost her voice” during the film’s final premiere in NYC.

Representatives revealed in a public statement at the time, “Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice.”

Ariana Grande and a friend dressed elegantly during the Wicked press tour revealing Ariana Grande diagnosis news.

“Therefore, she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening.”

Ariana decided to skip her solo interviews, despite being well at the time, in solidarity with her co-star, even acting as Erivo’s spokesperson throughout the night.

During a rare red-carpet interview, Grande firmly told the reporter, “I’m not letting her speak. She has to rest her voice!”

Fans brutally mocked her diagnosis with several pointing it to Grande’s recent “dramatic” weight loss

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from Wicked cast smiling during press tour amid Ariana Grande diagnosis reveal

Comment by Diane Ruckdeschel expressing well wishes for Ariana Grande's health amid her diagnosis reveal on press tour.

Given the highly scrutinized and often dramatic interactions between the two leading ladies during public appearances, several netizens mocked the Supernatural singer’s latest positive diagnosis.

One user wrote, “Omg I can only imagine what Cynthia will do with this!”

Another added, “ALL GOOD, I know Cynthia is probably out there drop-kicking the virus on sight …”

A third chimed in, “I wonder if that’s why Cynthia was poor at the NY premiere, hope she recovers quick, the timing is actually insane.”

Ariana Grande in a black dress holding a wand on a late night show set during Wicked press tour.

Ariana Grande wearing a black outfit and sunglasses while attending a press tour event, stunning fans with her reveal.

“Cynthia is going to get it in solidarity.”

Ariana has been under constant scrutiny regarding her physical health for months, and her Covid diagnosis has only intensified that ongoing conversation.

While some fans were surprised by the news and wished her a speedy recovery, others harshly dismissed the diagnosis altogether, claiming it was merely a result of her “not eating enough” or appearing “frail.”

One user commented, “Ariana Grande looks emaciated. She needs to gain some weight. Just my honest opinion.”

As part of the film’s promotional tour, Ariana, along with several other cast members, has been on a constant public run this month

Ariana Grande performing on a late night show amid Wicked press tour, revealing her diagnosis to fans.

Comment by Shane Williams criticizing Ariana Grande’s health and urging fans to support her with food.

Several others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting she should “maybe have a nice home-cooked meal or three.”

However, some fans defended her, pointing to her other medical conditions such as anxiety and PTSD.

One supporter wrote, “She also has ptsd which is hard enough to deal with without adding Covid into the mix. Be kind.”

Earlier, on November 4, during the film’s first premiere in São Paulo, Brazil, the Victorious actress was unable to attend due to a mechanical issue with the plane she was traveling on.

The 32-year-old singer has faced multiple scares, beyond just her health, during the promotional tour

Two women stand in a colorful setting during a press event highlighting Ariana Grande revealing diagnosis amid Wicked tour.

Comment by Tyson James asking if Cynthia will have covid in solidarity during a discussion amid Ariana Grande diagnosis news.

One fan even hinted at her weakened state, writing, “With their defenses so low it’s not a surprise,” referring to another alarming incident that took place just last week on November 13.

During the film’s Singapore premiere, a man named Johnson Wen, a popular social media prankster, suddenly lunged at Ariana.

He aggressively grabbed her shoulders and jumped around on the carpet, prompting Cynthia and security personnel to intervene immediately.

Ariana Grande in an elegant floral gown, posing indoors during her Wicked press tour revealing diagnosis.

Wen was later sentenced to nine days in prison for the dangerous stunt.

With the film’s release this Friday, it seems Grande can finally take a step back and focus on her health and well-being.

“Why don’t we just let her live her life in peace without all the judgment!! Come on,” wrote one staunch supporter

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Ariana Grande’s diagnosis revealed during Wicked press tour.

Comment about Ariana Grande revealing diagnosis during Wicked press tour, discussing close co-star relationship.

Comment by Kathreen Evitt discussing rest and diet advice amid Ariana Grande diagnosis during Wicked press tour.

Comment from Julie Tadevich Nieman discussing Ariana Grande's health struggles including COVID during Wicked press tour.

Commenter Chrissie Aris-Tyler discussing COVID concerns related to crowds amid Ariana Grande’s Wicked press tour.

Comment by Annil Singh discussing Ariana Grande's diagnosis and its impact amid Wicked press tour, viewed on social media.

Comment by Nell Haines questioning covid diagnosis meaning and expressing concern for Ariana Grande's rest and recovery during press tour.

Christopher Bawden commenting online about Ariana Grande's health diagnosis during Wicked press tour.

Ariana Grande speaking during Wicked press tour, stunning fans by revealing her diagnosis in an emotional moment.

Ariana Grande speaking at a press event during the Wicked tour, sharing her health diagnosis with fans.

Comment by Brigitte Jaquillard expressing concern about care workers needing to work while Covid positive with an emoji.

Comment by Andrew Presnal expressing surprise about Cynthia Erivio not intervening to catch something during a discussion about Ariana Grande's diagnosis.

Comment text on social media mentioning Cynthia losing her voice on Fallon Tonight, related to Ariana Grande's press tour news.

Comment by Brittney Leigh Bass discussing Ariana Grande's experience during Wicked press tour and her COVID diagnosis.

Facebook comment by Ken Ritchie mentioning Ariana Grande and her diagnosis during Wicked press tour discussion.

Comment from Taylor Hosier expressing hope that Ariana Grande feels better soon amid diagnosis news.

