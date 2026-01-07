“Everyday She Looks Worst”: Ariana Grande’s Latest ‘Wicked’ Set Photo Fuels Concern

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s latest behind-the-scenes photo from Wicked was meant to mark an emotional goodbye, but it quickly ignited concern among netizens online.

The image, shared as part of her farewell to her character Glinda the Good, showed the actress in full costume and makeup holding a lollipop as tears streamed down her face.

While many fans saw Grande’s post as a show of vulnerability, others interpreted it as yet another troubling sign of the award-winning singer’s well-being.

Ariana Grande posted a tearful goodbye to Glinda after five and a half years

Woman in pink beaded gown with sheer cape and visible hand tattoos at awards backdrop, Wicked set

Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

Ariana Grande posted a gallery of photos to Instagram capturing her final moments as Glinda, the role she played for more than five years across both Wicked films.

The most talked-about image featured Grande crying openly in her Glinda gown, giving a thumbs-up while tears ran down her face. She captioned the post, “bubble things five and a half years with G.”

Other photos showed several behind-the-scenes moments from the Wicked set, including hair and makeup touch-ups and a candid Polaroid selfie with director Jon M. Chu, according to the Daily Mail.

Fans reacted to Ariana Grande’s photos with concern, criticism, and fierce defense

Smiling actor in a sparkling Wicked costume and pastel ball gown standing inside a trailer dressing room.

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

As Grande’s Instagram photos spread across social media, reactions from netizens quickly became polarized. Some expressed alarm, interpreting the emotional photo as a sign that something deeper might be wrong.

“Ariana Grande is dy*ng,” one user on X wrote. “Everyday she looks worst (sic),” another stated.

Others insisted they had seen this coming. “I knew something was wrong and I told y’all, y’all said I was hating,” one person claimed.

Actor in Wicked costume taking teary mirror selfie with lollipop and thumbs up in a dressing room

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

But not everyone agreed with the negative framing. Many fans pushed back hard, defending Grande and criticizing the speculations surrounding the award-winning singer.

“She looks fine. Leave her alone,” one comment countered.

Another added, “It doesn’t seem like anyone around her is even remotely bothered by it.”

Ariana Grande previously wrote an emotional open letter to Wicked fans

Screenshot of tweet reading Everyday she looks worst about Wicked set photo, showing user handle and timestamp

Image credits: fredosisback

I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alternative alt text: Screenshot of a tweet saying a performer on a Wicked set looks like she is being held against her will

Image credits: Memesandcards

Woman in a pink sequined gown posing in a hallway, photographed for Wicked set photo

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

This was not the first time Grande publicly said goodbye to her role as Glinda the Good. Back in November, she shared a lengthy open letter after Wicked: For Good premiered to record-breaking box office numbers.

In the message, she described the Land of Oz as her “safe space” and reflected on lessons she learned through the story, including how “to love unconditionally,” “to forgive,” and “to fiercely protect ourselves and each other.”

“Becoming your Glinda the Good and being asked to join this most wonderful group of human beings on a most creatively and emotionally fulfilling journey was the greatest gift of my life,” she wrote.

Backstage close-up of a tearful woman in pink ruffled costume with smeared eye makeup on Wicked set

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

“I have learned more from my time with Glinda than anyone. Whenever things get scary or you feel alone, home is wherever and with whomever we want it to be,” she wrote in her letter, signing off as “Your Glinda.”

Grande’s reflections were received positively by fans of the blockbuster franchise.

“Ariana out here writing the sweetest love letter to her Glinda era full main-character energy and pure Broadway sparkle,” one fan wrote on X.

Tweet screenshot reading Shes crying for help, reaction to Wicked set photo

Image credits: SpyuxJonefas

Screenshot of a tweet reading i blame her agent about Wicked set photo

Image credits: HASHWIZARD

Close-up of a young woman in a strapless white dress with hair in a bun on Wicked set, subtle makeup, neutral background

Image credits: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

“You can feel how much this role meant to her… So genuine,” another wrote.

“Ariana talking about Glinda like it changed her whole soul, this is beautiful,” a third commenter wrote.

Ariana Grande’s tearful goodbye to Glinda mirrored co-star Cynthia Erivo’s farewell to the Wicked franchise

Performer mirror selfie in dressing room with curlers and hairnet, Wicked set photo showing makeup area and phone.

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

Grande’s farewell followed a similarly emotional goodbye from her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who portrayed Elphaba.

Erivo shared her own message on Instagram, where she reflected on her journey as Wicked’s main character. As per Erivo, no words or numbers could fully capture what the experience meant to her.

“I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me,” she wrote in her post.

“I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough.”

Wicked set photo of an actor in a white tulle gown with high bun, soft makeup, posed against a neutral backdrop

Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

“So I’ll simply say this. Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba.”

Wicked: For Good became one of the biggest box-office stories of the year, opening to $150 million in North America and $226 million worldwide in its debut weekend.

The film has since crossed $518 million globally, cementing its place as one of the most successful musical adaptations to date.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Ariana Grande’s tearful Instagram post on social media

Screenshot of tweet about Ariana Grande Wicked: user @rachelsteer04 reads Hollywood has nearly sucked Ariana dry

Image credits: rachelsteer04

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Ariana Grande saying she looks like a wax figure, reply icon and timestamp visible

Image credits: kxngYenna

Screenshot of a social media reply about Wicked set photo reading: Stealing men and breaking up families, really ages u

Image credits: betterin_person

Screenshot of a tweet reply reading She fell off so bad, referencing Ariana Grande and vocal reaction to Wicked set photo

Image credits: Darknetter_

Image credits: CryptoEmpressX

I can’t identify real people in images. Screenshot of tweet about pop star Wicked set photo reading I knew something was wrong and I told y'all

Image credits: K_darrell0x1

Screenshot of tweet reacting to Ariana Grande Wicked set photo, text something is up here, timestamp Jan 7, 2026

Image credits: PauluzRFRM

Tweet screenshot criticizing Ariana Grande Wicked set photo, user calls it terrible and very weak.

Image credits: VeloSymplicity

Image credits: Adam100kg

Screenshot of X tweet mocking Ariana Grande after Wicked set photo, referencing her split from Pete Davidson.

Image credits: TheVeryVery

Tweet screenshot reacting to Ariana Grande Wicked set photo reading: Lord heal this girl of whatever is making her sick

Image credits: ballerslad

Tweet reply reads Hope she is okay, she doesn't look too good about Ariana Grande Wicked set photo

Image credits: abuja_gist

Tweet screenshot replying to PopCrave expressing concern for Ariana Grande, says she looks sad in latest Wicked set photo

Image credits: 0TH1MMM

Reply tweet about Wicked set photo reading y'all be making jokes meanwhile I'm worried with sad emoji

Image credits: BiggerProgram

Screenshot of tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande Wicked set photo saying no one around her seems bothered

Image credits: emilymode

Tweet screenshot about Ariana Grande Wicked set photo reading Come back to reality please Ariana, Jan 7 2026

Image credits: rare_exposure