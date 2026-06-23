Detail In Backstage Snap From Ariana Grande’s Tour Has Fans “Worried This Is Gonna End Badly”

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Ariana Grande has once again become the subject of intense concern over her appearance after a detail in a recent photo left some fans worried about how thin the singer has become.

The conversation began last Saturday (June 20), when Grande uploaded a photo of herself wearing a black Ludovic de Saint Sernin lace halter dress and matching choker for an r.e.m. beauty campaign.

Highlights Ariana Grande’s latest r.e.m. beauty campaign photo showed her wearing a black choker that sat loose around her neck.

The photo comes during Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour, which she previously described as a possible “last hurrah.”

Fans expressed concern online, fearing the singer is heading down a dangerous path.

In the image, the singer is seen applying an icy glossy balm from her beauty line.

But instead of focusing solely on the campaign, many viewers fixated on the fit of Grande’s choker, which appeared loose around her neck.

The detail alarmed fans who have grown increasingly wary of the singer’s thinning physique, with one viewer writing they were “worried this is going to end badly.”

“I’m so scared for her,” a fan wrote. “I get a pit in my stomach seeing some of her shows.”

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Ariana Grande’s latest photo revived concerns about her thinning physique

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The photo arrived during a major career moment for Grande, whose Eternal Sunshine Tour marks her first arena tour since the Sweetener World Tour.

The 2026 series of concerts supports her Eternal Sunshine album and kicked off on June 6 in Oakland, California. It is scheduled to end on August 23 in London.

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Grande had already framed the tour as a possible farewell to large-scale touring, describing it in late 2025 as her “last hurrah” and saying she might not tour again for a “long, long, long, long, long time.”

That context has made the scrutiny around her appearance even sharper for fans who fear the singer may be pushing through a demanding schedule while visibly thinner than before.

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The choker detail quickly became a focal point of the discussion, as some people said the accessory appeared to sit too loosely around her neck despite being designed as a close-fitting piece.

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For concerned fans, the image became another sign in a larger pattern. Some described Grande as looking exhausted, while others argued that the constant focus on her body had crossed into cruelty.

Debate about Grande’s appearance grew significantly during the Wicked 2 press cycle

ariana almost showing her boobs bc this dress keeps falling 😭 pic.twitter.com/i4CEy56i5J — arimoon (@arimoon_agb) June 20, 2026

Photos and videos of the singer at Wicked 2 red carpets, interviews, and press events circulated widely online, leading to renewed commentary about her weight and physical appearance.

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Several viral posts compared recent images of Grande to older photographs, with some viewers saying she looked “unhealthily thin.”

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The discussion quickly split into two camps. Some fans said they were genuinely worried and urged Grande to seek help if she needed it. Others defended her, arguing that she is naturally petite and accusing critics of body-shaming her under the guise of concern.

Arianators, Grande’s fanbase, have repeatedly pushed back against claims about the singer’s health, saying strangers should not diagnose her based on images alone.

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face is tea but I really hope ariana gets better healthwise 💕 It takes so much courage to do this in this state pic.twitter.com/QT8PAYTboH — externalsunshine (@anniebaexquie) June 20, 2026

At the same time, critics and commentators have argued that the situation is the result of Hollywood’s obsession with extreme thinness, hollow cheeks, and bony frames, especially as high-profile celebrity images circulate among young audiences.

“Celebrities and influencers play a major role in pushing impossible beauty standards and turning up the weight loss pressure on everyone by normalizing and glamorizing very specific body ideals,” body image expert Lindsay Kite, Ph.D, told Bored Panda.

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For Kite, this becomes even more harmful when said celebrities do not disclose the true nature of their weight loss.

“It’s not the flat tummy tea, their vitamins, their skin care routine, their partnership with whatever makeup brand – it’s often invasive procedures, weight-loss medications, or both.”

Grande’s fans and critics have theorized that the singer suffers from an undisclosed eating disorder

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The discussion has become more complicated because some social media users have used alarming language about Grande’s health, including claims that she suffers from an undisclosed eating disorder.

No public medical diagnosis for Grande has been reported.

The actress has not remained silent on the issue, addressing the concerns directly in 2025.

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Grande recognized the concern shown by her fans but asked them not to “comment on [her] body,” after a photo comparison between her current look, and her appearance after being named Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year, began going viral on social media.

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The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of it,” Grande said in a video uploaded on TikTok. “I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly. It was the lowest point in my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The 2018 photos show the actress with long, silky, dark hair and noticeably rounder cheeks, leading netizens to speculate about her suffering from a disorder, stating that she may have been using aggressive weight loss methods like injections.

“The body that you consider to be my healthiest wasn’t, in fact, healthy,” Grande stated.

“Boycott her.” Fans and critics took to social media to share their thoughts on the photo

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