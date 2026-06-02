“I’m Sorry But This Is Concerning”: Ariana Grande’s Latest Video Sparks Unease As Fans Spot Strange Detail

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Ariana Grande dropped a new music video, but viewers decided to completely ignore the plot.

Fans were more focused on her appearance than on the dark, eerie storyline unfolding on their screens in the music video for her new track, Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Some took one look at her and claimed, “I’m sorry but this is concerning….”

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Highlights Ariana Grande dropped the music video for her new track 'Hate That I Made You Love Me.'

The song was her first single from her upcoming album, Petal, releasing on July 31.

Fans were more focused on her appearance rather than the dark, eerie storyline that was unfolding in the video.

“When did visible collarbones become a national health crisis?” one commenter wrote online.

Ariana Grande dropped a new music video, but viewers decided to completely ignore the plot

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Last Friday, Ariana Grande debuted her first single, Hate That I Made You Love Me, from her upcoming album, Petal.

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The new album will drop on July 31, about two years after she released her last album, Eternal Sunshine.

The five-minute-long video sees Ariana and actor Justin Long play the central characters in a dark horror story.

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After seemingly burying his lover, Justin is seen being haunted by Ariana’s ghost, and she follows him everywhere he goes.

The real twist is when the tables turn at the end of the video, which was directed by Christian Breslauer, who also shot Brighter Days Ahead from the singer’s previous album.

The reactions to the music video reflected how the internet just can’t seem to let her exist in peace.

After seemingly burying his lover, Justin Long is seen being haunted by Ariana’s ghost in the music video

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The video triggered a wave of unsolicited commentary about her appearance, with one saying, “like bones SHOULD NOT be that visible….”

“Literally. I love her so much but this is not normal and her fans need to wake up instead of constantly d*ck-riding her,” said another.

“I don’t understand why Ariana is obsessed with showing off her chest bones…” another wrote. “I’d feel bad about the body shaming if it wasn’t so painfully obvious she’s trying to show off how skinny she is all the time. it’s kinda disturbing at this point.. can’t even focus on the music video.”

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“All of you defending a CLEAR disorder is the reason she will never get help. The tour needs to be canceled, she needs a break, and needs mental health at a treatment center. This isn’t normal! Stop showing pictures of the past they are not the f***ing same to what she presents!” wrote another.

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Loyal fans defended her and asked critics to back off, saying, “Stop controlling people’s bodies she’s a grown a** woman in her 30s she’s gonna show some skin.”

“She’s always been skinny, she’s always been THAT girl. let’s leave commenting on bodies that aren’t our own in 2007,” another said.

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“When did visible collarbones become a national health crisis?” one commenter wrote

Image credits: Ariana Grande

“This is her body 🤨🤨🤨 what is she supposed to do?? Hide it???” one commenter asked. “You guys are dumb.”

“Do you expect her to just hide away? this is her body, she’s allowed to show it as she pleases,” another one said. “its not her problem if it disturbs you.”

“Can skinny women exist without y’all saying they’re bodychecking?” another asked.

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Over the past few years, Ariana has constantly been the target of relentless commentary about her weight, especially during the Wicked press tour.

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Netizens have been loud and vocal about their scrutiny of her weight and appearance.

Much of this non-stop commentary comes from what psychologists call a “parasocial relationship,” which is a one-sided attachment where fans feel an intense connection to a celebrity, even though the celebrity doesn’t even know they exist.

Ariana has constantly been the target of relentless commentary about her weight

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“Ariana Grande became famous as a Nickelodeon child star around age 17. The public has grown up with her and sees her through the lens of nostalgia, purity, and a fixed image of youth,” Dr. Patrick Wanis, a behavioral and relationship expert, previously toldBored Panda.

“Accordingly, any physical change—weight loss, weight gain, or aging—is magnified because people expect her to remain the same forever. Her fans identify with her youth.”

In addition to this “nostalgia” factor, pop divas and Hollywood celebrities are expected to maneuver through a society that glorifies thinness. Stars like Christina Aguilera, Emma Stone, and numerous others constantly make headlines for any kind of weight gain or weight loss.

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“The public expects female celebrities to strike an impossible balance—thin but not ‘too thin,’ toned but not ‘too muscular,’ natural but not ‘too real.’ This is an extension of the extraordinary pressure and societal expectation of women,” Dr. Patrick said.

This “toxic mix of nostalgia, beauty standards, and social media culture” puts pressure on Grande and other pop stars to “remain frozen in time – eternally youthful, while still conforming to impossible expectations of unattainable standards if not perfection,” said the creator of SRTT Therapy (Subconscious Rapid Transformation Technique).

Ariana described Petal as “a little feral,” coming from a place that she was “too shy” or “polite” to tap into before

Image credits: Ariana Grande

Before the release of her new album, Petal, Ariana will be setting out on The Eternal Sunshine Tour on June 6, with her first stop being in Oakland, California, and her last being on September 1 in London.

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Ariana spoke about Petal last month, saying the album was “basically about something that is full of life growing through the cracks of something that is cold and hard and challenging.”

“It’s kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it’s my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me,” she added.

The Side to Side singer described the album as “a little feral,” coming from a place that she was “too shy” or “polite” to tap into before.

“Can you guys not comment on her body for once?” one commenter asked

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