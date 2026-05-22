“What Have They Done To My Girl?”: Emma Stone’s Appearance At Louis Vuitton Event Sparks Major Concerns

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The internet had a full-blown meltdown over Emma Stone’s latest appearance at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show this week.

The actress was joined by stars like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, and Cate Blanchett for the show at the Frick Collection, an art museum in New York City.

“What have they done to my girl?” a fan questioned online.

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Highlights Emma Stone attended the star-studded Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show this week.

She was joined by stars like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, and Cate Blanchett.

“What have they done to my girl?” a fan questioned online.

The actress previously spoke about the struggles surrounding her weight and beauty.

The internet had a full-blown meltdown over Emma Stone’s latest appearance

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A crew of stylish stars took the front row as Louis Vuitton unveiled Nicolas Ghesquière’s cruise 2027 collection for the luxury fashion brand on May 20.

Models like Alana Haim and Scarlett White walked down the runway at The Frick Collection, marking the launch of the fashion house’s three-year partnership with the museum.

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Several celebrities were dressed in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, but fans took Emma Stone’s look a little too personally.

The actress looked cool and cozy in a Louis Vuitton cardigan set, with her hair styled in a loosely waved auburn bob.

“Does she eat?” a social media user asked online.

“She looks hungry,” one said, while another wrote, “Too many touch ups, she doesn’t look like her anymore.”

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“tf has she done to her FACE?” one asked.

Another wrote, “Celebrities, becoming less and less similar to what they’ve actually looked like before! Alas.”

One claimed, “She looks sick.”

“She’s facelifting herself into the wasian community,” another said.

“I probably would have wondered who this is without the caption. Emma Stone looks different fr,” read one comment online

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“They are almost unrecognizable! OMG,” said one user. “What are they doing to themselves? Woke Agenda?”

Other comments took a different tone, with one saying, “Stop the scrutiny of women’s bodies! PEOPLE LIKE YOU are the problem.”

“She still looks beautiful to me honestly,” another wrote. “Just a different vibe from the emma stone people are used to seeing.”

“People are self-made cyborgs without the hardware,” one social media user said

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Emma has been famous long enough to know that strangers will always talk about her face, her body, and her looks in general.

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Years back, the 37-year-old actress spoke about how it can be difficult to hear this never-ending chatter in the background about her appearance.

“It can be really challenging in today’s world for anyone—especially girls and women—to feel good about their bodies. No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” she told Seventeen.com in 2014.

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The Bugonia actress said at the time that she had seen articles and comments about her weight that claimed she was “caving to pressure to be thin.”

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“Keeping weight on is a struggle for me—especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older,” she added. “That’s the way my genes have decided to go, and things will change as time goes on, as does everything.”

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The Oscar winner previously spoke about how “keeping weight on” is a struggle

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So, when she sees “completely untrue statements” being made about her or her health, a part of her feels the need to defend herself.

But in those moments, she said she knows it’s more important to be telling herself the truth.

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“Am I taking care of myself in a healthy way? Am I respecting myself and being responsible? And over and over, I answer yes to that question,” she told the outlet.

In her effort to be “kind to [herself],” the La La Land star said she tries to treat herself in the “same gentle way” she would want her own daughter to be treated.

Emma welcomed daughter Louise Jean in March 2021 with her husband, Dave McCary.

Emma spoke about what she does when she sees “completely untrue statements” about her or her health

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The actress has also spoken about how she believes true beauty does not lie on the surface, but is a reflection of what is felt within.

She said her perception of beauty changed while preparing to play the role of real-life tennis icon Billie Jean King in 2017’s Battle of the Sexes.

“That role required me to get physically strong,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I’ve never felt more beautiful or powerful than I did when I felt strong and capable in my body.”

Calling the experience “incredible,” she added, “it reinforced the truth that beauty comes from how you feel, not how you look. People looking aesthetically pleasing, which is entirely subjective anyway, is just a bonus.”

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“The rich look like victims of famine and the poor are obese… What the hell is going on?” one netizen commented online

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