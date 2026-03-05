Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So No One Would Get Suspicious”: Ariana Grande Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Showing Off Latest Look
Ariana Grande wearing a facial mask at home, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest look.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“So No One Would Get Suspicious”: Ariana Grande Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Showing Off Latest Look

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Ariana Grande only meant to show fans what was inside her purse. But the internet was completely focused on something else.

The 32-year-old pop diva shared a candid video of herself indulging in some self-care and taking a few moments to interact with her fans.

But viewers shared their unsolicited opinions on her looks, saying: “Oh she has a new personality, voice, and hair.”

    Ariana Grande showed fans what was inside her purse. But the internet focused on something else entirely 

    Ariana Grande posing in an elegant off-shoulder dress, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest look.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

    Ariana Grande casually filmed herself rummaging through her handbag to show her fans just how many lip products she carries around.

    “I needed to share with you this morning, this discovery,” she said, holding up her surprisingly massive lip collection.

    Ariana Grande wearing a white facial mask and showing her tattooed hands, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest look.

    Image credits: r.e.m.beauty

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Ariana Grande's lips, sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look.

    Image credits: remariana___

    “Guys, I’m going through my purse, and I think it’s actually crucial that you see…” she told viewers.

    With a sheet mask on her face and a headband pulling back her bouncy curls, she added, “I want you to know how many things in my bag are lip products.”

    “I needed to share with you this morning, this discovery,” the Into You singer told her fans

    Ariana Grande wearing a face mask sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look.

    The Side to Side singer then proceeded to dig through her bag and pull out her lip products one by one.

    On the right corner of the video was a counter, keeping a tally of the number of items she carried in her everyday bag.

    A total of 21 lip products was the final count.

    “[I’m] getting ready for work, but that felt important to share. Love you all. Bye,” she signed off.

    Ariana Grande wearing a white facial mask at home, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest look.

    Image credits: r.e.m.beauty

    Tweet text discussing Ariana Grande sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look on social media.

    Image credits: arimoon_bae

    Tweet discussing Ariana Grande's curls amid plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look.

    Image credits: noweazlnews

    Instead of focusing on her makeup collection, some viewers quickly began speculating whether the sheet mask was hiding something else about her face.

    “Did she get lip filler and a nose tweak?” one asked.

    “Something tells me she recently had one of her crazy plastic surgeries, and the best excuse so no one would get suspicious or see any scars was to show up wearing that face mask,” another wrote.

    Viewers shared their unsolicited opinions on her looks, saying she “has a new personality, voice, and hair”

    Ariana Grande posing at events, sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look in elegant outfits.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    “She’s SOOOOO full of herself…” one critic said.

    “Oh God I’m SO tired of her personalities,” another snarked, “why can’t she just be her evil self for once??”

    “Oh, she has a new personality, voice, and hair,” another claimed. “You can tell missing out on the Audrey Hepburn role after cosplaying for over a year really hit her hard.”

    Ariana Grande in a sparkling dress indoors, sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Ariana Grande posing outdoors, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest look and changed appearance.

    Fans previously speculated whether Grande would be cast to play the lead in the upcoming Audrey Hepburn biopic.

    Last month, it was officially announced that Lily Collins would be the leading lady bringing Audrey Hepburn to life in the film.

    “Ariana Grande right now after changing her look and personality trying to get cast as Audrey; Someone check on Ari…,” a Grande fan said following the announcement, while another wrote, “She’s literally transformed her whole image after Audrey.”

    One fan called her “Curlianna Grandra” as she flaunted her natural curls in the recent video

    Woman wearing a white facial mask indoors, sparking Ariana Grande plastic surgery rumors after showing latest look.

    Image credits: r.e.m.beauty

    Following her recent lip product video, viewers also obsessed over her curls and called her “Curlianna Grandra.”

    “Her natural hair is gorgeous,” one said, while another wrote, “Her curls look so healthy omg.”

    Others refused to believe they were her natural curls, especially because the Wicked star has spoken about her damaged hair in the past.

    Ariana Grande wearing a bright pink headpiece and white outfit, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest look.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Ariana Grande posing with new look, sparking plastic surgery rumors and attracting fan reactions online.

    Image credits: realtreyforde

    “Weren’t her curls damaged and fried???? is this a weave? also her lips look big asf i think she got even more fillers,” read one comment.

    Another said, “As a curly girl, there’s no way her curl pattern bounced back that fast. Damaged curls are literally the worst texture on the planet… 5 months and she’s magically healed lmaoooo.”

    The Wicked star spoke about how her hair was “completely destroyed” after her Nickelodeon days

    Ariana Grande posing with long red hair and a beige dress, sparking plastic surgery rumors after latest look.

    Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    “Aw look she wants her fans to freak out about her gummy damaged hair. They’re going to say ‘she’s healing,’” said another. “They’re going to say her hair is healing 5 months after telling us her hair is still damaged from bleach almost 15 years ago.”

    Grande previously said her hair was left damaged after repeatedly dyeing it for her role as Cat Valentine on Victorious during her Nickelodeon days.

    “I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair,” she said during a 2014 interview.

    The Positions singer described her signature ponytail as an outcome of her “actual hair” being “so broken.”

    “It looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” she explained in 2014.

    “New persona and new face activated,” one viewer commented online

    Ariana Grande posing confidently, sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look.

    Ariana Grande showing off her latest look, sparking plastic surgery rumors and fan discussions about her appearance.

    Online discussion about Ariana Grande's new look sparking plastic surgery rumors and noticeable changes in appearance.

    Ariana Grande showing off her latest look, sparking plastic surgery rumors and catching attention online.

    Ariana Grande posing in a stylish outfit, sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look

    Ariana Grande posing with a glamorous look, fueling plastic surgery rumors after revealing her latest appearance.

    Ariana Grande posing outdoors, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest look and flawless appearance.

    Ariana Grande posing with curly hair, sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off her latest look.

    Ariana Grande posing outdoors with styled hair and makeup, sparking plastic surgery rumors after latest look.

    Ariana Grande posing with a new look, sparking plastic surgery rumors and fan speculation.

    Ariana Grande posing outdoors with sunglasses, sparking plastic surgery rumors after showing off latest look.

    Ariana Grande posing with her latest look, sparking plastic surgery rumors and fan speculation online.

    Ariana Grande posing confidently with a fresh look, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest appearance.

    Ariana Grande sparks plastic surgery rumors after revealing her latest look with a face mask in a casual setting

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

