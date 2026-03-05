“So No One Would Get Suspicious”: Ariana Grande Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Showing Off Latest Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande only meant to show fans what was inside her purse. But the internet was completely focused on something else.

The 32-year-old pop diva shared a candid video of herself indulging in some self-care and taking a few moments to interact with her fans.

But viewers shared their unsolicited opinions on her looks, saying: “Oh she has a new personality, voice, and hair.”

“I needed to share with you this morning, this discovery,” she said.

The internet, however, focused on something else entirely.

“New persona and new face activated,” one netizen commented online.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ariana Grande casually filmed herself rummaging through her handbag to show her fans just how many lip products she carries around.

“I needed to share with you this morning, this discovery,” she said, holding up her surprisingly massive lip collection.

Image credits: r.e.m.beauty

Image credits: remariana___

“Guys, I’m going through my purse, and I think it’s actually crucial that you see…” she told viewers.

With a sheet mask on her face and a headband pulling back her bouncy curls, she added, “I want you to know how many things in my bag are lip products.”

Ariana Grande stuns with her natural curly hair in a new r.e.m. beauty video.pic.twitter.com/MJn0n6BSd7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 4, 2026

The Side to Side singer then proceeded to dig through her bag and pull out her lip products one by one.

On the right corner of the video was a counter, keeping a tally of the number of items she carried in her everyday bag.

A total of 21 lip products was the final count.

“[I’m] getting ready for work, but that felt important to share. Love you all. Bye,” she signed off.

Image credits: r.e.m.beauty

Image credits: arimoon_bae

Image credits: noweazlnews

Instead of focusing on her makeup collection, some viewers quickly began speculating whether the sheet mask was hiding something else about her face.

“Did she get lip filler and a nose tweak?” one asked.

“Something tells me she recently had one of her crazy plastic surgeries, and the best excuse so no one would get suspicious or see any scars was to show up wearing that face mask,” another wrote.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“She’s SOOOOO full of herself…” one critic said.

“Oh God I’m SO tired of her personalities,” another snarked, “why can’t she just be her evil self for once??”

“Oh, she has a new personality, voice, and hair,” another claimed. “You can tell missing out on the Audrey Hepburn role after cosplaying for over a year really hit her hard.”

Image credits: arianagrande

Fans previously speculated whether Grande would be cast to play the lead in the upcoming Audrey Hepburn biopic.

Last month, it was officially announced that Lily Collins would be the leading lady bringing Audrey Hepburn to life in the film.

“Ariana Grande right now after changing her look and personality trying to get cast as Audrey; Someone check on Ari…,” a Grande fan said following the announcement, while another wrote, “She’s literally transformed her whole image after Audrey.”

One fan called her “Curlianna Grandra” as she flaunted her natural curls in the recent video

Image credits: r.e.m.beauty

Following her recent lip product video, viewers also obsessed over her curls and called her “Curlianna Grandra.”

“Her natural hair is gorgeous,” one said, while another wrote, “Her curls look so healthy omg.”

Others refused to believe they were her natural curls, especially because the Wicked star has spoken about her damaged hair in the past.

Image credits: arianagrande

Image credits: realtreyforde

“Weren’t her curls damaged and fried???? is this a weave? also her lips look big asf i think she got even more fillers,” read one comment.

Another said, “As a curly girl, there’s no way her curl pattern bounced back that fast. Damaged curls are literally the worst texture on the planet… 5 months and she’s magically healed lmaoooo.”

The Wicked star spoke about how her hair was “completely destroyed” after her Nickelodeon days

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“Aw look she wants her fans to freak out about her gummy damaged hair. They’re going to say ‘she’s healing,’” said another. “They’re going to say her hair is healing 5 months after telling us her hair is still damaged from bleach almost 15 years ago.”

Grande previously said her hair was left damaged after repeatedly dyeing it for her role as Cat Valentine on Victorious during her Nickelodeon days.

“I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair,” she said during a 2014 interview.

The Positions singer described her signature ponytail as an outcome of her “actual hair” being “so broken.”

“It looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” she explained in 2014.

“New persona and new face activated,” one viewer commented online

