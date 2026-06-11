The Truth Behind Ariana Grande’s Weight Loss And Ethan Slater Split As Friends Reveal A Concerning Pattern

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Ariana Grande’s slender appearance since she began filming Wicked in 2022 has consistently concerned fans, and those concerns intensified on June 6, when the singer-actress kicked off the demanding, 40-show The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Compounding the situation is the end of her three-year relationship with Ethan Slater, which fans worry could further strain her health.

Highlights Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's split followed a recurring pattern in the singer's romantic life, an insider claims.

Addressing concerns about her slender appearance, the insider assured fans that Grande's close ones are keeping an eye on her health.

Some netizens have accused Grande of being obsessed with showing how slim she is.

Sources close to Grande, however, recently assured fans that her friends and family are keeping an eye on the situation and will intervene at the first sign of trouble.

They also revealed that the pop princess’s breakup is less likely to negatively affect her health, as it follows a pattern in her romantic life that has been unfolding for years.

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Sources shed light on Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s breakup while responding to concerns regarding her slim appearance

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Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the set of the Tony-winning Broadway musical-turned-Oscar-winning movie franchise Wicked in late 2022.

Their friendship soon turned into a romantic endeavor, only for it to end earlier this year.

“They are still friends and very supportive of one another,” a source told People magazine on Monday, June 8.

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Their breakup, notably, did not come as a surprise to those closest to Grande, who have noticed a “pattern” in her relationships, per the Daily Mail.

An insider told the publication that Grande’s relationships “have always been a bit of a complicated mix.”

“The person she’s with gets her full attention, and it’s easy to get swept up in that. But then something shifts. A new project comes along, a movie, a tour, and suddenly the relationship isn’t the center of her world anymore,” they added.

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Grande finds it “easy” to “move on” from one thing to the next, as observed by her friends “more than once.”

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The next thing, this time around, as is clear, is her ongoing musical tour, for which she had reportedly been rehearsing in Los Angeles for months.

“Ethan would have preferred the relationship to continue, but Ariana always follows her own instincts. When she’s ready to move on, she does,” the source said.

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As for her weight loss, they divulged that Grande’s inner circle believes it is because she does not give herself “the opportunity to slow down and recharge.”

The source said that her friends and family “are keeping an eye on” whether the demands of her schedule become too much.

While they are hopeful that Grande will adopt “an overall healthier lifestyle and routine,” they are all prepared to give her support when the time comes.

Ariana Grande previously reassured fans about her well-being while opening up about how she deals with comments about her appearance

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Ariana Grande first addressed concerns about her appearance and health in an April 2023 TikTok video, emphasizing that she wished she did not have to address the chatter at all.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. Personally, for me, the body you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she said.

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The pop star explained that she looked fuller in the past because she was on antidepressants and maintained a poor diet.

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In December 2024, Grande sat down for a candid interview with Sally, a French content creator and journalist.

She noted at the time that she had been in the public eye like “a specimen in a petri dish” since she was young, adding that it made her listen to “every version” of criticism about herself.

Grande said such scrutiny is “dangerous” for anyone and that she copes with it by leaning on her “support system,” which she said she is “really lucky” to have.

She said she has learned to ignore the discussions around her, especially about her appearance, and focus on her work and her life.

“I don’t have space for it anymore.”

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Grande’s fans have stood by her amid ongoing body-shaming criticism.

“She’s always been skinny. She’s always been THAT girl. Let’s leave commenting on bodies that aren’t ours in 2007,” one noted.

“That’s how her body is. What is she supposed to do? Hide?” a second asked.

Detractors, however, accused Grande’s fans of encouraging an unhealthy body image for the pop star.

Ariana Grande was accused of being obsessed with flaunting her weight loss

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Grande dropped a music video for her new track Hate That I Made You Love Me on June 1.

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She starred in it, wearing a bright yellow dress with a plunging neckline that drew attention to the pronounced bones of her chest.

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The visual triggered a fresh wave of commentary about her slender frame, with one saying, “Bones should not be that visible.”

“Literally. I love her so much, but this is not normal, and her fans need to wake up,” another added.

Image credits: Ariana Grande/YouTube

“I don’t understand why Ariana is obsessed with showing off her bones,” a third wrote, adding, “I’d feel bad about the body shaming if it wasn’t so painfully obvious she’s trying to show off how skinny she is all the time. It’s kind of disturbing at this point. Can’t even focus on the music video.”

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A fourth went as far as to call for Grande’s tour to be canceled, opining, “She needs a break and needs mental health treatment alongside nutrition.”

Social media users continued to discuss Ariana Grande’s appearance

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