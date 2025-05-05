ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and as long as people are healthy and happy, they shouldn’t change a thing about them; even if social media trends are telling them otherwise.

Some women have recently turned to TikTok—or “Skinny-Tok” as some call it—to counter the flood of “perfect” bodies (as if that existed in real life) and the trend of people trying to make themselves look as skinny as possible, whether that means hitting a certain pose or editing their posts. A number of users posted pictures and videos of themselves with no filters, editing, or posing, showing that natural bodies are beautiful, and unique, and there’s nothing wrong with not looking like the “perfect” people on the internet, because in most cases, they’re not even real.

#1

Comparison of edited versus real unedited bodies shown by a woman to highlight authentic body images.

sarapuhto Report

    #2

    Woman in tan bodycon dress showing unedited body, highlighting the reality of wearing bodycon dresses and natural curves.

    livvlouisee Report

    #3

    Young woman in white tank top and denim skirt showing unedited body in natural light, challenging Skinny-Tok social media standards.

    fayeseager Report

    #4

    Woman in workout clothes takes side-by-side selfies showing contrast of unedited bodies versus influencer posts.

    victoriagarrickbrowne Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God, if even an INFLUENCER can have a tummy, what hope do the rest of us mere mortals have??? /s

    #5

    Woman showing unedited body and muscle tone at the gym, highlighting real and authentic body images against social media standards.

    stefana.avara Report

    #6

    Woman showing unedited bodies in blue workout clothes to challenge Skinny-Tok body expectations, posing front and side views.

    bycaitlinsday Report

    #7

    Woman in blue workout outfit taking gym mirror selfies, highlighting unedited bodies and rejecting Skinny-Tok beauty standards.

    bycaitlinsday Report

    #8

    Woman in bright pink activewear in a gym changing room showcasing unedited bodies as a break from skinny-tok standards.

    ema.lv Report

    #9

    Woman showing unedited body transformation in gym mirror selfie highlighting real body image contrast.

    bycaitlinsday Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It kinda looks like she's wearing her top wrong.

    #10

    Woman showing unedited bodies side by side in activewear, highlighting natural skin and body shapes against outdoor and indoor backgrounds.

    breelenehan Report

    #11

    Woman in black workout clothes showing unedited bodies, demonstrating body positivity and rejecting Skinny-Tok standards.

    kale.themwith.kindness Report

    #12

    Young woman shows edited versus unedited body photos sitting on a couch, highlighting unedited bodies and body positivity.

    izzierodgers_ Report

    #13

    Woman in a light blue dress showing unedited body and promoting body positivity against skinny-tok standards indoors.

    breelenehan Report

    #14

    Young woman showing natural unedited stomach appearance standing and sitting, highlighting body positivity in everyday setting.

    danimusgrave Report

    #15

    Woman in red top and pajama pants showing unedited body, highlighting real size and confidence against skinny-tok standards.

    siennadayyy Report

    #16

    Woman in beige dress showing unedited body and promoting body positivity movement against skinny-tok standards

    heggland02 Report

    #17

    Two women show unedited bodies, one at 52kg appearing depressed, the other at 69kg appearing happy, highlighting body positivity.

    fienslock Report

    #18

    Young woman in a tight dress showing unedited body with natural bloating, highlighting real bodies against Skinny-Tok trends.

    sallyyjoline Report

    #19

    Young woman demonstrating the difference between edited and unedited bodies for 40 women tired of skinny-tok.

    gracetutty Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd love to have a cute belly like that rather than the...thing I have now.

    #20

    Woman with tattoos showing unedited body and natural curves, highlighting real appearance against altered social media images.

    sarapuhto Report

    #21

    Woman showing unedited body with natural skin folds and relaxed pose, contrasting social media appearance.

    bybrookelindsay Report

    #22

    Woman in pink outfit illustrating unedited bodies, highlighting the reality behind social media and skinny-tok standards.

    samboydgomes Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not seeing a difference between the two inages. She's still incredibly thin and beautiful in both.

    #23

    Woman confidently showing her unedited body in pink activewear, promoting body positivity and healthy self-image.

    spencer.barbosa Report

    #24

    Young woman showing edited versus real unedited bodies, highlighting natural shapes and differences in Skinny-Tok trends.

    _michaelanguyen Report

    #25

    Woman showing unedited gym body comparison, highlighting realistic and natural body appearance indoors.

    jaydepeets Report

    #26

    Young woman in casual grey outfit showing unedited body, promoting body positivity and rejecting SkinnyTok standards.

    beth.markeyfit Report

    #27

    Woman showing unedited body in casual outfit, promoting healthy body confidence against skinny-tok pressure.

    kayteeroe Report

    #28

    Woman in black dress showing unedited versus edited body to reveal truth behind social media perfection trends.

    beauty.false1 Report

    #29

    Woman showing social media vs reality unedited body comparison in black workout clothes, highlighting unedited bodies and body positivity.

    kristina.ptvc Report

    #30

    Woman showing differences between posed and real life unedited bodies, highlighting authentic body positivity and natural appearance.

    gracetutty Report

    #31

    Woman showing unedited bodies at home, wearing purple leggings and a dark long-sleeve top, promoting body positivity movement.

    lauracoenfit Report

    #32

    Woman showing unedited body with soft skin and natural imperfections, promoting body positivity and real female bodies.

    breelenehan Report

    #33

    Woman showing difference in her body when posed versus relaxed, highlighting unedited bodies and natural appearance.

    amelie.desai Report

    #34

    Woman showing unedited body in workout clothes, embracing natural shape as a statement against Skinny-Tok standards.

    _elena__bra Report

    #35

    Young woman demonstrating unedited bodies, challenging skinny-tok standards with natural body positivity and confidence.

    danimusgrave Report

    #36

    Side-by-side comparison of edited versus original unedited bodies of women challenging Skinny-Tok beauty standards.

    gracetutty Report

    #37

    Woman showing unedited body at the gym, highlighting natural appearance versus posed look in fitness setting.

    mollyavafit Report

    #38

    Woman in workout clothes showing unedited bodies before and after breakfast, highlighting natural body changes and fullness.

    mollyavafit Report

    #39

    Woman in gym wearing black workout clothes taking mirror selfies showing unedited bodies and natural angles.

    hollyconderfit Report

    #40

    Young woman showing unedited body in a home kitchen, highlighting natural appearance against skinny-Tok trends.

    luciaa.hln Report

