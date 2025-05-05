ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and as long as people are healthy and happy, they shouldn’t change a thing about them; even if social media trends are telling them otherwise.

Some women have recently turned to TikTok—or “Skinny-Tok” as some call it—to counter the flood of “perfect” bodies (as if that existed in real life) and the trend of people trying to make themselves look as skinny as possible, whether that means hitting a certain pose or editing their posts. A number of users posted pictures and videos of themselves with no filters, editing, or posing, showing that natural bodies are beautiful, and unique, and there’s nothing wrong with not looking like the “perfect” people on the internet, because in most cases, they’re not even real.