Ariana Grande Fuels Fresh Health Concerns After Kicking Off Tour As Fans Are Convinced “This Is Not Okay”

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Ariana Grande has once again found herself at the center of conversations about her appearance after photos from the opening night of her long-awaited Eternal Sunshine tour began circulating online.

The singer returned to the stage for her first major tour in seven years, but while many fans celebrated the milestone, others focused on her noticeably slim frame and shared concerns about her health.

Highlights Ariana Grande officially launched her Eternal Sunshine tour at the Oakland Arena on June 6, 2026.

Social media discussions quickly became dominated by intense speculation regarding Grande's visibly lean frame during the tour.

Devoted fans fiercely defended the singer online, calling for an end to the constant body-shaming.

“She’s basically bones, it’s been concerning since the Wicked movie,” one commenter wrote.

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Ariana Grande returned to touring after seven years, but many fans were focused on her appearance

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Grande kicked off her Eternal Sunshine tour at Oakland Arena in California on June 6, marking her first tour since 2019.

During the show, she became emotional as she addressed the crowd and thanked fans for supporting her over the years.

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“I missed you,” she told the audience. “It’s great to see you.”

“This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love,” she added.

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The concert also included a lighthearted moment during her performance of Thank U, Next.

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While singing the lyric, “Only wanna do it once, real bad,” Grande held up two fingers and laughed, seemingly poking fun at her previous marriage to Dalton Gomez.

The pair finalized their divorce in March 2024 after three years together.

However, after photos and videos from the show spread online, much of the discussion shifted away from the music and toward Grande’s appearance.

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As images from the tour circulated online, reactions quickly became mixed

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“This is my thought, what happened to my Ari?!! She’s so thin, and she got more thinner than she already was in TWFG promos,” one person commented.

“She’s basically bones, it’s concerning since the Wicked movie,” another wrote.

“She’s just skin and bones rn (no shade) this really isn’t normal,” a third added.

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Others felt fans had a right to be worried.

“And what do you expect fans to do if the people around her aren’t doing anything?” one commenter asked.

“You’re right! This is exactly how we watched Amy Winehouse slowly fall until we lost her to the cold hands of death,” another wrote.

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“Looking malnourished will never be attractive,” one person said.

“I hope this girl will not collapse one day,” another added.

At the same time, many defended Grande and argued that the public should stop analyzing her body.

“Can we please normalize letting people just exist? This constant analysis of every single photo is honestly just exhausting,” one fan wrote.

“U know that she won’t change just for the looks, or someone’s opinion, it’s her body, her decisions, her health and body, y’all should shut up for once,” another commented.

“I’m sure this is edited, you’re all miserable,” someone else suggested.

The reaction followed months of similar conversations that intensified during the Wicked press tour, several music video releases, and recent public appearances.

Ariana Grande has faced growing scrutiny about her health and weight in recent years

all you soft arianators need to wake the fuck up this is not okay pic.twitter.com/qJlzwPpfJr — 🌫️ (@brczils) June 7, 2026

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Questions about Grande’s health have followed her for several years, particularly since filming Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Earlier this year, reports citing a family source claimed that people close to the singer were concerned about the pressure she had been under.

“Ariana did not handle [the press tour] well at all,” the source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

“It bothered her a lot — from the red carpet incident to what people were saying about her online.”

The same source claimed that Grande’s anxiety had increased during the demanding promotional schedule and that loved ones were encouraging her to prioritize her mental health.

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Grande herself has spoken publicly about the constant speculation surrounding her body.

In a 2023 video, she explained that the version of herself many people considered “healthy” was actually one of the most difficult periods of her life.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she said.

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“I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly.”

She later urged people to think carefully before commenting on someone else’s appearance, even when those comments are intended as concern.

“I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health,” she said.

“She’s basically bones, it’s been concerning since the Wicked movie,” one commenter wrote.

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