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Ariana Grande Fuels Fresh Health Concerns After Kicking Off Tour As Fans Are Convinced “This Is Not Okay”
Ariana Grande performing on stage with dancers, fueling fresh health concerns during her tour kickoff.
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Fuels Fresh Health Concerns After Kicking Off Tour As Fans Are Convinced “This Is Not Okay”

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Ariana Grande has once again found herself at the center of conversations about her appearance after photos from the opening night of her long-awaited Eternal Sunshine tour began circulating online.

The singer returned to the stage for her first major tour in seven years, but while many fans celebrated the milestone, others focused on her noticeably slim frame and shared concerns about her health.

Highlights
  • Ariana Grande officially launched her Eternal Sunshine tour at the Oakland Arena on June 6, 2026.
  • Social media discussions quickly became dominated by intense speculation regarding Grande's visibly lean frame during the tour.
  • Devoted fans fiercely defended the singer online, calling for an end to the constant body-shaming.

“She’s basically bones, it’s been concerning since the Wicked movie,” one commenter wrote.

RELATED:

    Ariana Grande returned to touring after seven years, but many fans were focused on her appearance

    Ariana Grande performing on stage in a purple lace dress during her tour

    Image credits: christianpatterson_/TikTok

    Grande kicked off her Eternal Sunshine tour at Oakland Arena in California on June 6, marking her first tour since 2019.

    During the show, she became emotional as she addressed the crowd and thanked fans for supporting her over the years.

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    “I missed you,” she told the audience. “It’s great to see you.”

    “This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love,” she added.

    Ariana Grande singing with backup dancers in white outfits on stage

    Image credits: tyrone.marsh/TikTok

    Tweet discussing fan reactions to Ariana Grande's health concerns

    Image credits: anniebaexquie

    Tweet defending Ariana Grande's appearance over past two years

    Image credits: EusexuaBabyy

    The concert also included a lighthearted moment during her performance of Thank U, Next.

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    While singing the lyric, “Only wanna do it once, real bad,” Grande held up two fingers and laughed, seemingly poking fun at her previous marriage to Dalton Gomez.

    The pair finalized their divorce in March 2024 after three years together.

    However, after photos and videos from the show spread online, much of the discussion shifted away from the music and toward Grande’s appearance.

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    As images from the tour circulated online, reactions quickly became mixed

    Ariana Grande smiling in a pink floral corset dress during her concert

    Image credits: nas.archives/TikTok

    @grandezou ela continua com o molho #arianagrande#arianator#foryourpage#fy♬ som original – helton

     

    Tweet defending Ariana Grande's health during tour amid concerns

    Image credits: remdojas

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    Tweet urging to stop normalizing anorexia related to Ariana Grande

    Image credits: JojoSmothhu

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    “This is my thought, what happened to my Ari?!! She’s so thin, and she got more thinner than she already was in TWFG promos,” one person commented.

    “She’s basically bones, it’s concerning since the Wicked movie,” another wrote.

    “She’s just skin and bones rn (no shade) this really isn’t normal,” a third added.

    Ariana Grande performing with dancers on stage in high-energy tour

    Image credits: robaebyyyy/TikTok

    Others felt fans had a right to be worried.

    “And what do you expect fans to do if the people around her aren’t doing anything?” one commenter asked.

    “You’re right! This is exactly how we watched Amy Winehouse slowly fall until we lost her to the cold hands of death,” another wrote.

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    “Looking malnourished will never be attractive,” one person said.

    “I hope this girl will not collapse one day,” another added.

    @needyfemke 100 days until tour 🫶🏼 #arianagrande#sweetenerworldtour#swt#7rings#arianator♬ original sound – femke

    At the same time, many defended Grande and argued that the public should stop analyzing her body.

    “Can we please normalize letting people just exist? This constant analysis of every single photo is honestly just exhausting,” one fan wrote.

    “U know that she won’t change just for the looks, or someone’s opinion, it’s her body, her decisions, her health and body, y’all should shut up for once,” another commented.

    “I’m sure this is edited, you’re all miserable,” someone else suggested.

    The reaction followed months of similar conversations that intensified during the Wicked press tour, several music video releases, and recent public appearances.

    Ariana Grande has faced growing scrutiny about her health and weight in recent years

    Tweet describing Ariana Grande as more fragile during current tour

    Image credits: jajak919

    Ariana Grande wearing pink dress performing with dancers during tour

    Image credits: TopTrendingNewsUSA/Reddit

    Questions about Grande’s health have followed her for several years, particularly since filming Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo.

    Earlier this year, reports citing a family source claimed that people close to the singer were concerned about the pressure she had been under.

    “Ariana did not handle [the press tour] well at all,” the source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

    “It bothered her a lot — from the red carpet incident to what people were saying about her online.”

    The same source claimed that Grande’s anxiety had increased during the demanding promotional schedule and that loved ones were encouraging her to prioritize her mental health.

    Twitter comment praising Ariana Grande's body resilience on tour

    Image credits: lilllzzz_xo

    Ariana Grande wearing a pink fringe dress performing on stage

    Image credits: jo3lito/TikTok

    @extra_tv#ArianaGrande performs “Thank U Next” at opening night of the #EternalSunshineTour in Oakland. 💓 (🎥: jpasc24) #eternalsunshine#arianator#thankunext @arianagrande ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

    Grande herself has spoken publicly about the constant speculation surrounding her body.

    In a 2023 video, she explained that the version of herself many people considered “healthy” was actually one of the most difficult periods of her life.

    “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she said.

    Twitter message defending Ariana Grande's health and stage performance

    Image credits: Er1k_Hh

    Ariana Grande hugging a man wearing an LA cap outdoors

    Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

    Close-up selfie of Ariana Grande with a hand on her cheek indoors

    Image credits: arianagrande/Instagram

    “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly.”

    She later urged people to think carefully before commenting on someone else’s appearance, even when those comments are intended as concern.

    “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health,” she said.

    “She’s basically bones, it’s been concerning since the Wicked movie,” one commenter wrote.

    Twitter user questions if Ariana Grande health concerns are real

    Image credits: auj1srz

    Twitter user discusses Ariana Grande's petite size and health options

    Image credits: hardly_human94

    Twitter user expresses genuine concern over Ariana Grande's health

    Image credits: newtothiswow

    Twitter user reflects on Ariana Grande's talent and thin appearance

    Image credits: 2232nini

    Twitter user reminds about the reality of eating disorders and health

    Image credits: AllieIacob

    Fan urges to leave Ariana Grande be and respect her happiness amid health concerns

    Image credits: rlly_him0

    Supporter highlights complexities behind Ariana Grande's appearance and calls for understanding

    Image credits: pankajnehra862

    Fan hopes Ariana Grande is eating healthy and taking care of her upper body health

    Image credits: dandelionzonex

    Follower reflects on Ariana Grande's body choices and expresses acceptance of her decisions

    Image credits: _01g4

    Comment warns against discussing Ariana Grande's weight to avoid exacerbating health issues

    Image credits: ma1nth1ng

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    Samridhi Goel

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