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Whether it's an awkward conversation that spirals out of control, an overprotective parent taking things a little too far, or someone making the absolute worst decision with complete confidence, artist Jacob “Cob” Luther has a knack for turning everyday situations into brilliantly absurd punchlines in his series “Towny Town Comics.”

The series explores the quirky side of life in the suburban Midwest. With a clean, instantly recognizable art style and characters whose simple designs make their exaggerated personalities shine, these comics rely on clever dialogue, impeccable timing, and unexpected twists rather than visual complexity. The artist also has a talent for poking fun at family life, office culture, dating, school, customer service, and all the little social interactions we experience but rarely stop to laugh about. Each comic packs a satisfying payoff into just four panels, making it almost impossible to read just one.

We've gathered some of our favorite recent comics from Towny Town Comics below. Scroll down, enjoy the laughs, and don't forget to tell us which one you found most relatable!

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