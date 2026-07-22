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Whether it's an awkward conversation that spirals out of control, an overprotective parent taking things a little too far, or someone making the absolute worst decision with complete confidence, artist Jacob “Cob” Luther has a knack for turning everyday situations into brilliantly absurd punchlines in his series “Towny Town Comics.”

The series explores the quirky side of life in the suburban Midwest. With a clean, instantly recognizable art style and characters whose simple designs make their exaggerated personalities shine, these comics rely on clever dialogue, impeccable timing, and unexpected twists rather than visual complexity. The artist also has a talent for poking fun at family life, office culture, dating, school, customer service, and all the little social interactions we experience but rarely stop to laugh about. Each comic packs a satisfying payoff into just four panels, making it almost impossible to read just one.

We've gathered some of our favorite recent comics from Towny Town Comics below. Scroll down, enjoy the laughs, and don't forget to tell us which one you found most relatable!

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#1

A comic showing a lifeguard refusing to save a drowning person due to eating too soon, a Towny Town Comics take on everyday life in the US Midwest.

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    #2

    A comic of a son shoveling concrete thinking it's snow, and building a lap pool for his dad, a Towny Town Comic about everyday life in the US Midwest.

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    #3

    A Towny Town Comic depicting ridiculous US Midwest everyday life with an old woman and young man crossing the road for a bingo trophy.

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    #4

    A Towny Town Comic showing ridiculous US Midwest everyday life with a drive-thru prank that results in a huge fast food bill.

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    #5

    A comic from Towny Town Comics depicting a man who burned down his house, car, tree, and neighbor's house for insurance money.

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    #6

    A comic from Towny Town Comics showing two characters discussing their terrible date at a restaurant, looking for another option.

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    #7

    A comic strip about everyday US Midwest life, with a stenographer experiencing writer's block during a trial.

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    #8

    A comic strip depicting funny US Midwest life, with a character entering different rooms for a security system pitch.

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    #9

    A comic strip of a classroom, highlighting the wonderfully ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, with students and a teacher.

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    #10

    A comic strip about driving lessons, showcasing the wonderfully ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, with a student driver.

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    #11

    A comic where a son gathers a mob of children for his mother to pick a favorite child, illustrating everyday life in the US Midwest.

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    #12

    A comic of a man demanding a bus driver chase a car, showcasing the wonderfully ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest.

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    #13

    A comic depicting a drive-thru confessional, highlighting the ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, from Towny Town Comics.

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    #14

    A Towny Town Comic showing construction workers performing a 'trust levitation' prank on a colleague in the US Midwest.

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    #15

    A Towny Town Comic showing a boy trying to replicate Ben Franklin's electricity experiment, resulting in a tornado in the US Midwest.

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    #16

    A comic strip about US Midwest everyday life showing Kevin's unemployed dad talking to his class during career day.

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    #17

    A comic from Towny Town Comics illustrating a chaotic first annual bachelor auction by the Ugly Men Association.

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    #18

    A comic from Towny Town Comics where a detective lets a man off for arson with ice cream, much to the captain's dismay.

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    #19

    A comic from Towny Town Comics featuring a game show contestant struggling with a question and a man receiving a strange fax.

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    #20

    A comic strip about ridiculous US Midwest life, showing students preparing for a biology final exam.

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    #21

    A comic strip showing the ridiculous US Midwest life of two boys whose mom returns home from prison, asking about chicken.

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    #22

    A comic strip about US Midwest life, featuring characters at a cancelled New Year's party during lockdown.

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    #23

    A comic strip about trick-or-treating at Christmas, illustrating the wonderfully ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest.

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    #24

    A comic strip showing a spelling bee, capturing the wonderfully ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, with a contestant.

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    #25

    A comic strip depicting the wonderfully ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, featuring a TV weather forecast and lottery.

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    #26

    A comic depicting ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, showing a wedding interrupted by an ex-boyfriend.

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    #27

    A comic depicting ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, showing a courtroom scene with a witness singing a lullaby.

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    #28

    A comic depicting ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, showing characters trapped in a burning elevator.

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    #29

    A comic depicting ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, showing a character on the phone during an emergency.

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    #30

    A comic depicting ridiculous everyday life in the US Midwest, showing characters in a courtroom setting.

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