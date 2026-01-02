But bad doctors do and say much more terrible things than simply dismissing their patients. Bored Panda came across a thread online where one person asked , "What's the most unprofessional thing a doctor has ever said to you?" and the answers genuinely made us concerned.

According to a 2021 study, around 35% of patients in the U.S. complain about their doctors' lack of professionalism. The thing that irks them most often is when medical professionals do not take their health concerns seriously.

Wacky doctors like Gregory House only look and sound cool on paper and the television screen. In reality, dealing with a rude, unprofessional, and chatty doctor can be a nightmare. Sadly, many patients have to go through unpleasant interactions with medical professionals.

#1 Me: I’d like to be sterilized as I never want children



Him: I can’t do that unless your husband signs off



Me: I’m not married



Him: Oh then I really won’t do it. You’ll meet a guy who wants kids



Me: .. I don’t want kids



Him: But what if you meet someone who does?



Me: Then they are not for me?



Him: You are too young. You don’t know what you want. You’ll meet a guy who wants them and you’ll want to do that for him



Me: -_-.

RELATED:

#2 Note, I love this doctor he just doesn't mess around

Me: How do I prevent these back spasms from ever happening again, this is awful?

Doc: You're old and fat. You can't be younger so be less fat.



Thanks, doc.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 One time I went in for a general check up and my doctor said "well everything is fine with you except for that haircut".

#4 I had a very rare complication of the flu and my nerves were getting eaten away by my immune system. I could barely walk and was numb from the waist down. By the time I was transferred to a hospital that could treat me, it was close to midnight and the doctor that admitted me was very young. I was the first person he'd seen with this condition. He kept saying how cool it was to do a neuro exam on someone who wasn't an actor and when he would see how weak I was he'd be like "Oh wow, you really are weaker on that side, that's so interesting!".



To be fair, after twelve hours of everyone talking to me like I was going to die, I found it quite entertaining! It was unprofessional, but I appreciated his enthusiasm for learning.



ETA: Yes it was GBS and as of today (May 10, 2021) I am not dead! Thanks for checking though!

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I am a very laidback, patient, happy type person, and continue to be in a relationship with my now-husband (then boyfriend) where we don’t bicker, or take things out on each other etc, we don’t generally lose our temper at each other - we do argue on rare occasion but it’s certainly not anything near a regular occurrence (maybe once a year). When I started a particular type of birth control that had been prescribed to help my adult acne, and I transformed into a raging storm of shouty negativity, it was VERY obvious that it wasn’t normal. I was losing it all day every day, and would explode into rage at the smallest thing. I reported this to my (male) doctor who initially refused to believe me, and then when I persisted, shrugged it off and said “well it MAY have this effect on people with a propensity towards that behaviour”. Basically saying the only reason I was losing my temper was because that was just the way I was.



I ditched the birth control and the doctor and have been much happier since.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I took my 9 year old daughter to see what was supposed to be a highly respected neurologist at the children's hospital for a consultation about her ADD. First he asked her if she'd ever kissed a boy, and what she would do if a boy tried to kiss her. Then when I mentioned that I was concerned about her thumb sucking, he said, "The boys will like that when she gets older". We did not continue seeing that doctor.



A few years later, a friend of mine saw the same doctor after her son was born with a cranial deformity. He called the baby a "little egghead" and said "don't worry mom, he won't be a mentally disabled". I think the guy should have been seeing a neurologist himself.

#7 Not me, but a friend. She had just gone through a miscarriage after trying to conceive for a while. Since she was quite young, the doctor asked, "well, you didn't really want the baby, right?".

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I was 11 or 12 and got my finger shoved under a fire door in school. The door had to be opened and closed just to slide my finger out. When I was taken to the nurse in tears I was told "wow that must hurt, I didn't think you guys felt pain like that" . Im black.

#9 My husband has an inverted cross tattooed on his back. 20ish years ago, seeing a doc for chronic back pain, he was told the pain he felt was probably his punishment for the tattoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My mom and I had similar stories:



My pregnant mom went in to the doctor to get a regular exam done, he feels around her abdomen and asks how far along she was. She answers "5 months!" The doctor then laughs and says "Well don't start the nursery, you'll be getting a D&C long before you see a baby" Or something to that effect. She had miscarried her child around 2 months and her body never aborted the fetus, so she didn't know that she had lost her baby. She is still traumatized about the way the doctor broke the news to her.



My story:



Pregnant with my second baby, I had about 20 postive pregnancy tests and I was almost 11 weeks along, started bleeding so went to the ER. The doctor examines me, I get an ultrasound then we have to wait. Nearly 3 hours later he comes back and says "Good news! It was a positive pregnancy! But there is no heartbeat."

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I received a head injury at work 11 years ago, the Dr my employer sent me to said "don't worry, I'm sure your headaches will stop once you get your pay out", I was shocked. Still have headaches pretty much every single day since. Yep, you were wrong.

#12 I had a very traumatic birth with my last baby. long story short, she was too big& coming out too fast and she took some parts out with her she wasn’t supposed to. I had to have emergency surgery while she was less than an hour old to stop the bleeding. the surgery ruined my uterus, and the doctor told me since I have a history of large babies/ fast deliveries this would definitely happen again and not to conceive again.



so I go to make an appt to get my tubes tied or removed. my husband drove me. that doctor refused to sign off on it because, her words, I was only 22& what if my husband& I divorced and I found a different man in my 30s? what if I woke up in my 30s or 40s when my babies were grown and wanted another? she thought I was too young to make such a decision and told us to have my husband get a vasectomy (which he offered to do but since I was the one getting pregnant I wanted the sterilization) I had to make a different appt with the original doctor from the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I have a long history of depression. I told my GP that i felt off, like nothing interested me anymore, but not depressed. He told me it was because "something was missing from my life, a child."



I do not want kids & have even discussed a tubal with my dr prior to this. Bloodwork showed my thyroid levels were very off. Medication immediately had me feeling normal again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I’ve had a terrible back, with associated terrible back pain since my early teens.



My country(Australia), is essentially free medical care. I was visiting a physiotherapist/chiro for my pain recently. After the second visit he mentioned that we have a scheme for chronic pain that gives us 6 free visit to a pyshio/chiro as long as you see a general practitioner and he gives you a reference.



So off I hobbled to my regular GP. Again, seeing a GP here is free. Went in to his room, told him what I was after, and he said he’d need X-rays. Awesome, already had them done. And that they were already in our merged health system.



He looked at the X-rays and decides that my back is fine. And don’t need any physio or chiro work. I looked at him incredulously and asked to see the X-rays myself. He spun the screen around… sure enough, they were mine. And he didn’t see anything wrong.



Despite some pretty sever scoliosis and other twists and turns.



Walked out, went down the street the next block to a GP I’d never seen before, he takes a look and signs me off straight away and wishes me well.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Me: I have bad balance, I keep walking into things and I get headaches.



Doctor: this happens to girls who are too skinny, how often do you exercise?



Me: about once a week and I eat like a horse.



Doctor: you’re fine just you’re going to the gym too much.



Few months later I was diagnosed with a serious neurological condition.

#16 I have raynauds phenomenon, which is basically an overreaction to the cold where my blood vessels in my extremities constrict too much.



I brought it up during a routine checkup when I was 17, saying that my hands go deathly white and numb in the cold. She told me it’s all in my head. I was 17 and stupid and wasn’t picking up what she was putting down, so I said “no, I can see it happen when I’m cold.” She cut me off and told me again it was all in my head and gave me a condescending look. She clearly just didn’t want to deal with it.



Also my mom had cancer that didn’t get caught until it was stage 4. It didn’t get caught until stage 4 because the doctors she explained her symptoms to would literally say things like “don’t worry, it’s not like it’s cancer or anything.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 "Your breast tissue is extremely dense, which I'm sure your husband enjoys but it's making it difficult to get a good view."



MRI for breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I tore a muscle. The doctor said it wouldnt effect mobility and it was no worries. A couple of months later I asked if it could be attached, for cosmetic reasons.



He flippantly answered “oh no, its too late for that now. We wouldve had to have done that *the last time you were here*.” In a “I could not care less” tone. I was sat there, like, “ah. You mean when you told me it was all no worries, but didnt tell me it’d be very noticeable? Cool.. cool.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 "Medically, I know there is something going on, but as far as a diagnosis the most I can say is 'you're a mess'." that was the literal diagnosis "You're a mess". I got a hospital letter with that diagnosis. I mean, I respect his admission that he didn't know what was going on (I have a rare bleeding condition) but that diagnosis did not help.

#20 When I was younger I went to a doctor over severe panic attacks and depression, she told me my problem was that I had it too easy living off my parents and that I need a good kick up the bum into the real world.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I work 3rd shift so I always try to schedule my appointments in the morning after I get off work. One time the only available appointment was at 3 PM, right in the middle of my sleep time. So I set an alarm to wake up super early roll out of bed and go for my appointment. First words out of her mouth were "wow, really going for the homeless look today huh?" I was there for a follow up to see how my antidepressants were working. Thanks, doc! My depression is cured!

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was in my late 20s, and I am a woman. I went to an urgent care after I moved for a job. I needed to get a 30 day refill for an anti-depressant because I was having difficulty getting a doctor locally quickly. I was stressing out because I didn't want to slide backwards with my mood or go through withdrawal and my script was running out.



The doctor was friendly enough, asked how long I has been on the meds, asked where I moved from, what job brought me out here. I explained my situation, told him I had an appointment with a psychiatrist scheduled and needed just something to hold me over. Everything seemed fine. Then -



He laughed and said "well, I mean, it's not much of a difference if you had to go off the meds! That's just how women are! Crazy!! Hahaha!! Anyway, here's your script. Enjoy your job!"



He even teased me with the script itself. Jokingly tempting me with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Not me, but my friend’s grandma died from COVID suddenly last night after contracting it at the hospital when she was there for a surgery. The doctor’s exact words to her family were “Get the body out of here, we don’t want it laying around.” Very strange. I know they can’t have bodies contaminated with COVID in one place for a long time, but this was minutes after she passed, and I think they could have handled it better.

#24 I was 15, dealing with what everyone said were chronic migraines. Couldn't find a treatment that worked, the only thing that made life bearable was standing up (note that migraines usually feel better while laying down). After a last ditch effort from my pediatric neurologist to find a different cause (spinal tap), she told me that most women deal with this and it would go away when I had children. I had also been told during the course of finding a diagnosis that it would be extremely difficult for me to conceive and carry a fetus to term (kind of correct, I've had 8 pregnancies with 3 live births).



Turns out I have a Chiari Malformation and the headaches completely disappeared after a 1 hour surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Female OBGYN that I had never met, who was on call for my practice right after my water broke during my first pregnancy at 16weeks, over the phone as a consult while I was in the ER- “ I know this is a hard situation but unless you agree to a termination I won’t admit you to the hospital even for observation. You should just go home, make a decision, and then call the practice on Monday and tell us when you want to schedule a termination.” I was 23 years old. Thanksgiving weekend just me and my husband. I had just heard my baby’s heartbeat for the 2nd time ever, confirming he (after delivery I found out he was a boy) was still alive. And this “Doctor” told me that letting me stay in the hospital overnight was a waste of a bed because I wouldn’t agree to have a termination less than 2 hours after my water broke. I hadn’t even had time to process what was going on other than I was scared and grieving. She never once asked what I wanted or how I was feeling. She never explained what the risks were or what a termination even entailed. She also didn’t even ask if he still had a heartbeat. I will never forget her name for the rest of my life as she easily made one of the worst days of my life even more awful by not taking the time to treat me like a person instead of just a patient.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Asked me for my number, and I gave it to him.



On a less harmless note, my long time GP told me I was “too young and too thin” to have gestational diabetes when I was pregnant. Good thing the testing is routine because turns out I had it bad.

#27 I have a genetic predisposition to hernias, so I've had several. Went to a new GP in college cause I felt like I had another one.



"I think I have another hernia." (it would be my 2nd)



"I can't feel anything."



"huh, I'm pretty sure it's there"



"you're probably just stressed with school or something"



"....ok"



fast forward a few months, I went to see a different GP because it *really* felt like I had a hernia.



"I think I have another hernia"



[other doctor does the hernia check]



"no, you have 2 hernias. One's quite bad so I'm going to get you a meeting with the surgeon this week."



Sure enough, I had 2 hernias by that point and needed surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 My family doctor told me to try meditating for my rash which turned out to be the first stage of anaphylaxis.

#29 The clinic chain I went to had just been bought by Kaiser Permanente. After a check up, I asked by doctor, "How's it working for the Kaiser?" Me thinking I was being smart or funny by saying the new company was equivalent to a German monarch.



He said: "Oh she'll punch you right in the nose. She almost fired me, you know." He paused. "I probably shouldn't have said that. But yeah. Right in the nose."



I don't really know what he was talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This happened to my father. My father had recently gotten surgery to remove his prostate, because there was cancer in it, and had started getting radiation treatments to eliminate any remaining cancers. After the treatments started, my father started feeling intense pain in his bladder. He started having trouble peeing, and eventually had to resort to catheterizing himself ever time he peed. Occasionally he wouldn’t be able to hold in his anymore, and would set himself. He complained to his doctor, the one who removed his prostate, about it multiple times, but the doctor didn’t believe. Eventually the doctor agreed to do exploratory surgery on my father but he found nothing. My father was still in great pain, but the doctor told my father that this was all in his head. My father, not satisfied with that answer, eventually got the doctor to do a second exploratory surgery. During that surgery it was discovered that a clip, from the machine the doctor used during the prostate surgery, popped off into my fathers bladder, and the doctor left it there without realizing. Then, because of the radiation treatments, the inside of my father’s bladder was effectively fried. It’s been about five years since then. My father still has to catheterize every time he goes to the bathroom. He’s constantly in pain, and can no longer work a proper job because of the damages to his bladder. Because of all the scar tissue built up in his bladder, my father is at risk of kidney failure. Luckily, a doctor we spoke to recently says he should be able to help my father, but it’s going to be a long road. The current plan is to permanently remove the scar tissue in his bladder, and then install a valve that will let him pee like a normal person again. We are also suing to doctor who did this to my father, although it’s been five years and progress is slow. My father is one of the best people I know, and deserved none of what’s happened him. Hopefully he’ll be able to get these surgeries done sooner rather than later, but it’s definitely going to take a while. Sorry if I got any term wrong, I don’t have that much medical knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 You know, if you don’t want to know the answer you can just not take the test (In regards to an STD test).

#32 Phone consult with a relatively new doctor. 3rd time talking to her so I didn't expect her to have me 'memorized' or anything, but I expected way more than I got.



She started telling me about my test results that came back, which, was expected.



But they found all sorts of really alarming stuff about my liver - which far as I knew they weren't testing...



Once it got into a bit of crazy land I started asking questions, and somehow, she mixed up my file with someone else's and she said, "Wow sorry, I just open these up a couple of minutes before the call and I guess I clicked on the wrong link or something.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 "Just wear this compression bandage, it's not broken"

Narrator: "it was broken".

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 To my wife: Don't worry, nobody ever dies from this kind of cancer. We'll give you a full hysterectomy and you'll be fine. Eighteen months later she was dead.

#35 Paying for a visit at my dentist's office I asked for some bridge threaders for flossing. My dentist, who at this point had just finished examining & working in my mouth (not to mention the previous root canals, cleanings, etc) asked: "You have a bridge?".

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I was once told I was making up my symptoms because she'd never heard of those particular symptoms.



I get a painful pressure build up in my shoulder that's relieved when I pull my neck to the side so it cracks.



She said 'I can't see why that would be painful, I've never heard of that happening before'. 🤷🏻‍♂️.

#37 I have stage 4 endometriosis, the endo tissue in my intestines and stomach have caused a secondary condition called malabsorption syndrome. Basically my intestines don't do their job and don't absorb everything they should out of food, which leaves me with constant deficiencies. I get a lot of my vitamins injected.



A few years ago I moved house to about an hour away. In happy to travel for specialists, but am hour is a bit of a trip just to see a GP. So I gathered up all my documents, my chronic illness management plan, my reports from my gynaecologist and gastrointerologist and started GP shopping.



I'll preface this by saying I did end up finding an excellent GP who I am very happy with (although I wish she worked more than three days a week), but wow so many GPs do not like reading things from specialists.



Here are some stand out comments



"In not reading that, forget what you've been told, let's start from scratch, a fresh start!"



"Yes, many women *think* they have endometriosis, they read something on the internet and suddenly they're convinced. Let me assure you that you will be grateful to not have the pain women who really do have it deal with"



"And what is it that makes *you* think you have these conditions? What you're claiming to have is pretty serious and requires specialist medical care, I hope you realise that"



"I don't read specialist reports, I know more than most of them anyway".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My previous general practitioner, after I had been having flu-like symptoms for about two weeks and they only got worse, asked me (female btw) if I was just having a bad case of the man-flu. He's my *previous* GP for a reason.



Another doctor (on another occasion), specialised on sleep medicine, told me, after a series of tests, that I should simply have less stress in my life. To my question what he recommended I should do, the options being quitting my job, quitting my education, or ending my long-term relationship, he didn't have any advice. Thanks so much.



Last but not least, over a decade ago I was having issues with my eyesight, not blurry vision but increasingly *less* vision overall. I found an eye clinic, they asked me when the symptoms started, I replied "over a week ago", and was told "well, if you only come here after over a week, it can't be that bad.. earliest appointment I can give you is 8 months from now".

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 You don’t need a lung x-ray, it’s just bronchitis.



8 weeks later I’m in the hospital with pneumonia which I’ve had the entire freaking time.

#40 This is a story about a family friend, and it's a nurse not a doctor.



Family friends son had covid a few months ago. He goes to the ER because he can't breathe. He's sitting in the waiting room I guess waiting for someone to help him? This hospital wasn't at capacity, they had rooms and ventilators available but they didn't put him in one for some reason. Probably thought he wasn't as bad off as he was. He takes his mask off because he can't breathe, and the nurse yells at him that if he doesn't put his mask back on he can wait in the parking lot. He tells her between breaths "just give me a minute. I can't breathe" and she forcibly pushes him out into the parking lot, where he died a few minutes later.



The nurse was fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Oh, I definitely have a contender for this one.



When I was a 13-year old boy (over 40 years ago), I began having symptoms that suggested my appendix was inflamed. My mother took me to the ER, and they did a bunch of tests. During this whole process, the doctor who was treating me was basically a "Patch Adams" kind of guy, cracking all kinds of jokes to try to calm the fears of his patients.



Well, it turns out one of the exams was proctological. I was decidedly not happy about this. So they have me get on the exam table on my hands and knees while Patch puts on a glove and lubes up. He starts the exam, and is still cracking jokes, but he's also asking serious medical questions in between. "Did you fall recently? Eaten anything that made you sick? If you lift anything or exercise, do you feel any pain in your balls?"



So I mutter something incomprehensible, and he asks if I'm okay. I say, "I don't know. This is my first time in an ER. I thought you'd say 'testicles' instead of 'balls.' It just seems awkward chatting with you while you've got your fingers in my b**t and you're resting your other hand on my back."



And he jokes to me, "Hey, you don't have anything to worry about unless you feel *both* of my hands on your back.".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 While being assessed for autism aged 7, the doctor was asking my mum about our mother-son relationship. Upon being told we were quite friendly, he decided to say "He's your son, not your friend" repeatedly in a super patronising tone.

#43 When I told her I had been suffering badly for 10months and has severely impacted every aspect of my life, she said "that's not that long, others go 20+yrs without any relief, so......".

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 “See here, the thing is that you’re very particular. My wife is the same way. You both notice when anything is even a little different.”



He’d scammed me into a cataract surgery I didn’t need, and now I was seeing massive halos around every light source after dusk, and the new lens in my eye vibrated every time I tried to read. But I’m just too picky.



In second place is the time my dermatologist of ~8 years told me off for begging for help for my out-of-control ichthyosis, telling me that was a medical diagnosis I shouldn’t use lightly. It was a diagnosis I *had.* She’d never read my file in all that time.



Third place is the time an acclaimed geneticist at a really nice hospital, whom I’d waited months to see, strolled into the room with the opening line of “given a brief overview of your disorder…”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 "You can either have a s*x drive or you can be not depressed but you can't have both. You need to get used to the idea that you will always require antidepressants."



He was a weird new doctor who was very socially awkward. Fortunately a year or so later I moved back to my hometown and then got a weird letter from the old town doctor's office that he was "no longer employed" by them... makes me wonder what else he was saying to people.



And joke's on him, when I went off birth control to try and have children, my crippling depression of 10 years disappeared and I haven't been medicated for a few years now. (I'm also infertile which sort of adds insult to injury but oh well.).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Cardiologist told me I wasn’t special.



He quickly added “from a medical perspective”.



I had worn a heart monitor for 30 days and they’d found nothing unusual.



I was relieved to be told I wasn’t special.

#47 I was at the OB with my wife while she was pregnant. Her regular OB wasn't available so one of the other doctors comes in to do the exam. He was reading the routine stuff off the tablet and talking to my wife when he says something like, "Weight looks good..." Then he glances in my direction and says, "He could lose 25 pounds, though." Then he went right back to the tablet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I was 17 and in hospital with suspected appendicitis. This was the second time I was admitted for it, the first time they had done an ultrasound (apparently standard practice to cover the potential of appendicitis or ectopic pregnancy), but they found that my appendix wasn't visible. The pain had gone by the time I was back on the ward, so I was discharged and told to come straight back if it happens again and they'll do diagnostic surgery for me instead.



Cut to a few months down the line, the pain returns, I'm screaming in agony so back to the hospital I go. I was admitted overnight for observations and obviously my parents weren't allowed to stay. This meant that the next morning when the consultant came to see me, I was alone. I explained what was going on and what had happened last time. He still tried to tell me I needed an ultrasound. I told him no, my appendix isn't visible on an ultrasound so I need the surgery, and that he could check my record for this. He continued to insist that surgery was too drastic, and that I should have an ultrasound, to which I again refused. I told him that it was a waste of time and to check my file.



His next excuse for trying to deny me the surgery, was this "if we do the surgery, it would require cutting into your abdomen, which could leave unnecessary scars if we don't find anything. You're a young girl, what if you want to wear a bikini?"



At this point, I was absolutely fuming, I was in pain and quite frankly, didn't want to risk dying from having my appendix burst on me. So I shouted at him that I was having the surgery, and he reluctantly agreed.



Turns out, I did have appendicitis, and because I was there in surgery, they were able to remove it there and then and I've not had a problem since.



Still to this day, I am shocked that a doctor could be more concerned about their patient having to deal with a little scar, than the fact that they're at risk of dying from an easily treatable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 "Has anyone in your family ever just dropped dead" - after finding out my resting heart rate is in the low 40s.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 "yeah. I don't have time for this. You should leave".



I just had my first kidney stone. It I had not passed and I was a scared. I had a few questions about what to expect as the hospital I was at didn't do much on discharge. Probably needed about 8minutes of his time....that was 1.5 minutes in.



Note; I was first appointment. One person in waiting room no one else was there. His clinic had 4 treatment rooms, all empty. His assistants clearly hated it there too since they ignored me at the counter. Weeeeird.



Saddest, most unhappy looking doctor (person in the health profession) I ever met.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 It's not drastically unprofessional but I have pretty bad arthritis in my cervical and lumbar spine and it gets really old to continually hear how I'm too young to have these kinds of problems. It's not constructive and just reminds me of the s**t hand I've been dealt.

#52 “Oh you’re mature enough to know what you have, you have cancer, and a strong one at that.”



I was 12.

#53 “Your grandpa would still be alive right now if he had just listened to me” (3 days after his death when I went in to get my anti depressants refilled). I walked out and never went back to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My wife was recovering in the maternity ward after having our first baby.



When it came time to start nursing, we had a tough time latching. And even though it had just been a couple of days my wife was getting frustrated and emotional (hormones, it’s common). We asked a doctor and lactation consultant to help, and they diagnosed that our baby was tongue-tied and my wife’s nipples were too flat/inverted. Instead of offering to cut the frenulum, or some support or helpful tips, the doctor impatiently said “Well it just seems like you two are mismatched puzzle pieces” then walked out. My wife burst into tears. Her head wasn’t the same for weeks after that and she got some pretty bad postpartum depression. To the point where I was doing all the feeding with formula. To this day, my wife is resentful that she didn’t enjoy the first several weeks of motherhood and attributes it to that stupid comment that the doc didn’t even think twice about.



Our daughter turned out healthy as can be, but there are certain things you just shouldn’t say to a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Was doing an telecom appt with a psychiatrist few months back for depression/ADHD. Had never taken any but was at the point of desperation because of not being able to function. After a few questions, she got invasive when I said it affected my work (entrepreneur/daytrader). She then needled me for my income last year which I found extremely invasive, but just wanting a prescription to treat myself, I gave in.







She looked me in the eye and said "I don't feel bad for you and this doesn't seem to be affecting your performance.".

#56 "So I hear we have an unwanted pregnancy in here." This was upon first entering the room and our first meeting ever. Also the pregnancy wasn't unwanted per se just a complete shock and I was still processing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I don't believe you. My Dr said that to me when I told her I couldn't control my rage and it scared me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 As a newly graduated doctor, I was shocked at the horrid things my instructors said about patients amongst themselves. Especially overweight patients got the most ridicule and contempt behind closed doors. I understand the frustration of trying to help people get healthy, but the things I’ve heard were just insults for insults sake. For a profession that’s all about caring for people, there are a lot of vile bullies at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Yes you have a very large hole in your heart and normally I would operate and close it but you are disabled and not worthy of my services. Please leave my office and never come back. (said to my face with my husband sitting next to me and my witness, and he even included it in his report to my GP).

#60 Various female pt's for one of our staff doctors were reporting that he would invariably do rectal or vaginal exams no matter what the reason for ur visit. This was an undocumented population in a detention center. He was on the verge of losing his job when I left.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 "You're not depressed, it's your personality."



It took a while to get over that statement and give medication another try.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I went to my primary care doctor for on going joint pain. It was primarily in my hands to the point where I sometimes couldn’t make a fist. Other joints would hurt as well occasionally but it was mostly in my hands at that point in time. It wasn’t the first time I had complained of joint pain and my doctor told me “Well you are overweight so I really think that’s something we should work on” which I totally agree I should but like.... my hands hurt because I’m overweight?? I got a referral to a rheumatologist and it turns out I have lupus. I was so excited to get to tell that to my PCP. He did apologize but like.... come on man.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 My neurologist refused to help me when I was out of state on business. I have epilepsy and had severe reactions to meds she had prescribed to me. When someone finally got back to me, they told me to look for another neurologist, instead of helping me. When I returned home she condescendingly told me " I didn't want to have to tell you this, but your seizures are going to get worse as you get older and you're going to have dementia at a young age".

She said this because I had written a Yelp comment about her unwillingness to help me. Apparently she saw it and wanted to do some damage.

#64 "You should not be having any side effects from this medication."



Really? So I'm just making it up? Plus, I've never heard of a medication that had absolutely no side effects. Later, I went online and looked up the medication from the manufacturer's website and it listed dozens of potential side effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 My friend was getting checked for strep and the doctor or nurse said "No gag reflex. Nice.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 "Oh, well it looks to bad now, you'll have to come tomorrow instead".

#67 “You don’t really show any symptoms of anxiety, but I’m going to diagnose you with it anyways”.



I do have anxiety, but I was not in a situation where I was anxious at all. I had to get diagnosed so I could have a 504 plan for school, because I kept breaking down in the middle of class. Yet I was told I had almost no symptoms of anxiety.