The ‘Delete one thing in the world’ AskReddit thread is somewhat a reflection of all the things wrong with our society. Not to say that we all live in darkness and despair, but there are definitely some very bad things happening which people would love to get rid of to see us off better. And we bet that all of these submissions will ring true to anyone - serious or funny, they are very relatable to any human being. So, ready to check out some of the most interesting and revealing things people had to say in this Reddit thread? 

But, before you skip to the submissions, know this - while this list might not be a very pleasurable read, seeing that it holds some very despicable things, there are always some lessons to learn, even from the worst things in the world. Meaning some of these submissions might inspire you to take action in solving some of these problems or, at the very least, think about what could be done. And if there’s seemingly nothing to be done when it comes to global problems, bear in mind that any small action can change the course of things or get the ball rolling. 

So, are you ready to check out things to get rid of to make our societies better? If so, scroll on down below until you reach the submissions. Rate these bad things, so the worst of the worst find their way on top of this list and are seen by as many people as possible - these are the problems we should all be aware of! 

#1

"Religion."

Grindelbart Report

#2

"Billionaires."

zenyeti Report

#3

"Cancer."

lurkyturkyducken Report

#4

"Mental illness. Too many lives are affected by good intentions coming to support someone but it turns out to be an abusive power dynamic. Too many lives lost to a very worrying level of apathy. Imagine the life that so many people could have and be happy in but their natural brain chemicals are just like nah."

tnt867 Report

#5

"Human trafficking."

opex100 Report

#6

"Animal abuse."

Never_stop_caring Report

#7

"The norm of a 40+ hour work-week."

kriminellart Report

#8

"Corruption."

shadow-enigma21 Report

#9

"The act of brainwashing/propaganda. I wish for a rational, educated world."

faikwansuen Report

#10

"The Kardashians."

AdUnlucky2032 Report

#11

"World Hunger."

SuvenPan Report

#12

"Nuclear weapons."

lawyeratyourservice Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago

ALL weapons. Guns. Bombs. Missiles. The whole friggin lot

#13

"Greed."

ugottabekiddingmee Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
59 minutes ago

This one. It would solve sooooo many problems.

#14

"Putin."

Baggy1411 Report

Justaboredpotato
Community Member
Community Member
49 minutes ago

This one is easy to do. Shall I call a hitman that I know? /j /lh

#15

"Child suffering."

NuclearDouche Report

#16

"Animal cruelty."

willars321 Report

#17

"Racism."

Bunraaz Report

#18

"War."

Follyf Report

Justaboredpotato
Community Member
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

In we removed the following "Narcissistic, power-hungry, mean people" and "crappy abusive people" (other answers) then we wouldn't have wars

#19

"Diabetes."

pedsmursekc Report

#20

"Depression."

zealisamusic Report

#21

"Addiction."

Xpress92 Report

#22

"Chronic back pain. Not only is it debilitating but it is also the cause of plenty of negative downsides. Misery, anger, you name it. I reckon if I wasn’t in so much pain all the time from an early age then a lot of my issues wouldn’t exist. They can all be traced to back-to-back problems. As strange as it sounds. For me anyway!"

luke-n-goode Report

#23

"Fascists."

SpiritOne Report

#24

"Stupidity, there is nothing redeeming about it. Even other negative elements of society have silver linings, but not stupidity."

IMEUF Report

indiecognition
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago

Stupidity can lead to positive surprises and happy accidents as long as people are kind and have decent intentions. Wilful ignorance is much worse than stupidity.

#25

"Evil people."

Sisu_dreams Report

#26

"The ability for a human to kill another human."

YoungGingermom Report

indiecognition
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd suggest an exception for assisted suicide for terminally ill people. In that case, suffering is reduced.

#27

"Bullying..."

_Staraptor Report

#28

"Insomnia."

buttstuft Report

indiecognition
Community Member
Community Member
1 hour ago

That would make more sleeping pandas, instead of so many bored ones.

#29

"Politics."

Glad-Revolution44 Report

#30

"The most commonly used word in each language. Watch the chaos."

HalfLucid-HalfLife Report

ll think of a username soon
Community Member
Community Member
49 minutes ago

this is most stupid thing ever, what do you mean "watch chaos", there is none

#31

"Mosquitoes."

AnnaSnow11 Report

#32

"Ticks. Can we just say parasites?"

slothluvr5000 Report

#33

"The third law of thermodynamics, or the law that matter cannot travel faster than light. I'm playing the long game."

Greaserpirate Report

#34

"Crappy, abusive people."

No_Leader_2711 Report

#35

"Facebook."

AToastedRavioli Report

#36

"Bedbugs."

riffraffgames Report

#37

"Light pollution. The unpolluted night sky has been a source of inspiration to our species since the time before the historic record. Our unpolluted night sky is an indirect source of everything man has accomplished. And without it, we have stagnated as a species. For everyone to be able to stare at our unpolluted night sky would bring inspiration back to our species and allow us to move forward again. I believe removing light pollution would solve many of the problems we have today, at least indirectly."

ScroungerYT Report

James016
James016
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Our local council has replaced the street lights in our road with LED ones that are more directional so even with them on we can see the night sky a lot better then we used to with the old lights. They turn them off about 11pm which is a cause for some debate

#38

"Hate. We just need to remove the hate and we will achieve so much more in every aspect of our society."

hyped-up-idiot Report

#39

"Extremists of all kinds. Cannot have a balanced, peaceful, or truly civilized society with crackpots."

Zeus_vs_Franklin Report

#40

"Celebrity/influencer culture."

Chatsnap Report

#41

"For-profit prisons."

Worth_Crafty Report

#42

"Dating apps. They ruined actual dating. People don’t approach anyone anymore. Always swiping for the next best thing instead of nurturing a connection. Makes it easier to cheat. The list of why it needs to be deleted is endless."

fullmetalbby Report

#43

"Lying. I genuinely wonder what society would look like if lying wasn't an option."

michacu Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Lies can be beneficial to keep peace or staying save in different situations.

#44

"The act of Adultery: I have seen so many Kids grow up messed up because of broken families and adulterous parents. I have seen literally hundreds of them. I have seen Men who thought everything was fine and who loved their wives suffer PTSD after finding their wives cheated.

I have seen women with the same issues but much less of them. 80% of divorces are initiated by women and according to studies, 60% are because the wife cheated. It was the U.K .study.

Adultery is the breakdown of the family (It also affects all families LGBTQ and traditional."

ScatheArdRhi Report

#45

"Mobile Game ads that are completely irrelevant to the game itself."

Ki1s Report

#46

"Child abuse of any kind. Kids deserve to grow up happy and healthy in an environment around people that nurture and love them."

sanitychaos Report

#47

"My next-door neighbor."

RepublicOfMoron Report

#48

"Tinnitus. That damn loud beeping. (Luckily mine isn’t all the time and is usually easy to ignore)."

stooferpoof Report

James016
James016
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Yes please, mine is minor but there are occasions where it is really noticable

#49

"Humans. We're bad."

3Magic_Beans Report

Justaboredpotato
Community Member
Community Member
40 minutes ago

We're not all bad but unfortunately there are a lot of crappy people which should be removed

#50

"TikTok."

Deathstroke_3627 Report

#51

"Narcissistic, power-hungry, mean people."

raili_riley Report

#52

"The Q conspiracy. It took away my family. My dad and stepmom completely went no-contact and broke my kids' hearts almost a year ago, and his whole side of the family followed suit. I miss my dad, stepmom, and sisters. My baby sister had her first baby last year, named him after Ted Cruz, and I have never gotten to meet him. I've seen 2 pictures of him."

ImReallyNotKarl Report

#53

"My 75k student loan debt."

Cerdjee4 Report

#54

"Guns."

wArpig55 Report

#55

"Disabilities. So many people are hindered by their disabilities and people often overlook the issues that reside with having disabilities."

Spoon_Microwave Report

Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Or victim blame them by claiming they're liars or scroungers after a free ride in life. Or they aren't doing enough to help themselves :-(

#56

"Poverty."

MisoBerryHoni Report

#57

"I would give anything just to delete my trashy past and restart over."

Choice-Instance-8409 Report

#58

"Scams."

BenTenInches Report

#59

"Covid."

juno_october Report

#60

"Having to diet."

hemidak Report

#61

"Migraines."

olivinemultichrome Report

#62

"Wasps. Sorry, I’m selfish. I hate having to give myself a 20-minute pep talk to let the dogs outside. I would love to live in a world without being afraid of going outside."

reddit.com Report

#63

"Toxic Femininity."

oseanmcmora Report

#64

"Social Media."

squibblord Report

#65

"Child labor."

Icy_Lingonberry1211 Report

#66

"All Immune diseases( like cholinergic urticaria... I am suffering from it so annoying)."

likmakok69 Report

#67

"Spiders and roaches."

Jordanthe7th Report

Justaboredpotato
Community Member
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Let's see what Headless Roach has to say about this

#68

"Climate change."

Nehcmas Report

#69

"Irresponsible parenting."

Link_hunter9 Report

#70

"Money."

Sok_Taragai Report

#71

"Any form of extremism."

Masspoint Report

#72

"Organized religion."

ronmsmithjr Report

#73

"Infertility."

JumboShrimpPosture Report

#74

"Personality worship and ideological indoctrination. Plenty of charismatic and likable people are great at attracting supporters and building coalitions but make terrible decisions about governance and policy. Plenty of belief systems appear beneficial or positive in theory, but have unpredicted destructive consequences when implemented in the real world. If people were willing to honestly review empirical evidence and alter their approach, and cared less about reinforcing their own beliefs, then government, religion, and commerce could be more effective and beneficial for everyone."

Contain_the_Pain Report

#75

"All the embarrassing memories everybody has that keep them awake at night."

FilCarrets Report

#76

"Panic attacks."

Tech_icon Report

#77

"Ignorance/Lack of Education. It would solve a ludicrous number of other issues like crime, poverty, and racism, and would put us on a much better footing to solve issues like climate change because people would stop voting from ignorance."

tesseract4 Report

#78

"Twitter!"

Prinzern Report

#79

"Laws of physic, just want to see the chaos that follows."

Feet_with_teeth Report

#80

"Dogs that bark unnecessarily."

______b______ Report

#81

"The internet. I'm sure that a lot of people who are old enough to remember life before the internet will agree."

MiffyCurtains Report

#82

"Entitled people."

Maisix Report

#83

"Hangovers."

Stowford164 Report

#84

"Landlords that don't fix anything."

reddit.com Report

#85

"So many options. Cigarettes, plastic bags, and so on. But I would go with political bribery."

Arizonagreg Report

#86

"Obesity."

vertigo-1996 Report

#87

"Factory farming."

cwarde1 Report

#88

"Bad Faith."

corbinzahrt Report

#89

"Fox News."

Accomplished-Ad-5951 Report

#90

"NFTs."

starseeker37 Report

#91

"Headaches."

reddit.com Report

#92

"Victim mentality."

WinAshamed9850 Report

#93

"Get rid of cancel culture!!!"

249ba36000029bbe9749 Report

#94

"Pain for women while giving birth to their child. After having seen the difficulty of my wife and my sister when they gave birth to my son and nephew respectively I will never understand why God made it so difficult to bring new life into the world."

harishsvs Report

#95

"People who seek to force others to conform to their own internal worldview. Nobody but gods is entitled to have others define themselves in servitude. And no humans are gods."

reddit.com Report

#96

"Extreme anything really. Why don’t we all just get along."

TheBigRedOne13 Report

#97

"Alcohol."

malinwa4ever Report

#98

"Dirt in my fingernails."

Mr_Chasm Report

