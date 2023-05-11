However, there are many examples from meta-films, which have characters that we are more willing to associate with and in such a way accept our human imperfections or flaws. The classic example and one of the pioneers of a meta-film is Federico Fellini’s “8 ½” capturing and at the same time exploring the creative process by following a film director’s character, who is struggling to come up with ideas for his next movie and showing challenges as well as rewards of working in a film industry and of artistic creation in general.

One of the more recent examples of a film going meta is Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which shows a more vulnerable, but accordingly possibly more relatable portrait of an actor, rather than glamorous pictures of actors from the times of classic Hollywood. In "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", one of the ways such an effect is achieved is by using a repetitive motive, showing Rick Dalton’s character played by Leonardo DiCaprio breaking into tears, thinking his career peak as an actor has come to an end or for forgetting his line in front of the crew.