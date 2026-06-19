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Behind Trump And Melania’s Separate White House Bedroom Doors And A Habit That Left Staff Speechless
Donald Trump in a suit and Melania in a pink blazer walk, reflecting their separate White House bedroom doors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Behind Trump And Melania’s Separate White House Bedroom Doors And A Habit That Left Staff Speechless

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A new book has offered a rare glimpse into Donald and Melania Trump’s life inside the White House, including the couple’s separate bedrooms and the US president’s late-night habits.

The Trumps, who have been married since 2005 and share a son, Barron, have long faced speculation that they’re not as united as they appear to be in public.

Highlights
  • A new book reveals details about Donald and Melania Trump’s White House bedrooms and an alleged feud over the White House ballroom.
  • The book, ‘Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,’ was written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
  • It further suggests that the US president has a late-night habit that is affecting White House staff.

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, the friction in their relationship is reflected in how they occupy space in the presidential residence.

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    A new book sheds light on Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship dynamics
    Donald Trump and Melania at an event. This image highlights their White House bedroom doors and habits.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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    The authors claim Melania occupies the traditional White House master bedroom, which has a dressing room and en suite bathroom, while Trump has moved into a neighboring room that was traditionally used as a living room.

    This arrangement was previously used by former president John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy during their time in the White House.

    Haberman and Swan reported that Trump allegedly “competed” with Melania over who had the better-decorated room, as revealed in an excerpt seen by The Daily Mail.

    Trump and Melania walking on a red carpet. This photo emphasizes their White House bedroom doors and habits.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    A social media post about Trump and Melania's White House bedroom habits, stating, He never sleeps. Makes sense.

    Image credits: Real_Scribe2

    A social media post discussing Trump's and Melania's White House bedroom habits, specifically cleanliness.

    Image credits: aishamusic

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    “In the early weeks of the new administration, items were spirited from the second-floor corridor into the President’s bedroom,” the authors wrote.

    “Sometimes Trump carried the objects in himself, rearranging things across the private quarters on a whim.”

    When White House staff reminded the president that he was taking items from the Center Hall that his wife had personally chosen, Trump allegedly “made clear he didn’t care.”

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    “He seemed almost to be competing with her – determined to have the better room.” 

    The couple, who married in 2005, have reportedly claimed separate rooms at the White House
    A White House floor plan highlighting Melania's separate bedroom, which relates to Trump and Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

    Trump’s bedroom makeover “generated such a flurry of activity that staff often felt caught between the two Trumps,” the authors wrote.

    Amid the alleged décor war, White House staff had to find replacements for certain items that Melania had picked and send them to the first lady for approval.

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    The book, which hits shelves on June 23, suggests that the couple also had a major disagreement over the scale of the White House ballroom.

    A White House bedroom with a four-poster bed, blue and white canopy, and a writing desk. Melania Trump's separate White House bedroom.

    Image credits: JFK Library

    A social media post discussing Trump and Melania's separate White House bedroom doors and living arrangements.

    Image credits: Pie_Oh_My_

    A social media post questioning Melania Trump's presence in the White House, regarding the separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: katemacey

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    The project reportedly involved demolishing the East Wing, where the first lady traditionally had her offices, in October.

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    Melania allegedly opposed the large-scale project, not only because of the ballroom’s location but also because she preferred to live in a “quiet environment with minimal disturbances” rather than in a “construction zone.”

    Trump reportedly has carpeting in his personal bathroom
    Ronald and Nancy Reagan in a decorated White House bedroom, featuring floral wallpaper and elegant furniture, symbolizing separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

    The book also reveals Trump’s unusual preference for carpeted bathrooms.

    The feature, which was popular in American homes in the 1970s, reportedly returned to the White House after the 80-year-old won his second presidency.

    “The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath,” Haberman and Swan penned.

    A White House bedroom with blue patterned curtains, a wooden dresser, a television, and an armchair, suggesting separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: JFK Library

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Elaine discussing Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: EBCheshire

    Screenshot of a tweet by My America Gone Astray about Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: JanetJarred

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    “The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet – never an actual bath mat – over the larger one.”

    To ensure good hygiene, White House staff reportedly clean and rotate the carpet pieces.

    The US president is believed to have a late-night snacking habit that includes Starbucks and chips
    Donald Trump and Melania pose with a couple in the White House, relevant to their separate bedroom doors.

    Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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    Elsewhere in the book, the authors claim that the president has a late-night snacking habit and doesn’t always throw the wrappers in the trash.

    “A nighttime snacker, the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

    “The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils.”

    Exterior view of the White House under construction, related to Trump and Melania's White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: commons.wikimedia.org

    Regime Change, which covers the first year of Trump’s second presidency, is based on “hundreds of interviews and unprecedented reporting from deep within the administration’s most closely guarded rooms,” the authors explained.

    Screenshot of a tweet by jillkrissy commenting on Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: Bronsmettel

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a wealthy developer and staff, relating to White House bedroom details.

    Image credits: AhavaR22

    Trump and Melania met at a New York Fashion Week party held at the Kit Kat Klub in Manhattan in 1998.

    “He projected a sense of authenticity. He had a zest for life that was infectious,” the former model wrote in her memoir about the qualities that drew her to the real estate mogul.

    “He was successful and hardworking, but also so down to earth and real. I really liked that about him.”

    Melania stayed at the White House for only 14 days during Trump’s first 108 days in office last year
    An exterior view of the White House, with a band and crowd, pertaining to White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: commons.wikimedia.org

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    The speculation that the two are no longer together stems partly from a New York Times report stating that, during Trump’s first 108 days in office last year, his wife spent fewer than 14 days at the White House.

    Those who believe they’re separated behind closed doors maintain that they put on a united front for the cameras to protect Trump’s public image. 

    Melania Trump walking down a White House colonnade, linked to discussions about White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: commons.wikimedia.org

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    Then there are the conspiracy theorists who have taken this belief a step further, claiming that Melania has a “body double” who sometimes accompanies Trump at public events when the real one doesn’t want to join him.

    Both Trumps have addressed the bizarre theory, with Melania’s spokesperson calling it a “ridiculous non-story” and the president referring to skeptics as “deranged.” 

    People reacted to the book’s claims about the Trumps’ marital crisis
    Screenshot of a social media post about White House cleaning costs, related to White House bedroom habits.

    Image credits: Lady_Pup

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    Screenshot of a social media post about separate bedrooms, in context of Trump and Melania White House bedroom habits.

    Image credits: DelorisCrater2

    Simon111xyz tweet: Charles and Camilla have separate houses, relating to Trump and Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: Simon111xyz

    Ali Mansouri tweet: Are the doors locked? Or can they visit each other? regarding Trump and Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: drmansouri36

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    SideKick tweet: Don't all presidents? referencing Trump and Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: datSideKick

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    Lawson Kofax tweet: 75% of couples in their 50's and above have separate bedrooms, discussing Trump and Melania's separate White House bedroom doors.

    Image credits: LawsonPowell4

    The Great Fiasco tweet: Father in law throwing out silverware due to Dementia, not recklessness or carelessness.

    Image credits: great_fiasco

    A tweet by Janet McCoy replying to OccupyDemocrats, asking if anyone is surprised he's a slob.

    Image credits: mccoy10371

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    A tweet by John Walston about Trump and Melania's separate White House bedroom doors, stating he's gross in public too.

    Image credits: BuzzWhacker

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    A tweet by ElectricTorque discussing Trump's habit and suggesting knocking down the White House due to the stink.

    Image credits: ElectricTorque3

    A tweet by Martin expressing that Trump and Melania deserve each other, regarding their separate White House bedroom habits.

    Image credits: martin20092249

    A tweet by Rose Sears, commenting on Trump's habit and stating he's pretty gross out in the open, too.

    Image credits: RoseSears51611

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    A social media post referencing a staff habit at the White House, with text expressing concern for the staff.

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    Image credits: pmistlb48726

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carpeted bathrooms are pretty unsanitary. Any bets that ol' Mel is just staying cuz of her "portion" of the estate when he's gone?

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carpeted bathrooms are pretty unsanitary. Any bets that ol' Mel is just staying cuz of her "portion" of the estate when he's gone?

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