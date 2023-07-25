Ignorant Landlord Regrets Not Taking Mold Seriously, Now Has To Pay $50k

Renting a home creates a binding agreement between the tenant and their landlord. Though the exact details of each and every contract might differ, the essence remains the same: the tenant promises to treat the property with respect while the landlord is in charge of the necessary maintenance and repairs. Ideally, both sides can work together to ensure a high level of living. But we’re not living in an ideal world now, are we? If one side fails in their duties, things fall apart.

Redditor u/condiments4u opened up about how they got back at their landlord who refused to fix a mold overgrowth problem that was making the OP’s life hell. The landlord ended up paying at least $50k in fines for their ignorance. Read on for the full story.

It wasn’t immediately apparent that the wooden home the OP had moved into back in college was unfit for habitation. However, they quickly realized that something was wrong. Their allergies were acting up. And even more disturbingly, their cat was behaving extremely weirdly. It was only after a trip to the vet that a theory began forming in the redditor’s mind: it was probably due to mold.

Lo and behold, a bit of investigative work led to the truth. The landlord had haphazardly tried to cover up the areas where the mold went wild in the damp, unventilated house. Redditor u/condiments4u tried to be diplomatic at first. They got in touch with their landlord, asking him to fix the issue. However, he didn’t take it seriously and never showed up.

So the OP did some research. They looked up the local laws and decided to reach out to the municipality, which sent an inspector to evaluate the size of the problem. Even at this point, the landlord was unwilling to put in the work to improve the property. After the OP moved out (luckily, they quickly found a better place!), they learned that their former landlord had paid at least $50k in fines. Justice served? Absolutely.

Proper ventilation is vital to prevent mold from spreading

Mold is extremely common everywhere and it’s nearly impossible to prevent it from entering your home. However, it doesn’t mean that it’ll spread everywhere: it thrives in wet places, like around leaks and areas affected by flooding.

It grows especially well on wet cardboard, paper products, ceiling tiles, and wood products. What’s more, the CDC warns that it can also grow in dust, wallpaper, insulation, drywall, carpet, fabric, and upholstery.

Some people can be very sensitive to mold: they may wheeze, have a stuffy nose, or have itchy eyes or skin. Others may even suffer from fevers and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent mold from thriving in your home is to properly maintain the building. Look for signs of visible mold and water damage, as well as large concentrations of condensation. Ensure that these areas are dried and cleaned properly.

Meanwhile, consistently ventilate the area and reduce the humidity either with an air conditioner or dehumidifier. Cracking open a window works, too! You may also want to avoid having carpets in your bathroom because they’re potentially good breeding grounds for mold. If you see that a carpet’s moldy, throw it out and clean the area.

All of this can be prevented by having a landlord who properly maintains the property and cares about the quality of life their tenants have. If someone’s paying for rent, the last thing they want is to breathe in mold spores all day long. Though it’s difficult to gauge whether you’re dealing with a good or bad landlord when first meeting them, there are some subtle signs that you might need to look for alternatives.

It’s essential that you recognize the early warning signs that you might be dealing with a bad landlord

For instance, one giant red flag is if your landlord doesn’t let you view the property before moving in. You should never—and we mean never!—sign a lease before you’ve at least toured the place. Otherwise, you’ll end up renting an apartment potentially full of problems with no choice but to live there until either your lease ends or you break the contract and lose your deposit.

It also helps if you take your landlord’s comments about the property with a grain of salt. Renthop notes that, for example, if they try to downplay the mold issue in the property, then the problem is likely far more serious. Similarly, if they say that there are some issues with the household appliances, expect them to act up far more frequently than you’d have initially thought.

What’s more, you should read the contract in detail before signing it. If there’s any vagueness that sets off your alarm bells, ask your landlord to clear it up and change the phrasing. Proper landlords aren’t afraid of modifying the contract to suit both parties; bad ones will try to get you to sign it ASAP.

