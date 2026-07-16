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After Couple’s Viral World Cup Moment Had Fans Urging Her To Divorce Him, Expert Lip Reader Reveals What They Really Said
A World Cup couple, the woman in a red top, the man in a yellow shirt, and a flag, after their viral moment.
Couples, Relationships

After Couple’s Viral World Cup Moment Had Fans Urging Her To Divorce Him, Expert Lip Reader Reveals What They Really Said

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Nicola Hickling, a deaf investigative and forensic lip reader, has shared her analysis of what was said in the viral video of a South African couple arguing at the World Cup.

The exchange began after the woman glanced at the man’s phone, and whatever she saw appeared to leave her visibly upset.

The clip quickly fueled speculation online, with many convinced she had caught him looking at another woman.

Highlights
  • A forensic lip reader claims the viral World Cup couple’s argument was not about another woman.
  • The incident had sparked divorce speculation, with many fans blaming the man for ruining his partner’s experience.
  • The clip also brought the Coldplay kiss cam controversy back into the spotlight, as many joked that the cameraman was the same at both events.

Several netizens predicted the couple would “get divorced soon” and faulted the man for refusing to disengage as she attempted to regain her composure.

RELATED:

    The lip reader disputed netizens’ theory that the exchange centered on another woman

    A man watching the World Cup on his phone, sparking a viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: cocoblvd

    The video dates back to June 24, when South Africa faced off against South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico.

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    The FIFA cameraman dedicated ample time to showing viewers the argument between the pair, whose identities remain unknown.

    @cocoblvd That escalated quickly 🥴 #bafanabafana#worldcup2026#worldcupfunnyvideos#worldcupfunnymemes#soccertiktok♬ original sound – DJ Phaphane

    Though the footage was originally shared by viewers on TikTok, it surfaced on other social media platforms, including Instagram, as recently as July 12-13, helping it gain wider traction.

    Hickling deciphered the video for the Daily Mail on July 15.

    A couple at the World Cup, where the man is engrossed in his phone, leading to a viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: cocoblvd

    The woman in the dress accidentally hit the little boy next to her with her flag, leading her to apologize, the lip reader said.

    While turning her head back toward the field, she glanced at her man’s phone, and he went on to unapologetically give her a better view of what had him engrossed.

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    “There is nothing to see. The lads took pictures and sent them,” he appears to have said, according to Hickling.

    The World Cup couple after the woman questions the man about his phone, part of their viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: cocoblvd

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    The woman then asks, “Why are you looking?” to which he responds, “I’m not looking at other women.”

    The two go back and forth before the man says, “Maybe this is why [I] don’t mention things.

    “That’s enough,” she responds.

    Finally, the man is seen saying, “Shut up,” before she replies, “I’m sick of you arguing.”

    Social media users criticized the man for spoiling his partner’s mood

    The World Cup couple during their viral moment, as the man responds to his partner's questions about his phone.

    Image credits: cocoblvd

    “Her whole day was ruined,” one commented, while another asked, “Bro, why not just apologize and move on?”

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    “Uhh, men,” a third simply stated.

    “Notice how he wasn’t having fun until he upset her?” a fourth pointed out in response.

    “And the audacity to do that little dancy dance after???” wrote a fifth.

    The man was captured on camera breaking out into a groove and enjoying his snack, which he also proceeded to feed to a different woman beside him as his partner looked ahead.

    One user mocked the man, joking that he would complain about the divorce coming “out of nowhere” in the future, despite this moment.

    Some defended him while taking issue with the cameraman for lingering on the couple’s private moment

    The World Cup couple after the viral moment, as the man reassures his partner he isn't looking at other women.

    Image credits: cocoblvd

    “She ruined her own mood. There was no reason to nag,” one said.

    “Men always get blamed for nothing,” asserted another.

    “Cameraman was there for all the drama,” a separate user said.

    “He wanted the whole story,” remarked a fourth.

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    A couple at a World Cup moment, with text overlay, central to their viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: cocoblvd

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    Many likened him to the cameraman from the July 2025 Coldplay scandal.

    During the British pop band’s Foxborough, Massachusetts, concert, the kiss cam operator blasted a couple embracing on the stadium’s big screen. This led them to scramble to hide their faces.

    Frontman Chris Martin joked to the crowd, “Oh, what… either they’re having an affair, or they’re very shy.”

    Netizens later identified the duo as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the CEO and chief People Officer of the tech company Astronomer.

    It turned out they were indeed in a secret relationship, with the context of their marriages being complicated.

    Both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot resigned from their positions amid intense scrutiny over their relationship

    A close-up of a woman at a World Cup match with a sad expression, central to a viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: cocoblvd

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    In an exclusive interview with The New York Times in December, Cabot said she was privately and amicably separated from her husband at the time, while acknowledging that she knew her boss was married.

    However, she claimed Byron told her he was actively planning a divorce.

    Cabot described their kiss cam moment as a “bad decision” that she made while under the influence of liquor.

    She said she took accountability for her misjudgment by giving up her career.

    “That’s the price I chose to pay.”

    She additionally revealed that she received more than 60 threats against her life following the incident. 

    Byron’s resignation was announced by Astronomer on July 19.

    The viral moment involving the South African couple continued to spark debate among netizens

    A social media post with a comment about the viral World Cup moment, urging her to divorce him.

    Image credits: anticlipclippg

    Another social media comment about the viral World Cup moment and expert lip reader revelations.

    Image credits: Tillyies

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    A third social media comment about the viral World Cup moment, adding to the expert lip reader discussion.

    Image credits: ghostinheel

    A tweet from ChiefsEliminated about the viral World Cup moment, claiming the woman ruined it, not the man.

    Image credits: DirtyD1234

    A tweet from Yame clarifying that the couple in the viral World Cup moment are siblings.

    Image credits: yamecaffe

    A tweet from babelulua with flags in the username, commenting on the cameraman's nosiness at the viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: babelulua

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    A tweet from Laura suggesting people are overreacting to the viral World Cup moment, seeing no explosive fight.

    Image credits: Laurai4o

    A tweet from Francis Wealth laughing at the idea of being spotted like the viral World Cup couple in public.

    Image credits: Northernigbobwo

    A tweet from Osagie Peter odion about the biggest quarrel of the World Cup moment caught on camera.

    Image credits: Plutowave021

    A tweet from Genji saying 'She was pissed' about the viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: GeorgeNjoro635

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    A tweet from Laycolin commending the cameraman for capturing the viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: Laycoln001

    A tweet from Dianne King calling the man from the viral World Cup moment 'an arrogant jerk'.

    Image credits: DianneK14648418

    A tweet from LaTonya speculating about the viral World Cup moment, involving a snack and a possible misunderstanding.

    Image credits: BlancheXXX0

    Screenshot of a tweet from Africa Media Solutions saying, I want to be the divorce layer there, referring to a viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: MafiosShonhiwa

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    Screenshot of a tweet from Mr. anonymous saying, He's cheating or he's betting?, asking about the viral World Cup couple.

    Image credits: KumawatJP007

    Screenshot of a tweet from Jeff saying, His boys groupchat got leaked for sure, commenting on the viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: inthemindofJeff

    Screenshot of a tweet from Lady Lolo saying, Men will never turn down an opportunity to embarrass themselves, in response to the viral World Cup moment.

    Image credits: lady_lolo69

    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And once again a couples private business becomes a viral moment because some loser filmed it. I feel the maturity level of the social media generation is so far in the toilet it will never recover.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And once again a couples private business becomes a viral moment because some loser filmed it. I feel the maturity level of the social media generation is so far in the toilet it will never recover.

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