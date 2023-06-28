Photo ballet in the most beautiful places in the world is actually a combination of three arts in one: dance, photography and nature or architecture. In my opinion, this combination further enhances the enjoyment and feelings that can be obtained from the frame. Try playing the music for every frame that pops into your head - and write it down in the comments so everyone can feel what you felt.

The magic of a stopped moment is the frozen movements of the ballet, the glazed moment of the existence of reality is the very frame that is unique.

Feel it with me. I love ballet. I enjoy traveling. And I love taking pictures. So every frame is the pinnacle of my bliss.

#1

Nikola-Lenivets, Model: Maria

#2

Cappadocia, Model: Violetta Jirova

#3

Pink Lake Sasyk-Sivash, Model: Violetta

#4

Pink Lake Sasyk-Sivash, Model: Violetta

#5

Nikola-Lenivets, Model: Maria

#6

Baikal, Model: Elizaveta Lobanova

#7

Kenya, Model: Violetta Jirova

#8

Socotra, Model: Violetta Jirova

#9

Baikal, Model: Elizaveta Lobanova

#10

Pink Lake Sasyk-Sivash, Model: Violetta

#11

Cappadocia, Model: Elena Kopteva

#12

Cafe Pushkin, Model: Evangelina Melnikova

#13

Lupin Fields, Model: Stanislava Postnova

#14

Harrods, London, Model: Alisa Ester

#15

Model: Valeria Bespalova

#16

Prague, Model: Violetta

#17

Canada, Model: Valeria Bespalova

#18

Baikal, Model: Elizaveta Lobanova

#19

Netherlands, Model: Valeria Bespalova

#20

London, Model: Violetta

#21

Model: Valeria Bespalova

#22

Bolshoi Theatre, Model: Darian Volkova

#23

Montenegro, Model: Violetta

#24

Lupin Fields, Model: Stanislava Postnova

#25

Moscow, Model: Valeria Bespalova

#26

Maldives, Model: Valeria Bespalova

#27

Izmailovo, Models: Ksenia Abdulkarimiva, Georgy Stemlakh

#28

Mont Saint-Michel, Model: Evangelina Melnikova

#29

Cafe Pushkin, Model: Julia Lipnitskaya

#30

Provence, Model: Anna

#31

Maldives, Model: Violetta

#32

Baikal, Model: Elizaveta Lobanova

#33

St. Petersburg

#34

Cafe Pushkin, Model: Evangelina Melnikova

#35

France, Model: Evangelina Melnikova

#36

Mont Saint-Michel, Model: Evangelina Melnikova

#37

Komsomolskaya Station, Model: Darian Volkova

#38

Model: Polina Repik

#39

Hotel Metropol, Model: Darian Volkova

#40

London, Model: Violetta

