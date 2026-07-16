Controversial Reason Star’s Manhood Kept Out Of Racy ‘House Of The Dragon’ Scene Finally Uncovered By Fans

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The latest House of the Dragon episode has fans dissecting one of its most talked-about scenes after an unexpected detail sparked widespread speculation online.

Continuing Game of Thrones‘ long-running tradition of memorable bathtub scenes, the sequence quickly became a talking point among fans. As viewers focused on James Norton‘s Ormund Hightower, many questioned why the scene stopped just short of what they expected.

Highlights James Norton's viral bathtub scene has fans questioning one unexpected creative decision.

A hidden detail from the episode has sparked fresh debate across the House of the Dragon fandom.

Fans think they've uncovered why the racy scene stopped just short of a major reveal.

Now, eagle-eyed fans believe they’ve uncovered the surprising reason behind the creative decision.

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New House of the Dragon star’s racy scene sparked online frenzy

Image credits: HBO

Actor James Norton joined the cast of House of the Dragon for the third season. He plays Ormund Hightower, the Lord of Oldtown and Alicent’s cousin who raises her youngest son, Daeron Targaryen, away from King’s Landing.

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In the fourth episode, titled Tumbleton, Norton is featured shirtless in a bathtub scene as his character deals with a group of disgruntled nobles. As he steps out of the tub, the 40-year-old English actor appears nak*d before drying himself and donning a robe.

Image credits: HBO

The sequence quickly dominated social media, with fans praising the actor’s physique. On X, many viewers admitted the scene made them forget Norton was playing a villain, and some even vowed to switch their allegiance from Team Black to Team Green.

“If you increase Ormund’s screen time a bit more, you’ll turn me into a greenhorn,” one fan wrote.

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Another commented, “I’m not a fan of the Greens, but this one is zaddy coded.”

“In this scene, I completely forgot that I hated him,” a third added.

The controversial reason James Norton’s manhood was kept out of the scene

Image credits: HBO

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The moment turned Norton into an instant fan favorite, with his popularity surging across social media. However, many questioned why the sequence stopped just short of a full-frontal reveal.

Some also pointed out that the franchise has had no issue with graphic depictions of male privates in the past.

he can show me his Hightower any day 🔥” or “Ormund just converted me to Team Green🔥🔥 — McCOY (@1youngMcCoy) July 13, 2026

One user wrote, “The fact that we got this scene but we didn’t get to see his Hightower proves that Ryan Condal hates his audience.”

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“I thought I was going to witness another GoT moment,” a second stated.

A third shared, “I was fully expecting a Ser Arlan-level reveal.”

Image credits: HBO

Some fans argued that Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s presence in the scene may have influenced how it was filmed, pointing to UK child protection laws governing minors and the production of indecent images.

“They didn’t show it because Benjamin Ainsworth (Daeron) is a minor in the scene,” one fan noted.

James Norton opens up about his House of the Dragon bathtub scene

Image credits: HBO

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After the episode drew attention to his physique, Norton addressed the viral scene during an interview with TVLine. He said he had suggested letting the moment play out longer.

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“Coming into the show at a later stage, you have the benefit of being able to see and feel the tone. And the show is epic and muscular and terrifying and playful and fun and irreverent,” Norton explained.

The actor also noted that he was comfortable taking such a “big swing” with his character because he trusted showrunner Ryan Condal and the rest of the crew.

Image credits: HBO

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Norton admitted he was enjoying the online attention, especially the memes inspired by Ormund.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it in terms of how many memes I’m in,” Norton said.

Rhaena seriously needs to visit Ormund’s salon, so he can help get back in her Targaryen supremacy hair style. pic.twitter.com/ucSrrViuTY — Lorxel ×͜× (@lorxell) July 14, 2026

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After Ormund dyed a farm boy’s hair to pass him off as Daeron Targaryen, fans flooded social media with jokes about the Lord of Oldtown’s unexpected hairdressing skills.

The bathtub scene has only intensified fans’ reactions to the character, whom Norton described as a “playful and dark” villain.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.