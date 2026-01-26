Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ser Arlan’s Shocking Full Frontal Scene In AKOTSK Sparks Hilarious Memes As Showrunner Reveals Inspiration
Two men in medieval cloaks riding horses in a forest, linked to Ser Arlan's shocking full frontal scene meme.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Ser Arlan’s Shocking Full Frontal Scene In AKOTSK Sparks Hilarious Memes As Showrunner Reveals Inspiration

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
1

27

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is making a trend out of graphic opening scenes, as episode 2 features another shocking moment, focusing on Dunk’s master, Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb). 

In a flashback, the old hedge knight is seen wandering out of a cabin to answer nature’s call. Viewers were shocked as Ser Arlan’s “knighthood” was on full display, and its size left them stunned. 

Highlights
  • A shockingly bold cold open in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 2 sent fans into a meme frenzy shortly after its release.
  • Showrunner Ira Parker explained the unexpected reason behind Ser Arlan’s now-viral full-frontal moment.
  • Despite divisive gross-out humor, the spin-off is taking a polar opposite approach to graphic scenes compared to the main series.

After Ser Duncan’s wildly divisive defecation scene in episode 1, the moment quickly became a hot topic on social media. 

“Are they gonna have some crude joke in every episode for shock value?” one viewer asked on X.

RELATED:

    A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner breaks down episode 2’s shocking opening scene

    Ser Arlan's Shocking Full Frontal Scene In AKOTSK Sparks Hilarious Memes As Showrunner Reveals Inspiration

    Image credits: HBO

    In a behind-the-scenes look at the episode, showrunner Ira Parker revealed the real reason he wanted Ser Arlan to be depicted without any clothes while taking a leak. He felt that the character had a strange serenity about him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parker did not feel that the depiction of Ser Arlan’s knighthood was blown out of proportion. The co-creator explained that since most of the episode degraded the hedge knight, he wanted Dunk’s deceased master to have “one special thing” about him. 

    “The reason Sir Arlan has what he has is because we spend the whole episode taking a sh*t on him,” he said. 

    Ser Arlan's Shocking Full Frontal Scene In AKOTSK Sparks Hilarious Memes As Showrunner Reveals Inspiration

    Image credits: GameofThrones/YouTube

    Despite Parker’s intentions to show Ser Arlan in a more positive light, the moment went viral because most viewers did not expect a nearly 60-year-old character to be fully na*ked, resulting in some hilarious reactions and memes.

    One fan said, “Starting off the second episode of A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, showing an old man with a THICK dangling foot long is certainly a choice.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Wow, whose idea was it to make him Ser Arlan the long?” asked another.

    Did they use a prosthetic private part for Ser Arlan in AKOTSK episode 2? Ira Parker reveals inspiration

    Ser Arlan's Shocking Full Frontal Scene In AKOTSK Sparks Hilarious Memes As Showrunner Reveals Inspiration

    Image credits: HBO

    During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Parker admitted that Ser Arlan’s full frontal moment was inspired by the movie Boogie Nights

    When asked whether actor Danny Webb actually bared it all or used prosthetics for the scene, the showrunner refused to provide a clear answer. 

    “Was that a prosthetic? I forget,” he said. 

    Parker added that he thought Webb had “just showed up on set” in that condition, but suggested that his massive manhood may have been a prosthetic. 

     

    A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is taking a wildly different approach to graphic scenes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ser Arlan's Shocking Full Frontal Scene In AKOTSK Sparks Hilarious Memes As Showrunner Reveals Inspiration

    Image credits: HBO

    N*de scenes are abundant in the original series, where they were often used to shock and surprise the audience. In contrast, the spin-off employs such moments for a comedic effect. 

    Initially, viewers were divided over such a type of humor, complaining about the defecation gag in the first episode. Even creator George R. R. Martin was surprised.

    “What is this? Where did this come from? I don’t know if we really need the sh*t,” Martin said of his reaction to the gag.

    A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is streaming on HBO Max.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    A knight of the seven kingdoms
    memes

    27

    1

    27

    1

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm trying to imagine the meeting where they discuss including this scene. "Yeah, let's have him n**e!" "Oh, and make it really really BIG!" Hahahahaha! (I watched that scene - whoa was it big!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm trying to imagine the meeting where they discuss including this scene. "Yeah, let's have him n**e!" "Oh, and make it really really BIG!" Hahahahaha! (I watched that scene - whoa was it big!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT