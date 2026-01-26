Ser Arlan’s Shocking Full Frontal Scene In AKOTSK Sparks Hilarious Memes As Showrunner Reveals Inspiration

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is making a trend out of graphic opening scenes, as episode 2 features another shocking moment, focusing on Dunk’s master, Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb).

In a flashback, the old hedge knight is seen wandering out of a cabin to answer nature’s call. Viewers were shocked as Ser Arlan’s “knighthood” was on full display, and its size left them stunned.

Highlights A shockingly bold cold open in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 2 sent fans into a meme frenzy shortly after its release.

Showrunner Ira Parker explained the unexpected reason behind Ser Arlan’s now-viral full-frontal moment.

Despite divisive gross-out humor, the spin-off is taking a polar opposite approach to graphic scenes compared to the main series.

After Ser Duncan’s wildly divisive defecation scene in episode 1, the moment quickly became a hot topic on social media.

“Are they gonna have some crude joke in every episode for shock value?” one viewer asked on X.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner breaks down episode 2’s shocking opening scene

In a behind-the-scenes look at the episode, showrunner Ira Parker revealed the real reason he wanted Ser Arlan to be depicted without any clothes while taking a leak. He felt that the character had a strange serenity about him.

Parker did not feel that the depiction of Ser Arlan’s knighthood was blown out of proportion. The co-creator explained that since most of the episode degraded the hedge knight, he wanted Dunk’s deceased master to have “one special thing” about him.

“The reason Sir Arlan has what he has is because we spend the whole episode taking a sh*t on him,” he said.

Despite Parker’s intentions to show Ser Arlan in a more positive light, the moment went viral because most viewers did not expect a nearly 60-year-old character to be fully na*ked, resulting in some hilarious reactions and memes.

Ser Arlan of Pennytree 😭 pic.twitter.com/5Mu7qOEVAv — Outlaw Morgan (@praveennataraj) January 26, 2026

Watching ep 2 of AKOTSK and Ser Arlan comes on screen pic.twitter.com/scpcH4kFMf — m ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@d4rk_s1ster) January 26, 2026

One fan said, “Starting off the second episode of A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, showing an old man with a THICK dangling foot long is certainly a choice.”

“Wow, whose idea was it to make him Ser Arlan the long?” asked another.

Did they use a prosthetic private part for Ser Arlan in AKOTSK episode 2? Ira Parker reveals inspiration

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Parker admitted that Ser Arlan’s full frontal moment was inspired by the movie Boogie Nights.

When asked whether actor Danny Webb actually bared it all or used prosthetics for the scene, the showrunner refused to provide a clear answer.

“Was that a prosthetic? I forget,” he said.

Parker added that he thought Webb had “just showed up on set” in that condition, but suggested that his massive manhood may have been a prosthetic.

The first thing I saw when I opened this hellish app was Ser Arlan of Pennytree’s… penny tree pic.twitter.com/F0lqTcxhdP — Prescient Slav (@SkeptSlav) January 26, 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is taking a wildly different approach to graphic scenes

N*de scenes are abundant in the original series, where they were often used to shock and surprise the audience. In contrast, the spin-off employs such moments for a comedic effect.

Initially, viewers were divided over such a type of humor, complaining about the defecation gag in the first episode. Even creator George R. R. Martin was surprised.

“What is this? Where did this come from? I don’t know if we really need the sh*t,” Martin said of his reaction to the gag.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is streaming on HBO Max.