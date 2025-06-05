ADVERTISEMENT

It's hard to keep up with the state of tariffs under the current US administration. They target countries that supply a wide variety of goods to American consumers, including cars, electronics, groceries, liquors, lumber, and the list goes on.

There has been a lot of debate over how these on-again, off-again measures will ultimately affect the average citizen, and lately, people have begun to notice the bottom line. To help each other gain a better understanding of the true situation, they have also started sharing pictures of their new receipts, and they paint a vivid picture of the changing economic landscape.

#1

Tweet explaining how tariff costs have increased prices for guitar effects pedals, with a detailed order summary showing high customs duties.

recoveryeffects Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a social media post and DHL customs duty invoice showing high tariff costs impacting American businesses.

    adafruit.com‬ Report

    The President reportedly had five tariff goals:

    1. Better trade deals. What Trump said: "I have great respect for President Xi of China, great respect for China, but they were taking tremendous advantage of us."
    2. Boosting American industry. What Trump said: "Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country… We will supercharge our domestic industrial base."
    3. Facing off with China. What Trump said: "I have great respect for President Xi of China, great respect for China, but they were taking tremendous advantage of us."
    4. Raising revenue. What Trump said: "Now it's our turn to prosper, and in so doing, use trillions and trillions of dollars to reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt, and it'll all happen very quickly."
    5. Lower prices for US consumers. What Trump said: "Ultimately, more production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers. This will be indeed the golden age of America."
    #3

    Hand holding a price tag showing rising tariff costs for USB cables on retail store display shelves.

    It’s Happening

    Kurzz_slivr Report

    #4

    Price tags for grocery items showing varying costs, illustrating the impact of tariff costs on American consumers.

    Tariffs anyone? This is gonna be ridiculous

    Esperacchiusdamascus Report

    #5

    A hand holding an expensive mixed berry fruit container showing tariff costs affecting Americans’ wallets.

    Insane Hy-Vee prices (+ tariffs)

    tbug30 Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Hy-Vee is one of the most expensive grocery store chain in the Midwest region of the United States. I picked up a RX on Monday and grabbed a few things and cost me $70.00.

    Income from U.S. tariffs did hit a record level in April as revenue from the new trade policy started kicking in.

    Customs duties totaled $16.3 billion for the month, some 86% above the $8.75 billion collected during March and more than double the $7.1 billion from a year ago.

    While the United States is still running a massive budget deficit, the influx of tariffs helped shave some of the imbalance for the month in which the Treasury generally runs a surplus because of the income tax filing deadline.

    The surplus amounted to $258.4 billion for the month, up 23% from the same period a year ago. That cut the fiscal year-to-date total to $1.05 trillion, which was still 13% higher than a year ago.
    #6

    Receipt showing high tariff costs with government and brokerage charges totaling $640.86 impacting American wallets.

    I ordered an instrument made in Poland to be shipped to the US. (~2k usd) I thought there might be some fee, but $640 seems excessive. What exactly are these gov fees and ups brokerage paying for? Is that tariffs?

    nebb0r Report

    #7

    Tweet showing a user complaining about shocking tariff costs and high import charges hitting American wallets.

    The_Lovebutton Report

    #8

    Online checkout screen showing tariff surcharge cost of $53.33 impacting Americans' wallets during shopping.

    I just got charged a tariff surcharge

    Blake Reels Report

    #9

    Tweet from Dave Stickland reporting shock over tariff costs hitting wallets, mentioning extra 76k dollars in tariff fees on product arrival.

    dave_stickland Report

    However, the tariff policy is projected to cause a sharper slowdown in economic growth in the United States and around the world than previously expected, the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said in a Tuesday report.

    The organization predicts that GDP growth in the United States will slow to nearly half its 2024 pace in the next two years, falling from 2.8% last year to just 1.6% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026 due to the "rising trade costs."

    #10

    Sign on restaurant window explaining price increase due to import tariffs affecting costs and hitting wallets of Americans.

    I was told China would pay for these tariffs…

    FizzyBeverage Report

    #11

    Screenshot of order summary showing shocking tariff costs including $100 duties raising total to $197 impacting Americans' wallets.

    Swish_Sniper305 Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a tweet showing shocking tariff costs on a custom jacket hitting American wallets with high tariff charges.

    TheMaineWonk Report

    #13

    Checkout screen showing high import charges and total costs highlighting shocking tariff costs hitting wallets.

    It_Could_Be_True Report

    boredpanda-com_10 avatar
    Peter Parker
    Peter Parker
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Temu and Shein can rot in hell, they sell subpar products for cheap and don't care that they are full of toxins.

    Global growth as a whole is expected to shrink from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.9% in both 2025 and 2026, dropping below the at least 3% growth recorded year-over-year since 2020.

    The forecast is notably grimmer than the one the OECD released in March, when it projected the American economy would grow at a 2.2% pace this year and the world as a whole would experience 3.1% growth.
    #14

    Receipt from Ariana gyros and Kabobs in Sacramento showing high prices, illustrating shocking tariff costs hitting Americans' wallets.

    It seems as though chickens are now priced higher than beef. I wonder if the magats are getting their remorse yet, but here we go.

    Legitimate-Piano3106 Report

    #15

    Hand holding price tags showing increased costs of fishing reels, illustrating tariff cost impacts on American consumers.

    jla0 Report

    #16

    Online checkout screen showing a highlighted tariff surcharge costing $11.75 impacting American shoppers' wallets.

    loungtastic Report

    "The global economy has shifted from a period of resilient growth and declining inflation to a more uncertain path," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

    "Governments need to engage with each other to address any issues in the global trading system positively and constructively through dialogue, keeping markets open and preserving the economic benefits of rules-based global trade for competition, innovation, productivity, efficiency, and ultimately growth."
    #17

    Tweet showing shipping cost breakdown with $3 tariff fee discussed by Americans sharing shocking tariff costs.

    jlopez10111 Report

    #18

    UPS delivery notice showing $62.54 tariff fee due, highlighting shocking tariff costs hitting Americans' wallets on international orders.

    jenclark74 Report

    #19

    Checkout screen showing import charges of USD 124.90 highlighting tariff costs impacting American shoppers' wallets.

    Are "import charges" the same thing as tariffs? I know that everything is up in the air right now, but I'm asking in case anyone knows and has an answer. I'm want to order something on AliBaba and there are import charges. Are these the tariffs? Or am I going to have to pay more upon delivery on top of these import charges?

    skinnypigdesigns Report

    #20

    Checkout screen showing a $38 tariff surcharge added to the price of a Godzilla vinyl designer figure.

    toybroreviews Report

    Executives at major corporations, including Target, Goldman Sachs, and Pepsi, have been mentioning the same one-word boogeyman: uncertainty.

    A couple of court rulings last week thrust Trump's steepest tariffs into limbo, adding another layer of unpredictability as federal appeals court judges determine whether a major swath of the policies pass legal muster.
    #21

    Tweet showing a consumer highlighting unexpected tariff surcharge costs impacting American wallets.

    BIGRAY57 Report

    #22

    Twitter post showing a detailed order receipt highlighting tariff costs impacting Americans’ wallets with import fees listed.

    clarklab Report

    #23

    Receipt from Fabletics showing tariff costs added to purchase, illustrating impact of tariffs on Americans’ expenses.

    Looking over receipts and noticed I was charged a 6.25% tariff at Fabletics. First time I have seen this on a receipt. Did a little research and found all Fabletics products are from China. I realize companies build in extra fees such as tariffs in their product pricing. I am not sure if I like knowing what the tariff fee is upfront or having it built into the overall price.

    mennetax Report

    "These pretty significant policy changes – whether they're coming out of the administration or the courts – can have a big financial impact on companies," Gregory Brown, a finance professor at the University of North Carolina, told ABC News. "Profits can turn to losses, and vice versa."

    "It has to be nerve-racking for people on the front lines of this in terms of having their businesses or jobs highly affected," Brown said.
    #24

    Letter from Super7 addressing job cuts due to shocking tariff costs impacting American companies and consumers.

    super7 Report

    #25

    Tweets and notification showing Americans discussing tariff costs impacting science products and personal expenses.

    kevinmawright Report

    #26

    Order summary showing tariff surcharge increasing costs for American consumers hitting their wallets during checkout.

    jhaney__ Report

    #27

    Tweet showing shocking tariff costs of over $1100 on a $2370 order, highlighting high tariff costs impacting American wallets.

    SakurasCardShop Report

    #28

    Tweet showing high tariff costs totaling over $37,000, highlighting shocking tariff costs hitting American wallets.

    Molson_Hart Report

    #29

    Plush toy price comparison highlighting the impact of tariffs on costs and consumer wallets.

    Inflation (and Tariff) example- same product in Canada and the USA

    krowrofefas Report

    #30

    AliExpress product page showing a $99.75 makeup price difference reflecting shocking tariff costs impacting Americans’ wallets.

    Beware buying from formulamod store. Extreme tariff overcharging. I ordered a bykski tk220 pump res combo last week for about $160 before the proposed tariffs off aliexpress. I received a message asking for an extra 11 cents. Today I get a message saying they want an extra $99.75 to cover tariffs. I promptly canceled my order and reported them to aliexpress. I went and found the same item and added it to my cart. It shows $161 for checkout with no mention of a tariff surcharge. They will probably hit you up after purchase like they did to me. Buyer beware. I've attached screenshots of their prices and the message I received after my order asking for $99.75. That is way more than the clown's tariffs

    VegetableSevere6542 Report

