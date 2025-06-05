Income from U.S. tariffs did hit a record level in April as revenue from the new trade policy started kicking in.

Customs duties totaled $16.3 billion for the month, some 86% above the $8.75 billion collected during March and more than double the $7.1 billion from a year ago.

While the United States is still running a massive budget deficit, the influx of tariffs helped shave some of the imbalance for the month in which the Treasury generally runs a surplus because of the income tax filing deadline.

The surplus amounted to $258.4 billion for the month, up 23% from the same period a year ago. That cut the fiscal year-to-date total to $1.05 trillion, which was still 13% higher than a year ago.