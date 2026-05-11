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It's hard to laugh at the state of the world when we're living through turmoil. War, political chaos, economic collapse, rising gas prices and leaders acting like lunatics are no joke. But as history has proven time and again, human beings will find the humor in just about anything... eventually. Even if it once terrified them.

Some of our darkest moments have produced the most unexpectedly funny memes, jokes, cartoons, films and pieces of satire. There's a whole corner of the internet dedicated to turning historical disasters into comedy gold. Memesfromalexandria claims to have the "best memes this side of constantinople." The page is bottomless pit of the past, brought back to life through bite-sized posts. It pokes fun at history, wars and ancient evils. Bored Panda has put together the best gems from the account. Many prove that history is in fact funny as hell.