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It's hard to laugh at the state of the world when we're living through turmoil. War, political chaos, economic collapse, rising gas prices and leaders acting like lunatics are no joke. But as history has proven time and again, human beings will find the humor in just about anything... eventually. Even if it once terrified them.

Some of our darkest moments have produced the most unexpectedly funny memes, jokes, cartoons, films and pieces of satire. There's a whole corner of the internet dedicated to turning historical disasters into comedy gold. Memesfromalexandria claims to have the "best memes this side of constantinople." The page is bottomless pit of the past, brought back to life through bite-sized posts. It pokes fun at history, wars and ancient evils. Bored Panda has put together the best gems from the account. Many prove that history is in fact funny as hell.

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#1

Two men attempt to pull a historical building at night, creating funny history memes. Text reads: No one: Brits:

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Plentyofoomph
Plentyofoomph
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we just end this "no one:..." joke format? It adds absolutely nothing.

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    #2

    A funny history meme comparing Greek culture to Roman, featuring Avatar characters and a person in blue face paint.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This also works for British culture American culture.

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    #3

    Funny history meme from The Simpsons. Homer as Europeans discussing US atrocities, then revealing their own messy European history.

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    #4

    Funny history memes: A gray cat labeled Some tribes just tryna vibe gets pushed by an orange cat labeled The Roman Empire.

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    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, much later, the Spanish I*********n.

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    #5

    A funny history meme featuring Jeremy Clarkson reacting to George Washington's advice on political parties.

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    #6

    A history meme showing the US asking for territory and Mexico offering only a spoonful, then the US with a giant spoon.

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    #7

    A funny history meme showing Pharaoh in ancient Egyptian regalia looking unimpressed by modern panic over a single plague.

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    lukejwhitbread
    lukejwhitbread
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is Russian actor Yul Brynner btw. The Ten Commandments 1956.

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    #8

    Robert Downey Jr. meme asking about answering chronologically or alphabetically in a funny history meme context.

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    #9

    Funny history meme of an orangutan on a tricycle chasing a screaming child, symbolizing British tanks and German soldiers in WWI.

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    #10

    Funny history meme showing Jerry (Austria) hitting Tom (Allied powers) with 2 world wars, while Spike (Allied powers) intimidates Tom (Germany).

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    #11

    Funny history memes: Snape from Harry Potter looking shocked, with text about USSR and Finland's Winter War.

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    #12

    A funny history meme featuring Jeremy Clarkson with a monocle and mustache, captioned Theodore Roosevelt after getting shot.

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    #13

    Funny history meme depicting Tom and Jerry as the USSR and USA fighting, while third world countries (Jerry) try to survive.

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    #14

    A history meme: a large white dog labeled Mainland China, and a small white puppy labeled Industrialized Japan. Funny history memes.

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    #15

    A funny history meme from a tweet, depicting an awkward conversation between Marcus Brutus, Julius Caesar, and Gaius Longinus on the Ides of March.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny history meme about Europe ruling the world, followed by a language selection showing English, Español, and Português.

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    #17

    Funny history memes using Tom and Jerry to depict France, Germany, Treaty of Versailles, and WW2.

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    #18

    A funny history meme featuring a Coke ad saying Share Coke With America, followed by Pablo Escobar and a man holding a snack.

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    #19

    Funny history meme of a surprised man reacting to a Newton's Law joke.

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    #20

    Funny history meme showing French troops digging a tunnel encountering a bear, representing German troops.

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    #21

    Funny history meme showing Americans becoming Atheist and Russians Christian after the Cold War.

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    #22

    A funny history meme using American Dad characters. Stewie is USA, Stan is British Empire. A nurse holds Stewie who says, "I know you're coming for me," as Stan looks on.

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    #23

    Funny history meme showing Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother saying Sorry, force of habit, Germany invades Poland.

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    #24

    A sad dog in a space helmet with CCCP lettering. A funny history meme for future generations.

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    #25

    Funny history meme about a medieval king and his power-hungry brother, featuring Doofenshmirtz with an axe.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Richard the Lionheart does NOT fit this meme.

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    #26

    A funny history meme of Grogu (Baby Yoda) holding a Spartan shield, looking resolute, depicting young Spartans in the army.

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    #27

    Funny history meme of a stork delivering a baby and people trying to swat it away. Birth control wasn't invented until the 1950s.

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    #28

    Funny history meme about Russian empire alcohol ban in 1914, leading to the 1917 revolution. A red-hued figure with glowing eyes.

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    #29

    Historic-Memes

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    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is an old-time novelty photo, not a portrayal of a real treatment.

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    #30

    Funny history memes showing military evolution from muskets to nuclear bombs with corresponding upgrade/go back buttons.

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    #31

    Funny history meme featuring Randy Marsh from South Park after a fight, humorously depicting WW1 and Eastern Europe.

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    #32

    A smiling man at a podium with a microphone, representing a funny history meme about Sigmund Freud's reaction to modern slang.

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    #33

    A funny history meme showing Mr. Krabs as scientists and boots as weapons, representing the Cold War.

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    #34

    Funny history meme showing a girl (People in 1918) holding a crying boy, while a tiger (Spanish Flu) and a rabbit (WW1) are nearby.

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    #35

    A funny history meme showing priests reading the Bible in Latin, with a peasant saying, I like your funny words magic man.

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    #36

    Funny history meme of two cats labeled Germany and Russia, looking surprised. Top text: Poland: exists.

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    #37

    A funny history meme depicting Marie Curie glowing brightly from radiation, sitting at a table.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. Pierre possibly, not Marie.

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    #38

    Funny history meme from Megamind. Lord Scott says "Rise, my glorious creation. Rise!" as Britain to the US.

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    #39

    Funny history meme showing a cartoon character looking confused at a sexuality meter, pointing to "Gay."

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    #40

    Funny history meme contrasting a humble saying with large ancient statues at Abu Simbel, Egypt.

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    #41

    Funny history memes: A meme showing German recruiting tactics involving approaching and grasping a child, a humorous take on history.

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    #42

    Historic-Memes

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    #43

    Funny history meme comparing a prosperous kingdom to dried roses, showing the decline under an emperor's son.

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    #44

    Funny history meme of Leonardo DiCaprio as King Schultz with a fake smile, illustrating England's reaction to America's victory.

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    #45

    A funny history meme using a Rogue One scene. One character is Rome, another Carthage, and the third is the rest of the Mediterranean.

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    #46

    Funny history memes: Various mythologies sitting, then gravestones for all but Hinduism, symbolizing their current state.

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    #47

    A two-panel comic about a time machine. The brown character declines traveling to the past, a funny history meme.

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    #48

    Funny history memes from Pirates of the Caribbean: British flag above criticizing words, Swedish flag above Jack Sparrow.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um no, haven't heard anything bad about Sweden. But have you considered the Timurid empire?

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    #49

    Funny history meme: Google Maps showing Berlin to Paris via Belgium, with a smiling soldier in a helmet with laser eyes.

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    #50

    A funny history meme depicting founding fathers discussing free speech and guns. Perfect for history memes fans!

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    #51

    Funny history meme from The Boys, with Homelander saying Daddy's home, illustrating Napoleon's return from Elba.

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    #52

    Funny history memes: Rick and Morty characters represent USA and Soviet Union, temporarily setting aside differences to fight Germans.

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    #53

    A funny history meme depicting a man, Tsar, pouring a bottle labeled Communism onto a child, Russian people.

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    #54

    Funny history meme: Spain and Portugal taking jewels, an Incan chef confused about them wanting colorful stones.

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    #55

    Funny history memes: Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta reacting to the Alan Turing story with a dismissive expression.

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    #56

    Funny history meme of three orangutans looking confused, one asking, where potato, about the Irish Famine in 1845.

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    #57

    Funny history meme: Argentina's Falklands efforts as a car, British Empire as a menacing tank in the mirror.

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    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technically, not keep but acquire

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    #58

    Funny History Meme: Wallace from Wallace and Gromit with the text, Britain: loses America, Africa: exist, Britain: Let's try another spot.

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    #59

    Funny history meme: a man with a large mustache saying, "The wolf attacked me, but fortunately I had a pistol hidden in my moustache."

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    #60

    Historic-Memes

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    #61

    Funny history memes about Ireland, showing a cute duckling for now and an angry Tweety for the troubles.

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    #62

    Funny history memes show crying historians debating Churchill and stoic Indians acknowledging Gandhi's racism.

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    #63

    A Wojak meme featuring a crying Confederate soldier and a confident Union soldier, perfect for funny history memes.

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    #64

    Funny history meme: Map of Europe with Poland as safe haven during the Bubonic Plague, humorously showing a girl smiling amidst a burning house.

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    lukejwhitbread
    lukejwhitbread
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. I learned something. Though apparently, there is some debate about the subject.

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    #65

    Funny history meme using Plankton from Spongebob, expressing surprise at the Louisiana Purchase. Perfect for future generations.

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    #66

    A funny history meme showing Vernon Dursley getting overwhelmed by Hogwarts letters, representing rich people dodging the draft.

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    #67

    Funny history memes: A meme showing a man before and after a communist revolution, illustrating the contrast with humor.

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    #68

    Funny history memes: Eastern Europe enjoys capitalism while the USSR looks on, a meme of two office workers.

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    #69

    Funny history memes. Spongebob and Patrick as Romans, medieval knights, WW2 soldiers, and old men.

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    #70

    A funny history meme contrasting parents teaching sharing with McCarthy calling the cops, showcasing funny history memes.

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    #71

    A funny history meme depicting a man labeled Europe after WW2 walking away from a defeated Spiderman labeled World Domination.

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    #72

    Funny history memes. A meme shows Japan (Joe Swanson) reacting to Pearl Harbor and America (guy looking back) reacting to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

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    #73

    A funny history meme showing Truman and Japan, then a DJ saying Boom. Funny History Memes.

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    #74

    Funny history meme: Roman archaeology news tweet with an image of a roof tile and Latin inscription translation.

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    #75

    Funny history meme with Principal Skinner from The Simpsons saying "Pathetic" in response to a boomer's criticism.

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    #76

    Funny history memes showing a warrior like Bane and Pink Guy in a face-off. It's a humorous take on history.

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    #77

    Funny history memes comparing early 20th-century French dresses to those in the 1700s, using cartoon cat expressions.

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    #78

    Funny history memes using a scene from The Princess Bride to illustrate USA, Spain, Cuba, and the Philippines.

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    #79

    A funny history meme depicting Spain asking Napoleon what he's doing there, and Napoleon replying, You mean it's not obvious yet?

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    #80

    Funny history memes: Charlie Day conspiracy meme with a seal, depicting medieval generals vs. charging peasants.

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    #81

    Funny history memes: Oversimplified asks, Do you trust me? History memers respond, With every cell of my body.

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    #82

    Funny history meme showing an owl labeled Thomas Edison poised to catch a mouse labeled Nikola Tesla in the snow.

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    #83

    A history meme featuring two Joker figures on stairs, one small and one large, depicting Napoleon. Funny history memes.

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    #84

    A funny history meme about Commodore Perry and Japan, featuring Homelander from The Boys shooting laser beams.

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    #85

    Funny History Memes: Man in ear defenders, pointing, with text That was legal! A meme about bankers and recession.

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    #86

    Funny history meme about Russians in 1917, showing a communist kangaroo and an anarchist man.

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    #87

    A surprised Homelander from The Boys behind a smoky pane, with a funny history meme caption about Japan and Panama.

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    #88

    Funny history meme with two panels: America losing the Revolutionary War and France as Kermit in a spotlight.

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    #89

    Funny history meme: Black Sabbath as the Terminator, menacing Christian moms in the 70s. A hilarious cultural clash.

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    #90

    Historic-Memes

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