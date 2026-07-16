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Men Are Refusing To Date Women With Hips Dips, Expert Reacts
Close-up of a woman in skin-colored leggings, showcasing her torso and hips, highlighting hip dips.
Couples, Relationships

Men Are Refusing To Date Women With Hips Dips, Expert Reacts

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A tweet claiming men are refusing to date women with “hip dips” is gaining traction on social media, leading to discussions about people who have extremely specific “types.

Having a romantic type such as the classic “tall, dark, and handsome” or a preference for redheads is nothing new.

Beyond broad preferences like height or hair color, social media has amplified how worryingly specific some dating “must-haves” can be.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A viral tweet claimed some men refuse to date women with hip dips, sparking heated debates about dating preferences on social media.
    • Expert Denise Marigold explains attraction is complex and real connections often override narrow physical checklists like hip dips.
    • People’s dating preferences are also influenced by beliefs about what traits are controllable or changeable.

    A viral tweet sparked debate by claiming some men refuse to date women with hip dips
    A couple embracing on a beach, facing each other, suggesting intimacy in the context of dating women with hip dips.

    Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    An expert has since weighed in on these very niche “types” and whether they have any connection to society’s beauty standards.

    Posted by @BrianAtlas, the message at the center of controversy reads, “Hiplet trend of men refusing to date women with hip dips is INFURIATING women. If it’s okay for women to have a height preference, it’s okay for men to prefer to date women without hip dips.”

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    “Y’all are just making up stuff to dehumanize women,” one woman replied under the X post, which has amassed 6 million views.

    Close-up of a woman's lower torso in black underwear, illustrating the body area where hip dips can be present.

    Image credits: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “Men are allowed to have preferences, that’s not dehumanizing. Would you date a man shorter than you?” @BrianAtlas countered.

    “I think these men are looking for excuses to not date women,” someone else wrote, while another asked, “Wait, hips are bad now?”

    A social media user accused the man of trying to “dehumanize” women with his ultra-specific romantic “type”Diagram comparing a figure with a hip dip versus one without, visually defining hip dips.

    Image credits: BrianAtlas/X

    A social media post from Brian Atlas discussing men refusing to date women with hip dips and the ensuing debate.

    Image credits: BrianAtlas

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    Though some people may describe their ideal partner with a checklist of physical traits, experts say real-life connections don’t always work that way.

    Denise Marigold, a professor of Interpersonal Relations and Social Psychology at the University of Waterloo, shared that people’s romantic preferences are often more complex than they appear.

    Three women seen from behind, embracing each other, showcasing various body types in relation to hip dips.

    Image credits: Leire Cavia/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “People typically rate physical attractiveness as significant in selecting a mate, and there are some universals. For instance, we tend to find more symmetrical faces more attractive,” she told Bored Panda.

    “But to a large extent, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Moreover, when we get to know and like someone on a deeper level, we often begin to find them more physically attractive.”

    An expert said attraction is far more complicated than checking off a list of physical traits
    Close-up of a woman's lower torso, focusing on her hips and legs, highlighting natural body curves and potential hip dips.

    Image credits: WHstudio Leushin N/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Screenshot of a tweet by @Frog7Lovely, stating, Incel will avoid me because of my hips? THANKS HEAVEN! discussing hips dips.

    Image credits: Frog7Lovely

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    Screenshot of a tweet by @sullibible, noting men have hip dips too, reacting to the discourse around women with hip dips.

    Image credits: sullibible

    Asked about preferences for very specific features such as hip dips, Marigold said these ideals are influenced by both personal attraction and cultural beauty standards.

    However, she stressed that there is an important difference between someone’s “ideal” partner and the people they are actually attracted to in real life.

    She said that when we strike a connection with someone, that mental checklist is often thrown out the window.

    A man in glasses looks at his phone while seated at a table with a laptop and coffee, representing men dating preferences.

    Image credits: zorandim75/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Marigold added that social media can reinforce unrealistic beauty ideals, but in recent years, it has also provided a space for people to accept themselves for who they are and question those narrow definitions of beauty.

    “There is lots of social media promoting idealized versions of bodies, but there are also lots promoting body positivity/acceptance, reminding us that health comes in many shapes and sizes and our bodies don’t determine our worth.” 

    Our beliefs about what people can and cannot control shape how we judge potential partners
    A happy couple sits on the floor, laughing together, embodying healthy relationships despite societal pressures on hips dips.

    Image credits: bnenin/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Moreover, the expert noted that our dating preferences, whether for physical traits or personality, are influenced by our perceptions of what can and cannot be changed.

    “There is some debate about what you can control – for example, some people believe body shape is more controllable than it is. And some ‘personal choices’ may actually be less controllable than we believe.

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    “Those underlying beliefs are significant in how we judge people, and determine whether they would make a good partner or not.”

    Tweet by OKAYKIKI01 discussing men refusing to date women with hip dips and self-esteem.

    Image credits: OKAYKiki01

    Tweet by L discussing the male loneliness epidemic in relation to men dating women.

    Image credits: Llpciz

    Ultimately, Marigold argued that highly specific physical preferences do little to predict relationship success.

    Instead of focusing on whether someone is tall or short, has a specific hair color, or has a particular body shape, people should consider the deeper qualities that matter most in lasting relationships.

    “Most of what determines relationship satisfaction over the long-term cannot be determined by a static list of qualities,” Marigold stressed. “What’s more important is how we communicate, provide care and support, and weather stresses and transitions.”

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    Science suggests the happiest couples have one surprising habit when it comes to their partner’s flaws
    A couple holding hands, walking through a field of lavender at sunset, representing men dating women.

    Image credits: Drobot Dean/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    While some flaws such as lying and aggressive behavior are definite red flags, science suggests that minor flaws are not true deal-breakers when you genuinely like someone.

    In a 1990s study cited by the UC Davis psychologist Paul Eastwick, the longest-lasting relationships were those in which people justified their partner’s faults with “yes, but” statements, such as, “She is messy, but I wouldn’t ask her to give up her free-­spirited ways for anything.”

    The tweet sparked a debate about dating preferences and highly specific “types”
    Tweet by theron criticizing men judging women's hips and refusing to date them.

    Image credits: TjPatrick7

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    Tweet by Kyle Bernardelli stating most men dont care about hip dips, impacting men dating women.

    Image credits: KyleBernardelli

    Screenshot of a tweet from Queen Née about men refusing to date women with hip dips.

    Image credits: reh_beeXII

    Screenshot of a tweet from Micha Siegel discussing men refusing to date women with hip dips.

    Image credits: Micha_Siegel

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    Screenshot of a tweet from Ellis stating hip dips are hot, reacting to men refusing to date women.

    Image credits: ellis_ellis_ell

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    Screenshot of a tweet from kasia responding to men refusing to date women with hip dips.

    Image credits: xenomother8

    Screenshot of a tweet from Six Foot Kransky about men refusing to date women with hip dips.

    Image credits: sixfootkransky

    A social media post with a user asking about men refusing to date women with hip dips.

    Image credits: lamestchick

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    A social media post where a user cannot imagine refusing to date women with hip dips due to pelvic structure.

    Image credits: gojiberry_bbq

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    A social media post from a user expressing a desire for any hips, in response to dating women with hip dips.

    Image credits: sexysportslover

    A social media post advising girls not to worry about hip dips when dating, as good men don't care.

    Image credits: EloesOfTheStars

    A social media post discussing how women can get BBLs, in relation to men refusing to date women with hip dips.

    Image credits: girlishscent

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    Skyla's tweet about men refusing to date women with hip dips, stating most women have hip dips.

    Image credits: Skylacaio

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    Pixel's tweet responding to men refusing to date women with hip dips, calling it the 'dumbest thing'.

    Image credits: cobwebsoupp

    Moniza Hossain's tweet addressing men refusing to date women with hip dips, saying no woman cares about this.

    Image credits: moniza_hossain

    Tweet discussing dating women and men's focus on height, countering the hip dips topic.

    Image credits: Innsmouth_Eye

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    Tweet about female beauty standards, arguing they were made by women for men, related to dating.

    Image credits: TNDBWCCHVDj6v

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    A tweet stating men are refusing to date women with hip dips, sparking a debate on physical preferences.

    Image credits: Hfrozex

    A tweet about men refusing to date women with hip dips, mentioning women ranking men's appearance.

    Image credits: back_acha665

    A tweet about men refusing to date women with hip dips, discussing judging bodies and preferences.

    Image credits: BrownBrownlg

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    A tweet describing women with hip dips as misshapen pears, highlighting men refusing to date.

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    Image credits: Mads_Hattered

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you’re lonely and desperate for companionship, you don’t double down on your preferences and pass by everyone until you find that unicorn, you loosen them to give people who check many, but not all, of your boxes—-to open the field up more, rather than narrow it. ALSO, we usually end up with people who are pretty much on par with us, looks-wise, and if you aren’t perfect, you should not demand perfection from potential dates.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. How dumb can society get.

    0
    0points
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    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked at the diagram, I looked at the pictures, I read the article, I still have no idea what we're on about here.

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    Load More Comments
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    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you’re lonely and desperate for companionship, you don’t double down on your preferences and pass by everyone until you find that unicorn, you loosen them to give people who check many, but not all, of your boxes—-to open the field up more, rather than narrow it. ALSO, we usually end up with people who are pretty much on par with us, looks-wise, and if you aren’t perfect, you should not demand perfection from potential dates.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. How dumb can society get.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked at the diagram, I looked at the pictures, I read the article, I still have no idea what we're on about here.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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