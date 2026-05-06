“Her Acting’s REALLY Trying To Fight That Botox”: Anne Hathaway’s Scene in ‘The Odyssey’ Sparks Wild Reactions

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Anne Hathaway was long celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most striking faces, though public perception around her appearance has evolved in recent years.

The 43-year-old is now often the subject of social media discussion regarding possible cosmetic enhancements she may have undergone to maintain her youthful visage.

The conversation resurfaced following the release of the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey on May 5, with some viewers claiming her allegedly Botoxed face interfered with her acting.

Highlights Anne Hathaway drew backlash for her allegedly Botoxed face following the release of the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

The actress faced similar accusations after her 2026 Oscars appearance.

Hathaway had previously revealed she was once among those who wanted to go under the knife.

“Ok, Greeks wore masks to act, but not like that,” one joked.

RELATED:

Anne Hathaway’s acting in The Odyssey was overshadowed by her allegedly tightened facial features

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The Odyssey is a mythic action epic centered on King Odysseus’s decade-long journey home after the Trojan War.

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Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, in the film.

The trailer for the movie, set to release on July 17, shows Hathaway enacting emotionally charged scenes alongside her co-stars, including Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and more.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Netizens pointed out that not a single line formed on her face as she did so, opining that Hathaway had overdone her Botox.

“Man, her acting’s REALLY trying to fight that Botox,” one said, while another added, “Having Botox is like a disability for actors.”

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Image credits: Universal Pictures

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The latter user posted a collage comparing Hathaway’s role as Maggie Murdock in the 2010 film Love and Other Drugs with her portrayal of Penelope.

The actress is seen crying in both pictures, but while the first shows forehead creases and visible under-eye bags, the second does not.

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Directors yelling “more emotion!” and your forehead just replies, “best I can do is slightly concerned” 😭 pic.twitter.com/5ofZc3Ykay — Mav (@mavzsnn) May 6, 2026

“They really need to ban actors with so many Botox injections. Their faces are frozen like stone,” a third commented.

“Emilia Clarke and people like her need to be in movies,” offered a fourth.

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Speaking with Elle UK in 2021, Clarke candidly recalled turning away a facialist who suggested she get Botox.

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“I work in an industry where I’ve got to move my face and be expressive,” the actress explained at the time.

A fifth called Hathaway “insufferable.”

Hathaway was previously at the center of cosmetic enhancement speculation following her appearance at the 2026 Oscars

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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The actress attended the most coveted Hollywood awards night in a Valentino dress.

She took the stage alongside Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour.

The duo presented the Best Costume Award to Kate Hailey for Frankenstein, but netizens focused on Hathaway’s appearance rather than the award moment.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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“What did Anne Hathaway do to her face and why?” a critic on X wondered.

“The new face of Anne Hathaway is a mixture of the young Renée Zellweger and Katherine Heigl,” another wrote.

“She got a facelift,” claimed a third.

“She may have had a very subtle eyelid operation,” a fourth offered.

“Her face looks weird. She is almost unrecognizable,” a separate user added.

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Not every comment was against Hathaway, though.

“I think she looked one of the best there,” a fan asserted, adding, “Those who are trying to put her down are just envious donkeys.”

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“She looked amazing, like she always does. It’s not easy being a woman and being analyzed for looking good,” a second noted.

Anne Hathaway has never admitted to getting any work done, but has spoken about the pressure women feel to get plastic surgery

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“There’s a lot of pressure on young women from an early age, when you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women’s looks,” Hathaway told Express in 2008.

“You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes you think, ‘Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold.’”

“I am not an exception to that.”

Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

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Hathaway admitted she “wanted a nose job” when she was growing up because she didn’t think her nose was “good enough.”

However, as she grew older, she realized that same feature set her apart in Hollywood.

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“Your face needs to have character if you’re going to be an actor,” she shared.

“They had Botox in ancient Greece?” a netizen asked

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