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“Her Acting’s REALLY Trying To Fight That Botox”: Anne Hathaway’s Scene in ‘The Odyssey’ Sparks Wild Reactions
Close-up of Anne Hathaway's scene in The Odyssey, with wide eyes and open mouth, highlighting her acting battling botox.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Her Acting’s REALLY Trying To Fight That Botox”: Anne Hathaway’s Scene in ‘The Odyssey’ Sparks Wild Reactions

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Anne Hathaway was long celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most striking faces, though public perception around her appearance has evolved in recent years.

The 43-year-old is now often the subject of social media discussion regarding possible cosmetic enhancements she may have undergone to maintain her youthful visage.

The conversation resurfaced following the release of the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey on May 5, with some viewers claiming her allegedly Botoxed face interfered with her acting.

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway drew backlash for her allegedly Botoxed face following the release of the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.
  • The actress faced similar accusations after her 2026 Oscars appearance.
  • Hathaway had previously revealed she was once among those who wanted to go under the knife.

“Ok, Greeks wore masks to act, but not like that,” one joked.

RELATED:

    Anne Hathaway’s acting in The Odyssey was overshadowed by her allegedly tightened facial features

    Anne Hathaway in The Odyssey, wearing a green dress with a red belt, holding a dagger, showcasing her acting.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    The Odyssey is a mythic action epic centered on King Odysseus’s decade-long journey home after the Trojan War.

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    Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, in the film.

    The trailer for the movie, set to release on July 17, shows Hathaway enacting emotionally charged scenes alongside her co-stars, including Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and more.

    Anne Hathaway's dramatic scene in The Odyssey, featuring tears and intense acting, sparks reactions. Her acting fights the botox.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Netizens pointed out that not a single line formed on her face as she did so, opining that Hathaway had overdone her Botox.

    “Man, her acting’s REALLY trying to fight that Botox,” one said, while another added, “Having Botox is like a disability for actors.”

    A tweet from Mark Shekhtel, stating "her acting's REALLY trying to fight that botox" about Anne Hathaway.

    Image credits: ShekhtelMark

    Anne Hathaway's scene in The Odyssey, showing her acting with a dramatic facial expression. Is she fighting botox?

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    The latter user posted a collage comparing Hathaway’s role as Maggie Murdock in the 2010 film Love and Other Drugs with her portrayal of Penelope.

    The actress is seen crying in both pictures, but while the first shows forehead creases and visible under-eye bags, the second does not. 

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    “They really need to ban actors with so many Botox injections. Their faces are frozen like stone,” a third commented. 

    Emilia Clarke and people like her need to be in movies,” offered a fourth.

    Anne Hathaway's botox scenes, comparing a crying scene to one with a stiff expression from 'The Odyssey.'

    Image credits: nonregemesse

    Speaking with Elle UK in 2021, Clarke candidly recalled turning away a facialist who suggested she get Botox.

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    “I work in an industry where I’ve got to move my face and be expressive,” the actress explained at the time.

    @movie.tvshow.scenes Movie: Love and Other Drugs #fyp#movie#annehathaway#jakegyllenhaal#filmtok#romance#lovestory#movietok#cinema#drama#love#romancemovie♬ original sound – Cinema

    A fifth called Hathaway “insufferable.”

    Hathaway was previously at the center of cosmetic enhancement speculation following her appearance at the 2026 Oscars

    Anne Hathaway smiling in a black strapless dress with intricate floral embroidery, wearing a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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    The actress attended the most coveted Hollywood awards night in a Valentino dress.

    She took the stage alongside Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour.

    The duo presented the Best Costume Award to Kate Hailey for Frankenstein, but netizens focused on Hathaway’s appearance rather than the award moment.

    Anne Hathaway in a red dress with a braided hairstyle. Her face is partially shadowed, capturing her acting scene for The Odyssey.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    “What did Anne Hathaway do to her face and why?” a critic on X wondered. 

    “The new face of Anne Hathaway is a mixture of the young Renée Zellweger and Katherine Heigl,” another wrote. 

    “She got a facelift,” claimed a third.

    “She may have had a very subtle eyelid operation,” a fourth offered.

    “Her face looks weird. She is almost unrecognizable,” a separate user added.

    Anne Hathaway deeply crying in 'Les Misérables', showcasing her acting range and stirring wild reactions.

    Image credits: ScoutCee

    Anne Hathaway smiling, wearing a beige trench coat and a gold choker. Discussion on Anne Hathaway's scene in The Odyssey.

    Image credits: Getty/Theo Wargo

    Not every comment was against Hathaway, though.

    “I think she looked one of the best there,” a fan asserted, adding, “Those who are trying to put her down are just envious donkeys.”

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    “She looked amazing, like she always does. It’s not easy being a woman and being analyzed for looking good,” a second noted.

    Anne Hathaway has never admitted to getting any work done, but has spoken about the pressure women feel to get plastic surgery

    Anne Hathaway lying in a white robe, brown hair spread out, looking directly at the camera. Her acting is a highlight.

    Image credits: annehathaway

    “There’s a lot of pressure on young women from an early age, when you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women’s looks,” Hathaway told Express in 2008.

    “You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes you think, ‘Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold.’”

    “I am not an exception to that.”

    Anne Hathaway smiling in a strapless dress and a sparkling golden necklace, addressing botox reactions.

    Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

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    Hathaway admitted she “wanted a nose job” when she was growing up because she didn’t think her nose was “good enough.”

    However, as she grew older, she realized that same feature set her apart in Hollywood.

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    “Your face needs to have character if you’re going to be an actor,” she shared.

    “They had Botox in ancient Greece?” a netizen asked

    A tweet from @kingofwinterss replying to @FilmUpdates about actors using botox. This shows a reaction to Anne Hathaways acting.

    Image credits: kingofwinterss

    A tweet from TallTuve states actors' acting is fighting botox, referencing Anne Hathaway's acting reactions.

    Image credits: tuvestan

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    A tweet from @BelleHallo7, dated May 5, 2026, saying, "I didn't know they already had botox back then, cool."

    Image credits: BelleHallo7

    A tweet from @gosuprime022 saying "Helen of Troy" and "Anne of Botox." The tweet sparks wild reactions about Anne Hathaway.

    Image credits: gosuprime022

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    A tweet asks, "They had botox in Ancient Greece?" highlighting reactions to Anne Hathaway's scene in The Odyssey.

    Image credits: KaruAlfaris

    A tweet from Aniket, @Aniket168360769, says, "Why do I feel like this is going to be the worst nolan film." Reactions to Anne Hathaways acting.

    Image credits: Aniket168360769

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    A tweet by Mick Gon calling an actress insufferable, sparking wild reactions related to Anne Hathaway and Botox.

    Image credits: gon_rick

    A Twitter user's comment, "yall never do this w male actors like brad pitt tho so wtv," discussing Anne Hathaway botox reactions.

    Image credits: reylicsv

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    A tweet from Apollo Octavia saying that acting requires emoting, and you can't do that with a frozen face due to Botox.

    Image credits: ApolloOctavia

    A tweet from Shin Ko about actresses' struggles with age and natural appearance, relevant to Anne Hathaway botox discussion.

    Image credits: helloshinko

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    A tweet from Viktor about Anne Hathaway's scene in The Odyssey, saying her acting shows emotions despite Botox.

    Image credits: Zaynisnotonfire

    Anne Hathaway's dramatic facial expression from The Odyssey, highlighting her intense acting despite apparent Botox.

    Image credits: chaosmonaut

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    A Twitter user comments on Anne Hathaways acting, noting her early performances hit different, possibly due to Botox concerns.

    Image credits: realkate019

    A tweet from Jack Samuels mocking actors for using botox injections, hindering their acting and expression.

    Image credits: JackSam30767610

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    A tweet defending Anne Hathaway's acting despite Botox, saying her face can emote fine.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    A social media post questioning if Anne Hathaway's acting shows emotions, not botox effects, in The Odyssey scene.

    Image credits: plantsackey

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    A tweet from aviva drescher about Anne Hathaway's acting in The Odyssey, implying Botox affects her expressions.

    Image credits: Q89013841

    A tweet debating whether Anne Hathaway's acting struggles with botox or if it's an emotional reaction.

    Image credits: Me_dot_c0m02

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    A tweet by Mega Dudunsparce mentions struggling with bad acting in a movie and realizes it might be Botox.

    Image credits: 86329b593a7d4ab

    A tweet from @gamueto on May 5, 2026, about Anne Hathaway and Botox, reads: "and sadly, a must for actresses, forced to be forever frozen in time."

    Image credits: gamueto

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    A tweet from saustermann about the botox epidemic in Hollywood and how frozen-faced actors are easier for AI to replace.

    Image credits: SloanAustermann

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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