“Trying To Make Himself Relevant Now”: Fans Tore Apart Tom Holland As His Brutal Remark On Hollywood Resurfaces
Tom Holland is having a big year with two high-profile films lined up, but a resurfaced clip from a 2023 interview has drawn scrutiny for a different reason.
In the clip, the actor reportedly spoke openly about his feelings and discomfort with the Hollywood industry. As the video circulated across social media platforms, fans are now debating whether his words reflected honesty about the industry or conflict with the success.
- A resurfaced 2023 interview clip of Tom Holland admitting he "really does not like Hollywood" has sparked a massive debate about celebrity authenticity.
- Critics labeled the Spider-Man star as "hypocritical".
- Supporters jumped to Holland's defense, arguing that it is "refreshing" and "wise" for a young star to prioritize his mental health.
“Trying to make himself relevant now,” wrote one user.
Tom Holland’s remark on Hollywood resurfaced online ahead of his high-profile movie release
Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
In a 2023 conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose, Holland admitted that while he loves making movies, he doesn’t feel at home in Hollywood.
“I really do not like Hollywood; it is not for me,” he said.
“The business really scares me,” he explained, saying that he tries to stay as removed from it as possible and focus on living a normal life.
Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast
He also noted a desire to protect himself from losing his identity, quipping that he has seen others “lose themselves” in the industry. Instead, he focuses on family, friends, and personal interests outside of acting.
The clip quickly gained traction, but reactions online were divided.
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“You do not like it after making a fortune from it? Just doesn’t sound right to me,” one person wrote. Another added, “It doesn’t scare him enough to just walk away and stop taking their easy money.”
At the same time, some defended him.
“It’s refreshing to hear a celebrity prioritize their mental health over fame,” one comment read, while another said, “This is wisdom. Much respect to Tom Holland.”
Meanwhile, another flock of detractors brought his girlfriend and actress Zendaya
Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast
As the debate continued, many people brought up Holland’s relationship with Zendaya, pointing out what they saw as a contradiction.
“He’s not wrong, but he’s still engaged or married to a very in-demand movie star and is benefiting from Hollywood,” one user wrote. Another added, “But he’s with Zendaya, who is 100% Hollywood.”
Others took a more critical tone. “Well, he and his partner have made enough fame and money from it. So he can bite the hand that fed him now,” one comment read.
Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images
At the same time, some users pushed back on the criticism.
“Protect this man at all costs, he’s too pure for that industry,” one person wrote, while another added, “everyone knows Hollywood is evil.”
The criticism didn’t end there, as online viewers also questioned his two upcoming major projects
🚨 Tom Holland on Why He Keeps His Distance From Hollywood
“Had I not walked away from certain situations, let’s just put it at that, I would be a very different person today … I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me.” pic.twitter.com/szlVJvDRu2
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 29, 2026
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The resurfaced clip comes at a time when both Holland and Zendaya are involved in some of the biggest upcoming films.
“So scared of Hollywood he accidentally signed for 3 more Spider-Mans,” one person said.
Another pointed out, “And yet this year alone he is starring in 2 of the most anticipated movies, and his wife is in like 4+ huge movies this year as well.”
Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram
Holland is set to star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he returns as Peter Parker. Following the events of 2021’s No Way Home, his character is now completely anonymous, focusing on protecting New York while dealing with evolving powers and a new threat.
He is also appearing in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, who is searching for his father during a dangerous journey filled with mythological challenges.
Meanwhile, Zendaya has an even busier lineup. Besides starring alongside Holland in both Spider-Man and The Odyssey, she also leads The Drama, a romantic film where she plays Emma. She stars with Robert Pattinson.
Zendaya is also returning in Dune: Part Three as Chani, continuing her role in the sci-fi franchise.
“Well him and his partner made enough firm and money from it,” wrote one netizen
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Poll Question
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Just because he's a celebrity, that doesn't mean the public own him. Paying money to go see him in a film doesn't buy you access to him. He doesn't owe you anything. Apparently, he's very nice to fans and signs autographs etc, but he's under no obligation to do so, fans aren't entitled to demand his attention or spend time with him. Being an actor is his job, and he's perfectly entitled to keep his home life separate from his work life. Its seriously creepy the way some people think that they have the right to demand information about his relationship.
You'd think this was common sense, but there are some seriously deluded and entitled people out thereLoad More Replies...
It's pretty much a social meme at this point that Westerners, and specifically Americans, complain/gripe about how much they hate their jobs and how miserable they are at their jobs. But you keep working at that job, because you know it, you're familiar with it at this point, you know how to do it, and it pays the bills. But when an actor complains/gripes about his job, suddenly he's a "spineless industry plant" and an "ultra-narcissist" who is "benefiting from Hollywood"? (Like duh? He's an actor, of course he is?) I know we all think actors are rich bástards, but acting IS a job that requires long hours and a lot of time and devotion. It CAN be rough af. Why are actors not allowed to tell the truth and gripe about how difficult it can be and how much they might hate Hollywood/their jobs?
There's a difference between hating what you do, and hating the company you work for. I have definitely had jobs like that.Load More Replies...
Does BP pay people to find the most depressing, insane, sad people on X so they can publish their ramblings? These people will turn anything into something to criticise because they have no actual value to add to the world.
Just because he's a celebrity, that doesn't mean the public own him. Paying money to go see him in a film doesn't buy you access to him. He doesn't owe you anything. Apparently, he's very nice to fans and signs autographs etc, but he's under no obligation to do so, fans aren't entitled to demand his attention or spend time with him. Being an actor is his job, and he's perfectly entitled to keep his home life separate from his work life. Its seriously creepy the way some people think that they have the right to demand information about his relationship.
You'd think this was common sense, but there are some seriously deluded and entitled people out thereLoad More Replies...
It's pretty much a social meme at this point that Westerners, and specifically Americans, complain/gripe about how much they hate their jobs and how miserable they are at their jobs. But you keep working at that job, because you know it, you're familiar with it at this point, you know how to do it, and it pays the bills. But when an actor complains/gripes about his job, suddenly he's a "spineless industry plant" and an "ultra-narcissist" who is "benefiting from Hollywood"? (Like duh? He's an actor, of course he is?) I know we all think actors are rich bástards, but acting IS a job that requires long hours and a lot of time and devotion. It CAN be rough af. Why are actors not allowed to tell the truth and gripe about how difficult it can be and how much they might hate Hollywood/their jobs?
There's a difference between hating what you do, and hating the company you work for. I have definitely had jobs like that.Load More Replies...
Does BP pay people to find the most depressing, insane, sad people on X so they can publish their ramblings? These people will turn anything into something to criticise because they have no actual value to add to the world.
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