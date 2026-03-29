“Trying To Make Himself Relevant Now”: Fans Tore Apart Tom Holland As His Brutal Remark On Hollywood Resurfaces

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Tom Holland is having a big year with two high-profile films lined up, but a resurfaced clip from a 2023 interview has drawn scrutiny for a different reason.

In the clip, the actor reportedly spoke openly about his feelings and discomfort with the Hollywood industry. As the video circulated across social media platforms, fans are now debating whether his words reflected honesty about the industry or conflict with the success.

Highlights A resurfaced 2023 interview clip of Tom Holland admitting he "really does not like Hollywood" has sparked a massive debate about celebrity authenticity.

Critics labeled the Spider-Man star as "hypocritical".

Supporters jumped to Holland's defense, arguing that it is "refreshing" and "wise" for a young star to prioritize his mental health.

“Trying to make himself relevant now,” wrote one user.

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Tom Holland’s remark on Hollywood resurfaced online ahead of his high-profile movie release

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In a 2023 conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose, Holland admitted that while he loves making movies, he doesn’t feel at home in Hollywood.

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“I really do not like Hollywood; it is not for me,” he said.

“The business really scares me,” he explained, saying that he tries to stay as removed from it as possible and focus on living a normal life.

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

He also noted a desire to protect himself from losing his identity, quipping that he has seen others “lose themselves” in the industry. Instead, he focuses on family, friends, and personal interests outside of acting.

The clip quickly gained traction, but reactions online were divided.

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“You do not like it after making a fortune from it? Just doesn’t sound right to me,” one person wrote. Another added, “It doesn’t scare him enough to just walk away and stop taking their easy money.”

At the same time, some defended him.

“It’s refreshing to hear a celebrity prioritize their mental health over fame,” one comment read, while another said, “This is wisdom. Much respect to Tom Holland.”

Meanwhile, another flock of detractors brought his girlfriend and actress Zendaya

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

As the debate continued, many people brought up Holland’s relationship with Zendaya, pointing out what they saw as a contradiction.

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“He’s not wrong, but he’s still engaged or married to a very in-demand movie star and is benefiting from Hollywood,” one user wrote. Another added, “But he’s with Zendaya, who is 100% Hollywood.”

Others took a more critical tone. “Well, he and his partner have made enough fame and money from it. So he can bite the hand that fed him now,” one comment read.

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At the same time, some users pushed back on the criticism.

“Protect this man at all costs, he’s too pure for that industry,” one person wrote, while another added, “everyone knows Hollywood is evil.”

The criticism didn’t end there, as online viewers also questioned his two upcoming major projects

🚨 Tom Holland on Why He Keeps His Distance From Hollywood “Had I not walked away from certain situations, let’s just put it at that, I would be a very different person today … I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me.” pic.twitter.com/szlVJvDRu2 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 29, 2026

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The resurfaced clip comes at a time when both Holland and Zendaya are involved in some of the biggest upcoming films.

“So scared of Hollywood he accidentally signed for 3 more Spider-Mans,” one person said.

Another pointed out, “And yet this year alone he is starring in 2 of the most anticipated movies, and his wife is in like 4+ huge movies this year as well.”

Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram

Holland is set to star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he returns as Peter Parker. Following the events of 2021’s No Way Home, his character is now completely anonymous, focusing on protecting New York while dealing with evolving powers and a new threat.

He is also appearing in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, who is searching for his father during a dangerous journey filled with mythological challenges.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has an even busier lineup. Besides starring alongside Holland in both Spider-Man and The Odyssey, she also leads The Drama, a romantic film where she plays Emma. She stars with Robert Pattinson.

Zendaya is also returning in Dune: Part Three as Chani, continuing her role in the sci-fi franchise.

“Well him and his partner made enough firm and money from it,” wrote one netizen

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