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“Trying To Make Himself Relevant Now”: Fans Tore Apart Tom Holland As His Brutal Remark On Hollywood Resurfaces
Tom Holland speaking into a microphone during a podcast, fans reacting to his brutal remark on Hollywood.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Trying To Make Himself Relevant Now”: Fans Tore Apart Tom Holland As His Brutal Remark On Hollywood Resurfaces

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Tom Holland is having a big year with two high-profile films lined up, but a resurfaced clip from a 2023 interview has drawn scrutiny for a different reason.

In the clip, the actor reportedly spoke openly about his feelings and discomfort with the Hollywood industry. As the video circulated across social media platforms, fans are now debating whether his words reflected honesty about the industry or conflict with the success.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced 2023 interview clip of Tom Holland admitting he "really does not like Hollywood" has sparked a massive debate about celebrity authenticity.
  • Critics labeled the Spider-Man star as "hypocritical".
  • Supporters jumped to Holland's defense, arguing that it is "refreshing" and "wise" for a young star to prioritize his mental health.

“Trying to make himself relevant now,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Tom Holland’s remark on Hollywood resurfaced online ahead of his high-profile movie release

    Tom Holland standing by a black car, wearing a teal long sleeve shirt, with fans reacting to his Hollywood remark.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    In a 2023 conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose, Holland admitted that while he loves making movies, he doesn’t feel at home in Hollywood.

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    “I really do not like Hollywood; it is not for me,” he said.

    “The business really scares me,” he explained, saying that he tries to stay as removed from it as possible and focus on living a normal life.

    Tom Holland seated, wearing pink shirt and jeans, speaking into microphone during a casual podcast interview on Hollywood.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    He also noted a desire to protect himself from losing his identity, quipping that he has seen others “lose themselves” in the industry. Instead, he focuses on family, friends, and personal interests outside of acting.

    The clip quickly gained traction, but reactions online were divided.

    Tom Holland dressed as Spider-Man on set, fans react to his brutal remark on Hollywood resurfacing online.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Hollywood, related to Tom Holland's controversial remark resurfacing online.

    Image credits: ScottWi92107364

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    Tweet by Matt Aitchison praising actors for resisting Hollywood’s dark core, in a discussion about Tom Holland’s relevance and remarks.

    Image credits: officialmattya

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    “You do not like it after making a fortune from it? Just doesn’t sound right to me,” one person wrote. Another added, “It doesn’t scare him enough to just walk away and stop taking their easy money.”

    At the same time, some defended him.

    “It’s refreshing to hear a celebrity prioritize their mental health over fame,” one comment read, while another said, “This is wisdom. Much respect to Tom Holland.”

    Meanwhile, another flock of detractors brought his girlfriend and actress Zendaya

    Tom Holland speaking into microphone during a podcast discussing his controversial remark on Hollywood.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    As the debate continued, many people brought up Holland’s relationship with Zendaya, pointing out what they saw as a contradiction.

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    “He’s not wrong, but he’s still engaged or married to a very in-demand movie star and is benefiting from Hollywood,” one user wrote. Another added, “But he’s with Zendaya, who is 100% Hollywood.”

    Others took a more critical tone. “Well, he and his partner have made enough fame and money from it. So he can bite the hand that fed him now,” one comment read.

    Tom Holland and Zendaya posing at a Spider-Man event as fans react to his brutal remark on Hollywood resurfacing.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

    At the same time, some users pushed back on the criticism.

    “Protect this man at all costs, he’s too pure for that industry,” one person wrote, while another added, “everyone knows Hollywood is evil.”

    The criticism didn’t end there, as online viewers also questioned his two upcoming major projects

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    Twitter comment criticizing Hollywood narcissism, reflecting fans' reactions to Tom Holland's brutal remark resurfacing online.

    Image credits: Liluxor

    Alt text: User comment on social media discussing Tom Holland's relevance and his connection to Hollywood benefits.

    Image credits: MokenaMeteor

    The resurfaced clip comes at a time when both Holland and Zendaya are involved in some of the biggest upcoming films.

    “So scared of Hollywood he accidentally signed for 3 more Spider-Mans,” one person said.

    Another pointed out, “And yet this year alone he is starring in 2 of the most anticipated movies, and his wife is in like 4+ huge movies this year as well.”

    Tom Holland smiling outdoors, holding a can and glass, as fans react to his brutal remark on Hollywood resurfacing.

    Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram

    Holland is set to star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he returns as Peter Parker. Following the events of 2021’s No Way Home, his character is now completely anonymous, focusing on protecting New York while dealing with evolving powers and a new threat.

    He is also appearing in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, who is searching for his father during a dangerous journey filled with mythological challenges.

    Meanwhile, Zendaya has an even busier lineup. Besides starring alongside Holland in both Spider-Man and The Odyssey, she also leads The Drama, a romantic film where she plays Emma. She stars with Robert Pattinson.

    Zendaya is also returning in Dune: Part Three as Chani, continuing her role in the sci-fi franchise.

    “Well him and his partner made enough firm and money from it,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet screenshot from user Jacktron mentioning Tom Holland with a comment stirring fan reactions about Hollywood relevance.

    Image credits: jacktronprime

    Tweet from Galactic Hot Takes about a celebrity prioritizing mental health amid Hollywood challenges and relevance debates.

    Image credits: GalacticHotTake

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing celebrity kindness related to Tom Holland and fans reacting to his Hollywood remark.

    Image credits: DanKnowsStuff

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Hollywood, linked to fans reacting to Tom Holland’s brutal remark resurfacing.

    Image credits: rrafaelscastro

    Tweet discussing fans reacting to Tom Holland's brutal remark about Hollywood and its relevance in the industry.

    Image credits: Sikiiminaj

    Fan tweet discussing Tom Holland’s relevance and brutal remark on Hollywood, highlighting mixed reactions and criticism online.

    Image credits: TheeWrightWing

    Tweet discussing Hollywood environment fear, referencing fans' reactions to Tom Holland’s brutal remark resurfacing online.

    Image credits: frvnjho04

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Hollywood and referencing fans reacting to Tom Holland’s brutal remark resurfacing.

    Image credits: letters_1234

    Twitter reply criticizing Tom Holland’s brutal remark and fans reacting to his attempt to make himself relevant.

    Image credits: _WiC_kED

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans reacting to Tom Holland’s brutal remark on Hollywood and his relevance.

    Image credits: caltract

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Zendaya, related to fans tearing apart Tom Holland over his brutal Hollywood remark.

    Image credits: jlothatgirl

    Tweet by Serena Blythe replying to a comment about Hollywood relevance involving Tom Holland and Zendaya.

    Image credits: BlytheSerena1

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Tom Holland’s brutal remark as fans debate Hollywood relevance.

    Image credits: BillSpringer

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Tom Holland’s relevance and his brutal remark on Hollywood resurfacing.

    Image credits: SteveJacob28883

    Tweet by user Evil Cass criticizing Tom Holland’s Hollywood remarks, highlighting fans’ reactions and controversy around relevance.

    Image credits: evilcassieroll

    Screenshot of a tweet where fans criticize Tom Holland over his comment on Hollywood relevance and movie roles.

    Image credits: ZylnorWrath

    Twitter reply by Tom Harvey with a brutal remark on Hollywood, sparking fans to react to Tom Holland’s relevance debate.

    Image credits: ThomarveyTom

    Tweet from user Tiernan C commenting on Tom Holland and Hollywood, discussing a mistake involving Zendaya in a social media post.

    Image credits: tiernan_c

    Twitter user criticizing Tom Holland’s Hollywood remarks, calling him a spineless industry plant seeking attention.

    Image credits: ss_sabat

    Twitter reply criticizing Tom Holland, discussing fans tearing apart his brutal remark on Hollywood industry relevance.

    Image credits: glimmerandglum

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    Samridhi Goel

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    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because he's a celebrity, that doesn't mean the public own him. Paying money to go see him in a film doesn't buy you access to him. He doesn't owe you anything. Apparently, he's very nice to fans and signs autographs etc, but he's under no obligation to do so, fans aren't entitled to demand his attention or spend time with him. Being an actor is his job, and he's perfectly entitled to keep his home life separate from his work life. Its seriously creepy the way some people think that they have the right to demand information about his relationship.

    1
    1point
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    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd think this was common sense, but there are some seriously deluded and entitled people out there

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    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's pretty much a social meme at this point that Westerners, and specifically Americans, complain/gripe about how much they hate their jobs and how miserable they are at their jobs. But you keep working at that job, because you know it, you're familiar with it at this point, you know how to do it, and it pays the bills. But when an actor complains/gripes about his job, suddenly he's a "spineless industry plant" and an "ultra-narcissist" who is "benefiting from Hollywood"? (Like duh? He's an actor, of course he is?) I know we all think actors are rich bástards, but acting IS a job that requires long hours and a lot of time and devotion. It CAN be rough af. Why are actors not allowed to tell the truth and gripe about how difficult it can be and how much they might hate Hollywood/their jobs?

    1
    1point
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a difference between hating what you do, and hating the company you work for. I have definitely had jobs like that.

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    0points
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    Load More Replies...
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does BP pay people to find the most depressing, insane, sad people on X so they can publish their ramblings? These people will turn anything into something to criticise because they have no actual value to add to the world.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because he's a celebrity, that doesn't mean the public own him. Paying money to go see him in a film doesn't buy you access to him. He doesn't owe you anything. Apparently, he's very nice to fans and signs autographs etc, but he's under no obligation to do so, fans aren't entitled to demand his attention or spend time with him. Being an actor is his job, and he's perfectly entitled to keep his home life separate from his work life. Its seriously creepy the way some people think that they have the right to demand information about his relationship.

    1
    1point
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd think this was common sense, but there are some seriously deluded and entitled people out there

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's pretty much a social meme at this point that Westerners, and specifically Americans, complain/gripe about how much they hate their jobs and how miserable they are at their jobs. But you keep working at that job, because you know it, you're familiar with it at this point, you know how to do it, and it pays the bills. But when an actor complains/gripes about his job, suddenly he's a "spineless industry plant" and an "ultra-narcissist" who is "benefiting from Hollywood"? (Like duh? He's an actor, of course he is?) I know we all think actors are rich bástards, but acting IS a job that requires long hours and a lot of time and devotion. It CAN be rough af. Why are actors not allowed to tell the truth and gripe about how difficult it can be and how much they might hate Hollywood/their jobs?

    1
    1point
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a difference between hating what you do, and hating the company you work for. I have definitely had jobs like that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does BP pay people to find the most depressing, insane, sad people on X so they can publish their ramblings? These people will turn anything into something to criticise because they have no actual value to add to the world.

    1
    1point
    reply
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