Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Prove You Can Guess The Movie Just By These 28 Characters’ Eyes
Close-up of a character's eyes with round glasses in a movie trivia quiz challenging viewers to guess movies from characters' eyes.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Prove You Can Guess The Movie Just By These 28 Characters’ Eyes

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
2

22

2

ADVERTISEMENT

You know these characters, but can you recognize them by their eyes alone? 👀

This movie quiz puts your knowledge of famous film characters to the ultimate test! We’ve gathered 28 iconic eyes from the most memorable movies across the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s, and even 2010s. From Harry Potter to Marty McFly, Ferris Bueller to Rocky Balboa, and even Mr. Bean, we’ve pixelated these images, leaving only the eyes on display. 👀

It’s time to test your memory of classic comedies and action adventures by guessing the movie these characters belong to. Let’s start this challenge! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Close-up of a person’s eyes with a blurred foreground, representing the Guess Movies From The Characters' Eyes quiz concept.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    22

    2

    22

    2

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q5: Uma Thurman is in both K**l Bill and Pulp Fiction, so both should be an acceptable answer to the question 'in which movie can you spot these eyes?'. EDIT: so you can show the word 'kíll' in the question but it's naughty if we say it in the comments?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yep... we need to say "Unalive Bill" though it somehow doesn't have quite the same ring to it :)

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q5: Uma Thurman is in both K**l Bill and Pulp Fiction, so both should be an acceptable answer to the question 'in which movie can you spot these eyes?'. EDIT: so you can show the word 'kíll' in the question but it's naughty if we say it in the comments?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yep... we need to say "Unalive Bill" though it somehow doesn't have quite the same ring to it :)

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT