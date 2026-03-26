Prove You Can Guess The Movie Just By These 28 Characters’ Eyes

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You know these characters, but can you recognize them by their eyes alone? 👀

This movie quiz puts your knowledge of famous film characters to the ultimate test! We’ve gathered 28 iconic eyes from the most memorable movies across the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s, and even 2010s. From Harry Potter to Marty McFly, Ferris Bueller to Rocky Balboa, and even Mr. Bean, we’ve pixelated these images, leaving only the eyes on display. 👀

It’s time to test your memory of classic comedies and action adventures by guessing the movie these characters belong to. Let’s start this challenge! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: cottonbro studio