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Why Peter Parker’s Powers Look Broken And What The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Is Hiding
Spider-Man in action swinging between skyscrapers showcasing Peter Parker's powers in a dynamic cityscape scene.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Why Peter Parker’s Powers Look Broken And What The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Is Hiding

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped on Wednesday, revealing major changes to Peter Parker’s powers

Fans have been speculating about the plot, villains, and twists of the Tom Holland-led film. While the trailer raises more questions than it answers, Peter’s altered abilities seem central to the story. 

The trailer clearly withholds key details. However, a closer look at Spider-Man’s new abilities may offer clues about the film’s main villain and Sadie Sink’s mystery role.  

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer teases major changes to Peter Parker’s abilities.
    • Clues in the footage point to a storyline involving mutation, transformation, and a dangerous new villain.
    • The trailer also provides hints about Sadie Sink’s mystery role, which might have deeper Marvel connections.

    What’s wrong with Peter Parker’s powers in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

    Spider-Man in costume holding his head, highlighting Peter Parker powers looking broken in Brand New Day trailer.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

    Since clips from Brand New Day began appearing online, fans quickly theorized that Peter’s powers were changing. The footage confirms this, showing Holland’s character shooting organic webs.

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    The footage also reveals that Peter’s strength, stamina, and other abilities have significantly improved.

    Peter Parker shirtless, surprised as his powers look broken while trapped in webbing in a dark, abandoned building.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

    However, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner warns that these rapid changes could be extremely dangerous.

    Banner further suggests that Peter’s powers are evolving due to a mutation in his DNA. An ominous voice describes the process as a “metamorphosis,” as Peter struggles to adapt. These changes could be directly tied to the film’s main antagonist. 

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is hiding its big villain in plain sight

    Scene from Spider-Man with Peter Parker in a dark room, highlighting why his powers look broken in the new trailer.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

    While the trailer doesn’t explain the cause of Peter’s mutation, it appears to reference the Neogenic Nightmare saga from Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

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    In the popular 90s cartoon, Spider-Man undergoes a similar mutation, temporarily losing his powers when battling multiple villains. The trailer has confirmed that Holland will face off against Scorpion, Tarantula, Boomerang, and The Hand. 

    Spider-Man in a monstrous form with broken powers, leaping amid flames in an intense animated scene.

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment Group

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    However, the film’s true villain may be Spider-Man himself. In the aforementioned storyline, the mutation transforms him into the feral Man-Spider. 

    The storyline prominently features the Punisher, who hunts the mutated Spider-Man. The trailer confirms Jon Bernthal’s return as Frank Castle, further suggesting an adaptation of the Man-Spider arc.

    Tom Holland’s new powers hint at Sadie Sink’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

    Spider-Man swinging between skyscrapers showing why Peter Parker’s powers look broken in the Brand New Day trailer.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

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    Although she does not appear in the trailer, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is set to play a mystery character. Her casting was confirmed in March 2025, with rumors suggesting she may portray Jean Grey, a prominent X-Men member.

    During the Man-Spider arc, Spider-Man: The Animated Series crossed over with X-Men: The Animated Series.

    While Jean Grey has limited interaction with Spider-Man, another mutant saves his life in the episode The Mutant Agenda.

    Young woman in a green strapless dress at a red carpet event, highlighting why Peter Parker’s powers look broken in Spider-Man.

    Image credits: James McCauley/Getty Images

    Genevieve, Dr. Herbert Landon’s assistant, is revealed to have telekinetic powers, which she uses to save Spider-Man from a collapsing building. 

    Since Jean Grey also possesses telekinesis, the film could replace Genevieve with her.

    In the original story, Man-Spider is cured thanks to Dr. Mariah Crawford, a role Bruce Banner could potentially fill in the adaptation. 

    Spider-Man in his suit inside a high-tech glass chamber, showcasing Peter Parker’s powers appearing broken and mysterious.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

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    In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, villains often mirrored Peter’s internal conflict. The Brand New Day trailer suggests his struggle with isolation and loneliness will be the film’s central theme. 

    It would make sense for director Destin Daniel Cretton to borrow from Raimi’s playbook and position Man-Spider as the main villain. In that scenario, Jean Grey could play a crucial role in helping Peter overcome his psychological struggles and reverse the mutation.

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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