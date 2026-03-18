Why Peter Parker’s Powers Look Broken And What The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Is Hiding

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The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped on Wednesday, revealing major changes to Peter Parker’s powers.

Fans have been speculating about the plot, villains, and twists of the Tom Holland-led film. While the trailer raises more questions than it answers, Peter’s altered abilities seem central to the story.

The trailer clearly withholds key details. However, a closer look at Spider-Man’s new abilities may offer clues about the film’s main villain and Sadie Sink’s mystery role.

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Highlights The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer teases major changes to Peter Parker’s abilities.

Clues in the footage point to a storyline involving mutation, transformation, and a dangerous new villain.

The trailer also provides hints about Sadie Sink’s mystery role, which might have deeper Marvel connections.

What’s wrong with Peter Parker’s powers in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Since clips from Brand New Day began appearing online, fans quickly theorized that Peter’s powers were changing. The footage confirms this, showing Holland’s character shooting organic webs.

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The footage also reveals that Peter’s strength, stamina, and other abilities have significantly improved.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

However, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner warns that these rapid changes could be extremely dangerous.

Banner further suggests that Peter’s powers are evolving due to a mutation in his DNA. An ominous voice describes the process as a “metamorphosis,” as Peter struggles to adapt. These changes could be directly tied to the film’s main antagonist.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is hiding its big villain in plain sight

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

While the trailer doesn’t explain the cause of Peter’s mutation, it appears to reference the Neogenic Nightmare saga from Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

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In the popular 90s cartoon, Spider-Man undergoes a similar mutation, temporarily losing his powers when battling multiple villains. The trailer has confirmed that Holland will face off against Scorpion, Tarantula, Boomerang, and The Hand.

Image credits: Marvel Entertainment Group

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However, the film’s true villain may be Spider-Man himself. In the aforementioned storyline, the mutation transforms him into the feral Man-Spider.

The storyline prominently features the Punisher, who hunts the mutated Spider-Man. The trailer confirms Jon Bernthal’s return as Frank Castle, further suggesting an adaptation of the Man-Spider arc.

Tom Holland’s new powers hint at Sadie Sink’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

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Although she does not appear in the trailer, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is set to play a mystery character. Her casting was confirmed in March 2025, with rumors suggesting she may portray Jean Grey, a prominent X-Men member.

During the Man-Spider arc, Spider-Man: The Animated Series crossed over with X-Men: The Animated Series.

While Jean Grey has limited interaction with Spider-Man, another mutant saves his life in the episode The Mutant Agenda.

Image credits: James McCauley/Getty Images

Genevieve, Dr. Herbert Landon’s assistant, is revealed to have telekinetic powers, which she uses to save Spider-Man from a collapsing building.

Since Jean Grey also possesses telekinesis, the film could replace Genevieve with her.

In the original story, Man-Spider is cured thanks to Dr. Mariah Crawford, a role Bruce Banner could potentially fill in the adaptation.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

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In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, villains often mirrored Peter’s internal conflict. The Brand New Day trailer suggests his struggle with isolation and loneliness will be the film’s central theme.

It would make sense for director Destin Daniel Cretton to borrow from Raimi’s playbook and position Man-Spider as the main villain. In that scenario, Jean Grey could play a crucial role in helping Peter overcome his psychological struggles and reverse the mutation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.