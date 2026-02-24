Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Those Are Her Ribs”: Sadie Sink’s BAFTA Look Triggers Wave Of Divided Reactions
Sadie Sink on the red carpet at BAFTA event wearing a strapless pale green dress with side cutouts showing ribs.
“Those Are Her Ribs”: Sadie Sink’s BAFTA Look Triggers Wave Of Divided Reactions

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
The 2026 BAFTAs celebrated the best films of the past year on Sunday, February 22, but before the prizes were distributed, the event commanded attention for the red carpet fashion showcased by attendees such as Sadie Sink.

The Stranger Things actress stood out in a mint green Prada gown at the Royal Festival Hall in London, which revealed her back and sides and sparked a flurry of reactions.

Highlights
  • Sadie Sink’s backless, sideless Prada gown at the 2026 BAFTAs ignited intense debate over her health.
  • Social media users clashed over whether her look showcased toned muscle definition or concerning thinness.
  • The controversy echoes recent scrutiny surrounding other young Hollywood stars and the industry’s beauty standards.

As Sink’s alleged bone structure was visible in the outfit, social media users debated if it was a result of being “toned” or “malnourished.”

“Sadie’s dedication to her health and physique — she is perfect,” one netizen wrote, to which another replied, “Have you heard of a skeleton?”

RELATED:

    Sadie Sink stunned at the BAFTAs with effortless ’90s Hollywood glamour and an avant-garde risk

    Sadie Sink posing in a strapless green gown at the BAFTA Film Awards, sparking reactions about her ribs and look.

    Sadie Sink posing in a strapless green gown at the BAFTA Film Awards, sparking reactions about her ribs and look.

    Image credits: James McCauley/Variety/Getty Images

    Sink’s dress for the soirée appeared to be a classic strapless number at first glance; however, closer inspection revealed the dramatically cut sides and bare back. 

    A tiny green ribbon was tied around her chest, holding the floating bodice in place.

    Sink paired the gown with a statement silver pendant necklace and diamond stud earrings by Bulgari. 

    Sadie Sink at the BAFTA event wearing a green strapless dress, sparking divided reactions about her ribs and appearance.

    Sadie Sink at the BAFTA event wearing a green strapless dress, sparking divided reactions about her ribs and appearance.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar UK

    Her hairstyle, per British Vogue, was reminiscent of styles favored by TV icons like Jennifer Aniston, Claudia Schiffer, and Cindy Crawford a couple of decades ago.

    No element of Sink’s appearance sparked as much conversation as the revealing details of her dress, though, which gave netizens a glimpse of her much-debated build.

    Fans and critics oscillated between calling Sink healthy and accusing her of starving herself 

    Sadie Sink at BAFTA event in elegant green dress, sparking divided reactions over her ribs visibility on red carpet.

    Sadie Sink at BAFTA event in elegant green dress, sparking divided reactions over her ribs visibility on red carpet.

    Image credits: Iona Wolff/BAFTA/Getty Images

    “The muscles at the side are called serratus anterior,” one X user noted, while another added, “Those side muscles look incredible on her. Sadie Sink proves that strength can be both feminine and powerful.”

    “Girl don’t play about the gym time,” a third added.

    “Her hard work really shows,” wrote a fourth.

    Sadie Sink posing on the red carpet in a strapless gown, highlighting her BAFTA look and slender ribs appearance.

    Sadie Sink posing on the red carpet in a strapless gown, highlighting her BAFTA look and slender ribs appearance.

    Image credits: Iona Wolff/BAFTA/Getty Images

    One who disagreed with the observation that the contours visible on Sink’s side were muscle, not ribs, said, “You either need to see an optometrist, or this is rage bait.

    “She’s thin, and those are her ribs, not her muscles,” added a second.

    Close-up of Sadie Sink’s ribs visible through a teal dress at the BAFTA Film Awards event.

    Close-up of Sadie Sink’s ribs visible through a teal dress at the BAFTA Film Awards event.

    Image credits: Iona Wolff/BAFTA/Getty Images

    “No, genuinely. I know she’s in good shape, but that is not her abs. And even if it was, she’d still be at an extremely low body fat level if the side abs were visible like that, especially when she wasn’t even flexing her core,” said a third.

    “She’s not ripped; she is hungry,” another agreed.

    Social media reaction highlighting Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look showing visible ribs and sparking divided opinions.

    Social media reaction highlighting Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look showing visible ribs and sparking divided opinions.

    Image credits: starryleo60

    Tweet about malnourished appearance discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look sparking divided reactions online.

    Tweet about malnourished appearance discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look sparking divided reactions online.

    Image credits: _Kizu_

    One, however, pushed back on that narrative while dragging Ariana Grande into the conversation, saying they blame the singer “for this new phenomenon of people seeing normal anatomy like ribs and somehow coming to the conclusion that it has to do with starvation.”

    Grande, notably, had been the subject of intense public commentary regarding her weight during the promotional campaign for the Wicked films. 

    The concern around Sink’s frame also mirrored the conversation that ensued after Jenna Ortega’s Sundance Film Festival

    Sadie Sink at a red carpet event wearing a beige outfit, makeup with glossy lips, and styled long hair.

    Sadie Sink at a red carpet event wearing a beige outfit, makeup with glossy lips, and styled long hair.

    Image credits: Colleen Sturtevant/Wikimedia

    Jenna Ortega worried fans in January with her lean physique as she attended the annual movie showcase to promote The Gallerist alongside Natalie Portman, Charli XCX, director Cathy Yan, and co-writer James Pedersen.

    “Is she sick or something?” one netizen asked about Ortega’s shrunken frame, while another simply called her evolution “sad.”

    “This is what it looks like when Hollywood sinks its teeth in,” remarked a third, with many agreeing that the industry pushes a dangerously thin aesthetic.

    One reaction questioned who, if anyone, was protecting the Wednesday star from “Hollyweird.”

    “Where are her parents?” another probed.

    Tweet discussing the controversy over Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look focusing on her ribs and public reactions.

    Tweet discussing the controversy over Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look focusing on her ribs and public reactions.

    Image credits: Glory9594_

    Tweet discussing divided reactions to Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look and body image perceptions on Twitter.

    Tweet discussing divided reactions to Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look and body image perceptions on Twitter.

    Image credits: suchona_hasnat

    The scrutiny of Ortega’s appearance did not emerge out of the blue. It followed months-long discourse centered on allegations of buccal fat removal.

    “Whoever created buccal fat removal should be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity,” one commented.

    “Imagine the brainwashing it would take to convince someone to do that to their face,” another asked.

    Sink’s presence at the BAFTAs came ahead of the debut of her West End production

    Sadie Sink at BAFTA event wearing green strapless dress alongside a man in black suit triggering divided reactions.

    Sadie Sink at BAFTA event wearing green strapless dress alongside a man in black suit triggering divided reactions.

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar UK

    The actress posed on the red carpet with Noah Jupe, her co-star in Robert Icke’s Romeo and Juliet.

    Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe in a close pose promoting Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre, highlighting Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look.

    Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe in a close pose promoting Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre, highlighting Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look.

    Image credits: sadiesink_/Instagram

    “I really love London. It’s grown on me a lot,” Sink told Glamour UK about her rehearsal period for the stage gig, which is scheduled to run from March 16 to June 6 at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

    Sink and Jupe presented the award for Best Production Design at the BAFTAs, which went to Frankenstein.

    “If you have to make that many excuses for why her ribs are showing, it probably means that she is too thin,” a netizen expressed

    Tweet discussing visible abdominal and intercostal muscles related to Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look sparking divided reactions online.

    Tweet discussing visible abdominal and intercostal muscles related to Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look sparking divided reactions online.

    Image credits: faeriefauna444

    Tweet explaining intercostal muscles between ribs, addressing visibility of Sadie Sink’s ribs in BAFTA look discussions.

    Tweet explaining intercostal muscles between ribs, addressing visibility of Sadie Sink’s ribs in BAFTA look discussions.

    Image credits: WightJade

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look sparking divided reactions about her ribs and body shape.

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look sparking divided reactions about her ribs and body shape.

    Image credits: fatisbrat

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look focusing on her ribs and the divided reactions it sparked online.

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look focusing on her ribs and the divided reactions it sparked online.

    Image credits: Lethal3185

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s toned appearance and mentioning those are her ribs in a social media conversation.

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s toned appearance and mentioning those are her ribs in a social media conversation.

    Image credits: wedxenid_13

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look and clarifying visible ribs as part of a slimmer body’s rib cage.

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look and clarifying visible ribs as part of a slimmer body’s rib cage.

    Image credits: Mystic050616223

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment discussing Sadie Sink’s ribs and appearance, sparking divided reactions online.

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment discussing Sadie Sink’s ribs and appearance, sparking divided reactions online.

    Image credits: ZgodaTamara

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Sadie Sink’s ribs and rib cage in reaction to her BAFTA look.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Sadie Sink’s ribs and rib cage in reaction to her BAFTA look.

    Image credits: hhaanniiaaaa

    Tweet by Shane McGeary discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look and reactions to her visible ribs in a medical context.

    Tweet by Shane McGeary discussing Sadie Sink’s BAFTA look and reactions to her visible ribs in a medical context.

    Image credits: humanmale1984

    Sadie Sink at BAFTA event wearing a striking outfit sparking divided reactions over her visible ribs and body image.

    Sadie Sink at BAFTA event wearing a striking outfit sparking divided reactions over her visible ribs and body image.

    Image credits: Yaddelicious

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink's BAFTA look focusing on her ribs and health, sparking divided reactions online.

    Tweet discussing Sadie Sink's BAFTA look focusing on her ribs and health, sparking divided reactions online.

    Image credits: HosiedoIIs

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
