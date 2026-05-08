“Looksmaxxer” Influencer Arrested After Girl Makes Troubling Discovery On His Phone While Snooping For Cheating

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Popular “looksmaxxing” influencer Mason Hull, better known as Hullo, has been arrested and booked on multiple counts of possession of obscene material involving children.

The internet star has admitted to the crime, saying it was the “last time” he viewed the illegal footage.

The investigation began on April 30, when patrol deputies responded to a call regarding a suspect potentially in possession of illegal material.

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Highlights Mason Hull, aka Hullo, was arrested for possessing CSAM and faces 15 felony charges.

An investigation revealed Hull's phone contained illegal footage of girls aged 8 to 15.

Hull admitted to purchasing CSAM via Telegram, claiming he wanted to "try something new."

“Looksmaxxer” Mason Hull was arrested for possession of CSAM

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Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Evidence included links to websites used for purchasing child s*xual a*use material (CSAM) and conversations regarding payment for the files.

Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit reviewed the evidence and conducted interviews.

After interviewing Hull, authorities seized the 18-year-old’s phone.

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Image credits: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

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A forensic examination of the device revealed images and videos depicting female children between the ages of 8 and 15 years old, reportedly being forced to sleep with adult males.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hull told deputies that he had been using the Telegram app to view and pay for the lewd images.

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Deputies said Hull admitted to purchasing CSAM because he wanted to “try something new.”

The 18-year-old has admitted to possessing obscene material involving children

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🚨 “Looksmaxing influencer” Mason Hull has been arrested and charged with 15 felonies related to purchasing CSAM. He says it was the “last time,” and he has now “given his life to Christ.” pic.twitter.com/XcSXmmIec1 — Gadget (@Gadget440) May 7, 2026

After reviewing evidence on his device, authorities arrested Hull, who now faces 15 counts of possession of child s*xual ab*se material.

Members of the Tactical Unit (TAC) detained the “looksmaxxer” on Wednesday (May 6) in the parking lot of his Florida residence.

The arrest was reportedly completed without incident through the coordinated efforts of the Patrol, ICAC, and TAC units.

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“This investigation highlights SCSO’s commitment to protecting children and aggressively pursuing those who exploit them,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stated following the arrest.

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The Florida TikToker is facing up to 75 years in prison.

Hull became an internet celebrity amid the growth of “looksmaxxing” content on social media. The trend, made popular by influencer Clavicular, involves controversial methods for improving physical appearance, such as tapping the jawline with a hammer.

Image credits: hull_mason

The teenager offers his fans a 90-day body transformation coaching program called the Hullo Protocol and the Hullo Method, charging $24.97 per month for the content.

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On his website, he claims to have coached over 2,000 men and built “one of the largest self-improvement communities online.”

As of writing, the influencer has nearly 350,000 followers on TikTok. He has made his account private.

Hull was confronted about the case by YouTuber JiDion, who leads a group aimed at catching child predators

Jidion confronted looksmaxxer Hullo for buying C/P and made him ADMIT to everything on camera 😳 “No more C/P right? Last time?.. and you admitted everything to the police?..” pic.twitter.com/OJqjsEgrI2 — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) May 4, 2026

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His alleged misconduct was first made public during a Clavicular livestream on May 2, when one of the streamer’s associates told him that Hull had offered to pay $25 for the explicit material.

“His ex-girlfriend exposed him for buying… He was so stingy, he put. ‘Max $25,’ he wasn’t gonna go a cent over,” the man said.

Image credits: aint_neva

Hull was later confronted by YouTuber JiDion, who hosts EDP Watch, a show aimed at catching child predators.

“All the allegations are true, right?” the YouTuber asked Hull following his interview with police, to which the looksmaxxer said, “Not all of it, some of it is.”

“Okay, well, the [explicit material] stuff is true, right?” JiDion continued. Hull nodded.

“Last time? Okay. Never going to do that again? We learned our lesson?” JiDion said. “He wants a life after this. He is going to do better. All right?” Again, Hull nodded.

Image credits: hullo

JiDion later posted a video with Via, Hull’s ex-girlfriend, at the Sheriff’s office.

“We just got done talking to him. He admitted to everything, and it’s even worse than we thought,” he said.

“Everything’s given over to the police; they’re doing a thorough investigation of this, and we should be seeing some charges soon.”

According to JiDion, Via was the first to contact the police about the case.

She reportedly found the obscene material when she went through Hull’s phone at night on suspicion that he was cheating on her. Via then shared the screenshots with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Image credits: thekerukeion

In an update, the YouTuber said Hull had been released from prison after posting bond.

“I’m sorry to tell you guys this, but we got some bad news. Right now, he is on bond, meaning that he is out of jail,” JiDion said in a video.

“He is still being charged, but as you guys can see, it says hold, and then it says ‘N’ for no,” he added, pointing to purported incarceration records.

“And each charge that he got hit with is $7,500.”

Image credits: Clav0Updates

JiDion called Hull “a danger to society” and urged the people of Sarasota to be careful.

Hull has not issued a public statement regarding the case so far. According to WFLA, he is due in court for his arraignment on June 5.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the SCSO Investigations Bureau at (941) 861-4900.

The arrest comes after Clavicular, 20, was arrested in February on suspicion of dangerous dr*g possession.The charges were dropped four days later.

In late March, he was arrested on battery charges relating to an altercation between two women that he allegedly instigated.

On April 29, the influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm after he was seen in a video firing multiple rounds at an alligator in the Florida Everglades. He faces up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

People reacted to the news of the arrest of the “prisonmaxxer”

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