Technically, the allegations of misconduct against Kevin Spacey were not the reason House of Cards ended. However, many believe it was surely a major factor.



Spacey was the lead protagonist in the Netflix political thriller series created by Beau Willimon, based on the 1989 novel of the same title by Michael Dobbs. He played Frank Underwood, a corrupt politician who hatches an ambitious plan to attain power after being denied the position of Secretary of State.



The show received highly positive reviews and numerous award nominations, but the accolades were cut short when allegations against Spacey surfaced in 2017 during the filming of the sixth season.



In October 2017, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making inappropriate advances towards him in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.



In a tell-all interview with Buzzfeed, Rapp shared that Spacey invited him to a party in his apartment after meeting him at a Broadway afterparty. Rapp was performing in Precious Sons during that period, and Spacey was in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.



As the only minor at the party, Rapp quickly became bored and settled down in a bedroom, watching TV. After a while, he noticed Spacey at the door, realized everybody else had gone home, and stood up to leave. He also noted that Spacey was swaying, possibly inebriated.



This is when the alleged attack happened.



“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold,” Rapp claimed. “But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, ‘What's going on?’ And then he lies down on top of me.”



“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp added. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me s*xually.”



Rapp managed to “squirm away” despite Spacey “tightening his arms” and locked himself in the bathroom to collect himself before making a beeline to the front door. He said Spacey followed him to the gate and asked if he was sure he wanted to leave.



“The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn't happen,” Rapp added.



A day after the news broke, Spacey took to X to address the matter.



“I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter; it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”



Spacey also officially came out as gay and revealed he has had relationships with both men and women in the past: “I want to deal with this honestly and openly, and that starts with examining my own behavior.”



Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the producer of the series, suspended filming of the sixth season “to review the current situation and to address any concerns” of the cast and crew.



In 2018, the sixth and final season was released with only 8 episodes, contrary to the 13-episode runs of all prior seasons.



At least 15 more individuals have come forward since, accusing Spacey of misconduct with minors and adults at social gatherings and workplaces, including during his time as the director of The Old Vic theater.



He was found not liable in a 2020 lawsuit filed by Rapp and in several other cases of similar allegations.

