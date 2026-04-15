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‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident
Young man with facial abrasions wearing a green shirt, sharing a looksmaxxing update after hospitalization due to an injury.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Breaks Silence After ‘Brutal’ Hospitalization Following Live Incident

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, broke his silence after being hospitalized following a disturbing livestream incident that left viewers concerned.

On April 15, the 20-year-old influencer shared an update, posting a selfie that displayed visible injuries.

The update comes just a day after his livestream abruptly ended while he appeared disoriented and unwell in public, with reports later confirming he had been rushed to the hospital.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Influencer Braden Peters, known as Clavicular, was rushed to the ER after becoming unresponsive during a live broadcast in Miami.
    • After his release, Peters shared a photo of his injuries and admitted his substance use was a "brutal" attempt to cope with social pressure.
    • The incident followed a string of recent issues for the 20-year-old, including walking out of a 60 Minutes interview.

    Clavicular shared an update after hospitalization and addressed the incident

    Young looksmaxxing influencer with tousled hair, wearing a white tank top, posing indoors by a wall and window.

    Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

    Peters addressed the situation directly in a post after returning home, giving followers a glimpse into his experience.

    “Just got home, that was brutal,” he wrote, alongside a photo showing his bloodied face.

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    He also spoke about the role substances played in the situation, suggesting they were tied to coping with social pressure.

    “All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution,” he said.

    Young man taking a mirror selfie in a dark bathroom, showcasing looksmaxxing influencer style and confident pose.

    Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

    He further noted that one of the most difficult parts of the experience was the physical discomfort suffered during treatment.

    “The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,” he wrote.

    The influencer also responded to a follower who suggested he should simply ignore public perception, replying, “If I weren’t a livestreamer, I’d agree with you.”

    Clavicular’s response came after his livestream showed him becoming disoriented before abruptly ending.

    Image credits: Clavicular0/X

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    Tweet from Rudol von Stroheim expressing hope that a looksmaxxing influencer turns life around after hospitalization incident.

    Image credits: RudolVon82106

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    Tweet criticizing looksmaxxing, urging focus on being a decent human, related to looksmaxxing influencer incident.

    Image credits: cecebrooks07

    As reported by Bored Panda, the hospitalization followed a livestream on April 14, where Peters appeared alongside fellow influencers in Miami’s Brickell area.

    During the broadcast, he was seen interacting with people at a mall and later sitting in a restaurant. However, viewers quickly noticed something was off.

    Looksmaxxing influencer speaking after hospitalization, wearing black shirt with sunglasses hanging on necklace outdoors.

    Image credits: FearedBuck/X

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    He appeared to be slurring his words, repeating phrases, and struggling to stay focused.

    “Holy s*** dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f***ing destroyed right now,” he said multiple times during the stream.

    As the situation escalated, he appeared increasingly unwell. At one point, he asked, “Let me go sit somewhere… where’s somewhere I can go sit down?” before his condition worsened.

    Looksmaxxing influencer showing mixed emotions in a dimly lit bar following clavicular injury and hospitalization.

    Image credits: FearedBuck/X

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing detaching self-worth from physical appearance related to looksmaxxing influencers.

    Image credits: actatumonline

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    Tweet by Jordan Grisham expressing concern about insecure kids risking their lives for internet clout after looksmaxxing influencer's hospitalization.

    Image credits: JRLGrisham

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    Fellow influencer Androgenic, who was present, later explained what happened behind the scenes.

    “I hadn’t seen him in this state before, and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds,” he wrote on X.

    “Within a minute, we all realized the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up, and rushed him to the hospital.”

    Emergency services were reportedly called around 5:46 p.m. for a “20-year-old male overd*se,” and Peters was taken to the emergency room.

    Clavicular’s recent incident added to a series of controversies

    Shirtless young man flexing muscles in a locker room mirror, showcasing looksmaxxing influencer physique and clavicular strength.

    Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular and toxic impacts on young men.

    Image credits: Robles2478

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    As footage from the livestream spread online, viewers reacted to the final moments before the broadcast cut out.

    “After watching an interview with him on 60 Minutes, I’m not surprised at all. I think he was off his chops during the interview!” one user wrote.

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    While others were offended by him for calling himself “neurotypical.” 

    “Neurotypical? You were in a club and there to party. I have an adult son with autism. I hate it when other people very flippantly throw that term around because it’s trendy.”

    Peters’ hospitalization occurred during a period of ongoing scrutiny surrounding his online presence and behavior.

    Young male looksmaxxing influencer with curly hair and gray polo shirt posing outdoors with blurred greenery background.

    Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram

    Just days earlier, on April 12, he walked out of an interview with 60 Minutes Australia after being questioned about his association with controversial figures like Andrew Tate.

    “I see you want to make this political,” he told the interviewer before abruptly ending the conversation.

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    He has also faced criticism for promoting extreme practices within the “looksmaxxing” community, including methods aimed at altering physical appearances in unconventional ways such as using illegal compounds and hormonal injections, per CNN.

    Additionally, Peters was arrested on March 26 on battery-related charges, and reports have also mentioned a separate investigation involving an alleged sho*ting of a deceased alligator in the Everglades.

    “Someone get him to therapy,” wrote one user

    Tweet from B Rush advising self-care and rehab, reflecting on looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular’s hospitalization and recovery concerns.

    Image credits: barbie29787

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing looksmaxxing influencer's hospitalization after a brutal live incident.

    Image credits: chronictokki

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    Looksmaxxing influencer responds after brutal hospitalization from clavicular injury during live incident.

    Image credits: paneru06

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    Social media reply urging therapy support for looksmaxxing influencer after hospitalization from clavicular injury.

    Image credits: EthanWayt42685

    Tweet by Brian Rekus expressing hope the looksmaxxing influencer recovers and resets his life after hospitalization.

    Image credits: warghoul570

    Tweet from AKOB of Content responding to hospitalization incident, wishing recovery and emphasizing health over streaming.

    Image credits: AkanInyne1

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    Tweet by Onyemauche discussing the looksmaxxing influencer’s brutal hospitalization following live incident.

    Image credits: tplonyema

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    Tweet from user Nkechi K. replying to Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular about the dangers of prioritizing looks over life.

    Image credits: NkechiKwenu

    Tweet from The Facts Dude criticizing platforming a looksmaxxing influencer after brutal hospitalization following live incident, urging recovery.

    Image credits: Thefactsdude

    Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular responds after brutal hospitalization following live incident.

    Image credits: TheTowerTarot13

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    Tweet from Morgan Ariel advising a looksmaxxing influencer to seek more meaningful success after a brutal hospitalization incident.

    Image credits: itsmorganariel

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    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular’s hospitalization after live incident.

    Image credits: GulfCoastX

    Tweet from user ThisJustin offering support and prayers to looksmaxxing influencer after brutal hospitalization incident.

    Image credits: TheJustinBailey

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply addressing looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular, urging better health choices after hospitalization.

    Image credits: ClydeYouTube

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    User Ricky Brightwell replying to Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular with a blunt message about lifestyle and friends advice.

    Image credits: brightwell2013

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    Tweet screenshot showing a comment advising a looksmaxxing influencer to distance from negative friends after hospitalization.

    Image credits: cityg0rl

    Tweet from user Hannah responding to a statement, discussing honesty and potential change after looksmaxxing influencer's hospitalization.

    Image credits: GeometriaSacris

    Comment on social media post by user Midnight Wisp Personal expressing hope for rehab after looksmaxxing influencer's brutal hospitalization.

    Image credits: TheM1dnightWisp

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    Tweet from Planetinha expressing hope for looksmaxxing influencer's recovery after brutal hospitalization following live incident.

    Image credits: xplanetbuzz

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    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing controversy related to looksmaxxing influencer’s hospitalization incident.

    Image credits: Thomas_Redacted

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life support mask? Do they mean an oxygen mask, or was this more serious?

    1
    1point
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s been doing this since at least age 14, if not younger. He doesn’t know how to be anything else.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
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    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life support mask? Do they mean an oxygen mask, or was this more serious?

    1
    1point
    reply
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s been doing this since at least age 14, if not younger. He doesn’t know how to be anything else.

    0
    0points
    reply
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