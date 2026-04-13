ADVERTISEMENT

Some families have quite the horror stories to share. We’ve heard of inheritance fights, paternity clashes, or even the plain old petty jealousy squabble between siblings who just can’t wait to have their parents’ undivided attention.

What seems to be rarer, though, is for these conflicts to extend to younger family members. Usually, it’s long-simmering issues that stir feuds between adults, but in today’s story, the parents get along just fine. The problem lies between two cousins who are apparently caught in a one-sied competition, and it ends up escalating to some truly horrifying lengths.

Read more: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s never easy to realize that your own family members may be the biggest bullies in your life

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

An aunt had long realized her niece had a one-sided feud with her daughter, but her parents won’t admit it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

At a Christmas dinner, the family got together to celebrate the holiday, and during the gift exchange, the niece stepped on her cousin’s hand

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While the niece kept saying it was an accident, no one but her parents believed she was innocent

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRA-niecepolice

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman’s daughter had to go to the hospital to do physiotherapy, forcing her to give up on her favorite hobby

The people we care about most are also the ones most capable of hurting us, so it’s no surprise that family can strike a nerve when we least expect it. Today’s story shows exactly that: an unexpected family feud that escalated to the point where one person had to be taken to the hospital, and it all happened on Christmas.

The story is told by the Original Poster (OP), a 40-year-old mother and aunt who was at an early Christmas dinner with her family — including her husband, her 16-year-old daughter, “Laura,” as well as her sister and her sister’s 17-year-old daughter, “Rachel.” In the post, the woman explains that her niece, despite being a great student who is popular and pretty, seems to have a superiority complex over her cousin Laura.

So much so that Rachel appears to have a habit of “tormenting” her cousin, something the entire family seems to know (well, everyone except Rachel’s own parents). By the time the gift exchange began, Rachel, who was wearing stilettos, allegedly stamped on Laura’s hand while it was on the floor. Laura had to go to the hospital, where it was discovered she would need physiotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP’s niece was reportedly in tears over the situation, and once again, no one but her parents believed in her innocence or that it was truly an accident. In the end, both the narrator and her husband began considering filing a police report against their niece, not just because of this incident, but because of the pattern of behavior over the years.

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is far from an easy decision. On one hand, the parents are understandably upset and dealing with their child’s pain, wanting some form of accountability for the niece’s actions. On the other hand, the girl is not only family but also a minor. That said, if this took place in the U.S., minors can still be reported, though the case would typically fall under the juvenile justice system.

The case wouldn’t be easy to navigate, either from a family perspective or in terms of legal repercussions, since it would be hard to prove the incident wasn’t an accident unless Rachel admitted to it. But what could have led her to act this way in the first place? Experts suggest it may come down to sibling-like rivalry and a constant need for validation from everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, if Rachel did intend to physically harm her cousin, it could go beyond jealousy or rivalry. It may point to a lack of empathy or even more concerning aggressive tendencies. So how should someone deal with this? Psychologists say it’s often best to create distance if the behavior doesn’t change, and that may include distancing from enabling parents as well.

Surprisingly, netizens were divided on this one. On one hand, many agreed that involving authorities was the only appropriate response. On the other, some played devil’s advocate, questioning how the OP could be certain the incident wasn’t accidental, despite the pattern of behavior. After all, parental bias is very real. So, do you think Rachel acted on purpose, or was it all just an accident?

Netizens were actually apprehensive about the aunt’s response, since there was no proof that it was on purpose

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT