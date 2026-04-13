Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger’s Guest Room Because They’re “Rich And Have A Lot Of Space”

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Being a good host means staying flexible for your guests if plans change. However, this doesn’t mean they get to dictate the terms for what your generosity should look like.

A few days ago, Reddit user Poly_Olly_Oxen_Free made a post on r/EntitledParents about a particularly rude woman who recently visited his home. Even though the visit started off fairly relaxed over a shared dinner, the lady — who wasn’t invited by him directly, but came along with his friend — quickly began acting as if the place was hers, and revealed she didn’t plan to leave that night. Or the next.

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This single mother thought she could just move her whole family into a stranger’s home without even asking

Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

And she wasn’t ready to take no for an answer

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Poly_Olly_Oxen_Free

People who read the homeowner’s story were appalled by the woman’s sense of entitlement