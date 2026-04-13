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Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger’s Guest Room Because They’re “Rich And Have A Lot Of Space”
Entitled single mom pointing and arguing inside a bright home, likely in a guest room or Airbnb setting.
Entitled People, Relationships

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger’s Guest Room Because They’re “Rich And Have A Lot Of Space”

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Being a good host means staying flexible for your guests if plans change. However, this doesn’t mean they get to dictate the terms for what your generosity should look like.

A few days ago, Reddit user Poly_Olly_Oxen_Free made a post on r/EntitledParents about a particularly rude woman who recently visited his home. Even though the visit started off fairly relaxed over a shared dinner, the lady — who wasn’t invited by him directly, but came along with his friend — quickly began acting as if the place was hers, and revealed she didn’t plan to leave that night. Or the next.

RELATED:

    This single mother thought she could just move her whole family into a stranger’s home without even asking

    Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    And she wasn’t ready to take no for an answer

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Poly_Olly_Oxen_Free

    People who read the homeowner’s story were appalled by the woman’s sense of entitlement

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
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