ADVERTISEMENT

We should avoid labeling people—one questionable act or sentence doesn't define someone's entire character. But we should also avoid being total jerks to others.

In order to remind ourselves where that line is, we've put together a list of examples where people acted so entitled, they looked like cartoon villains who'd never heard the word "no" in their lives.

Whether it's absurd demands, unnecessary rudeness, or a lack of empathy, these stories are a wild ride, so take a deep breath… and dive in.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cb At Walmart Wants To Add Groceries

Social media post about an entitled customer interaction at Walmart causing frustration and anger among users.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
leonmalone avatar
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then I wouldn't pay for anything. The entitlement is strong with this one.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild

    Text message conversation showing an entitled person asking for more freebies when getting a free dishwasher on Craigslist.

    nashjoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why I never list anything on marketplace for free. Even putting something for $5 seems to cut out the crazies.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Classmate Slept Over And Borrowed My Powerbeats Pro

    Text message conversation showing entitled behavior over keeping borrowed wireless headphones worth $250 without permission.

    AliienBlood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    She’s Entitled To An Uber Since I Can’t Drive Her Around For Free And Have A Job

    Chat screenshot showing an entitled conversation requesting rides and money, illustrating people so entitled they might make your blood boil.

    TheUnawareJersey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christophebeunens avatar
    Christophe Beunens
    Christophe Beunens
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The perfect answer would be "yes, I know I can afford it. I just don't want to"

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Good For The Nanny

    Social media post about entitled behavior discussing a nanny’s car accident and workplace drama.

    DurantaPhant7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Can We Arrest These Types Of Entitled Idiots?

    Person on plane holding phone, messaging about COVID and entitlement, illustrating people so entitled they might make you angry

    Responsible_Fill2380 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    This Is A Normal Response Or I’m Tripping?

    Text message exchange showing entitled attitude with one person refusing to cancel plans despite the other's hesitation.

    MsFig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Sister Asks Me If I Can Watch Her Kid, Then Asks If I Can Come Get Her And Comes Up With Lame Excuse As To Why She Can't Drop Her Off

    Text message conversation showing entitled behavior where one person asks for favor but refuses to help due to lack of snow tires.

    suckme_beautiful Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    You Were The One Being Rude To Her From The Start

    Chat conversation showing entitled messages about weight loss and fitness, highlighting people so entitled they might make your blood boil.

    TheBiologista Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a busy mom, who doesn't have time to live at the gym unless it's to help others who never asked for help?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Neighbor Keeps Asking For More

    Text conversation showing entitled requests for money multiple times with excuses about gas and work needs.

    evilvix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    adamchang avatar
    Adam Chang
    Adam Chang
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    a few moments later...."can you sent your left kidney along with the right foot...?"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    The Nerve. My Grandma Passed Away The Day Before I Got This Message

    Text message showing entitled behavior, offering unsolicited skincare advice amid condolences and personal events.

    Culurfolgurl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Bride And Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

    Text conversation showing an entitled wedding invite with strict rules and a high fee, sparking frustration and disbelief.

    serafis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I was going to a wedding of someone who was very sensitive to fragrance I could understand the no strong fragrance thing- the last thing you want on your wedding day is to have a reaction to something. But so it won't compete with the flowers, urgh.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    It's Too Pennies

    Screenshot of a social media post showing entitled behavior over a few pennies in a tip jar at Dunkin Donuts.

    entomofile Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    $1000 Government Check Not Enough

    Social media post showing entitled people demanding money with rude comments and sarcastic replies.

    Rook1303 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little temper tantrum girlie should have tried reading. Lots of books about anger management and being less of a b***h. The reply to her was pure gold, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    What A Winner

    A Venmo request for 20 dollars citing entitlement over drinks and no hookup, highlighting entitled people behavior.

    Badjib Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m sorry, but I believe an ethical sëx worker has an obligation to fulfill the verbal contract of hooking up once the John has paid. Unless, of course, there are red flags, gut feelings or anything off. Clearly this person is upset that they arranged for a próstitüte to provide a “hookup” in exchange for drinks and the hööker didn’t uphold their end. Because that’s the ONLY situation where a request like this would be acceptable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    The Disrespect To Makeup Artists

    Social media post showing entitled person seeking unpaid stylist for Heidi Klum Halloween event, angering others online.

    Dustinj1991 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    You Know He’s Broke

    Meme showing entitled people arguments about being broke when buying water or relying on others to pay for meals.

    Erodedragon18 , Faithiaaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    "Give Me A Free Car With Brand New Tires. No Rude Comments Please"

    Social media post showing an entitled person demanding a specific car, illustrating extreme entitlement behavior.

    Halcyon07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a car not older than 10 years , not red with tinted windows , AC, and new tires for free, how about get a f*****g job and buy it yourself you moocher.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    I Knew “Free Kittens” Was Too Good To Be True

    Screenshot of a chat conversation showing entitled behavior in a discussion about kittens and feral cats.

    I don’t think what I said was rude? Maybe for the best though, I don’t really need a kitten right now.

    redhotbuffalowings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Wedding Is In 2 Days. This Is The Text I Wake Up To From My Mother

    Text message exchange about entitled people causing wedding seating issues shortly before the event, showing entitlement conflict.

    stay_zooted Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    123...5
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 123...5 NextArrow point to right