96 Posts About People So Entitled They Might Make Your Blood Boil
We should avoid labeling people—one questionable act or sentence doesn't define someone's entire character. But we should also avoid being total jerks to others.
In order to remind ourselves where that line is, we've put together a list of examples where people acted so entitled, they looked like cartoon villains who'd never heard the word "no" in their lives.
Whether it's absurd demands, unnecessary rudeness, or a lack of empathy, these stories are a wild ride, so take a deep breath… and dive in.
Cb At Walmart Wants To Add Groceries
Then I wouldn't pay for anything. The entitlement is strong with this one.
I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild
Classmate Slept Over And Borrowed My Powerbeats Pro
She’s Entitled To An Uber Since I Can’t Drive Her Around For Free And Have A Job
The perfect answer would be "yes, I know I can afford it. I just don't want to"
Good For The Nanny
Can We Arrest These Types Of Entitled Idiots?
This Is A Normal Response Or I’m Tripping?
Sister Asks Me If I Can Watch Her Kid, Then Asks If I Can Come Get Her And Comes Up With Lame Excuse As To Why She Can't Drop Her Off
You Were The One Being Rude To Her From The Start
I'm a busy mom, who doesn't have time to live at the gym unless it's to help others who never asked for help?
A Neighbor Keeps Asking For More
a few moments later...."can you sent your left kidney along with the right foot...?"
The Nerve. My Grandma Passed Away The Day Before I Got This Message
Bride And Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head
It's Too Pennies
$1000 Government Check Not Enough
What A Winner
I’m sorry, but I believe an ethical sëx worker has an obligation to fulfill the verbal contract of hooking up once the John has paid. Unless, of course, there are red flags, gut feelings or anything off. Clearly this person is upset that they arranged for a próstitüte to provide a “hookup” in exchange for drinks and the hööker didn’t uphold their end. Because that’s the ONLY situation where a request like this would be acceptable.
The Disrespect To Makeup Artists
You Know He’s Broke
"Give Me A Free Car With Brand New Tires. No Rude Comments Please"
I Knew “Free Kittens” Was Too Good To Be True
I don’t think what I said was rude? Maybe for the best though, I don’t really need a kitten right now.