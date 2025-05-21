ADVERTISEMENT

We should avoid labeling people—one questionable act or sentence doesn't define someone's entire character. But we should also avoid being total jerks to others.

In order to remind ourselves where that line is, we've put together a list of examples where people acted so entitled, they looked like cartoon villains who'd never heard the word "no" in their lives.

Whether it's absurd demands, unnecessary rudeness, or a lack of empathy, these stories are a wild ride, so take a deep breath… and dive in.