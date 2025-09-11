Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk, Andrew Tate Unite In Donating $1M Each To Painting Of Several Iryna Zarutska Murals
Close-up portrait of a woman with blonde hair related to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donation for Iryna Zarutska murals.
Social Issues, Society

Elon Musk, Andrew Tate Unite In Donating $1M Each To Painting Of Several Iryna Zarutska Murals

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, and other high-profile figures are weighing in after a Ukrainian refugee, who was trying to rebuild her life and taste the “American dream,” was fatally stabbed in a Charlotte train.

The wealthy figures have pledged to donate money to paint murals of the victim, Iryna Zarutska, in prominent cities in the US.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, and other figures pledged to donate money to paint murals of Iryna Zarutska.
  • Intercom CEO and cofounder Eoghan McCabe said the murals would be painted across prominent cities in the US.
  • Many criticized the idea of murals, questioning whether it would make a real difference.
  • “How about donate to her family?” one asked.

Suspect Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who claimed to his sister that Iryna was “reading his mind,” is currently facing charges for her tragic passing.

    Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, and other high-profile figures are weighing in after Iryna Zarutska’s tragic passing

    Young woman with blonde hair and a gray shirt posing for a close-up portrait related to Iryna Zarutska murals donation.

    Young woman with blonde hair and a gray shirt posing for a close-up portrait related to Iryna Zarutska murals donation.

    Image credits: lucaveros225

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    The violent incident unfolded aboard a late-night Blue Line train on August 22.

    Iryna had hopped onto the train after working at Zepeddie’s Pizzeria and was returning home with several passengers around her.

    After picking an empty row, the 23-year-old sat engrossed in her phone and was completely oblivious to the man in the red sweatshirt behind her.

    In less than five minutes, the assailant Decarlos Brown Jr. dug into his clothes and brandished a pocket knife.

    Portrait of a blonde woman with long hair in natural light, related to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating to Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Portrait of a blonde woman with long hair in natural light, related to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating to Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Image credits: lucaveros225

    The suspect jumped out of his seat and fatally stabbed the unsuspecting young woman.

    Surveillance footage captured Decarlos walking off, leaving the victim behind to succumb to her wounds on the train.

    Iryna’s family said she was just minutes away from home when the “tragic and preventable” incident took place.

    “That night, she texted her boyfriend that she would be home soon,” the family said. “Tragically, her journey ended in violence near the Camden light rail station.”

    Iryna’s family said he texted her boyfriend and was just minutes away from home when the violence unfolded

    Person in red hoodie standing near seated woman on public transit, with Elon Musk and Andrew Tate mural donation theme.

    Person in red hoodie standing near seated woman on public transit, with Elon Musk and Andrew Tate mural donation theme.

    Image credits: AmericaPapaBear

    The victim was described as a “kind and hardworking young woman” who was deeply loved by her family and friends.

    She was working full-time at the pizzeria whilst also taking classes to improve her English at a community college.

    Lauren Newton, the family’s attorney, said her loved ones are “absolutely devastated” by Iryna’s passing.

    “She was here trying to live the American dream, and that was shattered, literally in an instant because of the lack of safety measures on the light rail,” Lauren said.

    Decarlos Brown Jr. claimed to his sister that he knifed the victim because she was reading his mind

    Man with long dreadlocks and beard in an orange shirt against a light grey wall, not related to Elon Musk Andrew Tate donation news.

    Man with long dreadlocks and beard in an orange shirt against a light grey wall, not related to Elon Musk Andrew Tate donation news.

    Image credits: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

    Comment on TikTok by user davidgoman_ expressing opinion on a painting, related to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating $1M each.

    Comment on TikTok by user davidgoman_ expressing opinion on a painting, related to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating $1M each.

    Comment on social media discussing donation impact, mentioning putting millions toward making a meaningful change.

    Comment on social media discussing donation impact, mentioning putting millions toward making a meaningful change.

    Suspect Decarlos was arrested within six days of the attack and charged with first-degree m****r.

    His family said he was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffered from paranoia and hallucinations.

    He was “hearing voices” in his head in the lead-up to the attack, sister Tracey Brown told CNN.

    “He didn’t seem like himself,” she told the outlet.

    Tracey said her brother would struggle to keep a job and believed the government had implanted a chip in him.

    Decarlos reportedly told his sister that he knifed Iryna because he thought she was reading his mind on the train.

    “A person that is hearing voices in their head and believes the world is against them, they’re going to break,” she said. “And I think that night he broke.”

    Wealthy figures like Eoghan McCabe, Elon Musk, and Andrew Tate pledged to donate money to paint murals of Iryna

    Elon Musk speaking in a studio interview, wearing a black blazer and graphic t-shirt, discussing donations for Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Elon Musk speaking in a studio interview, wearing a black blazer and graphic t-shirt, discussing donations for Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Image credits: Real Time with Bill Maher

    Iryna’s tragic passing has sparked fiery debates online about how the attack was preventable.

    In light of the widespread outrage, Intercom CEO and cofounder Eoghan McCabe shared a post on X, saying he was willing to offer $500,000 in $10,000 grants to paint murals of Iryna in prominent cities.

    Man with beard and black shirt discussing Elon Musk Andrew Tate donation for Iryna Zarutska murals painting

    Man with beard and black shirt discussing Elon Musk Andrew Tate donation for Iryna Zarutska murals painting

    Image credits: Cobratate

    “I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations,” he wrote in his tweet. “Please contact katie@eoghan.com for more details.”

    Many social media users stopped scrolling when they saw Eoghan’s post, including figures like Elon Musk and controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

    “I will contribute $1M,” the Tesla founder responded to Eoghan’s tweet.

    “Matched. 1M,” Andrew said as he joined the thread.

    “Why does this lady get special treatment compared to everyone else who has been m****red?” the internet asked

    Alt text: Announcement of grants to paint murals featuring Iryna Zarutska, linked to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donations

    Alt text: Announcement of grants to paint murals featuring Iryna Zarutska, linked to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donations

    Image credits: eoghan

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the pledged donations, with one saying: “Nice gesture, but imagine if we put 2.5 million towards actually making a change.”

    “She needs to be remembered,” one said, while another wrote, “Painting don’t change this.”

    “How about donate to her family?” one asked.

    Another wrote, “This would be a very different outcome if her skin was darker.”

    “Its very sad she d***. But this would be such a different case if she weren’t white,” another agreed.

    “Wait! So, y’all suddenly care so much about immigrants and Ukrainians?” one commented.

    Tweets showing Elon Musk and Andrew Tate each donating 1M to painting of Iryna Zarutska murals fundraiser.

    Tweets showing Elon Musk and Andrew Tate each donating 1M to painting of Iryna Zarutska murals fundraiser.

    Image credits: Cobratate/elonmusk

    Iryna was laid to rest in Charlotte on August 27.

    Her father missed the funeral because he couldn’t leave Ukraine due to his age and the ongoing war.

    Lonnie, a family friend, said Iryna managed to leave behind war-torn Ukraine, along with the anguish of not knowing “if you’re going to live or breathe another day.”

    After fleeing the country with her mother, sister and brother, Iryna began building a life in Charlotte and hoped to be a veterinary assistant some day.

    Iryna’s father missed the funeral due to the ongoing war in his home country 

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie wearing a graphic crop top, related to Elon Musk Andrew Tate Iryna Zarutska murals donation.

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie wearing a graphic crop top, related to Elon Musk Andrew Tate Iryna Zarutska murals donation.

    Image credits: lucaveros225

    “She was always very helpful, very supportive, and just had a heart of gold,” Lonnie told WCNC. “She was a sweetheart. And it makes me sick to think that she’s gone.”

    Suspect Decarlos has a criminal history that started over a decade back, with records of larceny, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic violence, and so on.

    The suspect was in prison for about five years for robbery with a dangerous weapon and released in September 2020.

    He was most recently arrested in January over repeatedly misusing 911 from a hospital and claiming that people were trying to control his body. He was released without bail at the time.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the wealthy figures pledging money to paint murals of Iryna Zarutska

    Comment by Huma Sahir reflecting on bystanders' inaction during a tragic incident and mental health concerns.

    Comment by Huma Sahir reflecting on bystanders' inaction during a tragic incident and mental health concerns.

    Comment by Daniel Eamonn O'sullivan expressing skepticism about donating money to solve problems on social media.

    Comment by Daniel Eamonn O'sullivan expressing skepticism about donating money to solve problems on social media.

    Comment by Carole Sorensen questioning the belief that money solves everything, displayed on a social media post.

    Comment by Carole Sorensen questioning the belief that money solves everything, displayed on a social media post.

    Comment by Brandon Morton questioning donating money to painting Iryna Zarutska murals instead of helping the less fortunate.

    Comment by Brandon Morton questioning donating money to painting Iryna Zarutska murals instead of helping the less fortunate.

    Comment on Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating $1M each toward paintings of several Iryna Zarutska murals discussing public opinion.

    Comment on Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating $1M each toward paintings of several Iryna Zarutska murals discussing public opinion.

    Comment from Paige Page supporting use of millions donated by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate for Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Comment from Paige Page supporting use of millions donated by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate for Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Person commenting on social media about donating money, referencing Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donation to Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Person commenting on social media about donating money, referencing Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donation to Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Comment from Janna Zaben questioning the lack of murals for Americans who died from senseless violence.

    Comment from Janna Zaben questioning the lack of murals for Americans who died from senseless violence.

    Comment by David Hagen addressing justice failure and complicity in atrocities, related to Elon Musk Andrew Tate donation to Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Comment by David Hagen addressing justice failure and complicity in atrocities, related to Elon Musk Andrew Tate donation to Iryna Zarutska murals.

    Comment criticizing donation to mural, urging Elon Musk and Andrew Tate to fund Iryna Zarutska causes instead.

    Comment criticizing donation to mural, urging Elon Musk and Andrew Tate to fund Iryna Zarutska causes instead.

    Comment by Lisa Marchetti advocating donation to homelessness and mental health causes in a social media post.

    Comment by Lisa Marchetti advocating donation to homelessness and mental health causes in a social media post.

    Comment by Robert Paulson mentioning Andrew Tate as an advocate for women and anti-gender violence.

    Comment by Robert Paulson mentioning Andrew Tate as an advocate for women and anti-gender violence.

    Elon Musk and Andrew Tate contribute $1M each to Iryna Zarutska mural painting project.

    Elon Musk and Andrew Tate contribute $1M each to Iryna Zarutska mural painting project.

    Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating one million dollars each to Iryna Zarutska murals painting project.

    Elon Musk and Andrew Tate donating one million dollars each to Iryna Zarutska murals painting project.

    Comment by Jennifer Robertson highlighting the loss of life and mention of murals related to gun violence in the US.

    Comment by Jennifer Robertson highlighting the loss of life and mention of murals related to gun violence in the US.

    Comment about homelessness by Tony Tone in a social media post, referencing current social issues.

    Comment about homelessness by Tony Tone in a social media post, referencing current social issues.

    Comment by Charmaine Bell expressing frustration and questioning a senseless action related to Iryna Zarutska murals donation.

    Comment by Charmaine Bell expressing frustration and questioning a senseless action related to Iryna Zarutska murals donation.

    Comment from Becky Wilson stating Just another tactic to keep causing hate in a social media post.

    Comment from Becky Wilson stating Just another tactic to keep causing hate in a social media post.

    Comment by Jose Lopez discussing concerns about justice system failures and repeating criminals related to stabbings.

    Comment by Jose Lopez discussing concerns about justice system failures and repeating criminals related to stabbings.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
