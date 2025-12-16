ADVERTISEMENT

The internet isn’t all about toxic comment sections and the doom and gloom. There are also parts of it that could enrich your knowledge in some way, whether it’s through dedicated communities or online groups that feature random yet fascinating information.

Today is about the latter, as we feature posts from the Things You Don’t Know Facebook page. If the name isn’t enough of a giveaway, you can expect to pick up nuggets of facts you’re likely learning about for the first time. You can even do more digging if you want to know more or verify what you’ve read.

Here are some of the most intriguing pieces of content that could be conversation starters at your next dinner party.