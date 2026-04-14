Influencer Spirals Out In Viral Video As She Tries On Stylist’s Bizarre Coachella Outfits

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What was supposed to be a glam Coachella prep quickly spiraled into chaos for a 27-year-old influencer from South Dakota, who was left having a “panic attack” just days before the music festival.

In a now-viral video shared on April 4, Montse Lewin documented her reaction as she tried on three “tragic” outfits picked out by her stylist for Coachella 2026, and things clearly did not go as planned.

Highlights Montse Lewin’s raw reaction to her stylist’s Coachella picks quickly went viral, with the influencer visibly spiraling over the “tragic” outfits.

Despite sharing detailed inspiration and preferences, the final looks left her confused, disappointed, and ultimately ditching them entirely.

As the video blew up, netizens didn’t hold back, brutally roasting the stylist, with many questioning their skills and credibility while backing Montse’s complaints.

One netizen criticized the curated looks, writing, “This looks like she went to goodwill and picked everything blindfolded.”

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Montse Lewin recently went viral after sharing her distress over three “tragic” outfits sourced by a stylist for Coachella 2026

Image credits: montselewin

Coachella is one of the world’s most high-profile music and arts festivals, held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, across two weekends, April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19 this year.

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Influencers often attend through sponsorships to promote fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products. For many, the event also serves as a key opportunity to build relationships with brands and secure future collaborations.

Montse Lewin attended the 2026 festival for the first time, traveling to the desert with her sisters.

Image credits: montselewin

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While Coachella is centered around music, it has increasingly become a major fashion moment, evolving into a large-scale marketing and branding spectacle in recent years.

Ahead of the event, Lewin revealed on Instagram that she had sourced her outfits through a stylist, whose identity she chose not to disclose.

After struggling with personal styling, the content creator hired an Instagram-based stylist to curate thrifted, creative looks inspired by her Pinterest boards.

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Image credits: montselewin

To guide the stylist, she not only shared her Pinterest inspiration but also filled out a detailed form outlining her preferences and dislikes.

In a now-viral clip, garnering over 4 million views and 145,000 likes, Lewin showed her followers what she received from the stylist just “seven days out” from the festival.

According to her, for day one, she wanted a “teeny tiny” top paired with “some sort of bottom.”

Reacting to the looks in an Instagram video, Lewin said, “Oh, I’m trying not to have a panic attack right now. I’m trying to breathe…”

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Image credits: montselewin

For day two, she aimed to channel a Justin Bieber-inspired aesthetic, requesting “jorts and a T-shirt,” while her day three inspiration was pop star Zara Larsson.

For the first-day outfit, the stylist sent an ensemble featuring a leopard-print headscarf along with mismatched pieces that failed to align with Lewin’s vision.

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Reacting to the look, the influencer shared in the clip, “Oh, I’m trying not to have a panic attack right now. I’m trying to breathe…”

Image credits: montselewin

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The look included a “sequined skirt and a gold bikini,” which she felt did not come together cohesively.

“I don’t know how I would necessarily use this. Not seeing the vision come together,” she admitted.

The first outfit also included an alternative pair of pants, which Lewin said she liked, adding, however, that she was “definitely not” a fan of the bikini.

Image credits: montselewin

For the Bieber-inspired day, the curated outfit featured oversized, shiny basketball shorts paired with a vintage shirt. Lewin noted that the pieces were “huge,” explaining that she had envisioned denim “jorts” instead.

The final look, inspired by Zara Larsson, consisted of a pink sparkly scarf styled as a halter top, paired with a sheer crochet miniskirt and a ruffled lace bolero.

Montse described the outfit as “super itchy” and refused to show the back, saying the skirt left her “whole b*tt out.”

One social media user fumed, “Who styled you?? So I can make sure to block them!!”

Image credits: montselewin

She added, “There’s no chance I can wear this all day… This seems great as a beach cover-up… I’m going to have a panic attack.”

With only seven days until the festival, Montse decided to scrap the stylist’s choices entirely.

She instead sourced her own outfits, visiting retailers like Zara and Urban Outfitters to find looks that better aligned with her personal style.

Image credits: montselewin

In the caption of the viral post, Lewin further explained her disappointment, writing, “Going into this, I knew there was always a chance I might not love one top or one pair of bottoms… I expected that to be part of the process. What I didn’t expect was to open the box and realize I didn’t like almost every single piece, except maybe one or two things.”

“I’m honestly feeling a little upset because fashion has always been something I struggle with. I don’t naturally consider myself very creative when it comes to styling outfits, which is exactly why I hired help. I was hoping for looks that felt original, fun, and creative… but instead I ended up with options that just don’t feel like me.”

Image credits: montselewin

Lewin continued, “I’m also trying not to be too hard on myself. I probably should have sourced the outfits myself, but between starting a new job, planning a honeymoon, and seasonal depression, I genuinely didn’t have the energy to add one more thing to my plate.”

As the video circulated widely online, users did not hold back in sharing their reactions, with many questioning the unnamed stylist’s professionalism and skills.

One user wrote, “I think the stylist secretly dislikes her, that’s horrible!”

Netizens flooded the comments, brutally criticizing the unidentified stylist who curated the three-day looks

@montselewin I found this stylist through Instagram or TikTok (I honestly can’t remember which). After considering a few different people, I decided to go with them because I didn’t want to spend an astronomical amount of money, and the idea of my Coachella outfits being thrifted sounded amazing. I sent a separate Pinterest board for each outfit with a LOT of pins and filled out a detailed form about everything I like and don’t like. In hindsight, I’m not sure if it’s even possible to perfectly match every single preference someone has. Going into this, I knew there was always a chance I might not love one top or one pair of bottoms and would have to swap something out at the mall. I expected that to be part of the process. What I didn’t expect was to open the box and realize I didn’t like almost every single piece, except maybe one or two things. I’m honestly feeling a little upset because fashion has always been something I struggle with. I don’t naturally consider myself very creative when it comes to styling outfits, which is exactly why I hired help. I was hoping for looks that felt original, fun, and creative… but instead I ended up with options that just don’t feel like me. I’m also trying not to be too hard on myself. I probably should have sourced the outfits myself, but between starting a new job, planning a honeymoon, and seasonal depression, I genuinely didn’t have the energy to add one more thing to my plate. Now I have 7 days to find 3 Coachella outfits, and I’m worried I won’t be able to pull together the vision I had in my head. Part of me wants to blame myself, but at the same time… these pieces just feel poorly sourced and not very strong. If anyone has Coachella outfit ideas, stores, or styling advice, I would seriously appreciate it right now. #coachellaoutfits #festivalfashion #coachella2026 #outfitfail #fashiontiktok ♬ original sound – montselewin

Another chimed in, “The point of paying $$$ a stylist is to understand your client and make their life easier, delivering great looks with whatever the budget or occasion is. So this is a total fail for that stylist. She shouldn’t have to go through that hard of a time getting dressed…”

“Nothing fits, nothing is cohesive, just a mess, i hope the stylist was fired,” remarked a third.

Another comment read, “Girl give me the ‘stylist’ number, I’m personally get you a refund.”

Others expressed, “Girl, did she just send you everything she no longer wanted in her closet because HUHHHHH??”

Image credits: montselewin

“Second outfit is what I would wear to take out the trash and hope my neighbors didn’t see me.”

Despite the fashion mishap, Lewin managed to pull together some standout looks and made it to Coachella 2026. She later shared her “Day Zero” outfit on Friday, April 10, tagging Calvin Klein.

For other appearances, she opted for denim jorts with a pink bikini top, as well as a brown midriff-baring top paired with ruffled, lacy white pants.

“Idk if [the stylist] thought you were going to a Hannah Montana party inside of Burning Man,” wrote one netizen