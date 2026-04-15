People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild
Here’s the scenario: you open Facebook Marketplace to see if you can snag something for a sweet deal. Instead, you find some of the most absurd listings that irked you at first but eventually made you bust out laughing.
Air from 2019, a crematorium on wheels, and a painting of Jesus embracing baby Grimace. These are the listings you’ve been dealing with. You’re not crazy enough to buy any of these items (yet), but they likely grabbed your attention and made you want to know more.
We have more where that came from as you scroll through this list. May this leave you thoroughly entertained today.
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I Really Wanted To Get This And Hang It Above My Bed. My Husband Wasn’t Quite Sure About That
Found In Marketplace
I found this posting and knew i needed to share it with someone. This is for sale on marketplace. It's a frame for tying a pig to for cooking. I guess someone had to demonstrate it.
Should I……
Facebook Marketplace has been a popular destination for people looking for a sweet deal on specific items. It has been a hit, particularly among young people, something that University of Georgia marketing professor Yoo-Kyoung Seock attributes to the platform’s focus on resales.
Horse Coffee Mug
I Love Facebook
Hey, If It Works It Works
“Younger buyers are drawn to affordability and sustainability,” Seock said in a 2025 interview with NBC. “Marketplace offers both.”
EMarketer Vice President and principal analyst Jasmine Enberg says affordability is also why sellers prefer the platform, noting that Facebook Marketplace has no fees.
Is This Insane Enough?
I Can’t Stop Laughing At This Listing I Saw On Fb Marketplace
Marketplace Blunder
Because of the variety of used items you can find on Facebook Marketplace, experts like University of Buffalo marketing professor Charles Lindsey refer to it as the “flea market of the internet.” However, it also attracts potential buyers because of how it offers transparency and security.
Seen On Facebook Marketplace, Listed For $100
Local Facebook Marketplace
Was The Demo Necessary
“There's a bit more security with Facebook Marketplace in that you can see the seller's profile to better vet if they are a real person versus using sites such as Craigslist, where there is a lot more anonymity,” designer Karen Nepacena told Good Housekeeping.
Stick It To Your Ex For 20 Bucks
Goat Pipes Anyone?
I Joined To Share This
Today’s digital world revolves around algorithms, and Facebook Marketplace is no different. For Nepacena, this allows buyers to have a seemingly more serendipitous experience with the items they intend to purchase.
“Facebook Marketplace differs in that you can be ultra-specific on what you are searching for and wait for just the right item to come in your direction,” she said.
Crematorium
The First Thing I See When I Open Facebook
Cookie Monster Bike ($1,234)
"He's Hispanic"
Good Old Suitcase Full Of Mangos
Where Did They Even Get This?
Foot Stool
At Least They Dug It Out
Found This Gem Today
I Don’t See A Drain?
Found Gold On Facebook Marketplace And Had To Share. A Lot To Process But I’m Obsessed. They’re Slaying Hard
A Painfully Accurate Description
Corn Mask
“Religious Art”
Seems Like A Steal
Not Craigslist But Close Enough
Found This On Facebook Marketplace And Cant Stop Thinking About It
Can Someone Lend Me £7,500 Please?
Mythical Find
Beagle Holder
No Words
She Had A Few Pictures Of The Actual Couch, Too, But This Was Her Main Picture
Anyone Interested?
Free Lazania
One Pricey Chip
6ft Lesbian Nutcracker
Remotely Insane Listing
Just Why?
Homemade Dinosaur Room Decor ($40)
Vintage Salt And Pepper Shakers Japan ($25)
Bro Actually What Is This
You Have $200 To Spend On Christmas Gifts For The Family. Choose Wisely
I Love Marketplace
Fast Food Condiments For Sale
Batman Cat Mask
Chainsaw Carved Ninja Turtles
This Person Near Me Crochets Hats For Chickens
Van Halen
Absolutely Gobsmacked
They were trying to sell it as a great project for someone to finish.