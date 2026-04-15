ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the scenario: you open Facebook Marketplace to see if you can snag something for a sweet deal. Instead, you find some of the most absurd listings that irked you at first but eventually made you bust out laughing

Air from 2019, a crematorium on wheels, and a painting of Jesus embracing baby Grimace. These are the listings you’ve been dealing with. You’re not crazy enough to buy any of these items (yet), but they likely grabbed your attention and made you want to know more. 

We have more where that came from as you scroll through this list. May this leave you thoroughly entertained today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Really Wanted To Get This And Hang It Above My Bed. My Husband Wasn’t Quite Sure About That

Bigfoot tapestry framed 2 by 5 feet listed for sale as part of bizarre things people are selling online.

Ahpla Report

13points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Found In Marketplace

    Person lying inside a bizarre stainless steel pig hog roaster listed for sale in unusual online listings.

    I found this posting and knew i needed to share it with someone. This is for sale on marketplace. It's a frame for tying a pig to for cooking. I guess someone had to demonstrate it.

    LizaBrownAuthor11 Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Should I……

    Two people wearing bizarre handmade Furby costumes in bright colors standing on a city sidewalk for sale online.

    mostlykayla Report

    11points
    POST

    Facebook Marketplace has been a popular destination for people looking for a sweet deal on specific items. It has been a hit, particularly among young people, something that University of Georgia marketing professor Yoo-Kyoung Seock attributes to the platform’s focus on resales. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Horse Coffee Mug

    Unusual coffee mug shaped like a moose with antlers, listed among bizarre things people are selling online.

    rombo679 Report

    11points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a moose not a horse. I know that and I'm not even Canadian.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    I Love Facebook

    Hand holding two TV remotes glued together with hot glue, showing bizarre things people are selling online.

    throwaway892360 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hey, If It Works It Works

    Homemade sauna setup with reflective interior and heat lamps, featured in bizarre things people are selling online listings.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST

    “Younger buyers are drawn to affordability and sustainability,” Seock said in a 2025 interview with NBC. “Marketplace offers both.”

    EMarketer Vice President and principal analyst Jasmine Enberg says affordability is also why sellers prefer the platform, noting that Facebook Marketplace has no fees.

    #7

    Is This Insane Enough?

    Man wearing a horned helmet showing a bizarre leather top table listing in an online marketplace.

    Sudden-Win-8551 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    I Can’t Stop Laughing At This Listing I Saw On Fb Marketplace

    Broken greenhouse for sale outdoors in snow, an example of bizarre things people are selling online listings.

    apuginthehand Report

    11points
    POST
    #9

    Marketplace Blunder

    Man with cheese curls on his face next to bizarre online listings of a two-tone stone looking modern table lamp.

    nickp1999 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Because of the variety of used items you can find on Facebook Marketplace, experts like University of Buffalo marketing professor Charles Lindsey refer to it as the “flea market of the internet.” However, it also attracts potential buyers because of how it offers transparency and security. 
    #10

    Seen On Facebook Marketplace, Listed For $100

    Person taking a mirror selfie in a full-length mirror with a bizarre, textured foam frame, showcasing wild online listings.

    elysecat Report

    10points
    POST
    #11

    Local Facebook Marketplace

    Framed print of Jesus embracing a purple grimace character, a bizarre item listed for sale online.

    quietlikesnow Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Was The Demo Necessary

    Man kneeling inside an extra large dog crate listed for sale, showing bizarre things people sell online.

    dinodinodan Report

    10points
    POST

    “There's a bit more security with Facebook Marketplace in that you can see the seller's profile to better vet if they are a real person versus using sites such as Craigslist, where there is a lot more anonymity,” designer Karen Nepacena told Good Housekeeping
    #13

    Stick It To Your Ex For 20 Bucks

    Dirt bike listing for tearing up an ex’s yard, showing one of the most bizarre things people are selling online.

    Goat-Williker Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Goat Pipes Anyone?

    Man holding bizarre taxidermied goat bagpipes for sale in unusual online listings of strange items.

    Affectionate_You7323 Report

    10points
    POST
    #15

    I Joined To Share This

    Chunky knit women's sweater with unusual breast-shaped protrusions listed among bizarre things for sale online.

    AdmirablePhrases Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today’s digital world revolves around algorithms, and Facebook Marketplace is no different. For Nepacena, this allows buyers to have a seemingly more serendipitous experience with the items they intend to purchase. 

    “Facebook Marketplace differs in that you can be ultra-specific on what you are searching for and wait for just the right item to come in your direction,” she said.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Crematorium

    Large crematory crematorium machine for sale online as a bizarre listing in unusual items people are selling.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #17

    The First Thing I See When I Open Facebook

    Large wooden framed mirror reflecting a person posing with thumbs up in a cluttered garage setting for bizarre online sale listings.

    Muscularwithdentures Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Cookie Monster Bike ($1,234)

    Blue Cookie Monster bike covered in fuzzy material with large googly eyes, listed among bizarre online sales.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    "He's Hispanic"

    Baby bear mistakenly listed as pitbull pup for sale in bizarre online listings showing unusual items being sold.

    tangycrossing Report

    9points
    POST
    #20

    Good Old Suitcase Full Of Mangos

    Suitcase filled with bizarre green unripe mangos for sale in a wild online listing.

    Cupcake_Mecha Report

    9points
    POST
    #21

    Where Did They Even Get This?

    Gold key to the city of Flint Michigan presented in a blue velvet case, listed among bizarre things for sale online.

    BabyYodaIsGod42069 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Foot Stool

    Footstool made from vintage boots and blue plaid cushion, one of the most bizarre things online listings for sale.

    ZeMole Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    At Least They Dug It Out

    Large sectional couch covered in snow left on snowy roadside for free curbside pickup bizarre online listing.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    Found This Gem Today

    Young man holding a cast iron skillet online listing showcasing bizarre things people are selling with wild expressions

    ThiccThighFurby Report

    8points
    POST
    #25

    I Don’t See A Drain?

    Green standing frog pee stand with an orange spinner, listed as a bizarre thing people are selling online.

    VisualSpecial4599 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Found Gold On Facebook Marketplace And Had To Share. A Lot To Process But I’m Obsessed. They’re Slaying Hard

    Person wearing a vintage wedding dress for sale among bizarre online listings showing unusual items being sold.

    ProfessionalUse5568 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    A Painfully Accurate Description

    Wine rack listed for free on FB Marketplace with quirky buyer messages and chaotic pick-up stories in bizarre online sales.

    An-odd-waffle Report

    8points
    POST
    #28

    Corn Mask

    Person wearing a handmade crocheted corn mask showing one of the most bizarre things for sale online listings.

    Apprehensive-Voice56 Report

    8points
    POST
    #29

    “Religious Art”

    Painting of four bizarre humanoid figures in colorful outfits standing on green hills, unusual things for sale online.

    k2lg Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Seems Like A Steal

    Custom turf grass bench outdoors with unique bizarre listing for sale among wild online items.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Not Craigslist But Close Enough

    Hand-drawn sketch of a pig-faced person with the phrase "John Pork is Calling," listed among bizarre things for sale online.

    kippy_bingus Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    Found This On Facebook Marketplace And Cant Stop Thinking About It

    Blue electric guitar with an unusual reflection of a person’s face in the metal plate inside a guitar case.

    walterfilbert Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    Can Someone Lend Me £7,500 Please?

    Large animatronic Brachiosaurus dinosaur model for sale, one of the most bizarre things people are selling online.

    bummerly Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Mythical Find

    Plastic ziplock bag labeled Air 2019 filled with air, an example of bizarre things people are selling online.

    _CaptainAmerica__ Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Beagle Holder

    Ornate metal bagel holder in kitchen listing, an example of bizarre things people are selling online.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    No Words

    Person holding a homemade drywall banjo listed among bizarre things people are selling online in wild listings.

    RiverAfton Report

    7points
    POST
    #37

    She Had A Few Pictures Of The Actual Couch, Too, But This Was Her Main Picture

    Elderly woman advertising a couch in a bizarre online listing from wild things people are selling.

    djwb1973 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Anyone Interested?

    Half bucket of mellow yellow limeaid from White Castle, one of the most bizarre things people are selling online.

    Mr_Seth87 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Free Lazania

    Close-up of homemade lasagna listed online, showcasing one of the most bizarre things people are selling.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #40

    One Pricey Chip

    Hand holding a potato chip shaped like a storm trooper helmet in a bizarre online listing.

    Cupcake_Mecha Report

    7points
    POST
    #41

    6ft Lesbian Nutcracker

    Unusual online listings showing a 6ft nutcracker with purple yarn hair and chained arms for sale.

    gnomeyoumaynot Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Remotely Insane Listing

    Large box filled with thousands of TV remote rubber button sheets for sale among bizarre online listings.

    hoboglyphs Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Just Why?

    Vintage pink Jacuzzi tub and toilet combo listed for sale, showcasing bizarre things people are selling online.

    FabulousAttitude5825 Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    Homemade Dinosaur Room Decor ($40)

    Homemade dinosaur room decor with bizarre design listed for sale online among wild unusual items.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    7points
    POST
    #45

    Vintage Salt And Pepper Shakers Japan ($25)

    Vintage feet-shaped salt and pepper shakers with painted toes listed among bizarre things people are selling online.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Bro Actually What Is This

    Electric mountain bike with colorful battery pack attached, listed for sale among bizarre online listings.

    SpaceTimeTaskForce Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    You Have $200 To Spend On Christmas Gifts For The Family. Choose Wisely

    Used orange plastic cone listed online showing bizarre things people are selling with unusual listings and prices.

    dginther32 Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    I Love Marketplace

    Red three-wheeled kids scooter with Cars movie design, listed among bizarre things people are selling online.

    mangogun Report

    6points
    POST
    #49

    Fast Food Condiments For Sale

    Bizarre things for sale online including assorted sauce packets offered in a unique and wild online listing.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Batman Cat Mask

    Black cat wearing a Batman-style mask in a listing showcasing bizarre things people are selling online for $10.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Chainsaw Carved Ninja Turtles

    Chainsaw carved ninja turtles statues for sale, each about 81 inches tall, listed among bizarre things online.

    MREnsley01 Report

    6points
    POST
    #52

    This Person Near Me Crochets Hats For Chickens

    Chicken wearing a crocheted Mickey Minnie Mouse hat costume listed among bizarre things people sell online.

    VeganTitz530 Report

    6points
    POST
    #53

    Van Halen

    Denim jacket with hand painted Edward Van Halen portrait, an unusual and bizarre item being sold online.

    InfotainmentScam Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Absolutely Gobsmacked

    Handmade shelf with rough white texture, one of the bizarre things people are selling online for $10.

    They were trying to sell it as a great project for someone to finish.

    resistance_HQ Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    This Has Got To Be A Joke

    Rare puffy Dorito listed online as one of the bizarre things people are selling for high prices.

    Dapper_Thacker Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    "Completely Average Size"

    Tiny Philips screwdriver held between fingers, one of the bizarre things people are selling online in wild listings.

    SnooSketches8161 Report

    6points
    POST
    #57

    I'd Only Be Worried If I Actually Thought I Needed One Of These

    Colorful worry stones for sale online, showcasing one of the most bizarre things people are selling.

    zombiebait_74 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Hell Yeah Brother

    King size wrestling bed with WWE-themed pillows and ropes, featuring wrestling cutouts, listed among bizarre things online.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Absolutely Infernal Post

    Collection of bizarre homeless signs for sale online, showcasing unusual listings people are selling in wild online marketplaces.

    whiterice_343 Report

    6points
    POST
    #60

    Should I Adopt Him?

    Man with glasses wrapped in a polka dot blanket holding plush toy, part of bizarre things people are selling online listings.

    Silent_Spite_7830 Report

    6points
    POST
    #61

    Theres Quite A Few Of These Posts In My Feed. What Is Going On Here?

    Stacks of cash displayed as bizarre online listings for people selling unusual things with wild pricing and offers.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Thick Patrick

    Two bizarre thick Patrick Star crochet figures hanging by strings, listed for sale as unusual online items.

    Weird-Majestic Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Facebook Marketplace Brings Me Joy

    Open empty stainless steel refrigerator listing priced at 680 dollars in bizarre online sales with unusual descriptions

    spiceeboiis Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Facebook Marketplace

    Listing for a Toro self propelled lawnmower priced at 140 dollars in bizarre online selling listings.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    Aww Heck No

    Haunted painting of a smiling girl with curly blonde hair, listed among bizarre things people are selling online.

    harlequin_tea_set Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    No Bloody Way

    3D printed sculpture of hands holding numbers 6 and 7, an example of bizarre things sold online listings.

    Pancoatius Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Just What I Need

    Small blue Tuggy Two Step fishing boat floating on water, a bizarre thing people are selling online.

    imaVRmango Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    It's A Steal If You Ask Me

    Red duck shaped Swedish Fish candy on textured surface, one of the bizarre things people are selling online.

    bunny-rain Report

    5points
    POST
    #69

    25 Dollars For A Single Pair Of Socks With Some Beads Attached

    Pink Twizzler Glizzer glammed socks with beads and charms, one of the most bizarre things people are selling online.

    Impossible_One_7344 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Looks Like A Steal To Me

    Listing showing bizarre things online including half drank Busch beer, half water bottle, and a free Coke coupon bundle deal for sale.

    TPleas98 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Deal Of A Lifetime!

    Man in sunglasses and cap smiling, listing bizarre roommate rental for $500 a month in unusual online selling listings.

    TheNewLegend380 Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    Did I Find One?

    Lifesize bizarre wax head listed for sale online as part of wild and unusual listings found on marketplace.

    BizzyHaze Report

    5points
    POST
    #73

    Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?

    Primitive stuffed snowman with stitched features, a quirky vintage look, listed among bizarre online sales.

    lnkyTea Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    I Happened Upon This Seller On Fb

    Man wearing a Viking hat and holding a sword stands on a mid century modern vintage tulip table for sale online.

    NotAllDawgsGoToHeven Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Walter White Bust/Headphone Stand ($80)

    3D printed Walter White bust used as a headphone stand, showcasing one of the bizarre things people are selling online.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    5points
    POST
    #76

    Garbage Chutes ($3,800)

    Large black garbage chutes attached to a brick building, listed as bizarre things people are selling online.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    5points
    POST
    #77

    If This Doesn’t Belong Here Idk What Does

    Bizarre online listing of a lightly used Garfunkel plush with cosmetic damage priced at $1,500 for sale.

    minkle_D_stinkle Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    This Popped Up Out Of Nowhere On Fb Marketplace. Praise Be!

    Man in blue shirt and glasses selling bizarre items online including gospel poems with free USPS Media Mail shipping.

    haako40 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Blood Stained Jail Toilet For Sale

    Metal sink and toilet combo listed for sale outdoors as part of bizarre things people are selling online in unusual listings.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #80

    For Sale On Facebook If You’re Interested

    Deer leg numb chucks with metal chain, an example of bizarre things people are selling online in wild listings.

    cukierdziecko Report

    4points
    POST
    #81

    This Is Wholesome

    Three people sitting on a couch, one hugging a printer, showcasing bizarre things people are selling online.

    harlequin_tea_set Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Oh Deer

    Vacuum-sealed CWD positive venison hamburger listed online as part of bizarre things people are selling.

    Temnodontosaurus Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    I Have A Dream

    Sketch of a man titled I Have A Dream listed for sale as bizarre things people are selling online.

    ProdObfuscationLover Report

    4points
    POST
    #84

    Local Artisan Don Lesher Cow Stool #89 ($75)

    Cow stool with painted black spots and hanging udder detail, listed among bizarre things people are selling online.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    4points
    POST
    #85

    Kermit The Frog Rotary Phone $120

    Kermit the Frog rotary phone listed among bizarre things people are selling online with unique and wild listings.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow