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Here’s the scenario: you open Facebook Marketplace to see if you can snag something for a sweet deal. Instead, you find some of the most absurd listings that irked you at first but eventually made you bust out laughing.

Air from 2019, a crematorium on wheels, and a painting of Jesus embracing baby Grimace. These are the listings you’ve been dealing with. You’re not crazy enough to buy any of these items (yet), but they likely grabbed your attention and made you want to know more.

We have more where that came from as you scroll through this list. May this leave you thoroughly entertained today.